New Jersey Governor Defends Keeping Stay-Home Orders Until Late Summer, or Maybe Next Year….

Posted on April 15, 2020 by

New Jersey Democrat Governor Phil Murphy is a member of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s economic task force on the Wuhan Virus.  Earlier today Comrade Murphy announced all citizens in the New Jersey Directorate would remain on lock-down, suspending all citizen rights, until the state government declares all signs of the Wuhan Virus are gone.

The North Eastern political ideologues are counting on financing from the Federal government to keep their citizens confined.  Essentially the state of New Jersey will remain on perpetual quarantine until politicians determine it is safe to engage in civic society.

Tonight on Tucker Carlson Comrade Murphy defended his decision. Carlson contrast the state allowing liquor stores to remain open but shutting down religious services.  All determinations are ideological…

It seemed clear several weeks ago this was going to happen.  East coast blue state governors and West coast blue state governors are united to begin the economic civil war planning to block any White House effort to re-open the U.S. economy.  The founders planned for this in Article I, Sec 10 (paragraph 3):

“No state shall, without the consent of Congress, … enter into any agreement or compact with another state”..

The three step plan seems predictable: (1) Get out ahead of President Trump. (2) Defy the ‘all clear’ and shape economic benefit to their political allies. (3) Then use Fauci’s upcoming dossier to hit the administration for heartlessly opening the economy too early.

♦ On the East Coast the governors of New York (Cuomo), New Jersey (Murphy), Connecticut (Lamont), Pennsylvania (Wolfe), Delaware (Carney) and Rhode Island (Raimondo) have started assembling their economic war council with the intent to keep the northeast region shut down.  Controlling critical ports and infrastructure is a key part of their strategy.

EAST COAST — Six Northeast governors will form a working group to come up with a plan to restart [control] the regional economy, they announced on Monday. (link)

♦ On the West Coast the governors of California (Newsom), Oregon (Brown) and Washington State (Inslee) are also assembling their economic war council for similar intents and purposes.  Combined with their political northeastern allies, controlling two-thirds of U.S. ports will give them a strategic advantage to keep choking the economy until after they can install their commanding general in the White House.

WEST COAST – The governors of Washington, California and Oregon on Monday announced they were working on a joint plan for reopening [controlling] their states’ respective economies once it is safe to lift coronavirus-related restrictions.

 

It appears the Governors rushed to publicity to avoid their enemy, U.S. President Donald Trump, striking strategically against their schemes.   As the interview with Governor Murphy highlights, during this economic war residents within the Blue occupied territories will be held captive to the political whims of their regional generals.

The economic freedom and liberty zone will encompass the Red region.  The center of the country, mid west, southern region (surrounding the Gulf of Mexico) and south eastern Atlantic region.   These areas will be open to commerce and economic freedom.

However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals.  Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.

Red captives within the Blue zones will have to be smart and strategic.  Big Blue tech will be assisting the totalitarian Blue generals. Direct confrontation against the Blue forces should be avoided, and it will likely be a better strategy to fight stealthily as insurgents.

Any Red team member of the economic freedom alliance, trapped within a Blue region, is warned to evaluate their connection to their electronic devices.  Your cell phones could be used as portable transponders expose your movement and your political views.

This is going to be one hell of a battle.  A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 2nd Amendment, 3rd Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Economy, Infectious Disease, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

78 Responses to New Jersey Governor Defends Keeping Stay-Home Orders Until Late Summer, or Maybe Next Year….

  1. Elric VIII says:
    April 15, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    The lines are drawn, and as noted, the Constitution is clear. The Blue state governors are trying to wing it on their faith in the Democrat Party and the MSM, but they have no Constitutional authority. President Trump can righteously, legally, and Constitutionally shoot them down in flames. The fireworks will be glorious.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:12 am

      TV news report on my TV right now is about Governor telling State employees he may have to impose 20% salary cuts based on projected State tax shortfall

      Employee unions predictably say “hell no”

      Scripted remarks about “States looking to the Federal Gummint” to help with State “shortfalls” yada yada

      There’s yer next battleground, raht there …

      I’m in a Dem state

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:23 am

      It’s one thing to request American citizens to do something. When that happens in times of crisis American’s can be counted on to do the right thing. In the minds of progressives, however, that’s never as satisfying as turning requests into orders from the state backed up by threats of police action. American’s are getting a practical demonstration of just what life under an administrative state is really like (more than a few people think this is a dry run for the Green New Deal). The NJ governor was oh, so sincere and filled with pretended unction—until Tucker neatly skewered him with some illuminating questions which revealed to us just what kind of person this progressive governor actually is. Unction be damned, this guy is indeed a small-time tyrant. Way to go Tucker!!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:38 am

      They’re going to an awful lot of trouble to get mail-in voting and all the rest of their election fraud list knowing that it will never pass a vote and the President will never sign.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Fred says:
    April 15, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Typical petty tyrant.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. L4grasshopper says:
    April 15, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    Tucker did a tough, but fair, interview with this NJ Gov. Pressed him hard. Gov danced a lot.

    One exchange really stood out. Tucker asked this leftist tool where he got the authority to ignore the 1st Amendment and force people to refrain from exercising their religion, assembling, and speech. Tucker asked if the Gov had consulted legal counsel.

    The Gov said: “Above my pay grade….no I did not.”

    In other words….screw the Constitution…WE know what’s best for you!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TonyE says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:08 am

      Reminds me of Sgt. Schultz. “Colonel Hogan, I know nuthin’ !… Nuthin’ !! “

      Like

      Reply
    • jus wundrin says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:36 am

      Yes, the constitutions is way above his pay grade.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:37 am

      Yea and when asked about legal authority he said he doesn’t go to the bathroom without getting his attorneys approval or something along those lines.
      What’s worse is that this smug assho%$ is telling the good citizens of New Jersey what to do…
      We have entered a new hell,
      what is tht they say…be careful what you wish for

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:59 am

      At one point in the interview, I don’t recall which of the several times that Tucker repeated his question about the Governors authority to contravene the US Constitution, Murphy stated in his response obfuscation that the governors have “broad authority.”

      I was hoping Tucker would have bored in to that assertion by Murphy. But he did not.

      Only serious single, multiple party, or class action lawsuits against tyrannical state executives are going to settle this matter of states exerting authority that overrides the Constitution.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:43 am

      Ah, but he consulted (pressured) the religious leaders.
      If Tucker had wanted to continue, he could of asked “So, where in the Constitution does it say that my priest or Rabbi has the authority to give the Government (you) the authority to violate MY 1st amendment rights?

      And, HOW do you “square” this with your law enforcement arresting 15 people in a synagouge? Did that rabbi not get the memo, or WHAT?”

      And I know, the Constitution LIMITS the powers of the Government.

      Like

      Reply
    • mike says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:46 am

      A reusable, salted cloth mask https://www.nature.com/articles/srep39956
      and prophylatic chemistries (C,D3,Qercetin,Zn,HCQ) are all we should need. The rest is an autocoup by various traitors.

      Sounds like a clear Article IV violation, a dictatorship rather than “a republican form of government” and needs to be removed.
      “The United States shall guarantee to every state a Republican Form of Government…”
      1. So, state legislature?
      2. Federal judiaciary?
      3. A Lincolnesque executive…
      Or some other court of last resort.

      Like

      Reply
  4. RedBallExpress says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:03 am

    They’ll be screaming “Code Blue” before this is over:

    Code blue: An emergency situation announced in a hospital or institution in which a patient is in cardiopulmonary arrest, requiring a team of providers (sometimes called a ‘code team’) to rush to the specific location and begin immediate resuscitative efforts.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. safvetblog says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:06 am

    His comments sounded like he was reading from the same script that Newsome in CA used to generate his 6 criteria for re-opening business. Lots of “gov’t will determine” and no “good for the people”. FUBAR!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Mac says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:06 am

    The governor as much as said that he ignored Constitutional guarantees when drafting his various orders. Now, let’s see if the DOJ will push back. If not, the people will; sooner or later.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. TonyE says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Turn off your phone’s tracking.

    The data link will still track you…unless you go off on silent mode.

    Then every so often connect and check your messages.

    Of course, I don’t use Facebook.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:02 am

      You mean like “Airplane” mode (on an iPhone). Turns off all means of transmitting. Not sure it disables covert tracking. Will have to check.

      Like

      Reply
      • QuiAudetVincit says:
        April 16, 2020 at 1:28 am

        I’m pretty sure there’s still a GPS function even where airplane mode is on. And even with airplane mode nominally “off,” there’s nothing to stop covert tracking of the phone from occurring

        Like

        Reply
    • montanamel says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:06 am

      TonyE and any others finding them selves behind these Blue lines in the sand….
      #1. Get your cell phone into a RF blocking bag or sleve, aka: faraday cage/bag… They are on Ebay for like $10 or so….don’t leave home without one!… OR, leave the phone home!

      #2 For any of you that want or need “secure comms”….ie: a way to messages that NO ONE can break without a basement full of CRAY computers (ie: NSA, etc) an 30 days minimum…. I have “one-off” sheets/systems for well over 256 years of daily use without duplication… These are in .pdf format…the files for just 20 yr worth are over 2 GB and come on a DVD data disk… I have one system reserved for “coast to coast” nationwide use — all others are fair game for local or provate use…
      Leave me a message here with your contact info buried in it… I live in a RED state with wide open spaces… Check-6

      Like

      Reply
  8. Rj says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:09 am

    When is the director who is orchestrating these comrades going to be revealed ?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. T2020 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:11 am

    This will not end well.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Vince says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:41 am

      Maybe. Maybe it will end really well.

      If you are in a blue zone and can’t get out, I’d strongly suggest prepping hard.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Grammy850 says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:00 am

      You are right it won’t. You just can’t fix stupid and that Governer is stupid. Does he really think people are gonna hole up in their houses all spring and summer. You talk about stir crazy. Do you think he’s thought about this at all. I’d be scared outta my gourd holding Americans hostage like this. Like you stated above this ain’t gonna end well
      Grammy

      Like

      Reply
  10. jb says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:11 am

    “A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.”

    Well, maybe… and then again maybe there will be an actual physical civil war.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Harlan says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:14 am

    This may be the straw that breaks the left’s back. When normal everyday democrats finally wake up to exactly who and what they have been voting for all these years, a change is gonna come.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. ZurichMike says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:16 am

    The governor is testing the waters — what a vague response. As soon as a few states reopen, it will be “monkey see, monkey do” and they will all open.

    The Dems want to (1) tarnish Trump’s image, (2) keep Trump from holding massive rallies, (3) create chaos/crime so an obedient media can show the world Trump’s failures (instead of the blue states’ power grab), and (4) suppress the vote (or change it to Dem votes).

    No, the spigot will be turned off — Trump will like give money to states that reopen, not those that sit on their thumbs.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:40 am

      Absolutely…one of the marching orders from the blue tyrants is to stop any large gatherings until 2021…
      Gee I wonder why that would be?
      Trump rallies-they want to be able to tell our President he cannot hold a rally in their city bcz the mayor has decided people in crowds are prohibited.
      Yea this is going to get ugly.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Remington says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:15 am

      Madness in the streets is certainly part of the equation. I have to wonder if this was the real reason they released criminals into our cities?

      …and all this shot just because the bag lady lost.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. Ploni says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I believe the time has come.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Bubby says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:17 am

    But the underlying assumption is that there will be no meaningful push back from the citizens in those states to reopen, that people are willing to social distance by not working and just staying at home as long as their Governor tells them to? So we have Stepford states now with citizens totally submissive to Democrat control? Perhaps I’ve lived too long in Texas but there’s no way Texans would do that for months on end “until the state government declares all signs of the Wuhan Virus are gone.” Until all signs are gone what does that mean, how is that determined and who determines it? So New Jerseyans are just fine with this? Their will be no small businesses left if that happens. I know that’s want the Democrats want because they really don’t care if people lose their jobs, homes, apartments or businesses and become wards of the state as long as they can make President Trump look bad. Yet when this damage is done those affected will, with 24/7 encouragement from the corrupt msm, blame President Trump and vote for the Democrat Party ticket. We are truly entering the Twilight Zone! Godspeed President Trump!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. L&L says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:18 am

    The wild card will be liberal small business owners. Also factor in the high cost of living in NY/NJ. NJ is flat broke so they don’t have any money to give out in an effort to keep the natives from getting restless. I’m in NJ and judgeing from the traffic and number of people in stores people are about 2 weeks from saying screw your lock down. Go back at look at the video fottage of Trump’s Wildwood, NJ rally. I can assure you we will not be listening to Muphy for much longer. The 40 year old computer system have unemployment claims backed up for weeks so many middle class folks are already in dire straits.

    In Pa. a rally is already planned for Harrisburg.

    https://www.abc27.com/news/local/anti-shutdown-protest-planned-to-take-place-in-front-of-state-capitol-building-next-week/

    Blue state politicians might have delusions of grandure but the citizens have other ideas and will be out in force.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. California Joe says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Liquor sold in New Jersey is heavily taxed by the state and since people aren’t working state income tax revenue is practically non-existent!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Bogeyfree says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:19 am

    NY and NY make up 55% of the country’s total “assumed” and inflated covid-19 deaths so IMO let NY and NY put their people under tyranny and lockdown for a year.

    Let them see how 45 other states are out working, back prospering and making money while their sates rot away.

    Then when the citizen rise up via massive protests maybe that is needed to knock some sense into these idiotic, hate filled Governors.

    Like

    Reply
  18. millwright says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:20 am

    IIMO it ain’t gonna be long before the uproar in NJ will make MI look like a kiddy picnic ! Widespreqd civil disobedience and possibly outright rebellion loom in the near future . Life ain’t gonna be pleasant for NJ Demonrats !

    Like

    Reply
  19. stripmallgrackle says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Here’s a list of port cities in Texas that Cuomo, Murphy, Newsom, Inslee, and all the rest don’t control.

    http://www.worldportsource.com/ports/index/USA_TX.php

    Governor Abbott intends to get businesses open here before May 1st. I don’t see this going well for them as PDJT gets the rest of the country working again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:09 am

      I plan on being at the rally provided I can take a day off from my “essential” job that tetrarch Wolf has so graciously permitted me.

      Wolf is going to veto the GOP passed bills to reopen the economy. They don’t have enough votes to override the veto, so lawsuits will have to be filed. At this point, I’m set to leave this state very soon.

      Any state who would like a peaceful hard working taxpayer who only asks to live freely, please make your bids. 😊

      Like

      Reply
  20. sDee says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:20 am

    “However, the urban dense populations (Blue pockets within Red zones) will push-back against the efforts of the Red generals in an attempt to retain alignment with their Blue team generals. Depending on the strength of the urban forces there may be roadblocks, sabotage, skirmishes and political violence against the freedom & liberty Red team.”

    This is North Carolina.

    We are being driven blue by two urban areas Charlotte (bankers) and Raleigh (BigTech, Pharama and “public/private partnerships”)

    Like

    Reply
  21. L&L says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:22 am

    From a NJ state Senator

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. nimrodman says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:25 am

    State Dept of Education where I live issued guideline for school reopening “only after 4 weeks of NO new coronavirus cases” (!!!)

    Had to withdraw that guideline (hopelessly unrealistic now that CV is widespread in our society and cases will continue to pop up sporadically from now til whenever)

    State Health officials say they were not consulted in the drafting of that guideline

    Basically, State agencies running around like chickens with they heads chopped off

    I’m in a Dem state and they’re really, really stupid here (more’n usual, even – to pull a line from Raising Arizona)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • derk says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:06 am

      Here in California i hear there is now talk for the next coming school year to either:
      a. School every other day in order to spread out students, or
      b. Morning and afternoon sessions to spread students.
      And this is for high school!

      Like

      Reply
  23. cheryl says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:27 am

    The citizens will hang him high before summer if he doesn’t open the economy there.

    Like

    Reply
  24. hocuspocus13 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Well…we can all agree on one thing

    Murphy is an idiot

    For some unknown reason the Black People in NJ insists on having Murphy as Governor

    Once he won they invited him to their church in Newark for a Sermon and a Meal

    That’s when the Black People laid down the law to Murphy and told him he is not going to legalize pot in his first 100 days or any other amount of days

    It was pot that destroyed their neighborhoods and kids

    Murphy never did legalize pot in NJ

    Murphy has been MIA in NJ until now perhaps soon he’ll crawl back under that rock

    Or find another rain puddle to tax

    Yes…pure genius at work!

    We light a candle every night so that Murphy is a 1 term Governor 🕯

    Like

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:30 am

    I’m trying hard to think of just what it is that these 9 States provide to the the rest of the country that the other 41 could not produce for ourselves – and survive.

    Being serious here. What is it they make/produce that we – don’t already or can’t eventually -make/produce ourselves?

    Much as I do not wish them to “go away”, if that’s what they *want* to do, well….. Bye!

    Like

    Reply
    • azgulch says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:53 am

      OK, all the stock markets and the major banks, much of the firearms, some of the best ports and boat building capability, and the bulk of the luny liberals, and lobsters. Did I miss anything?

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        April 16, 2020 at 1:12 am

        Doubt any of the companies listed on the WS Exchanges are gonna deny Americans not living in the 9 States shares of their companies. Ditto on the Banks.

        The Lobster’s from Maine, not one of the States in the 9 (and tastes like crap anyway- once shipped- can you tell I’m a Mainer & won’t eat anything but Fresh Lobster? LOL). I myself had thought of Maple Syrup, but Vermonts not in the 9 either, plus, I think Quebec would be mote than happy to pick up that slack if VT. joined the 9.

        Boat Building: other States can do this, some do already. Ports? Got those elsewhere , too, and could have more if need be. Ditto on Firearms.

        Loony Libs, we’ll still have those in the other 41, at least until the Dems finally Completely. Destroy. their Party- which it looks like they are working on at a pretty rapid pace!

        So….still wondering…..

        Like

        Reply
    • evergreen says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:55 am

      Really dumb liberal citizens. It takes much effort to produce them and export to the rest of the country. About $7-12K per student per year or so.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. joebkonobi says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:36 am

    “This is going to be one hell of a battle. A Spring and Summer conflict like we’ve never seen in the history of U.S. politics outside of actual, physical, civil war.”

    No doubt. IMO, It will also be the greatest test of presidential leadership at least since WWII. Trump is in it to win it for the American people and our Constitution and with Gods grace he will.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Perot Conservative says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Ironically, given the huge California population of 40+ Million people, Coronavirus deaths are actually quite low … Governor Newsom may burn through his $20 Billion rainy day fund in a heartbeat … for a molehill?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Bone Fish says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:39 am

    They designed and let spread SARS CoV 2 like H1N1 over 100 year ago.

    TINVOWOOT, (there is no voting our way out of this)
    – Everything is your personal responsibility
    – No one is coming to save us
    – We’re screwed until their parasitic system goes away
    – Get harder than all the problems
    – There’s gonna be a fight
    – Let’s win
    – Screw everyone who stood by and watched

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. jus wundrin says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:49 am

    Tucker should have asked him if he was aware that he suspended the US constitution.

    Sadly I think a lot of folks from NJ and elsewhere dont realize that this has happened….and some that are happy it did.

    Like

    Reply
    • L&L says:
      April 16, 2020 at 12:58 am

      We understand very well. Also we don’t believe the numbers NJ is putting out.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JimFromNH says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:44 am

      “The Port of New York and New Jersey is the busiest container port on the East Coast of the United States. Its terminals are located throughout the New York metropolitan area including Newark, New Jersey.” Wikipedia
      Shutting down the Jersey side? The unions are OK with this? The Federal govt. will spring for their wages?
      Companies may pay top dollar to break the curfew and get their goods shipped in clandestinely.

      Is the whole Jersey Shore to be shut down for all Spring and half-Summer, or just the public areas?
      Cops, drones patrolling Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Wildwood & all the rest?
      Sorry eastern PA… have to go elsewhere this summer vacation.

      Like

      Reply
  30. evergreen says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:52 am

    Heh. They think they’re going to squat on US ports of entry? Ha. Ha ha. Trump dreams of such stupid tactics.

    These governors have no clue what they’re doing. Strategizing, clearly. Whatever their plans, to the degree that they run counter to Trump, they will fail. I’m not Shakespearean enough to put into words the cosmic stupidity they are about to experience.

    But, let’s watch, because they don’t know either, and they are apparently going to try it.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Leon0112 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:53 am

    In my business I interact with many businesspeople based in New York City. Anyone with the economic wherewithal has left the city. Many thousands are down in Florida and will stay there for who knows how long. The people with money left. I don’t know what that means, but they are out of town.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Leon0112 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:53 am

    In my business I interact with many businesspeople based in New York City. Anyone with the economic wherewithal has left the city. Many thousands are down in Florida and will stay there for who knows how long. The people with money left. I don’t know what that means, but they are out of town.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Magabear says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:54 am

    First thing. I’ll give Roman tetrarch Murphy credit for at least allowing himself to be asked tough questions by a non-member of the Roman controlled media. But the positives end there.

    Listening to Murphy, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who thought this, the Mamet principle was in full display. How does Murphy go about violating the constitution? Simple, he never even considers it! There’s no lost sleep if one just doesn’t even consider the damage done by their actions.

    On the flip side of this, Sen. Kennedy was absolutely clear and on target as to what has to happen. Yes, there will be more people who get the WhuFlu when the economy is opened up, but to do otherwise is the truly sinful thing to do. Driving people into poverty and nullifying their constitutional rights is insane and never the right option to take.

    If you have liberal friends, please have them watch both interviews. If they can still stay democrats afterwards, then they simply live in Mamet principle land and can’t (yet) be reached.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:11 am

      Mamet principle …. maybe.

      In another part of his melodramatic obfuscation in responding to Tucker’s pretty persistent questioning, Murphy said he does not go to the bathroom with consulting his lawyers.

      So I’m pretty certain he knows damn well how badly he is trampling on Article 1.

      Like

      Reply
      • Magabear says:
        April 16, 2020 at 1:31 am

        Oh, he knows in the sense that he knows there’s this thing called the constitution and bill of rights, but as he said, that never caused any conflict for him in violating what is in those documents. He simply doesn’t even consider that’s there’s a conflict.

        Like

        Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:13 am

      I noticed he used the Lord’s name in vain a lot during the interview. Just goes to show… Godless, soulless, evil.

      Like

      Reply
  34. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:55 am

    That’s the problem. Most Americans will look at Murphy and think they see a real American. Nice Irish American name. Looks like a solid citizen

    He talks with the “well shucks, I don’t know about that, but we’re all about keeping our citizens safe” bull****

    People fall for it. “Well understand, he’s just trying to keep people safe”

    They can’t comprehend the guy is a political weasel, a professional politician who talks like a good old boy during the day while slitting the throats of Americans at night in closed door meetings

    These are the political opportunists, the professional politicians. They can be democrat, RINO, radical leftist, it doesn’t matter. They’ll go along to get along, no matter how destructive it may be to the country

    Power and money politics is their absolute number one goal. It’s above all else, country and we the people included

    If only all Americans could realize this

    Like

    Reply
  35. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:55 am

    These folks seem to have run out of Corona humor.
    Now, reality is settling in !

    Like

    Reply
  36. swampfox999 says:
    April 16, 2020 at 1:05 am

    Moynihan’s daughter on China. A must see for all freedom loving people.

    Like

    Reply
  37. millwright says:
    April 16, 2020 at 1:07 am

    FWIW; I was hospitalized in ICU for two weeks Feb/Mar followed by a further two weeks in a recovery facility for a near-fatal pneumonia . From my symptoms my EMT son and I now believe I had the Covid virus . We don’t believe my case was reported as Carona-19 . Despite Murphy’s Law edicts and his administration’s claims of Carona morbidity stats my son says his transports numbers and bed numbers in several hospitals he frequents are low and decreasing . They certainly don’t match up with the Governor’s claims of high numbers statewide. The local obits for facility and hospital deaths are mostly for the very old ( 85 and up ) with other health issues. This pretty much parallels what I’m reading reported across the nation. In a nation where some 3 million deaths are normal annually, the fatality numbers I’m seeing ( even with the CDC and IHME skewing the criteria) are less than .01% of the annual number. By comparison accidents, drownings, MVAs, ODs and deaths from feet,fists and blunt objects far exceed the current Carona morbidity – and they mostly are youing and healthy individuals .

    Something else my son and his fellow EMTs have noted is many with Carona have very low blood oxygen levels ( as low as 60% noted ) but feel/act fine or only mildly ill but crash when put on oxygen . Then there’s the occasional active healthy athletic type that crashes suddenly and dies unexpectedly.
    Perhaps someone here has read of reports by a respiratory doctor where he suspects a air/blood interface enzyme issue may be key . And why does hydroxychloroquine ( a type of anti-inflamatory ) work – but only when accompanied by zinc ( a known immune system enhancer ) ? NOt only does it seem President Trumps key advisors were wildly and perhaps blatently over-stating the Carona threat . Now it appears to me this “crisis ” is more about money and power and the 2020 elections than the public’s health as witness the actions of Speaker Pelosi on the stimulus bills.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Tarabar says:
    April 16, 2020 at 1:11 am

    As a citizen of this Gestapo state I can honestly say that more people than not that I’ve spoken with are standing behind this horrible man and actually praising him for what he’s doing.

    I’ve come to the conclusion that like so many other blue state citizens they simply don’t want to go back to work. They want universal income. These people are impossible to reason with and I no longer engage in conversation with unknown people while at the grocery store. I am seriously afraid that I will lose my temper and hit someone.

    Like

    Reply
    • Magabear says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:22 am

      16 hours a day of watching Netflix, looking at the Iphone and getting Taco Bell delivered to your door? Dude, that rocks!

      There’s a sizeable portion of our country that is totally cool with that as long as others pay for them to do that. And as an added benefit, they get to claim moral superiority by being part of the “stop the spread” gang.

      Like

      Reply
    • Remington says:
      April 16, 2020 at 1:46 am

      My daughter lives behind enemy lines in So. Cal. ‘Runs the HR Dept that just laid off ~ 400 people. During the exit interviews they were actually happy to be laid off; especially when they did the math of their new….revenue stream.

      Like

      Reply
  39. Retired IG says:
    April 16, 2020 at 1:35 am

    AIR HUG to you Sundance for posting this interview. I came back on line just to post this song:
    Arcade Fire – Keep the Car Running.

    Odd how the words can be taken. Discerning individuals will understand this is what our VERY GREAT President is doing his best to Keep the Car Running. And the rest of the virus mongers doing their best to STALL IT.
    And thank you too Tucker. Shining a great light tonight. Your interview had me laughing at the dissembling.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Brutalus says:
    April 16, 2020 at 1:46 am

    Aren’t some of Tony Soprano’s crew still around to set the Governor straight?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s