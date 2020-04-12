Sunday Talks – Dr. Fauci Plays The Hindsight Game With Furrowed Brow Tapper…

This guy is sketchy. Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we first called it out HERE.

In the latest example Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears on CNN to support the political assertions of narrative engineer Jake ‘furrowed-brow’ Tapper. To wit Fauci now says if the country had been shut down in February lives could have been saved:

TAPPER: “The New York Times reported yesterday that you and other top officials wanted to recommend social and physical distancing guidelines to President Trump as far back as the third week of February, but the administration didn’t announce such guidelines to the American public until March 16th, almost a month later?”

FAUCI: “As I’ve said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But it is what it is. we are where we are right now.”

There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.

