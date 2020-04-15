White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses China’s Manipulation of WHO, and Use of Defense Production Act…

Posted on April 15, 2020 by

White House Manufacturing Trade Advisor Peter Navarro is also leading the execution of the Defense Production Act to rally American resources in combating the Wuhan Virus. In this interview Navarro discusses the scale of Beijing’s influence over the World Health Organization as a propaganda operation.

Interestingly Navarro notes the Chinese delegation visit in January 2020 and the issues of human-to-human virus spread. CTH has long suspected U.S. intelligence on the Wuhan virus was behind Trump’s proactive health measures in November 2019. It would make sense for POTUS to have a heart-health evaluation prior to beginning a prophylactic regimen [hint hydroxychloriquine] and that might explain a particular advocacy emphasis later on. Just sayin’.

Additionally, Navarro again outlines the importance of returning our critical U.S. manufacturing back to the United States. Honeywell now making masks and GM making ventilators.  Peter Navarro is a patriot; in the right place for this moment in history.

64 Responses to White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses China’s Manipulation of WHO, and Use of Defense Production Act…

  1. DeWalt says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    100% agreement on Navarro.

  2. nojuanimportante says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    Oh man, the mystery visit to the Doc at Camp David; interesting theory!!

    • vikingmom says:
      April 15, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      I was thinking about that visit a little while ago and wondered if we had ever gotten more info on why he was there…Sundance’s theory makes good sense!

      • jnr2d2 says:
        April 15, 2020 at 8:02 pm

        So, now Sundance you are trying to help the Demos newest conspiracy to bring in Trump for another Impeachment. The Demos have said Trump got a security briefing in Nov, and did nothing! People died because of his delay — when do he know it! Impeach 45

        • TarsTarkas says:
          April 15, 2020 at 8:30 pm

          I would strongly suspect that the Democrats already intend to use that doctor visit in the impeachment. Perhaps even as early as last year. They wouldn’t need to visit this site to hatch that plot, considering the lunacy of Ukraine call impeachment.

        • Brian in CA4 says:
          April 15, 2020 at 8:43 pm

          That’s the kind of thinking that has shackled the R’s with fear of the D’s/Media for decades. Donald Trump and his team don’t suffer that malady.

          The media and the bureaucracy is what worked this country into an irrational lather and that will be an easy argument to win. Donald Trump left it up to the states, counties and cities to decide what draconian methods they were going to employ in the name of fighting a cold virus. The death numbers are terribly padded to veil this reality. President Trump gave them what they needed, even though they didn’t need it in most cases. The D’s/Media own this main street economic disaster.

      • Dutchman says:
        April 15, 2020 at 9:09 pm

        I wonder if they did something else.
        Have you ever used that ‘liquid band aid’ on a cut?
        Put your whole hand, in a pail of it, let it dry,….like a glove, but doesn’t show!

        Sure, I’ll shake hands with you CHICOM BARSTUDS, LOL.

        It WOULD be interesting to review the tapes of his interactions with yhe Chinese, during that visit,…

        Also, what was the event where PDJT took a bottle of bottled water off the table and set it aside, and Pence did the same? Just sayin,…

        Can we call this the “WHO-Han CCP virus”, now? SEEMS appropriate, to me.

        Once again his enemies screwed up, because they gave him an excuse, or reason acceptable to most, to Declare a Natl emergency, in all 50 states, and invoke the Defence production act.

        So, they greatly INCREASED his LEGITIMATE power. Generally, you want to DECREASE your enemies power.

        This is like the confused football reciever, who gets turned around and is running towards his opponents goal line.

        Our Lord God definetly has a sense of humor!

    • footballfan33 says:
      April 15, 2020 at 8:02 pm

      Camp David? I read the excerpt above about Walter Reed. Did I miss another one? Because I sure missed the Reed story.

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      April 15, 2020 at 8:05 pm

      This deal on hydroxychloroquine is a much bigger deal than we even know at this point. All the flak thrown at The Donald by the dems for the generic medication makes zero sense but then again we don’t know the full story and the other side does. It will come to a head soon.

  3. Sidney Powell says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    SO GLAD Peter is there helping the President!! He’s the real deal.

    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      April 15, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      Yes, Peter Navarro is the real deal.

      Sundance,
      Because of your writing and analysis skills, could you explain what President Trump said about recess appointments and pro forma, it’s not my place and honestly your a master at it.

      Thanks

      • livefreeordieguy says:
        April 15, 2020 at 8:27 pm

        Sidney and Sundance will hopefully weigh in on your question… My layman’s take is that PDJT is beside himself with the stonewalling and punitive, political delays that the Congress has been putting his various nominations through… He mentioned Sec Purdue waiting over 2 years for a key, shoe-in, nominee to be confirmed.

        They play games by keeping the Senate “in session” when it’s clearly not so PDJT is unable to make any recess appointments (thus breaking the logjam).

        Article II, Section 3 of The Constitutions says: “he (the president) may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and it Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper”…

        My take is that he plans to “adjourn them” and then make a bunch of recess appointments that he believes he needs to make now — particularly in light of the crisis we’re in.

        • livefreeordieguy says:
          April 15, 2020 at 8:30 pm

          Should say: ‘and in Case of Disagreement’… ‘in’, not ‘it’… Sorry.

          • Dutchman says:
            April 15, 2020 at 9:15 pm

            Well, the virus and subsequent shutdown CERTAINLY qualify as “Extraordinary circumstances”, Lol.

            In yet another way, they gave him the rope he will hang them with.

            “HAH! ,..NOW we got Trump,…RIGHT where he wants us!,…wha?,…hey!,…
            HOW,does he DO that?!!!”

            Beep, beep, mothertruckers!

    • jeans2nd says:
      April 15, 2020 at 7:28 pm

      As are we, Atty Powell, as are we
      Dr Navarro is one-of-a-kind

    • FrankieZee says:
      April 15, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      We need you Sidney as the AG. Maybe we can get Sundance to pressure the Prez.

    • footballfan33 says:
      April 15, 2020 at 8:04 pm

      SP = American Hero!

  4. snarkybeach says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    the vile WaPo can’t resist writing that the President doesn’t tell the truth…

  5. NICCO says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    God bless Peter Navarro,a man with backbone and guts who stands up for our nation and its people..like our POTUS .We need to pray for him along with every honorable and righteous man and women in our government daily

  6. jus wundrin says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Those who push back on Trumps decision to suspend payments to the WHO, are just showing their allegiance to the chi coms. Nanzi has been one of the loudest mouths over that.

    Come to think of it, and I may be wrong, I havent heard many in congress reprimanding the chi coms over this.

    • VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
      April 15, 2020 at 7:26 pm

      You meant Nazi Pelosi right?

    • vikingmom says:
      April 15, 2020 at 8:19 pm

      China OWNS most of Congress…on both sides of the aisle! The absolute silence from most of our politicians on China’s culpability in this entire worldwide collapse speaks very loudly to anyone who is listening!!

      • GenEarly says:
        April 15, 2020 at 9:15 pm

        Just my gatherings…..
        The Chicom virus was created initially in the USA by Deep State actors at the Univ.of NC during Obama Regime, and arrested Harvard professor, some connections out of Vancouver, Canada then over to Wuhan to be weaponized.
        Plenty of Comrade NWO Traitors here, like Bill Gates, Kissinger, Clinton, Obama and almost every democRat, plus most Rinos like Pauly Lyin Ryan.
        Bring the rope, lots of rope……

  7. Reserved55 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Did anybody see 60 minutes interview?

    “Peter Navarro, White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and newly appointed Defense Production Act coordinator, is urging CBS News to, “in the interest of full transparency,” release his entire, unabridged interview with Bill Whitaker.

    CBS News aired a brief portion of the 2-hour long conversation during Sunday’s broadcast of 60 Minutes, but Navarro claims the final cut turned out to be “a purely politicized interview rather than one focused soberly on the single greatest existential threat America has faced since World War II.”

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/14/white-house-peter-navarro-cbs-news-60-minutes-full-interview/

  8. ChampagneReady says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Trump talking to Pelosi

    Trump …I’m going to block funds to WHO.
    Pelosi ..To Who ?
    Trump: Yes, to WHO.
    Pelosi: That’s what I’m asking you.
    Trump: I told you who.
    Pelosi: No you didn’t.
    Trump: Of course I did, I told you I’m blocking funds to WHO
    Pelosi: That’s what I’m asking — who you’re blocking funds to.
    Trump: That’s right.
    Pelosi: What do you mean that’s right.
    Trump: WHO is who it is.
    Pelosi: You don’t have to spell it, I know the word. Listen, you’re going to quit giving money to somebody right ? Who ?

    Trump: Exactly

    Pelosi pushes upper denture into place, storms out of Oval Office

  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    If everyone in government was as honest, straightforward, courageous and real as Navarro, there would be no democrats or RINO’s, and we’d be safe and sound

  10. Nightcaster says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    I really need to read your article before skimming through it to the end. I did not notice the date on the Washington Post article or it’s immediate importance. I do wonder though who/what suggested hydroxychloriquine to him. Trump really is an amazing President. He is at least one of the greatest this country has ever had.

  11. RightAroundTheBlock says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Want to continue President Trump ass-kicking in 2024..?

    The KAT Ticket: Navarro/Jordan

  12. TheWanderingStar says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Sundance lays it all out. There is very little doubt in my mind that the CCP’s desire has been to infect our President. I think he’s know for a long time of their efforts, but hasn’t disclosed it. I think the CCP is still trying to get infected people close to the President as evidenced by the propaganda journalist that was turned away from the White House press briefing last month for having a fever. He’s with the outlet CGTN, an English language channel that is Chinese owned.

  13. samwise163 says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    I will say it again…God Bless Peter Navarro. God has placed him in a specific place for a reason. He is a Wolverine through and through. Peter is a real patriot. Molon Labe.

  14. Patience says:
    April 15, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Sundance,
    You never fail to tell the tale …
    >Picture(s) tell a thousand words; indeed..

  15. otd says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Good evening folks.

    Just listened to a radio broadcast that exposes Gates, Birx, Fauci and CDC.

    A must listen and pass it on!

    Fromtruepundid:
    https://truepundit.com/thomas-paine-podcast-ep-18-is-live-bombs-away-again-listen-here/

    We all have to fight back against this Mandatory “Vaccine!”

  16. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Is President Trump preparing for more viruses accidentally released viruses by China? By continuing to purchase medical supplies, such as, masks, etc., to include test kits.

  17. islandpalmtrees says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Like a poor tenant, China is trying to skip out without paying for the damages from their virus.

  18. History Teaches says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Never forget the evil of the Chinese regime and ideology. In some ways they adhere to a mindset as barbaric as Islam. In some ways (wet markets) worse. Absolutely no belief in compromising their objectives. Deception is a moral value and the ends justify the means.

    All the idiotic and deluded leftists who think that ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend’ means long term alliance will have the rudest reality check. Useful tools and fools along the path who do not understand that they always will be disposed of one way or another when their use is over.

    With no innate morality and conscience these people are empty shells, selling themselves for money and a smidgen of power. Righteous justice/karma will confront them in some form or other before they exit this world. And surely, after!

  19. Patience says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    The fool NJ gov Phil Murphy hasn’t (can’t ?) answer Tucker’s (fox) question tonight about the legal authority to enforce the stay at home order; as it pertains to the Bill Of Rights.

  20. TreeClimber says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    On the topic of that photo…

    Mnuchin looks happy and Lighthizer satisfied, the Chinese delegation look like they’re chewing nails…

  21. TarsTarkas says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    If this is true the Democrats will use this November Doctor visit as ammunition to impeach POTUS. Because that visit meant he knew early on about Kung Flu but did nothing for months.

    Alternately, (Lead Foil Hat Time) Perhaps one or more of the Chinese delegation was a known or suspected carrier of Kung Flu, and Intelligence informed POTUS of that.

  22. doofusdawg says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Never thought of that Sundance but it makes sense. Trump being put on the drug early and having it continue to work for him without side effects. No wonder he kept touting it… partly because eventually word would leak out and he knows the media would go after him for taking the drug himself and not letting everyone else have it. Then Boris gets sick in addition to the other potential close calls with Potus. Probably a lot more going on than we will ever know. And if Trump loses in November then we will sure as heck never know.

  23. howardrichman says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    I was hoping Dobbs would ask Navarro if he is getting American manufacturers to start up even more production lines for hydroxychloroquine. If the three studies that are being conducted now show that it works as a prophylactic against COVID-19, the worldwide demand will be astronomical. I wrote about this in the American Thinker a few days ago:

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/testing_hydroxychloroquine_as_a_prophylactic.html

  24. sunnydaze says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:45 pm

  25. howardrichman says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    By the way, Navarro has long been one of my favorite economists. In a 2016 American Thinker commentary about the free trade v. balanced trade debate, my father, son and I wrote this about Navarro:

    Yet another [economist who favors balanced trade] is Donald Trump’s chief economic advisor, Prof. Peter Navarro at the Paul Merage School of Business of the University of California-Irvine. In his 2015 book Crouching Tiger he opposed Chinese currency manipulation and advocated countervailing duties against Chinese products.

    In Navarro’s 2011 book Death by China, co-authored with Chinese dissident Greg Autry, he noted that China is singly responsible for about half of the total U.S. trade deficit and a half percent reduction in the U.S. growth rate. His estimate is in line with our own estimate, based upon the above graph, that current U.S. trade deficits are cutting the annual U.S. growth rate by about 1%. Specifically, he wrote:

    “As for the actual impact our Chinese import dependence has had on America’s growth and unemployment rates, this, too, is mind-boggling. Over the past decade, our trade deficit with China has typically shaved off close to a half a point of GDP growth a year. While that might not seem like a large sum, it translates into a cumulative impact of millions of jobs that the American economy failed to create.” (p. 69)

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/09/free_trade_vs_balanced_trade.html

  26. cherokeepeople says:
    April 15, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    as most of these virus’s come from china,they should be footing the whole bill.

  27. TradeBait says:
    April 15, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    China is going to pay a stiff price for all of this, including a lot we do not know about.

