New York Times Investigates Biden – Only Finds: Inappropriate Hugs, Unwanted Kisses, and Uncomfortable Touching…

In a transparent effort to support their nominee the New York Times did an “investigation” of Joe Biden to evaluate the merit to the sexual assault claims made by Ms. Tara Reade, a former senate staffer.

As The Times outlines: “last year, Ms. Reade and seven other women came forward to accuse Mr. Biden of kissing, hugging or touching them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable. Ms. Reade told The Times then that Mr. Biden had publicly stroked her neck, wrapped his fingers in her hair and touched her in ways that made her uncomfortable.”

Obviously the Times was not going to find their candidate guilty of any wrongdoing. However, the Times had to twist themselves into pretzels in their effort to protect their nominee. As people started laughing, eventually the Times had to delete their tweet:

…”No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of reporting, nor did any former Biden staff members corroborate any details of Ms. Reade’s allegation. The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.”… (link)