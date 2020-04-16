President Trump: Major Announcement on Opening U.S. Economy – 6:00pm Tonight…

President Trump has moved the Coronavirus task force briefing to 6:00pm this evening which will also contain a “major announcement” on guidance for reopening the U.S. economy.

This follows a 3:00pm conference call with nations’ governors on a plan to provide new guidance specific to their Wuhan Virus impacts. Additionally, the White House has announced a large bipartisan legislative branch working group:

White House – Today, President Donald J. Trump and members of his Administration hosted phone calls with Republican and Democrat Members of the House of Representatives and Senate serving on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. The President announced that he will soon provide guidance to America’s Governors to determine their ability to reignite the economies in their respective States.

The dialogue between the President, senior Administration officials, and the bipartisan group of Members of Congress also included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.

Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE. President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the Members about the work that the Administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation.

The following Members of Congress will serve on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group:

Members of the United States House of Representatives

Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA

Representative Andy Biggs, R-AZ

Representative Kevin Brady, R-TX

Representative Susan Brooks, R-IN

Representative Steve Chabot, R-OH

Representative Liz Cheney, R-WY

Representative Henry Cuellar, D-TX

Representative Warren Davidson, R-OH

Representative Rodney Davis, R-IL

Representative Ted Deutch, D-FL

Representative Marcia Fudge, D-OH

Representative Matt Gaetz, R-FL

Representative Anthony Gonzalez, R-OH

Representative Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ

Representative Kay Granger, R-TX

Representative French Hill, R-AR

Representative Mike Johnson, R-LA

Representative Jim Jordan, R-OH

Representative John Katko, R-NY

Representative Ro Khanna, D-CA

Representative Derek Kilmer, D-WA

Representative John Larson, D-CT

Representative Billy Long, R-MO

Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO

Representative Patrick McHenry, R-NC

Representative Stephanie Murphy, D-FL

Representative Jimmy Panetta, D-CA

Representative Steve Scalise, R-LA

Representative Elise Stefanik, R-NY

Representative Tom Suozzi, D-NY

Representative Greg Walden, R-OR

Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY

Members of the United States Senate

Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-TN

Senator John Barrasso, R-WY

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN

Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO

Senator John Boozman, R-AR

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN

Senator Richard Burr, R-NC

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Senator Tom Carper, D-DE

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA

Senator Susan Collins, R-ME

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX

Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND

Senator Mike Crapo, R-ID

Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL

Senator Michael Enzi, R-WY

Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA

Senator Deb Fischer, R-NE

Senator Cory Gardner, R-CO

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA

Senator Maggie Hassan, D-NH

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO

Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM

Senator John Hoeven, R-ND

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS

Senator James Inhofe, R-OK

Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI

Senator John Kennedy, R-LA

Senator Angus King, Jr., I-ME

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN

Senator James Lankford, R-OK

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT

Senator Mike Lee, R-UT

Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-GA

Senator Martha McSally, R-AZ

Senator Jerry Moran, R-KS

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK

Senator Rand Paul, R-KY

Senator David Perdue, R-GA

Senator Rob Portman, R-OH

Senator James Risch, R-ID

Senator Pat Roberts, R-KS

Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV

Senator Mike Rounds, R-SD

Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL

Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE

Senator Rick Scott, R-FL

Senator Tim Scott, R-SC

Senator Richard Shelby, R-AL

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ

Senator Dan Sullivan, R-AK

Senator John Thune, R-SD

Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC

Senator Pat Toomey, R-PA

Senator Mark Warner, D-VA

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI

Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS

Senator Todd Young, R-IN

