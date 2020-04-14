George III Would Have Been Proud of North Carolina…

Pesky rebels, this is what happens when we allow the government to define what is essential and non-essential to the citizens. A self-fulfilling totalitarian state emerges. Quite the irony if you think about it:

[LINK – Because it’s not a spoof, this is real]

Mr. Benjamin Franklin said during the signing of the constitution: “Much of the strength and efficiency of any government, in procuring and securing happiness to the people, depends on opinion – on the general opinion of the goodness of the government, as well as of the wisdom and integrity of its governors.”

Now carry out the North Carolina government perspective to its logical conclusion…

Can you even imagine the conversation:

Mr President: “Sir, might I ask what exactly are you doing?” Mr Randolph: “I’m writing a footnote to say state government can define essential services during days of a virus.” Mr President: “Could that not lend itself to infinite mischief, should the state be allowed to moderate such arbitrary definitions?” Mr. Randolph: “Surely no state would indulge in such insufficient security for the rights and interests of its people.” Mr. President: “Define ‘surely'”…