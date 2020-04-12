Sunday Talks – Dr. Fauci Plays The Hindsight Game With Furrowed Brow Tapper…

This guy is sketchy. Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we first called it out HERE.
In the latest example Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears on CNN to support the political assertions of narrative engineer Jake ‘furrowed-brow’ Tapper. To wit Fauci now says if the country had been shut down in February lives could have been saved:
TAPPER: “The New York Times reported yesterday that you and other top officials wanted to recommend social and physical distancing guidelines to President Trump as far back as the third week of February, but the administration didn’t announce such guidelines to the American public until March 16th, almost a month later?”
FAUCI: “As I’ve said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But it is what it is. we are where we are right now.”
There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.
He is probably whining because he’s not the “big voice” at the table anymore….. The numbers are too convincing that we are curbing the outbreak and the talks and decisions are more towards how do we start things back up – that’s another thread lol … Not sure whether Fauci got the memo from DS or from realizing he’s not getting his attention at the “big table” …. PDJT needs to keep him a lilttle pacified though, not good look if numbers spike anywhere and Fauci not at the table… like it or not any president would have him there….
Ah, moar crap from the globalist tool and obvious shill.
President Trump sees right through him and is only using him for optics and “for now”.
This too shall pass, all of it!
He has shown what his true intentions are.He is a globalist and the best interests of the American people are not his concern
He’s been told, and is being paid to make sure the things he says “might” undermine President Trump.
He’s too obvious though, and it isn’t working as the TRUTH always prevails. President Trump has been on top of this from the start.
When he called the people of any random state “the governor’s citizens” it said a mouthful. He believes the people are product, like a farmer’s cattle.
He wouldn’t and apparently doesn’t have any problem using “their citizens” as testing grounds. I wonder how many people he has literally harmed in his lifetime.
POTUS is letting Fauci destroy his relationship/deal with Bill Gates et al.
No vaccine money for you!
Gates will have to find someone more credible to invest 100 million with, Fauci is OUT!
“April, 2018 – New Coronavirus Emerges From Bats in China. The new virus is named swine acute diarrhea syndrome coronavirus (SADS-CoV)The work was a collaboration among scientists from EcoHealth Alliance, Duke-NUS Medical School, Wuhan Institute of Virology and other organizations, and was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci director, part of the National Institutes of Health.”
Since there are no rallies PT should set up a Pay Per View where he dwarf tosses FAU Chi and Hildabeast to chants of U-S-A…U-S-A!!!! Money goes to all of us who were” “labled un-essential”
(snort…giggle…)
So what Fauci is saying is that he failed to make the case to quarantine in February. So his failure to do his job cost lives?
Me thinks this will be a long week for Fauxi.
Maybe PDJT can put together a new daytime soap. Aired right after the pressers.
Called “As the weasel turns”😉
Starring Fauxi himself.
LMAO!
That there is funny stuff Dek… I have a Canadian buddy I talk to from time to time and he said about the same thing a couple of weeks ago! Good stuff!
I’m with you on the name too, I called him Fauxci from the git go. And if ever there were a human weasel, it’s him. Nasty little man!
Trying to take PDJT off the success of halting flights from China 31 Jan.
Amazing how clear hindsight is, just ask Dr Birx. “you don’t know how good a model is until the event is over.”
I wonder how hard the work they have is… you know, of lying and keeping track of those lies day in and day out. Must be grueling!
I thought they were banned from CNN by Pence.
I still say that once this is over we’ll hear about him retiring in a few months to spend more time with his grandkids or whatever. Trump knows who this guy is and what he’s about. I think Trump is capitalizing on this situation just as his enemies are. He’ll let Fauci run his mouth and in the meantime the midget is out of the loop as far as anything really important goes. As some have pointed out we’re seeing a lot of “Reeeeeesistance derps” outing themselves during this trainwreck. Identify the problem, and then rip it out to the root.
If Collins can win his senate race, he could break the dam and let Trump make recess appointments. If the shield that the scumbags in Congress use to protect themselves and get money is destroyed, then they are finally vulnerable to the same kind of abuse they’ve been subjecting us to for years.
Bob, nicely said. If PDJT didnt listen to these bozos he would have been blamed for every death in the world. By listening to them he shined a light on our supply chain vulnerability. Particularly in medical supplies and drugs. PDJT understood there would be some unavoidable casualties his decisions have minimized them irregardless to what the clowns told him to do. He also understands how fast the economy will recover. PDJT also is causing collateral damage to the Cabal which I will not get into here.
Trump better ignore this Fauci clown and call for letting people go back to work before the damage is too great. This stuff is the flu as far as seasonality so there isn’t going to be some big outbreak when opening things up.
“wanted to recommend” is NOT recommending!
It is a tho’t kept to oneself. YUGE distinction!
Recommending is a whole different matter. Everyone around the President makes recommendations. It is his job as Commander in Chief to pick and choose the right advice at the right time for the right outcome.
“Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said Sunday the American public shouldn’t worry about the coronavirus outbreak in China.
“It’s a very, very low risk to the United States,” Fauci said during an interview with radio show host John Catsimatidis.
The Hill – January 26, 2020
Faux-ci is not sketchy. He is FOS. A liar. Anyone want to playback the videos of DUMBlasio and other Dems like Smelosi and AOC telling everyone to party and touch each other and eat in Chinatown because to separate is racist??!! Pushback came from DEMS not Trump. All you have to do is a little video searching. It’s all there. And this social distancing is not going to prevent a 2nd wave. It’s delaying it. So what lives “could have been saved” would be lost later, if it’s God’s will. President Trump has now pushed for the HCQ Treatments. No one else has. #FIREFAUX-CI
Tapper is the worst of the worst of the worst, which doesn’t bode well for Dr. Fauci…
https://mobile.twitter.com/steph93065/status/1249407743108276224
This is Fauci was February 29th
WHOVID-19
An evil plot to take down POTUS.
Timing is everything.
They had to wait for the impeachment vote.
It had to be as close to the election as they could get it.
It had to be during Flu Season.
Flu Season is just about over.
“The best laid plans of Bats and Men”
Strike 3
Someone posted an earlier thread he looks like Dr Kevorkian, guess what, he does!
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Jack-Kevorkian
The good Dr. Fauci is setting up the next impeachment attempt.
Fauci is completely underequipped to deal with these folks. it was a ridiculous question worded to elicit an obvious answer that could be turned into a headline damning of Trump. Of course lives would have been saved had we shut it down earlier. If we had shut down the country last September, before the virus even escaped the Chinese lab, ALL lives would have been saved. Transparently anti- and sophomoric, and Fauci was either complicit or too stupid to understand what was happening. Either way, he should be forced to go in front of the microphones tomorrow and denounce it.
He’s never been called out for his #’s, He’s been gov’t boot-licker for many many years and he’s been left to his own incompetence and ego to destroy himself. His constant media appearances allow him his 15 minutes of fame, but he’s too stupid to realize he’s put his whole career into the flusher!! Bravo President Trump!!!
Glad you took that tweet and put it hear Sundance. Just as with Spygate… as they come after Trump for the final chapter in the coup… follow the time frame.
I don’t know if Mr. Fauci has noticed but the US cases, and fortunately, the US deaths are leveling off. He has had his 15 minutes of fame and is on his way to obscurity.
BTW, is there a Mengele in his family tree?
plus State of the Union…plus W H O C D C N I H tweets interviews “models” in January through February…
Bingo ‼️
Mass General (Harvard Medical School training Hospital) weighs in
Also:
Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, and Dr. Deborah Birx — the Coronavirus Coordinator for the White House — were the targets of a damning Department of Defense investigation after colleagues in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force blew the whistle on scientific fraud during clinical trials of a HIV/AIDS vaccine…
the project was plagued by manipulation of data, inappropriate statistical analyses, and falsified data presentation and publication to attempt to get a faulty vaccine approved by the FDA to treat HIV patients
https://truepundit.com/dod-leak-feds-investigated-birx-fabricated-falsified-hiv-aids-vaccine-trials/
Given the wretched background he has that is now seeing the light of day (close ties to the Gates Foundation, love of Hillary, association with many globalists including Soros, his awful job done in the AIDS situation), and especially given his many miscues, contradictory statements and other faux pas in this current “crisis,” I fervently hope POTUS now really knows who he is allowing to effectively drive the nation into the ground.
Furthermore, if POTUS now has this information, as well as similar knowledge about the covered neck doctor (similar close to lies to the Gates Foundation and her daughter being an executive with that same organization among other things), I hope POTUS now has a strategy to retake control over this “crisis” and get the nation moving again. In this regard, he needs to get control of the other political members of his COVID 19 task force and tell them to STOP saying they will act in one way or the other when the “experts”/“scientists”/“doctors” say so!!!
This entire “crisis” has been and is increasingly, fundamentally political and needs to be handled accordingly. Clearly his opponents from both parties as well as most of these “experts,” “scientists” and “doctors” have crassly used COVID 19 to first create and amplify with the eager help of the leftist “media,” the panic and hysteria of the majority of Americans that then caused our craven politicians to respond to “save America” while at the same time furthering their various agendas wholly unrelated factually to COVID 19 while the “barn door” of an “emergency” was and still is, wide open.
This must be exposed and pushed to the American people at the same time POTUS gets American moving again, the sooner the better.
Somebody should ask Dr. Fauci that in every winter flu season where 20,000 to 80,000 Americans died how many lives would have been saved had Dr. Fauci recommended that the economy be shutdown like it is now, SunDance????
Didn’t Fa-douche say at the end of January that it was just like the flul and restricting travel was unnecessary? Wasn’t it well into March when he started with the 2 million deaths march? This guy is so crooked that when he dies they’ll just screw him into the ground instead of burying him. He changes direction more than a lopsided centipede.
I still say he’s going to the new Vindman for the next Dem impeachment effort. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s been wearing a wire. He’s totally max sketchy.
President Trump should just play videos of Fauci at the next briefing tomorrow, then let Fauci answer questions regarding why he loves Hillary and why he is the best Monday Morning quarterback.
TAPPER: “The New York Times reported yesterday that you and other top officials wanted to recommend social and physical distancing guidelines to President Trump as far back as the third week of February, but the administration didn’t announce such guidelines to the American public until March 16th, almost a month later?”
Notice what was asked and what’s being implied. Tapper states that Fauci and others “wanted to recommend…” Well, did they recommend? If not, who was stopping them? Tapper, after laying down the suggestion that Fauci made a recommendation, then states that the administration issue a similar guideline to the public until a few weeks later, making it look like Trump ignored Fauci’s advice. The MSM pulls this kind of stunt all the time and the non-thinking audience laps it up and connects the dots just like they’ve set them up to be connected. Now, maybe Fauci did make that recommendation, but it’s not clear from Tapper’s question that that is the case.
