New Jersey Directorate Arrests Subversive Citizen For Organizing Protest Against The State…

Comrades, let this serve as a warning to like-minded subversives who would attempt to defy the lock-down orders of Commissar Phil Murphy. If wrong-thoughts continue to be expressed, it may become necessary for the Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance to deduct 500 credits from your social compliance score. Please do not put the Ministry in the position of having to make such decisions. Compliance is in your best interest.
A liberty-minded woman in New Jersey has been charged with crimes against the state.
Her infraction was organizing a protest, a rebellion against state interests, and violating Governor Phil Murphy’s quarantine. For the crime of allegedly planning a protest against statewide stay-at-home orders, Mrs. Kim Pagan has been labeled an enemy of the state.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan identified the woman’s infraction in a daily offense bulletin intended to outline the identity of non-compliant citizens acting outside the boundaries of state authority. Scofflaws will not be tolerated within the confines of the Garden State.
A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens would be subversive to our new society.
[Crime and Law] […] According to that enforcement update release, Kim Pagan of Toms River was the mind behind a Friday protest at the statehouse in Trenton, New Jersey. Covered by national media, an unknown number of protesters reportedly waved American flags, honked their car horns and shouted “no more fear” through a megaphone.
According to New York’s NBC affiliate, WNBC, one protestor’s car bore a hand-scrawled message in shoe polish which read: “PLANDEMIC.”
Similar protests have occurred in a few other states, but the American public is widely in favor of listening to public health officials’ recommendations. Many genuine civil libertarians have accepted the restrictive safety regimes. The far-right protests do not appear to have any sort of widespread support. Pagan’s action was reportedly the first in the tri-state area, according to WNBC.
Pagan was charged by New Jersey State Police with violating Murphy’s Coronavirus-inspired emergency order “by organizing a prohibited event” near the statehouse and elsewhere in the capital city in which “protesters gathered” in order “to demonstrate against the Governor’s Executive Orders,” according to authorities. (read more)
When you see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when you see that in order to invoke your first amendment right to speech; or your sixth amendment right to due process, you must obtain permission from men who rebuke our constitution; when you see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when you see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you; when you see corruption holding influence, and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; you will know that your freedom too is soon to perish.
The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who comply with the interests of the state. Good citizenship is rewarded with enhanced credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
A reminder:… During this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.
The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict looms like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics.
Conduct your affairs accordingly.
“Remember – It’s not me they’re after, it’s you. I’m just in the way.”
Perfect, Rodman. And there’s a lot of us. I’d gladly take an unexcused day off from my sh!tty essential job to join in the protest if one comes my way.
“Far Right Protests”. I don’t recall ever seeing the term “Far Left Protests”. WNBC is pure crap.
Notice how the only arrests are from the smaller protests such as this one and the one in NC. Will be interesting to watch how the people of NJ react.
I can’t believe how many people willingly give up their rights out of fear. It becomes clear how the Nazis gained control.
Go Kim Go!
Nimrod,
I wonder if there is a defense fund for these protesters? Maybe the Rutherford Institute. The DS intends to isolate us and pick us off one by one knowing most of us have few resources to fight these arbitrary charges.
This is from the rap sheet, I am not making this up. ” No one should take advantage of this pandemic to further their own biased agendas. COVID-19 is no excuse to promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and or other biased stereotypes. Please report bias crimes at 1-800-277-BIAS.”
Socialism Distancing: Stop voting and paying taxes until their system goes away.
Our PRESIDENT is fighting evil and obviously he’s not afraid of the fight!
I think every city needs to protest now. This has gone on long enough!
Obama raised out of the shadows the People that wanted American to End, that wanted a new ORDER a NEW WAY… Obama spent years encouraging dissent of American and retraining PUBLIICALLY ACCEPTED thought.. Obama pushed americans into the shadows, isolated them from others that would help them see they arent alone, he created doubt in patriots that others existed and fanned the flame of thoughts that is was MORAL and GOOD to destroy American and rise up from it a New Revolutionary Good.
This virus Obama fed for 8 years had an antidote, had an immunity to it from real americans, but it was contagious to all that held disdain or were susceptible to lies taught in the news and school.
These people will are infected. Some see the way through rare situations and they rejoin, but those are mostly disenfranchised groups who were born into the democrat party and felt there was no other home ( blacks, gays, etc) and they are seeing that PDJT is not that bad.. The ones that CHOSE obama’s (lower case) way THOSE PEOPLE are different BECAUSE THEY HOPPED ON THE CHANCE TO BITE at the neck of America when they saw the opportunity, THEY NEVER considered a negotiation or a truce once they gain their perceived embalanced new place ( THEY DIDNT WANT EQUALITY, they were always jealous of others and wanted to take their- TAKERS).
Those people infected by CHOICE will NOT LET THIS GO. THEY Will not accept PDJT or us winning. This is the TRUTH. They are at war with us as we are at VOTE with them.
The Gestapo of Fuerher Murphy (who forgot The Bill of Rights with his religious embargo) targeted this woman’s Constitutional Rights? Color me not surprised, but the troopers involved should hang their heads in shame for defiling the oath they took to uphold the Constitution.
People trapped in Blue zones may become unhappy when they observe the rest of the country has reopened for business.
For people employed by government who continue to get paychecks, or people who are able to work from home, this isn’t as urgent for them. But for workers watching their livelihood permanently destroyed, they may be a little more belligerent at delays in reclaiming their freedom.
And make no mistake about it, even government workers at the municipal and state levels are going to learn there will be pain for them as tax revenue plummets. Even university administrators and professors are going to be facing furloughs and pay cuts, as some schools have already announced.
So let’s see….
Civil liberties of citizens are being trampled on left and right and what has Barr done??
When are people going to protest around the DOJ bldg?
Mr. President it is time!
The media is no friend of a legal, taxpaying, ‘educated’ citizen.
First they came for the citizens of Michigan
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a citizen of Michigan.
Then they came for citizens of New York
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a citizen of New York.
Then they came for the citizens of New Jersey
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a citizen of New Jersey.
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me.
Live free, or die, America.
Boy that brings back memories! :
