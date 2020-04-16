President Trump: Major Announcement on Opening U.S. Economy – 6:00pm Tonight…

President Trump has moved the Coronavirus task force briefing to 6:00pm this evening which will also contain a “major announcement” on guidance for reopening the U.S. economy.
This follows a 3:00pm conference call with nations’ governors on a plan to provide new guidance specific to their Wuhan Virus impacts. Additionally, the White House has announced a large bipartisan legislative branch working group:
White House – Today, President Donald J. Trump and members of his Administration hosted phone calls with Republican and Democrat Members of the House of Representatives and Senate serving on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. The President announced that he will soon provide guidance to America’s Governors to determine their ability to reignite the economies in their respective States.
The dialogue between the President, senior Administration officials, and the bipartisan group of Members of Congress also included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.
Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE. President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the Members about the work that the Administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation.
The following Members of Congress will serve on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group:
Members of the United States House of Representatives
Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA
Representative Andy Biggs, R-AZ
Representative Kevin Brady, R-TX
Representative Susan Brooks, R-IN
Representative Steve Chabot, R-OH
Representative Liz Cheney, R-WY
Representative Henry Cuellar, D-TX
Representative Warren Davidson, R-OH
Representative Rodney Davis, R-IL
Representative Ted Deutch, D-FL
Representative Marcia Fudge, D-OH
Representative Matt Gaetz, R-FL
Representative Anthony Gonzalez, R-OH
Representative Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ
Representative Kay Granger, R-TX
Representative French Hill, R-AR
Representative Mike Johnson, R-LA
Representative Jim Jordan, R-OH
Representative John Katko, R-NY
Representative Ro Khanna, D-CA
Representative Derek Kilmer, D-WA
Representative John Larson, D-CT
Representative Billy Long, R-MO
Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO
Representative Patrick McHenry, R-NC
Representative Stephanie Murphy, D-FL
Representative Jimmy Panetta, D-CA
Representative Steve Scalise, R-LA
Representative Elise Stefanik, R-NY
Representative Tom Suozzi, D-NY
Representative Greg Walden, R-OR
Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY
Members of the United States Senate
Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY
Senator Lamar Alexander, R-TN
Senator John Barrasso, R-WY
Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN
Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO
Senator John Boozman, R-AR
Senator Mike Braun, R-IN
Senator Richard Burr, R-NC
Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV
Senator Tom Carper, D-DE
Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA
Senator Susan Collins, R-ME
Senator John Cornyn, R-TX
Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR
Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND
Senator Mike Crapo, R-ID
Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX
Senator Steve Daines, R-MT
Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL
Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL
Senator Michael Enzi, R-WY
Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA
Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA
Senator Deb Fischer, R-NE
Senator Cory Gardner, R-CO
Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC
Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA
Senator Maggie Hassan, D-NH
Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO
Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM
Senator John Hoeven, R-ND
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS
Senator James Inhofe, R-OK
Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI
Senator John Kennedy, R-LA
Senator Angus King, Jr., I-ME
Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN
Senator James Lankford, R-OK
Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT
Senator Mike Lee, R-UT
Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-GA
Senator Martha McSally, R-AZ
Senator Jerry Moran, R-KS
Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK
Senator Rand Paul, R-KY
Senator David Perdue, R-GA
Senator Rob Portman, R-OH
Senator James Risch, R-ID
Senator Pat Roberts, R-KS
Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV
Senator Mike Rounds, R-SD
Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL
Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE
Senator Rick Scott, R-FL
Senator Tim Scott, R-SC
Senator Richard Shelby, R-AL
Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ
Senator Dan Sullivan, R-AK
Senator John Thune, R-SD
Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC
Senator Pat Toomey, R-PA
Senator Mark Warner, D-VA
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI
Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS
Senator Todd Young, R-IN
(link)
Nice to see Dems on the list, I guess. Coulda done without seeing Richard Burr there, however.
LikeLike
If it’s anything like the leaked list over at OANN, I don’t think a lot of people are going to be happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some folks are never happy..Never will be. So what!
PDJT just keeps going, and going.
We in this household are delighted that PDJT continues to “ try and do the next right thing” despite mammoth opposition.
We are not even Americans, but just so admire his tenacity, and sheer brilliance.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will the President’s guidance be for Democrat-controlled Northeast states that seem intent to stay shuttered forever?
LikeLike
Great! ! ! !
LikeLike
Nice time slot for viewing exploding heads.
LikeLike
Gov Parsons of MO just announced that Missouri wouldn’t begin opening until May 4th with KC and St Louis possibly being sometime after that. He said some sort of social distancing would remain in effect initially. Disappointed it is not sooner, but not surprised since he is more establishment than not
LikeLike
Is this Congressional Group advisory only?
Otherwise, it will be a fire drill with no way out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Advisory” only would seem to be correct: how would they enforce anything?
Here in Ohio RINO Gov. DeWine announced that “some businesses” would be reopening on May 4th, with details to follow. I suspect the businesses will need to have masks, verify that no employee is a carrier, etc.
LikeLike
Things are looking up. Our President Trump sounds like he’s ready to rock n roll.
Maybe he’s been listening to Rush too.
God bless America!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice Chuck and Nancy declined to join the working group
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? No AOC or Ilhan? Racist 2,1,
LikeLike
It should never have happened in the first place. The people that lied to our President (2+ million deaths, only shutdown can bring it under control, etc.) need to be investigated.
LikeLike
I give them a mulligan on the 2M deaths. That was “without social distancing”. Okay, fine. Where they really screwed up was with the 100,000 – 250,000 deaths about a week and a half ago, which they changed to about 60K the next day. That was enough for me.
LikeLike
It’s important to keep in mind that the risk the shutdown is meant to avoid is the overwhelming of the hospitals. It is not meant to keep us safe.
With that in mind, the evidence that the hospitals will be overwhelmed is scanty. The 100,000 – 250,000 deaths predicted by the epidemiologists a week and a half ago and promptly changed to 60K the next day shows that the pessimistic epidemiologists are unreliable. On the other hand, we are certainly headed for economic disaster if we stay closed. We know this because the economic disaster has already started and is getting worse. Moreover, if deaths spike up high, then we can always close down again; even in that case it would not be inevitable that the hospitals would be overwhelmed. So, the case is pretty clearly in favor of opening back up.
This is a very difficult risk management case, because the stakes are high, but it’s pretty clear that opening up now is the best bet.
LikeLike
I know this sounds simplistic but why don’t they make HCQ/Z-Pak/Zinc regimen (7 day supply) available to certain populated area of the country first and then make it available elsewhere in the country. If you start to feel symptoms start taking the medication and then call a doctor. For those that may be asymptomatic expand test ASAP and then prescribe the medicine if tested positive.Testing is key but so is immediate treatment. Anybody feeling the slightest effect of flu symptoms just start taking the medication and cll a doctor – Tele-Doc works as well.. This virus can be wiped out my mass medication.
Let’s stop this academic masturbation with distancing. The cure is worse than the disease.
LikeLike
I didn’t count, but every Senator but Romney?
LikeLike
Is anyone on here keeping a record of those people that would be the best people to support
I keep hearing that the repubs are being out raised by the dems and I just keep wondering why if the RNC is raising so much money why are these people not raising more than the dems?
LikeLike
This better be a great plan, but I never was on a committee that came up with a great plan. Count me as very skeptical of anything that a committee of politicians can accomplish.
LikeLike