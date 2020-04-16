New York Governor Cuomo Announces Northeastern Directorate Will Remain on Lockdown Through May 15th, Maybe Longer…

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the Northeastern Directorate will keep all citizens within the region on lock-down through May 15, 2020, with a possible extension depending on an agreement within the Blue State alliance members.
Six other governors from within the Northeastern Directorate form the regional alliance.
Northeast states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Delaware have assembled an authoritarian alliance, without legislative approval and without legal precedent, to block any federal efforts to reopen the economy.
The Blue State leaders have determined it is in the best interests of the Northeastern citizenry for individual rights to be suspended under a post-constitutional framework. The government in this region will determine when the advancement of individual rights will be permitted and will set the parameters of permitted civic, social and economic engagement.
All citizens within the Northeastern Directorate are now captive to arbitrary rules on business ownership, property rights, contract terms, movement and assembly. Under the terms of a regional health emergency, as outlined by the command and control structure, currently citizens within the containment area are quarantined and not permitted to exit their homes, petition government or request redress for grievances.
“I need a coordinated action plan with the other states. So, one month, we’ll continue the close-down policies. What happens after then? I don’t know. We will see what the data shows,” [Comrade] Cuomo said. “I don’t want to project beyond that period.”
[Comrade] Cuomo didn’t specify if all or just some of those states will join in extending statewide quarantines. Delaware already shut down nonessential businesses to May 15, while New Jersey’s order was put in place “until further notice.” New Jersey Gov. [Comrade] Phil Murphy announced shortly after at his daily press conference that the state’s schools would be closed until at least May 15.
“That means it will not be safe to reopen our schools or start sports back up for at least another four weeks,” [comrade] Murphy said. (link)
Relax comrades, the Northeastern Directorate is sensitive to your previous rights as we initiate our new, safer, society. The COVID Compliance Ministry appreciates good citizens who voluntarily participate in the registry. Northeastern Directorate will reward good citizenship status with enhanced social credits allowing access to a safe COVID Compliant Society. A safer society; where the odds will always be in your favor.
A rogue citizen could put a compliant society at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong-thought against the interests of the state. Rogue citizens could be subversive to the interests of our new society.
During this phase of the economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.
The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.
Conduct your affairs accordingly…
Well, this rouge PA citizen has made his mind up to very shortly leave the Northeast dictorate. Not the way I wanted things to end here, but enough is enough. But in the interim I’ll do what I can to resist the Stalinist Wolf regime.
We were looking for a place to buy a home to eventually retire to – our friends wanted us to come to PA – we didn’t buy there & I’m sure glad that we didn’t. I wonder what they are thinking now?
Just spent 10 years restoring an old Victorian outside of Philly i grew up in. Have great job making mid 6 figures. This is it for me. Soon as I can get something near what my home is worth, if that is possible at this point, I am gone.
I was lucky I moved my family to Alabama in 2018. I’m so glad we did.
Can we just wall off the area east of WV and North of the Rappahannock in VA all the way through New England?
Then wall off the CA coastal counties/cities and the same with WA an OR?
Let them form their own economy and the rest of us can get on with our lives while improving the remaining territory exponentially having successfully removed Hollywood, Wall street, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Portland, Washington DC, the entire ancela corridor and MA, RI, CT, and VT.
Excellent idea! Make it so… they can’t survive without being subsidized by Red State tax $$$.
Utopia can be realized only when everyone participates in the plan. Your compliance is required.
Same old refrain of tyrants. Nothing new under the sun.
When do we drop the pretense and make it clear to those not paying close attention that this is a Civil War? Is now OK?
So the demonrats play here in simple form is A. Ruin the economy to ruin PDJT and B. Blame PDJT for trying to open the economy too soon and causing people to die.
The left will destroy you in their quest for total power. It’s all they care about.
If I lived in a Demorat run state I’d sell my house for a dollar and run like hello and get out, they will keep their comrades on lock down until after November because they need mail in ballots to steal an election. I feel no pity, you vote demorat you get what you deserve liberals. Enjoy your free subscription to communism, oh and send some money to WHO you can join that Chicom agency as well.
Although I have no familial connection to the Southern part of the USA, I have learned to have a greater respect for the region by acquainting myself with more of the history than I had ever learned in school.
The Abbeville Institute has a website that is very interesting to read about history from a different perspective.
http://www.abbevilleinstitute.org
This was a reply to something earlier. Oh, well.
Best for 0bama’s socialist Democrats if America is destroyed…
Larger sales in throw-away cell phones… watch the tzars start to close those sales down…
This consortium is nothing more than a bullet point on a sheet of paper for Cuomo’s Presidential résumé. The governor of PA already stated they plan to begin reopening on May 1
So far, not impressed. Where’s the emphasis on FREEDOM? I’d rather die free, than live as a slave!!
Did anyone notice that the charts say “influenza-like” symptoms???? Not COVID.
This is a “baffle them with bullshit” presentation. Conflating influenza with COVID is designed to confuse and now throw flu cases into the mix. But we’ve NEVER shut the country down for flu!! This is a screw job!
“All citizens within the Northeastern Directorate are now captive to arbitrary rules on business ownership, property rights, contract terms, movement and assembly. Under the terms of a regional health emergency, as outlined by the command and control structure, currently citizens within the containment area are quarantined and not permitted to exit their homes, petition government or request redress for grievances.”
As far as the “Executive Order” for the wearing of masks in public:
Sec. 240.35 Loitering.
NCIC Code
A person is guilty of loitering when he:
2. Loiters or remains in a public place for the purpose of gambling with cards, dice or other gambling paraphernalia; or
4. Being masked or in any manner disguised by unusual or unnatural attire or facial alteration, loiters, remains or congregates in a public place with other persons so masked or disguised, or knowingly permits or aids persons so masked or disguised to congregate in a public place; except that such conduct is not unlawful when it occurs in connection with a masquerade party or like entertainment if, when such entertainment is held in a city which has promulgated regulations in connection with such affairs, permission is first obtained from the police or other appropriate authorities; or
5. Loiters or remains in or about school grounds, a college or university building or grounds or a children’s overnight camp as defined in section one thousand three hundred ninety-two of the public health law or a summer day camp as defined in section one thousand three hundred ninety-two of the public health law, or loiters, remains in or enters a school bus as defined in section one hundred forty-two of the vehicle and traffic law, not having any reason or relationship involving custody of or responsibility for a pupil or student, or any other specific, legitimate reason for being there, and not having written permission from anyone authorized to grant the same or loiters or remains in or about such children’s overnight camp or summer day camp in violation of conspicuously posted rules or regulations governing entry and use thereof; or
6. Loiters or remains in any transportation facility, unless specifically authorized to do so, for the purpose of soliciting or engaging in any business, trade or commercial transactions involving the sale of merchandise or services, or for the purpose of entertaining persons by singing, dancing or playing any musical instrument; or
Loitering is a violation.
