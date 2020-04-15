New Jersey Governor Defends Keeping Stay-Home Orders Until Late Summer, or Maybe Next Year….

New Jersey Democrat Governor Phil Murphy is a member of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic task force on the Wuhan Virus. Earlier today Comrade Murphy announced all citizens in the New Jersey Directorate would remain on lock-down, suspending all citizen rights, until the state government declares all signs of the Wuhan Virus are gone.
The North Eastern political ideologues are counting on financing from the Federal government to keep their citizens confined. Essentially the state of New Jersey will remain on perpetual quarantine until politicians determine it is safe to engage in civic society.
Tonight on Tucker Carlson Comrade Murphy defended his decision. Carlson contrast the state allowing liquor stores to remain open but shutting down religious services. All determinations are ideological…
It seemed clear several weeks ago this was going to happen. East coast blue state governors and West coast blue state governors are united to begin the economic civil war planning to block any White House effort to re-open the U.S. economy. The founders planned for this in Article I, Sec 10 (paragraph 3):
“No state shall, without the consent of Congress, … enter into any agreement or compact with another state”..
The three step plan seems predictable: (1) Get out ahead of President Trump. (2) Defy the ‘all clear’ and shape economic benefit to their political allies. (3) Then use Fauci’s upcoming dossier to hit the administration for heartlessly opening the economy too early.
♦ On the East Coast the governors of New York (Cuomo), New Jersey (Murphy), Connecticut (Lamont), Pennsylvania (Wolfe), Delaware (Carney) and Rhode Island (Raimondo) have started assembling their economic war council with the intent to keep the northeast region shut down. Controlling critical ports and infrastructure is a key part of their strategy.
EAST COAST — Six Northeast governors will form a working group to come up with a plan to
restart[control] the regional economy, they announced on Monday. (link)
♦ On the West Coast the governors of California (Newsom), Oregon (Brown) and Washington State (Inslee) are also assembling their economic war council for similar intents and purposes. Combined with their political northeastern allies, controlling two-thirds of U.S. ports will give them a strategic advantage to keep choking the economy until after they can install their commanding general in the White House.
WEST COAST – The governors of Washington, California and Oregon on Monday announced they were working on a joint plan for
reopening[controlling] their states’ respective economies once it is safe to lift coronavirus-related restrictions.
It appears the Governors rushed to publicity to avoid their enemy, U.S. President Donald Trump, striking strategically against their schemes. As the interview with Governor Murphy highlights, during this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.
The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region. The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region. These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.
However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.
Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic. Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.
Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices. Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.
This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.
The lines are drawn, and as noted, the Constitution is clear. The Blue state governors are trying to wing it on their faith in the Democrat Party and the MSM, but they have no Constitutional authority. President Trump can righteously, legally, and Constitutionally shoot them down in flames. The fireworks will be glorious.
TV news report on my TV right now is about Governor telling State employees he may have to impose 20% salary cuts based on projected State tax shortfall
Employee unions predictably say “hell no”
Scripted remarks about “States looking to the Federal Gummint” to help with State “shortfalls” yada yada
There’s yer next battleground, raht there …
I’m in a Dem state
… the battleground being States expecting the Fed gummint to make them whole on their State shortfalls
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/491503-far-worse-to-come-covid-19-collapse-of-state-and-local-governments
It’s one thing to request American citizens to do something. When that happens in times of crisis American’s can be counted on to do the right thing. In the minds of progressives, however, that’s never as satisfying as turning requests into orders from the state backed up by threats of police action. American’s are getting a practical demonstration of just what life under an administrative state is really like (more than a few people think this is a dry run for the Green New Deal). The NJ governor was oh, so sincere and filled with pretended unction—until Tucker neatly skewered him with some illuminating questions which revealed to us just what kind of person this progressive governor actually is. Unction be damned, this guy is indeed a small-time tyrant. Way to go Tucker!!
They’re going to an awful lot of trouble to get mail-in voting and all the rest of their election fraud list knowing that it will never pass a vote and the President will never sign.
Typical petty tyrant.
Tucker did a tough, but fair, interview with this NJ Gov. Pressed him hard. Gov danced a lot.
One exchange really stood out. Tucker asked this leftist tool where he got the authority to ignore the 1st Amendment and force people to refrain from exercising their religion, assembling, and speech. Tucker asked if the Gov had consulted legal counsel.
The Gov said: “Above my pay grade….no I did not.”
In other words….screw the Constitution…WE know what’s best for you!
Reminds me of Sgt. Schultz. “Colonel Hogan, I know nuthin’ !… Nuthin’ !! “
Yes, the constitutions is way above his pay grade.
Yea and when asked about legal authority he said he doesn’t go to the bathroom without getting his attorneys approval or something along those lines.
What’s worse is that this smug assho%$ is telling the good citizens of New Jersey what to do…
We have entered a new hell,
what is tht they say…be careful what you wish for
At one point in the interview, I don’t recall which of the several times that Tucker repeated his question about the Governors authority to contravene the US Constitution, Murphy stated in his
responseobfuscation that the governors have “broad authority.”
I was hoping Tucker would have bored in to that assertion by Murphy. But he did not.
Only serious single, multiple party, or class action lawsuits against tyrannical state executives are going to settle this matter of states exerting authority that overrides the Constitution.
Ah, but he consulted (pressured) the religious leaders.
If Tucker had wanted to continue, he could of asked “So, where in the Constitution does it say that my priest or Rabbi has the authority to give the Government (you) the authority to violate MY 1st amendment rights?
And, HOW do you “square” this with your law enforcement arresting 15 people in a synagouge? Did that rabbi not get the memo, or WHAT?”
And I know, the Constitution LIMITS the powers of the Government.
A reusable, salted cloth mask https://www.nature.com/articles/srep39956
and prophylatic chemistries (C,D3,Qercetin,Zn,HCQ) are all we should need. The rest is an autocoup by various traitors.
Sounds like a clear Article IV violation, a dictatorship rather than “a republican form of government” and needs to be removed.
“The United States shall guarantee to every state a Republican Form of Government…”
1. So, state legislature?
2. Federal judiaciary?
3. A Lincolnesque executive…
Or some other court of last resort.
They’ll be screaming “Code Blue” before this is over:
Code blue: An emergency situation announced in a hospital or institution in which a patient is in cardiopulmonary arrest, requiring a team of providers (sometimes called a ‘code team’) to rush to the specific location and begin immediate resuscitative efforts.
His comments sounded like he was reading from the same script that Newsome in CA used to generate his 6 criteria for re-opening business. Lots of “gov’t will determine” and no “good for the people”. FUBAR!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The governor as much as said that he ignored Constitutional guarantees when drafting his various orders. Now, let’s see if the DOJ will push back. If not, the people will; sooner or later.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Turn off your phone’s tracking.
The data link will still track you…unless you go off on silent mode.
Then every so often connect and check your messages.
Of course, I don’t use Facebook.
You mean like “Airplane” mode (on an iPhone). Turns off all means of transmitting. Not sure it disables covert tracking. Will have to check.
I’m pretty sure there’s still a GPS function even where airplane mode is on. And even with airplane mode nominally “off,” there’s nothing to stop covert tracking of the phone from occurring
TonyE and any others finding them selves behind these Blue lines in the sand….
#1. Get your cell phone into a RF blocking bag or sleve, aka: faraday cage/bag… They are on Ebay for like $10 or so….don’t leave home without one!… OR, leave the phone home!
#2 For any of you that want or need “secure comms”….ie: a way to messages that NO ONE can break without a basement full of CRAY computers (ie: NSA, etc) an 30 days minimum…. I have “one-off” sheets/systems for well over 256 years of daily use without duplication… These are in .pdf format…the files for just 20 yr worth are over 2 GB and come on a DVD data disk… I have one system reserved for “coast to coast” nationwide use — all others are fair game for local or provate use…
Leave me a message here with your contact info buried in it… I live in a RED state with wide open spaces… Check-6
When is the director who is orchestrating these comrades going to be revealed ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
This will not end well.
Maybe. Maybe it will end really well.
If you are in a blue zone and can’t get out, I’d strongly suggest prepping hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right it won’t. You just can’t fix stupid and that Governer is stupid. Does he really think people are gonna hole up in their houses all spring and summer. You talk about stir crazy. Do you think he’s thought about this at all. I’d be scared outta my gourd holding Americans hostage like this. Like you stated above this ain’t gonna end well
Grammy
They won’t push back one bit.
“A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.”
Well, maybe… and then again maybe there will be an actual physical civil war.
This may be the straw that breaks the left’s back. When normal everyday democrats finally wake up to exactly who and what they have been voting for all these years, a change is gonna come.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….Another reason IMO the Democrat Party is DOA.
The governor is testing the waters — what a vague response. As soon as a few states reopen, it will be “monkey see, monkey do” and they will all open.
The Dems want to (1) tarnish Trump’s image, (2) keep Trump from holding massive rallies, (3) create chaos/crime so an obedient media can show the world Trump’s failures (instead of the blue states’ power grab), and (4) suppress the vote (or change it to Dem votes).
No, the spigot will be turned off — Trump will like give money to states that reopen, not those that sit on their thumbs.
Absolutely…one of the marching orders from the blue tyrants is to stop any large gatherings until 2021…
Gee I wonder why that would be?
Trump rallies-they want to be able to tell our President he cannot hold a rally in their city bcz the mayor has decided people in crowds are prohibited.
Yea this is going to get ugly.
Madness in the streets is certainly part of the equation. I have to wonder if this was the real reason they released criminals into our cities?
…and all this shot just because the bag lady lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe the time has come.
But the underlying assumption is that there will be no meaningful push back from the citizens in those states to reopen, that people are willing to social distance by not working and just staying at home as long as their Governor tells them to? So we have Stepford states now with citizens totally submissive to Democrat control? Perhaps I’ve lived too long in Texas but there’s no way Texans would do that for months on end “until the state government declares all signs of the Wuhan Virus are gone.” Until all signs are gone what does that mean, how is that determined and who determines it? So New Jerseyans are just fine with this? Their will be no small businesses left if that happens. I know that’s want the Democrats want because they really don’t care if people lose their jobs, homes, apartments or businesses and become wards of the state as long as they can make President Trump look bad. Yet when this damage is done those affected will, with 24/7 encouragement from the corrupt msm, blame President Trump and vote for the Democrat Party ticket. We are truly entering the Twilight Zone! Godspeed President Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The wild card will be liberal small business owners. Also factor in the high cost of living in NY/NJ. NJ is flat broke so they don’t have any money to give out in an effort to keep the natives from getting restless. I’m in NJ and judgeing from the traffic and number of people in stores people are about 2 weeks from saying screw your lock down. Go back at look at the video fottage of Trump’s Wildwood, NJ rally. I can assure you we will not be listening to Muphy for much longer. The 40 year old computer system have unemployment claims backed up for weeks so many middle class folks are already in dire straits.
In Pa. a rally is already planned for Harrisburg.
https://www.abc27.com/news/local/anti-shutdown-protest-planned-to-take-place-in-front-of-state-capitol-building-next-week/
Blue state politicians might have delusions of grandure but the citizens have other ideas and will be out in force.
The natives were out and about today and yesterday and I’m certain tomorrow…
Liquor sold in New Jersey is heavily taxed by the state and since people aren’t working state income tax revenue is practically non-existent!
NY and NY make up 55% of the country’s total “assumed” and inflated covid-19 deaths so IMO let NY and NY put their people under tyranny and lockdown for a year.
Let them see how 45 other states are out working, back prospering and making money while their sates rot away.
Then when the citizen rise up via massive protests maybe that is needed to knock some sense into these idiotic, hate filled Governors.
IIMO it ain’t gonna be long before the uproar in NJ will make MI look like a kiddy picnic ! Widespreqd civil disobedience and possibly outright rebellion loom in the near future . Life ain’t gonna be pleasant for NJ Demonrats !
LikeLike
There is NO way the Jersey Shore will be closed for business this SUMMER
LikeLike
👙 👠👠 💄
jersey girl style
Here’s a list of port cities in Texas that Cuomo, Murphy, Newsom, Inslee, and all the rest don’t control.
http://www.worldportsource.com/ports/index/USA_TX.php
Governor Abbott intends to get businesses open here before May 1st. I don’t see this going well for them as PDJT gets the rest of the country working again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I plan on being at the rally provided I can take a day off from my “essential” job that tetrarch Wolf has so graciously permitted me.
Wolf is going to veto the GOP passed bills to reopen the economy. They don’t have enough votes to override the veto, so lawsuits will have to be filed. At this point, I’m set to leave this state very soon.
Any state who would like a peaceful hard working taxpayer who only asks to live freely, please make your bids. 😊
“However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.”
This is North Carolina.
We are being driven blue by two urban areas Charlotte (bankers) and Raleigh (BigTech, Pharama and “public/private partnerships”)
From a NJ state Senator
LikeLiked by 3 people
State Dept of Education where I live issued guideline for school reopening “only after 4 weeks of NO new coronavirus cases” (!!!)
Had to withdraw that guideline (hopelessly unrealistic now that CV is widespread in our society and cases will continue to pop up sporadically from now til whenever)
State Health officials say they were not consulted in the drafting of that guideline
Basically, State agencies running around like chickens with they heads chopped off
I’m in a Dem state and they’re really, really stupid here (more’n usual, even – to pull a line from Raising Arizona)
Here in California i hear there is now talk for the next coming school year to either:
a. School every other day in order to spread out students, or
b. Morning and afternoon sessions to spread students.
And this is for high school!
LikeLike
The citizens will hang him high before summer if he doesn’t open the economy there.
Well…we can all agree on one thing
Murphy is an idiot
For some unknown reason the Black People in NJ insists on having Murphy as Governor
Once he won they invited him to their church in Newark for a Sermon and a Meal
That’s when the Black People laid down the law to Murphy and told him he is not going to legalize pot in his first 100 days or any other amount of days
It was pot that destroyed their neighborhoods and kids
Murphy never did legalize pot in NJ
Murphy has been MIA in NJ until now perhaps soon he’ll crawl back under that rock
Or find another rain puddle to tax
Yes…pure genius at work!
We light a candle every night so that Murphy is a 1 term Governor 🕯
I’m trying hard to think of just what it is that these 9 States provide to the the rest of the country that the other 41 could not produce for ourselves – and survive.
Being serious here. What is it they make/produce that we – don’t already or can’t eventually -make/produce ourselves?
Much as I do not wish them to “go away”, if that’s what they *want* to do, well….. Bye!
OK, all the stock markets and the major banks, much of the firearms, some of the best ports and boat building capability, and the bulk of the luny liberals, and lobsters. Did I miss anything?
Doubt any of the companies listed on the WS Exchanges are gonna deny Americans not living in the 9 States shares of their companies. Ditto on the Banks.
The Lobster’s from Maine, not one of the States in the 9 (and tastes like crap anyway- once shipped- can you tell I’m a Mainer & won’t eat anything but Fresh Lobster? LOL). I myself had thought of Maple Syrup, but Vermonts not in the 9 either, plus, I think Quebec would be mote than happy to pick up that slack if VT. joined the 9.
Boat Building: other States can do this, some do already. Ports? Got those elsewhere , too, and could have more if need be. Ditto on Firearms.
Loony Libs, we’ll still have those in the other 41, at least until the Dems finally Completely. Destroy. their Party- which it looks like they are working on at a pretty rapid pace!
So….still wondering…..
Really dumb liberal citizens. It takes much effort to produce them and export to the rest of the country. About $7-12K per student per year or so.
LOL!
“This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.”
No doubt. IMO, It will also be the greatest test of presidential leadership at least since WWII. Trump is in it to win it for the American people and our Constitution and with Gods grace he will.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ironically, given the huge California population of 40+ Million people, Coronavirus deaths are actually quite low … Governor Newsom may burn through his $20 Billion rainy day fund in a heartbeat … for a molehill?
LikeLiked by 1 person
TINVOWOOT, (there is no voting our way out of this)
– Everything is your personal responsibility
– No one is coming to save us
– We’re screwed until their parasitic system goes away
– Get harder than all the problems
– There’s gonna be a fight
– Let’s win
– Screw everyone who stood by and watched
Tucker should have asked him if he was aware that he suspended the US constitution.
Sadly I think a lot of folks from NJ and elsewhere dont realize that this has happened….and some that are happy it did.
We understand very well. Also we don’t believe the numbers NJ is putting out.
“The Port of New York and New Jersey is the busiest container port on the East Coast of the United States. Its terminals are located throughout the New York metropolitan area including Newark, New Jersey.” Wikipedia
Shutting down the Jersey side? The unions are OK with this? The Federal govt. will spring for their wages?
Companies may pay top dollar to break the curfew and get their goods shipped in clandestinely.
Is the whole Jersey Shore to be shut down for all Spring and half-Summer, or just the public areas?
Cops, drones patrolling Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Wildwood & all the rest?
Sorry eastern PA… have to go elsewhere this summer vacation.
Heh. They think they’re going to squat on US ports of entry? Ha. Ha ha. Trump dreams of such stupid tactics.
These governors have no clue what they’re doing. Strategizing, clearly. Whatever their plans, to the degree that they run counter to Trump, they will fail. I’m not Shakespearean enough to put into words the cosmic stupidity they are about to experience.
But, let’s watch, because they don’t know either, and they are apparently going to try it.
In my business I interact with many businesspeople based in New York City. Anyone with the economic wherewithal has left the city. Many thousands are down in Florida and will stay there for who knows how long. The people with money left. I don’t know what that means, but they are out of town.
In my business I interact with many businesspeople based in New York City. Anyone with the economic wherewithal has left the city. Many thousands are down in Florida and will stay there for who knows how long. The people with money left. I don’t know what that means, but they are out of town.
First thing. I’ll give Roman tetrarch Murphy credit for at least allowing himself to be asked tough questions by a non-member of the Roman controlled media. But the positives end there.
Listening to Murphy, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who thought this, the Mamet principle was in full display. How does Murphy go about violating the constitution? Simple, he never even considers it! There’s no lost sleep if one just doesn’t even consider the damage done by their actions.
On the flip side of this, Sen. Kennedy was absolutely clear and on target as to what has to happen. Yes, there will be more people who get the WhuFlu when the economy is opened up, but to do otherwise is the truly sinful thing to do. Driving people into poverty and nullifying their constitutional rights is insane and never the right option to take.
If you have liberal friends, please have them watch both interviews. If they can still stay democrats afterwards, then they simply live in Mamet principle land and can’t (yet) be reached.
Mamet principle …. maybe.
In another part of his melodramatic obfuscation in responding to Tucker’s pretty persistent questioning, Murphy said he does not go to the bathroom with consulting his lawyers.
So I’m pretty certain he knows damn well how badly he is trampling on Article 1.
Oh, he knows in the sense that he knows there’s this thing called the constitution and bill of rights, but as he said, that never caused any conflict for him in violating what is in those documents. He simply doesn’t even consider that’s there’s a conflict.
I noticed he used the Lord’s name in vain a lot during the interview. Just goes to show… Godless, soulless, evil.
That’s the problem. Most Americans will look at Murphy and think they see a real American. Nice Irish American name. Looks like a solid citizen
He talks with the “well shucks, I don’t know about that, but we’re all about keeping our citizens safe” bull****
People fall for it. “Well understand, he’s just trying to keep people safe”
They can’t comprehend the guy is a political weasel, a professional politician who talks like a good old boy during the day while slitting the throats of Americans at night in closed door meetings
These are the political opportunists, the professional politicians. They can be democrat, RINO, radical leftist, it doesn’t matter. They’ll go along to get along, no matter how destructive it may be to the country
Power and money politics is their absolute number one goal. It’s above all else, country and we the people included
If only all Americans could realize this
These folks seem to have run out of Corona humor.
Now, reality is settling in !
LikeLike
Moynihan’s daughter on China. A must see for all freedom loving people.
FWIW; I was hospitalized in ICU for two weeks Feb/Mar followed by a further two weeks in a recovery facility for a near-fatal pneumonia . From my symptoms my EMT son and I now believe I had the Covid virus . We don’t believe my case was reported as Carona-19 . Despite Murphy’s Law edicts and his administration’s claims of Carona morbidity stats my son says his transports numbers and bed numbers in several hospitals he frequents are low and decreasing . They certainly don’t match up with the Governor’s claims of high numbers statewide. The local obits for facility and hospital deaths are mostly for the very old ( 85 and up ) with other health issues. This pretty much parallels what I’m reading reported across the nation. In a nation where some 3 million deaths are normal annually, the fatality numbers I’m seeing ( even with the CDC and IHME skewing the criteria) are less than .01% of the annual number. By comparison accidents, drownings, MVAs, ODs and deaths from feet,fists and blunt objects far exceed the current Carona morbidity – and they mostly are youing and healthy individuals .
Something else my son and his fellow EMTs have noted is many with Carona have very low blood oxygen levels ( as low as 60% noted ) but feel/act fine or only mildly ill but crash when put on oxygen . Then there’s the occasional active healthy athletic type that crashes suddenly and dies unexpectedly.
Perhaps someone here has read of reports by a respiratory doctor where he suspects a air/blood interface enzyme issue may be key . And why does hydroxychloroquine ( a type of anti-inflamatory ) work – but only when accompanied by zinc ( a known immune system enhancer ) ? NOt only does it seem President Trumps key advisors were wildly and perhaps blatently over-stating the Carona threat . Now it appears to me this “crisis ” is more about money and power and the 2020 elections than the public’s health as witness the actions of Speaker Pelosi on the stimulus bills.
As a citizen of this Gestapo state I can honestly say that more people than not that I’ve spoken with are standing behind this horrible man and actually praising him for what he’s doing.
I’ve come to the conclusion that like so many other blue state citizens they simply don’t want to go back to work. They want universal income. These people are impossible to reason with and I no longer engage in conversation with unknown people while at the grocery store. I am seriously afraid that I will lose my temper and hit someone.
16 hours a day of watching Netflix, looking at the Iphone and getting Taco Bell delivered to your door? Dude, that rocks!
There’s a sizeable portion of our country that is totally cool with that as long as others pay for them to do that. And as an added benefit, they get to claim moral superiority by being part of the “stop the spread” gang.
My daughter lives behind enemy lines in So. Cal. ‘Runs the HR Dept that just laid off ~ 400 people. During the exit interviews they were actually happy to be laid off; especially when they did the math of their new….revenue stream.
AIR HUG to you Sundance for posting this interview. I came back on line just to post this song:
Arcade Fire – Keep the Car Running.
Odd how the words can be taken. Discerning individuals will understand this is what our VERY GREAT President is doing his best to Keep the Car Running. And the rest of the virus mongers doing their best to STALL IT.
And thank you too Tucker. Shining a great light tonight. Your interview had me laughing at the dissembling.
Aren’t some of Tony Soprano’s crew still around to set the Governor straight?
