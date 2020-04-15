White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses China’s Manipulation of WHO, and Use of Defense Production Act…

White House Manufacturing Trade Advisor Peter Navarro is also leading the execution of the Defense Production Act to rally American resources in combating the Wuhan Virus. In this interview Navarro discusses the scale of Beijing’s influence over the World Health Organization as a propaganda operation.
Interestingly Navarro notes the Chinese delegation visit in January 2020 and the issues of human-to-human virus spread. CTH has long suspected U.S. intelligence on the Wuhan virus was behind Trump’s proactive health measures in November 2019. It would make sense for POTUS to have a heart-health evaluation prior to beginning a prophylactic regimen [hint hydroxychloriquine] and that might explain a particular advocacy emphasis later on. Just sayin’.
Additionally, Navarro again outlines the importance of returning our critical U.S. manufacturing back to the United States. Honeywell now making masks and GM making ventilators. Peter Navarro is a patriot; in the right place for this moment in history.
100% agreement on Navarro.
Oh man, the mystery visit to the Doc at Camp David; interesting theory!!
I was thinking about that visit a little while ago and wondered if we had ever gotten more info on why he was there…Sundance’s theory makes good sense!
So, now Sundance you are trying to help the Demos newest conspiracy to bring in Trump for another Impeachment. The Demos have said Trump got a security briefing in Nov, and did nothing! People died because of his delay — when do he know it! Impeach 45
I would strongly suspect that the Democrats already intend to use that doctor visit in the impeachment. Perhaps even as early as last year. They wouldn’t need to visit this site to hatch that plot, considering the lunacy of Ukraine call impeachment.
That’s the kind of thinking that has shackled the R’s with fear of the D’s/Media for decades. Donald Trump and his team don’t suffer that malady.
The media and the bureaucracy is what worked this country into an irrational lather and that will be an easy argument to win. Donald Trump left it up to the states, counties and cities to decide what draconian methods they were going to employ in the name of fighting a cold virus. The death numbers are terribly padded to veil this reality. President Trump gave them what they needed, even though they didn’t need it in most cases. The D’s/Media own this main street economic disaster.
I wonder if they did something else.
Have you ever used that ‘liquid band aid’ on a cut?
Put your whole hand, in a pail of it, let it dry,….like a glove, but doesn’t show!
Sure, I’ll shake hands with you CHICOM BARSTUDS, LOL.
It WOULD be interesting to review the tapes of his interactions with yhe Chinese, during that visit,…
Also, what was the event where PDJT took a bottle of bottled water off the table and set it aside, and Pence did the same? Just sayin,…
Can we call this the “WHO-Han CCP virus”, now? SEEMS appropriate, to me.
Once again his enemies screwed up, because they gave him an excuse, or reason acceptable to most, to Declare a Natl emergency, in all 50 states, and invoke the Defence production act.
So, they greatly INCREASED his LEGITIMATE power. Generally, you want to DECREASE your enemies power.
This is like the confused football reciever, who gets turned around and is running towards his opponents goal line.
Our Lord God definetly has a sense of humor!
Camp David? I read the excerpt above about Walter Reed. Did I miss another one? Because I sure missed the Reed story.
LikeLike
This deal on hydroxychloroquine is a much bigger deal than we even know at this point. All the flak thrown at The Donald by the dems for the generic medication makes zero sense but then again we don’t know the full story and the other side does. It will come to a head soon.
SO GLAD Peter is there helping the President!! He’s the real deal.
Yes, Peter Navarro is the real deal.
Sundance,
Because of your writing and analysis skills, could you explain what President Trump said about recess appointments and pro forma, it’s not my place and honestly your a master at it.
Thanks
Sidney and Sundance will hopefully weigh in on your question… My layman’s take is that PDJT is beside himself with the stonewalling and punitive, political delays that the Congress has been putting his various nominations through… He mentioned Sec Purdue waiting over 2 years for a key, shoe-in, nominee to be confirmed.
They play games by keeping the Senate “in session” when it’s clearly not so PDJT is unable to make any recess appointments (thus breaking the logjam).
Article II, Section 3 of The Constitutions says: “he (the president) may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and it Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper”…
My take is that he plans to “adjourn them” and then make a bunch of recess appointments that he believes he needs to make now — particularly in light of the crisis we’re in.
Should say: ‘and in Case of Disagreement’… ‘in’, not ‘it’… Sorry.
Well, the virus and subsequent shutdown CERTAINLY qualify as “Extraordinary circumstances”, Lol.
In yet another way, they gave him the rope he will hang them with.
“HAH! ,..NOW we got Trump,…RIGHT where he wants us!,…wha?,…hey!,…
HOW,does he DO that?!!!”
Beep, beep, mothertruckers!
As are we, Atty Powell, as are we
Dr Navarro is one-of-a-kind
We need you Sidney as the AG. Maybe we can get Sundance to pressure the Prez.
SP = American Hero!
the vile WaPo can’t resist writing that the President doesn’t tell the truth…
The good news is the only people that actually read the Wash Post are the corrupt left. Nobody outside NYC/DC read that left wing propaganda.
READ, yes. However, the Washington Post IS handy to have around, in this time of chronic tp shortages!
God bless Peter Navarro,a man with backbone and guts who stands up for our nation and its people..like our POTUS .We need to pray for him along with every honorable and righteous man and women in our government daily
Those who push back on Trumps decision to suspend payments to the WHO, are just showing their allegiance to the chi coms. Nanzi has been one of the loudest mouths over that.
Come to think of it, and I may be wrong, I havent heard many in congress reprimanding the chi coms over this.
You meant Nazi Pelosi right?
China OWNS most of Congress…on both sides of the aisle! The absolute silence from most of our politicians on China’s culpability in this entire worldwide collapse speaks very loudly to anyone who is listening!!
Just my gatherings…..
The Chicom virus was created initially in the USA by Deep State actors at the Univ.of NC during Obama Regime, and arrested Harvard professor, some connections out of Vancouver, Canada then over to Wuhan to be weaponized.
Plenty of Comrade NWO Traitors here, like Bill Gates, Kissinger, Clinton, Obama and almost every democRat, plus most Rinos like Pauly Lyin Ryan.
Bring the rope, lots of rope……
Did anybody see 60 minutes interview?
“Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and newly appointed Defense Production Act coordinator, is urging CBS News to, “in the interest of full transparency,” release his entire, unabridged interview with Bill Whitaker.
CBS News aired a brief portion of the 2-hour long conversation during Sunday’s broadcast of 60 Minutes, but Navarro claims the final cut turned out to be “a purely politicized interview rather than one focused soberly on the single greatest existential threat America has faced since World War II.”
https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/14/white-house-peter-navarro-cbs-news-60-minutes-full-interview/
You’d think he would know know that about giving snakes the time of day. Love Navarro, true wolverine!
Ad Rem, why am I being ‘quarantined’ awaiting moderation, only to see other comments I posted disappeared?
Thanks
Thanks. I doubt they will oblige Mr. Navarro.
Trump talking to Pelosi
Trump …I’m going to block funds to WHO.
Pelosi ..To Who ?
Trump: Yes, to WHO.
Pelosi: That’s what I’m asking you.
Trump: I told you who.
Pelosi: No you didn’t.
Trump: Of course I did, I told you I’m blocking funds to WHO
Pelosi: That’s what I’m asking — who you’re blocking funds to.
Trump: That’s right.
Pelosi: What do you mean that’s right.
Trump: WHO is who it is.
Pelosi: You don’t have to spell it, I know the word. Listen, you’re going to quit giving money to somebody right ? Who ?
Trump: Exactly
Pelosi pushes upper denture into place, storms out of Oval Office
WHO’s on first?
I Dunno—Third Base!!! lol love that skit
If everyone in government was as honest, straightforward, courageous and real as Navarro, there would be no democrats or RINO’s, and we’d be safe and sound
I really need to read your article before skimming through it to the end. I did not notice the date on the Washington Post article or it’s immediate importance. I do wonder though who/what suggested hydroxychloriquine to him. Trump really is an amazing President. He is at least one of the greatest this country has ever had.
Want to continue President Trump ass-kicking in 2024..?
The KAT Ticket: Navarro/Jordan
Sundance lays it all out. There is very little doubt in my mind that the CCP’s desire has been to infect our President. I think he’s know for a long time of their efforts, but hasn’t disclosed it. I think the CCP is still trying to get infected people close to the President as evidenced by the propaganda journalist that was turned away from the White House press briefing last month for having a fever. He’s with the outlet CGTN, an English language channel that is Chinese owned.
Wasn’t aware of that but here’s a link, you’re right… March 14, 2020
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fever-stricken-reporter-barred-from-white-house-coronavirus-briefing
Wandering star. I wonder what happened to that guy/journalists that tried to enter the WH? Does anyone know? Dud he have the virus?
Not sure. Did some poking around but no news stories.
the chinese women going into the white house and his golf courses….
touching everything – getting busted with camera equipemnt as a PROP COVER.
That’s right! I forgot completely about that.
And Dr. Birx with her strange little “illnesses”?
So much is happening everyday you forget about these incidences. Would love to know what POTUS knows about them.
An assassination attempt on President Trump via Bio Weapon. They almost took out Boris Johnson.
I am not one prone to conspiracy theories, however, I agree with you and have also believed they have wanted to infect Trump with the Wuhan flu. The Chinese are evil – pure evil – and have not been able to fend off Trump and now he has called out their ally, the WHO. The Chinese have got to be furious. Who can forget the supposedly mentally unstable Chinese lady hanging around Mar-a-Lago, but what really caught my attention is the Chinese journalist with a fever – it’s just too coincidental.
I will say it again…God Bless Peter Navarro. God has placed him in a specific place for a reason. He is a Wolverine through and through. Peter is a real patriot. Molon Labe.
Sundance,
You never fail to tell the tale …
>Picture(s) tell a thousand words; indeed..
Good evening folks.
Just listened to a radio broadcast that exposes Gates, Birx, Fauci and CDC.
A must listen and pass it on!
Fromtruepundid:
https://truepundit.com/thomas-paine-podcast-ep-18-is-live-bombs-away-again-listen-here/
We all have to fight back against this Mandatory “Vaccine!”
Is President Trump preparing for more viruses accidentally released viruses by China? By continuing to purchase medical supplies, such as, masks, etc., to include test kits.
Like a poor tenant, China is trying to skip out without paying for the damages from their virus.
Never forget the evil of the Chinese regime and ideology. In some ways they adhere to a mindset as barbaric as Islam. In some ways (wet markets) worse. Absolutely no belief in compromising their objectives. Deception is a moral value and the ends justify the means.
All the idiotic and deluded leftists who think that ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ means long term alliance will have the rudest reality check. Useful tools and fools along the path who do not understand that they always will be disposed of one way or another when their use is over.
With no innate morality and conscience these people are empty shells, selling themselves for money and a smidgen of power. Righteous justice/karma will confront them in some form or other before they exit this world. And surely, after!
The fool NJ gov Phil Murphy hasn’t (can’t ?) answer Tucker’s (fox) question tonight about the legal authority to enforce the stay at home order; as it pertains to the Bill Of Rights.
I am watching that too. He would not answer.
On the topic of that photo…
Mnuchin looks happy and Lighthizer satisfied, the Chinese delegation look like they’re chewing nails…
If this is true the Democrats will use this November Doctor visit as ammunition to impeach POTUS. Because that visit meant he knew early on about Kung Flu but did nothing for months.
Alternately, (Lead Foil Hat Time) Perhaps one or more of the Chinese delegation was a known or suspected carrier of Kung Flu, and Intelligence informed POTUS of that.
Never thought of that Sundance but it makes sense. Trump being put on the drug early and having it continue to work for him without side effects. No wonder he kept touting it… partly because eventually word would leak out and he knows the media would go after him for taking the drug himself and not letting everyone else have it. Then Boris gets sick in addition to the other potential close calls with Potus. Probably a lot more going on than we will ever know. And if Trump loses in November then we will sure as heck never know.
I was hoping Dobbs would ask Navarro if he is getting American manufacturers to start up even more production lines for hydroxychloroquine. If the three studies that are being conducted now show that it works as a prophylactic against COVID-19, the worldwide demand will be astronomical. I wrote about this in the American Thinker a few days ago:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/testing_hydroxychloroquine_as_a_prophylactic.html
I would be better to wait until it is proved to be effective to find out that he had already ordered it.
By the way, Navarro has long been one of my favorite economists. In a 2016 American Thinker commentary about the free trade v. balanced trade debate, my father, son and I wrote this about Navarro:
Yet another [economist who favors balanced trade] is Donald Trump’s chief economic advisor, Prof. Peter Navarro at the Paul Merage School of Business of the University of California-Irvine. In his 2015 book Crouching Tiger he opposed Chinese currency manipulation and advocated countervailing duties against Chinese products.
In Navarro’s 2011 book Death by China, co-authored with Chinese dissident Greg Autry, he noted that China is singly responsible for about half of the total U.S. trade deficit and a half percent reduction in the U.S. growth rate. His estimate is in line with our own estimate, based upon the above graph, that current U.S. trade deficits are cutting the annual U.S. growth rate by about 1%. Specifically, he wrote:
“As for the actual impact our Chinese import dependence has had on America’s growth and unemployment rates, this, too, is mind-boggling. Over the past decade, our trade deficit with China has typically shaved off close to a half a point of GDP growth a year. While that might not seem like a large sum, it translates into a cumulative impact of millions of jobs that the American economy failed to create.” (p. 69)
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/09/free_trade_vs_balanced_trade.html
as most of these virus’s come from china,they should be footing the whole bill.
China is going to pay a stiff price for all of this, including a lot we do not know about.
