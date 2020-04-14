George III Would Have Been Proud of North Carolina…

Pesky rebels, this is what happens when we allow the government to define what is essential and non-essential to the citizens.  A self-fulfilling totalitarian state emerges. Quite the irony if you think about it:

[LINK – Because it’s not a spoof, this is real]

Mr. Benjamin Franklin said during the signing of the constitution: “Much of the strength and efficiency of any government, in procuring and securing happiness to the people, depends on opinion – on the general opinion of the goodness of the government, as well as of the wisdom and integrity of its governors.”

Now carry out the North Carolina government perspective to its logical conclusion…

Can you even imagine the conversation:

Mr President: “Sir, might I ask what exactly are you doing?”

Mr Randolph: “I’m writing a footnote to say state government can define essential services during days of a virus.”

Mr President: “Could that not lend itself to infinite mischief, should the state be allowed to moderate such arbitrary definitions?”

Mr. Randolph: “Surely no state would indulge in such insufficient security for the rights and interests of its people.”

Mr. President: “Define ‘surely'”…

117 Responses to George III Would Have Been Proud of North Carolina…

  1. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    A test for the ages

    We’ll soon see how much “American” is still in the DNA of Americans

  2. bullnuke says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Sane people are getting sick of people in power, that have not lost any pay or business, telling the working class what is essential. Absolutely FUBAR!
    Too many have bent the knee to fear and paranoia. Let’s report all those not complying with government edicts. This needs to stop pretty quick for the sake of this nation.

    • TwoLaine says:
      April 14, 2020 at 5:55 pm

      Yeah, where is Colin when you really kneed him? 😉

    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      Bull-I notice the cops takikng names are standing closer than 6 feet no masks or gloves and since when do the cops not follow the “laws” they are supposidly enforcing? Cops enforcing the law are also supposed to be following the law. Since the legislature never passed the social distance crap it is not really a “law”.

      • solomonpal says:
        April 14, 2020 at 7:29 pm

        Stop it…we are supposed to revere the COPS . It what we conservatives do.

        You will never find them on your side when push come to shove. It’s times like this the true colors come out. Just following orders you know.

  3. treehouseron says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Makes me ashamed to live in NC, where is our Carolina spirit? They’re doing this to REDNECKS and getting away with it.

    • treehouseron says:
      April 14, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Now that I think about it…. another way or looking at it…. is NC just became the first state with massive protests against the government on this nonsense.

      So i’ll take back what I said.

      • Dixie says:
        April 14, 2020 at 5:45 pm

        There was a comment and video posted to show Ohio is doing the same.

        Everyone thinks “oldsters” should continue to shelter in place and let the youngsters go back to work. However, the oldsters suffer from social isolation just as much as anybody does. I’d rather take the chance that my immune system is still in good shape, can ward off coronavirus and at the same time, save my sanity by escaping solitary confinement.

        • treehouseron says:
          April 14, 2020 at 6:02 pm

          I’m still pretty young, but my whole thing is I’ve known lots of older people my whole life, and I don’t think anybody is going to really ‘allow’ themselves to be locked up for long unless they’re well into their 80’s and have lost a little bit of their fight. I don’t know anybody in their 70’s that is going to let their kids lock them away without a whole bunch of furniture getting rearranged 🙂

          Liked by 7 people

        • PatriotDNA (@Foxtrottergirl) says:
          April 14, 2020 at 7:08 pm

          If we fail an antibody test we will continue to be locked up. We need to get exposed.

      • sickconservative says:
        April 14, 2020 at 6:26 pm

        Hadn’t heard about until a fellow business owner told me, NC will be ok regardless of our Governor.

      • Snow White says:
        April 14, 2020 at 6:48 pm

        Nevada had protests this weekend too.

    • tunstavern says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      They’re damn Yankees.

    • ms doodlebug says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      Don’t give up on them yet. The photo doesn’t look like the protesters are going anywhere and the police are staying across the street from them. Meanwhile you can hear the rednecks in Ohio protesting outside the Statehouse while Governor DeWine delivers his coronavirus update – and talks about the plans to reopen the State. At least five or six times reporters asked if PDJT had the authority to open up the state if DeWine didn’t. The closest he came to admitting PDJT could was saying they were working cooperatively and he was sure the Ohio plan would be okay with PDJT.

    • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
      April 14, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      The boil remains until lanced.
      When “REDNECKS” openly defy the “law” (which is blatantly unConstitutional), only then will the lines become clearer.
      Go ahead.
      You might (probably) will win. Eventually.
      After losing your house, your retirement, the comfortable patterns earned and maintained for so many, many years.
      Reflect upon:
      “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.
      Me? I’ve got such a debt to those men as can never be repaid with the interest due. So, I’m lucky. My life has been full, riding upon the shoulders of true giants. So I no longer give a flying monkey’s rip. And maybe I even break at least one law before lunch every day, if I’m not sick in bed.
      Bring it.

  4. 4sure says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    All Commie dems are alike. No matter the state.

    NC is going to be tough for PTrump to win. It is trending Blue and in the midterms all three of the largest cities in NC elected liberals to city councils and county sheriff’s offices. I suspect when Burr retires after the current term, a Dem will be elected to fill the seat.

    • Mojo says:
      April 14, 2020 at 5:42 pm

      Look at the ’16 presidential map the Raleigh I-40 corridor, Charlotte and Asheville blue, the rest of the state: solid red. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Charlotte begin to swing…my gut says they’ve had their fill of being a sanctuary city.

      • dbobway says:
        April 14, 2020 at 6:36 pm

        I live in NC. Wilmington for 20 years. In 2008 the wallstreet and the Democrat’s realestate scam took 80% of our business out of building overnight. The Obama administration, mad sure Wilmington went bust, I lost everything I’d worked for, including my Wife, who took my daughters to Cleveland. I still drive the same truck I had then. The pain we went through is still an open wound. I have many friends in that crowd, I couldn’t be more proud of them.
        Dan Bishop won a special election, the Democrat lawyers accused our first Republican Mark Harris a full blown RINO of cheating, in a form of Ballet Harvesting. Harris hired an x campaigner, who was accused of cheating. Oh no, this wasn’t a plant. Harris was up 900 votes and the lawyers took it to the election commission, screaming foul. Harris gave in to a revote. Harris had 2 strokes and dropped out. Dan Bishop came in and ran against the same candidate. His message? Anti-abortion, Pro 2nd amendment, low taxes and He would vote with Trump. This the 9th district, (South Charlotte) and Union County.
        Bishop won by 4,000 votes. This was huge. RINO’s are slavers, Dan Bishop is a Trump Republican.
        Nobody has ever been indicted for voter fraud in this case.

        • AnotherView says:
          April 14, 2020 at 6:55 pm

          You know, I’m surprised to see so many NC people at the Treehouse. I’m just over the line down in SC. We should form a Carolina Treeper coffee club.

    • Magabear says:
      April 14, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Let’s not be so dour about NC, the GOP did win the last two special elections for U.S. House seats.

    • Pale rider says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      China!

      It doesn’t matter who people think they are it’s who they have become. Anytime you take a handout it’s over.
      Does anyone at all have older folks that would rather starve to death than take a handout from the government? It’s because they have the whole story not this lame crap we have been fed.
      China plans on taking us. I don’t believe people understand this is a concerted effort and the Chinese have the blueprint for a one world government. It’s tested and tried. It works very well. We are one person from all of this being finished, a takeover.
      Evil is always with us, if we would have stayed with God there would never be an opportunity. Now, it takes its place in the form of greed, doesn’t matter what you expected, evil is always the same, destruction, bondage, suffering, and end is death.
      Trump has to break this power grab, they are not going to stop.

  5. frankmystery says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    What does anybody expect? Rule of law is nonexistent anymore. There’s no deterrent. Just stern letters, wrist slapping, and posturing in our corrupt governments everywhere. Everytime something like this happens without immediate pushback to deter it we slip farther. People are too damn comfy

  6. Aeyrie says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    “Protesting is a non-essential activity.” Oh, PULEEZE! Have these dolts never heard of, or more importantly read, the Constitution? It is the most essential activity our nation’s citizens can engage in! If we want to keep it, that is. Shades of the founding ~ “It is a republic, madam. Provided you can keep it.” B. Franklin

  7. Merle Marks says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Gov. Kate Brown…Oregon…letter sent to orthodontist friend of mine last week…”don’t dare make an appointment before June15th”…tells you where we are headed in looney Portland here…

  8. @ChicagoBri says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    “Protesting is a nonessential activity.”

    Au contraire!

  9. Mike in a Truck says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    One woman was arrested and charged with disobeying an executive order or some such. No…we wont put up with much more of this. “In the name of the Crown I order you rabble to disperse forthwith.”

    • Alleycats says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      Mike, she should contact the attorneys who defended the Covington HS kids. Take it all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

  10. Pa Hermit says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Starting to get a little messy, eh! The un-masking, running roughshod over our Constitution, the abject failure to see the forest for all those trees! The push-back is gaining traction. When do we start to witness the back pedaling of the Progressives? Is this a beginning of a “Big Ugly?” Has the “cold anger” started to manifest in a certain direction? Asking for a friend.

  11. Elric VIII says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    “Surely, you can’t be serious.”

    “Of course, I’m serious. And stop calling me Shirley!”

    And therein lies the Democrats’ primary tactic in their quest for more power: Orwellian word games.

  12. mycroftxxx000 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    If the Scots-Irish knuckle on this there is little hope for the remaining US of A.

    • Kirsty I says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      Any hope remaining for your great country is on your shoulders.
      Your great Constitution has given YOU the power and has proclaimed it from God. They then backed that up with the 2nd Amendment.
      I would appeal to you on behalf of John Adams,
      “What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
      and Benjamin Franklin,
      “Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.”
      Your country is worthy to die for and to defend to the death.
      So is mine.
      I pray it will never come to that, but if it is, we’re with you every step of the way.

      • mycroftxxx000 says:
        April 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

        Kirsty I am 68 and on supplemental oxygen and have been much of the past six months.
        I can’t run and I sure as heck can’t fight. I guess I could hide somewhere and snipe but who would I shoot? Can you identify the enemy? And how much impact would my 22 squirrel gun have? All I can do his harass my local politicians (no doubt they circular file everything I send) and send a couple of bucks to POTUS now and then when I am able.

        I know full well if the shooting starts I’m finished. Wife and granddaughter too.

        In today’s world of equality what’s stopping You from taking up arms?

  14. Tornarosa says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    All experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed

  15. Hammer Tyme says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Life, Liberty , and The Pursuit of Happiness.
    Life without Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness is a Prison Sentence.

  16. GaryLa says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Conquering an armed population without firing a shot: Tell them a virus is going to get them.

    While they’re cowering in their homes, install Communism.

    The left must be laughing themselves silly.

  17. Zephyrbreeze says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    There will be protest in my area in the next few days. I will be attending.

  18. Gotterdammerung says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Where havei read all this before? Oh yes:

    Articles 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 124 and 153
    of the Constitution of the German Reich are suspended until further notice. It is therefore permissible to restrict the rights of personal freedom [habeas corpus], freedom of (opinion) expression, including the freedom of the press, the freedom to organize and assemble, the privacy of postal, telegraphic and telephonic communications. Warrants for House searches, orders for confiscations as well as restrictions on property, are also permissible beyond the legal limits otherwise prescribed.

    Now I remember.

    • Bendix says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      Seems to me after the war, no one got away with the ‘following orders’ excuse.
      We can’t have police arresting people who broke no law, they have to be held personally accountable for their actions.

      • H.R. says:
        April 14, 2020 at 7:02 pm

        YES! I have been thinking the same since the reports of unconstitutional police actions against citizens, Bendix.

        Forget about overwhelmed hospitals. Let’s overwhelm the jails. That’ll make for nice PR for LEOs and politicians involved. You know they won’t go there.

        As I understand it they only arrested one woman. It would have been a nice touch if everybody else there headed for the police vehicles and got in. “All of us or none of us. Choose wisely.”

      • Gotterdammerung says:
        April 14, 2020 at 7:17 pm

        Sanity was restored to Germany only by outside force, and only after their aggression became focused outwards and not inwards. Who’s going to come and rescue us? The British? The Chinese? We are no longer having our rights taken away. That happened decades ago, and this is the result of the refusal to fight back then. Now less than half the country would approve of an armed revolt, and there’s not enough arms since the 2nd amendment was gutted.

  19. NCMOM says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    I live here in the Raleigh/Durham area and caught this as it was happening. It is beyond frustrating what is happening here. 10 million people in this state, and there are only 400-something hospitalizations. Yet, we’re all ordered to stay at home. My husband has his own business and now has nothing to do because work has completely dried up once the initial “15 Days to Slow the Spread” was initiated. I am convinced my family of four all had the virus end of February/early March, yet we didn’t qualify for testing because we didn’t travel nor were we in contact with anyone who did. But I seriously believe there was community spread already happening by then and was being overlooked in the screening process because they were focused on contact tracing. I too was so happy to see these liberty-loving patriots standing up to Gov Cooper and yell that this is beyond ridiculous and people should be able to make their own common sense decisions on their business and their life. Certainly we should protect the ones who need to be protected, but the rest of us should be able to work and provide for our family. So infuriated by that Raleigh PD tweet too. I cannot believe this is happening — everything SD has been writing about re: the totalitarian state recently, and here it’s happening right here in Raleigh!

  20. TwoLaine says:
    April 14, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Only DIMs are allowed to protest. 🙂

  21. Dal7910 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Not being a N.C. resident, someone should ask the Raleigh police or the governor how their declaration of what is not an essential activity is a substitute for due process in order to deprive someone if their 1st amendment rights. I’m not a lawyer however, if this tyranny is allowed to stand, then in my opinion, these government actions have the makings of a massive civil rights lawsuit. I could however be wrong in my thought process.

  22. Magabear says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    In a sane world, the lock it down totalitarians would’ve jumped the shark with this action in NC. The right to peaceably assemble has no asterisk next to it in the Constitution. Anyone following an order to break up a peaceful protest needs to lose their job.

    • dwpender says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Your second sentence is eloquent and absolutely correct.

    • BuckNutGuy says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      Yet in Ohio, we cannot worship in person the past three weeks. As a Christian, this is my holy season of lent and then Easter, which celebrates the greatest single event in history.

      Our FIRST FREEDOM, is that the state shall not prevent my religious practice. I will gladly support whatever legal action or active protest to protect my freedoms.

  23. looseends660722553 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Is tomorrow’s protest in Lansing an “essential activity.” I think Gretchen the Terrible will have the streets barricaded. She claims that she respects First Amendment Rights. Then she suggests that first responders could be hindered. Look for some Fake News tomorrow.

    • Kirsty I says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:23 pm

      Do not look to Gretchen to “give” you your rights.
      You have a Constitution and a God breathed one at that.
      God has given you liberty, not Gretchen nor Government.
      I believe the day is coming when Gretchen may have to leave and it will be a righteous action under the Constitution.
      “Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.”
      Benjamin Franklin
      You’re Americans!
      You have INDIVIDUAL liberties granted by God and handed down in the Constitution.
      You have the RIGHT to be free!

    • looseends660722553 says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      Shazam! Gretchen did this on March 31 but it is just reported today on April 14.
      The Detroit Cops cited this guy at an abortion clinic and claimed protests nonessential.
      Greta had to back down and settle. Video is excellent! https://www.libertyheadlines.com/michigan-whitmer-coronavirus-restrictions/?utm_source=whatfinger

  24. California Joe says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I remember something about being ruled by one tyrant who’s 3,000 miles away or 3,000 tyrants one mile away! I guess they were talking about North Carolina Democrats?

  25. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Our cowardly Governor of Utah closed the Schools for the rest of the school year today.

  26. littleflower481 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    So they are saying free speech and assembly are not essential activities? Wow. I live in NC and I was just talking to someone who lives down the street and I was so surprised that she is a Trump supporter and has the same beliefs as we do. Where do we find out about more protests in nc?

    • slowcobra says:
      April 14, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      Flower, we find out about ours because we probably donated, registered, or somehow affiliated ourselves to email notification. That’s how we know about Michigan rally tomorrow. Hope that helps.

  27. hawkins6 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:08 pm

  28. littleflower481 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Here’s an article in a local media outlet; one woman arrested:

    https://www.wbtv.com/2020/04/14/arrest-made-protesters-call-north-carolina-businesses-reopen/

    Many went to the vehicles where they blared their car horns non-stop. Some began to drive around the block while laying on their car horns.

    Around 12:20 p.m., officers used a bullhorn to tell the crowd they risked arrest by being in attendance.

    Just after 12:30 p.m., Raleigh officers could be seen leading a woman away in handcuffs.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      April 14, 2020 at 7:47 pm

      Of course the cowardly sycophants of Satan arrest a woman! Real big men in their uniforms, bristling with badges, and guns! Whatever respect they ever got should turn to utter disdain now.

  29. windbag says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    The Declaration of Mecklenburg predated the Declaration of Independence. I’m glad to see NC is first in standing up to tyranny once again.

  31. bulwarker says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    When our Civil Liberties are challenged, time and time again we fold. Nothing new here. This is the slope. We’re picking up speed as we slide down it. They’ve (largely) taken our guns, our voting integrity, our right to assemble, worship freely, and criticize abuses. Sooner or later we won’t be able to fight back – come to think of it, we may actually be past that point.

    • Kirsty I says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      You are slouching to Gomorrah, my American patriots!
      Stop!
      You have the right to be free.
      You have the greatest Constitution in the World and it gives you the right to free assembly, free speech, freedom of religion…
      It’s time to stand up for your right!
      Not to shrug and watch them wistfully circle the drain!

      • Chance says:
        April 14, 2020 at 6:41 pm

        While I appreciate your sentiment, you misspoke. The U.S. Constitution does not give anyone any rights!

        It simply affirms that certain inalienable rights such as the right to free assembly, free speech, and freedom of religion belong to every lawful citizen of the United States of America because they come from God Almighty, and therefore can never be taken, diminished, or interfered with by any other person(s) regardless of position or title.

  32. mallardcove says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    This is how they are going to keep Trump from having rallies all the way through November.

    • GB Bari says:
      April 14, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      The fascist governors will fail to beat President Trump.
      The people who persist with demanding and assuming their God-given and Constitutional rights will triumph.

  33. allhail2 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    If the governor issued the order, then tell him to come enforce it himself.

  34. hokkoda says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Expect the protests to gain momentum, and accurate comparisons with Communist China to emerge.

    People generally are willing in the short-term to go along with the whole “saving lives” thing. But they also know that by this logic, automobiles should be permanently banned. So the whole “saving lives” thing has a short half-life. Another blogger I follow pegged peoples’ patience running out by around mid-May. When you have State governments taking full advantage, transparently authoritarian, of the situation, the public’s patience gets a shorter fuse.

    Obtw, whatever ready-cash many people have is likely running out, and their credit cards will quickly get maxed-out.

    If Heir Fauci gets his way. This will drag into May, which is going to lead to social unrest. Maybe that’s his goal. Who knows? It’s not like he says consistent things that a) make sense and b) demonstrate intellectual maturity in terms what it takes to run a country.

    Anybody who gets in the way of opening up the country later this month is at risk of having their home burned to the ground.

    • J says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Of course social unrest and ultimately bloodshed is their goal.

      First, it helps their CCP paymasters immensely by weakening the American Juggernaut. Watch them use social unrest here to move on Taiwan and Hong Kong.

      Second, has there ever been a communist/socialist/authoritarian takeover of a nation without bloodshed? Nope, they are part and parcel. Peas and carrots. Cant have one without the other.

  35. Jederman says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    You can bet there are discrete little (both gvt and privately funded) think tanks studying these dynamics. How far can gvt push? How much will the citizen absorb before pushing back? Will the citizen in 2020 actually pushback at anything? What can gvt do to improve compliance next time? Etc etc. Never let a “good” crisis go to waste, as the Lefties say.

    On the other hand a study of the virus impact on red vs blue states, health wise, economically, socially, crime rates… might make for predictably interesting reading. Maybe not. Blue state heavy-handedness is already a strong enough inducement to uproot blue staters to flee to freer (for one generation) states. Forget about it.

  36. Tornarosa says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    He hath forcibly confined us to our homes and forbidden us to buy seeds and paint

  37. scrap1ron says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Read the fine print.

  38. Boots says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    “Protesting is a non-essential activity”
    —-
    Wrong. Protesting is a Constitutional right, and a necessary first step to advise tyrants their actions won’t be tolerated.

    Got it?

  39. A2 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    This reminds me of the mask ban enforced by the HK government towards the protesters. Since Covid-19, where everyone wears masks btw, this is being challenged in court and is working its way through the legal system. Quite the mars’s nest for Puppet Lam and her ProBeijing running dogs.
    🤣🤣

  40. Bendix says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    North Carolina is one of the states that was affected by the Biogen conference in Boston.

  41. bea12gle says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    President Trump always talks about the Constitution, why is he allowing people rights to be stepped on.

  42. Slowkid says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    The constitution is now a historical document.

  43. dwpender says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Little mentioned in these troubled times is that our Constitution guarantees to the Citizens of each State a Republican form of government, not a government that magically metamorphoses into a totalitarian police state whenever “experts” say that is needed to deal with a “public health” crisis.

    DJT has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and to protect the citizens of any State from such tyranny. It is within DJT’s power to REMOVE any Governor who denies his citizens a republican form of government. He doesn’t need Barr’s DOJ (useless) or the Courts (for the most part equally useless) to protect citizens’ liberties.

    Food for thought.

    • QuiAudetVincit says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      “our Constitution guarantees to the Citizens of each State a Republican form of government”

      I think one of the difficulties is that, aside from some theory based on the Federalist Papers and the Civil War, no one really knows what this provision means in practice

  44. Gunner says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    First amendment is now toast. Precisely why our founders gave us the second. Stand by folks…it’s comingl

  45. paulashley says:
    April 14, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    I’ve been away from my western NC home for a month and wonder how changed it will be when rI return next week. I’ve had the good fortune to be in Mark Meadows’ district but now that he’s vacated his seat without a replacement named, I’ll have no one to call to protest what I might find. My GOP Senators aren’t all that great.

    • ncbirdnwrd says:
      April 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Be glad you are away. I’m in the WNC mountains with no power for 48 hours due to Sunday night storms. Not expected to be restored until midnight tomorrow. Losing everything in the freezers not fun!

  46. looseends660722553 says:
    April 14, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    The President is letting Half-ass Whitmer dig herself a hole. She is in trouble.https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/frazzled-michigan-gov-whitmer-tries-to-recover-from-attack-on-devos-family He knows that Woman from Michigan can never be president.

  47. Old Ez says:
    April 14, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    It’s a long story but… the short version is Roy was only elected because hourly employees wanted to teach the last republican governor and his party a lesson. He pushed for and got a major cut in unemployment benefits that really only affected the very highly skilled hourly employees and/or those who worked a lot of overtime and were very valued by their company (he pretty much did away with temporary lay-offs and cut out all the top tiers of unemployment pay.It had the effect of taxing the hardest working best blue collar workers at a higher rate than the rest of the state.).

    If republicans hadn’t betrayed the blue collar workers, NC would still have a republican governor.

    I promise you, NC won’t have a democrat governor next go-round.

    After the fiasco Roy has pulled with this virus, he will be the last democrat governor until the republicans betray the blue collar people again (and they will).

  48. jus wundrin says:
    April 14, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    WATCH: Police in Mississippi shut down drive-in church service, pastor informed rights have been ‘suspended’

    https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/04/11/watch-police-in-mississippi-shut-down-drive-in-church-service-pastor-informed-rights-have-been-suspended/

    Something like 12 police cars showed up. Sad day in the land of the free…

  50. Kendra says:
    April 14, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    “There is a force in modern life that some have called the ‘herd mentality.’ It grows from the idea, drilled so effectively into the minds of youth today, that the group must be right simply because it is the group. The promise is compelling: peace and security are found only within the fortress of the many and so men ought to live their lives wisely guided by the expectations of the majority. Deviation is sickness; non-conformity the vilest sin. Such is the faith of a people who have lost their moorings in the eternal. It is the religion of our times, the religion of the people: ‘vox populi, vox dei’—the voice of the people is the voice of God.
    “But then who shall lead the people? Those who are products of society have no creative alternatives to offer. The system produces nothing that challenges the system. The surge of the masses cannot produce leaders: demagogues and media icons—yes, but not leaders. Leaders are rare. Leaders, like diamonds, are shaped by unrelenting opposition at work on the best of raw materials. The true leader has something to offer only because he has stood apart from his civilization long enough to view it as though for the first time. Indeed, what so often distinguishes the truly great leader is his willingness to pay the price of his vision in the coin of rejection and isolation. Then, no longer swept along by the currents of his age, he is able to rise above it and lead.”
    (Stephen Mansfield, Never Give In: The Extraordinary Character of Winston Churchill, c. 1995)

