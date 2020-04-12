Good News – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Released From Hospital….

Good news on Easter Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from the hospital after a rather lengthy struggle fighting COVID-19.
Following a week at St Thomas’s Hospital with coronavirus – including three nights in intensive care – Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped by his office at 10 Downing Street to record a message to the nation. [Media Report]
Hopefully he was helped by Trumpoquine
LikeLiked by 19 people
I’ll bet the ranch…it was..it will come out someday
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think he already hinted he had it when he said the drug was being tested on patients and he knew there was at least one in the test. That is paraphrase of hearsay and may not be true. But I suspect it is.
UK has very little of the drug so it would be a problem 8f Boris got it and others cannot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s the one who a couple of weeks ago said they weren’t going to use it.
LikeLike
the only two laughing there at Biarritz, notice that?
pretty somber faces at that table awaiting their NATO pay-your-share spanking
LikeLike
big men, those two
big men with big work to do
LikeLike
I hope it was HCQ that saved him. And if so, I hope he will publicly acknowledge it. Someone high profile praising it could have a huge impact. Much more so that the state rep in Michiganistan.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Folks, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has every drug at his disposal.
POTUS endorsement of HCQ was perhaps the bravest, most egalitarian gesture of his entire presidency. It distilled his entire message – something MUST be done. Whether that be reset NAFTA or our dealing with China or establishing secure borders, heck, Making America Great Again.
Having said that, Johnson was probably not saved by HCQ. He was far down the cytokine storm. But it would be nice to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And just like that, it’s available at NHS(scraped from daily presidential thread): https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8211717/Malaria-drug-championed-Donald-Trump-used-coronavirus-patients-NHS-wards.html?fbclid=IwAR27lLhu0y0uDHwH0oz0OjXiavz-Kyd2vpqmxw5grysA34jzUZ9Un3XBh1c
LikeLike
Now that is really good news.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t remember seeing anything regarding whether he did, or did not, get some HCQ.
You’d think that bit of info — especially if he did — would be important 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
The timing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s release could imply that our own POTUS’ assistance was involved – given many reports that the HCQ cocktail response is within hours/days…
1. (April 5, 2020) PM admitted to hospital over virus symptoms
2. .(April 6, 2020 NYT) Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care: Foreign Minister…
3. April 6, 2020 Trump has asked two companies working on Covid-19 therapies to see if they can help Boris.
“We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors”, he says. Offered help. “They are read to go”.
4. (April 7, 2020) Delingpole: Trump Offers Boris Coronavirus Drugs Not Available Through British Health Provider
5. 4/8/2020 Downing Street: Boris Johnson Stable, Responding to Treatment (…But WHAT treatment?)
6. (April 9, 2020) BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care as his condition has improved.(April 9, 2020)
7. (April 12, 2020) Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
No word on whether the PM received HCQ treatment in this BBC article:
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘owes his life to NHS staff’
…but based on other reports suggests patient response HCQ cocktail treatment is usually within hours/few days as with Dr. Marc Siegel
LikeLiked by 1 person
could imply
LikeLike
thx, wtd, for that series of tweets showing the timeline of Boris’ illness
I’d saved a couple article headlines in a file to try and document it, but your presentation here shows the sequence very clearly and graphically
nice work!
LikeLike
HQCZZ regimen that I’ve seen again and again lasts 5 days. Add a couple for confirmation/observation or delays wrangling with idiot MD bureaucrats and it looks like a strong likelihood the PM is about to issue an order to deploy HQCZ on a broad base. Here’s hoping/praying!
LikeLike
Agree 100%. The timeline you’ve listed shows exactly the “Lazarus effect” we’ve all heard about when a patient is given and responds well to the hydroxychloroquine + Z-pak + zinc combo. Let me shorten & further summarize, with a bit of well reasoned assumption:
Project Boris:
10 days with virus, then:
4/5 enters hospital Sunday evening.
4/6 transferred to ICU. (Obviously beginning to crash)
4/6 PDJT offers help. (Team of 3 with meds most likely dispatched by that night.)
4/7 (I assume the team has landed and start Boris on the regimen)
4/8 Boris stable & responding to treatment.
4/9 Condition improved, moved out of ICU (so shocked, whar me fainting couch?)
4/12 Discharged from hospital, resting, full recovery expected.
That’s a six day span from being moved into an ICU, and five days from the earliest likely start of a HZZ regimen to hospital discharge. I’ll bet any one of ya a happy meal it was the “Trump drug” that saved him, nothing else is known that can work that well or that fast.
LikeLike
It was the very health bureaucracy that Boris complimented a hundred times in that message which discouraged the use of HCLQ.
Bureaucracies are led by hard headed idiots.
LikeLike
https://www.evms.edu/covid-19/medical_information_resources/
Down load the ems protocol from here. I tracked it down after hearing it from my dr.
You will see how standard all this is…..!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
thx, very helpful to have that in print
I browsed the 1-page summary, it’s very explicit
LikeLike
That link is awesome, everybody take a look!
Sending the link & downloaded 1-page protocol summary to my phone, in case I get sick & have to whap my doctor over the head to get cooperation.
Also it looks to be awesome to bash stupid “science! science!” libtards over the head with. I got yer science right here, why are you anti science? 😏
LikeLike
I’m so thankful PM Johnson will live.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was afraid he would be “Scaliaized”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or merely “Socialized”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same here! That’s right where my head went? Socialized medical care by doctors whose politics don’t necessarily align with PM Johnson”s? I think that’s why VSGPDJT offered to facilitate London-based care through US sources for him.
LikeLike
https://truepundit.com/dod-leak-feds-investigated-birx-fabricated-falsified-hiv-aids-vaccine-trials/
There is also an audio recording with this article. Mike discusses info. that he has about what is really going on and it’s NOT Coronavirus! He can’t divulge exactly what it is but he says it will come out soon. He says it’s really bad and the CDC, Fauci and Birx have completely mislead the country, and are in cahoots with the MSM. If nothing else listen about 60 minutes in until the end when he discusses info. with a colleague.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I wasted four minutes of my life going to that site. I should have known better, but had never heard of true pundit before. It’s a rag like the national enquirer. People make tens of thousands a month making conspiracy new sites these days – I just wish that we had more credibility from our commenters here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beyond frustrating to have people post things that are pure click-bait…I am trying very hard to double check every single link I post, especially on public sites, so that my credibility stays intact.
Yes, Fauci is an arrogant ass who has been wrong more often than he has been right and Dr. Birx is all over the map on everything she says BUT please don’t post Sean Hannity worthy “Tic-tocks” with verifiable sources!!
My thanks again to Sundance for how meticulously he researches everything before he hits that POST button!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, it sounds to me like you got an education out of the post.
LikeLike
I have periodically posted on the LACK of veracity of True pundit, and Gateway pundit, both of which follow the same format; clicbait for deplorables.
They appear as a news aggragator site, like Drudge USED to be, but if you follow the link back to the original article, you invariably see they totally misrepresented what thevoriginal article said, often reversing it.
Wish people would quit giving them attention and clics, as it only encourages such behavior, and posting links here compounds that, significantly.
If you want to invest your time more productively, for you and our movement, hiw about going on sites like,…breitbart, go to the comments section, and post a link to any one if Sundances excellent articles.
Now THAT would be a productive use of time, energy and clics!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chip Doctor, that state representative was black, female, a Democrat, the most shocking thing was that when her life was on the line she remembered the HCQ that PDJT mentioned multiple times.
TDS appears, can be overridden, Would be better if it wouldn’t be at death’s door.
Not attempting to be snarky. Just looking at some of the different situations around the country’s.
HAPPY EASTER TO YOU AND ALL OF THE TREEPERS🤗😊😙
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ninja7, you are right. Anyone that can testify to the successful use of this drug is important and helpful. It was a big deal for the woman to say what she did, especially after her commie governor outlawed the use of HCQ.
It would be great if Boris would also testify to its success. He is more known worldwide and would also be a big feather in PT’s hat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been telling people for weeks that if President Trump’s face was on all HCQ doses, it would cure TDS also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe that’s why the left is so against the HCQ – it wakes people from TDS!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2020/04/06/democrat-karen-whitsett-coronavirus-hydroxychloroquine-trump/2955430001/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again, as it states in the “guidelines for posting comments, on the home page,…..
PLEASE do NOT post a link, without giving a brief summary of what the link is TO?
Most treepers will not clic on such a link, and really why would they?
LikeLike
I recognized the basic URL as the Detroit Free Press immediately.
LikeLike
The SOURCE is usually fairly obvious, but not sufficient. IF I am going to clic on a link, I want SOME idea of what it is saying/showing.
Its not unreasonable to want to know, and if anyone is going to go to the effort to post a link, they can go to the effort of a BRIEF description; “This is an article in Detroit Free Press on someone,ELSE who was ‘saved’ with CHQ treatment” as a made up example.
Again, its IN the guidelines for posting. Its more than just knowing the link is not to a phishing scam or virus.
If I am going to LEAVE the treehouse, and go give my ‘clic’ to another site, which they somehow monetise, I want to know WHERE I am going, and WHAT I can expect when I get there, in order to decide if I even want to bother.
In other words, don’t waste my time, be courtious.
LikeLike
If you go to the Milken Institute and track all the trials in progress for treatments, antibodies and vaccines.., it’s staggering.
The USA leads the charge. No doubt with many superb international efforts as well.
Of particular note is antibody treatment by Distributed Bio and a vaccine from UPMC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
pristach, Enquiring minds would like to know about what other skill sets the two nurses, 1 from NZ and the other from Portugal had🤔🤔🤔. 48 hours of constant watch.🤔🤔🤔
Enquiring minds would like to know.
LikeLike
Sorry pristach, this post got under yours, I thought that I was in the correct spot, but guess that I am having a senior moments more often. Sorry😞😓
LikeLike
Oh boy. I bet Twitter is going really nasty with deranged Leftists right now. Someone tell him to stay off the internet for a few days…
LikeLike
I find it significant that after President Trump sent some people over to help Boris, he started getting better. That is probably the ONLY reason he is recovering. JMHO
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Donald J. Trump. What can’t he do?
LikeLiked by 4 people
indeed
LikeLike
Didn’t the British officially decline assistance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankful for his recovery.👏🏼 Look forward to knowing what “interventions” he had.
LikeLike
A briefcase full of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and a z-pack!
LikeLike
Could someone bring this to the attention of Sundance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The medical industrial complex. Health care is the largest sector of our economy. Trump wants to go against this sector by cutting drug prices. Don’t expect big pharma to go down without a fight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Shiva would be a good candidate for PT’s new task force.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most likely one of these treatments was used IMO
1) Trump Cocktail – (hydroxychloroquine + z-pack + zinc) although many on the clinical trials
underway are ONLY testing hydroxychloroquine which is a huge miss based on folks I have read)
2) convalescent plasma
3) Remdesivir
LikeLiked by 2 people
On balance, I approve of Boris, so I feel free to make some critical remarks.
(a) being overweight adds to the risk of your COVID 19 illness being serious
(b) it’s reported – and not by political enemies – that before he went into hospital he tried to work through it when he was clearly deteriorating. The old tough guy shakes it off thing. It’s in character – he’s a gambler by nature – but that was a poor risk decision. Let us hope The Donald is more sensible if he catches it. Like Boris, he’s overweight. He’s also a lot older.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump may be a little overweight, but he never drank alcohol or smoked in his entire life. His body is probably in great shape because of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being somewhat overweight at Trumps age is actually a sign of health.
The U.K. Canada all laud their health systems.. but for true innovation… it’s the USA baby. All the way
LikeLike
He used to be overweight based on his chin. He is now trim for a big guy. The weight ascribed is the bulletproof vests he wears.
LikeLike
Don’t forget — SS is very diligent when it comes to PDJT’s protection — and there should be. There are more people out to get him that any other president. All you have to do is take a sniff of that sewer pipe, Twitter.
LikeLike
Hey everyone, go down load the eastern Virginia medical protocol in PDF format. At 3:24
This is what everyone is using, HCQ, zinc and other is in there. Treatment across the board, prevent thru incubation
Must read and understand…
LikeLike
yeh thats nice. did he or did he not take HCQ….4 days ago, the dude seemed like a goner…now he’s back in a suit and giving video pep talks….hmmm
LikeLike
When is he going to stop keeping what meds, if any, he was given a secret? Does he feel like it’s nobody else’s business even if it could save so many lives?
LikeLike
IMO the real crime is the DS effort to stifle the use of the Trump Cocktail early in patients. IMO they purposely over blew the sides effects to create fear to keep people from asking for it.
Ask yourself why did they never put the side effects stats or percentages out there publicly? Is it 1 in 10, or 1 in 1,000 or more like 1 in a million or more?
According to doctors I’ve read who have been dispensing hydroxychloroquine and z-pack for 30 years, many have had zero patients hospitalized because of a side effect.
They went on to say the most common side effect was a rash.
A RASH!
Can you imagine if this cocktail proves out as I believe it will, the number of lives that could have been saved had the DS and the media supported PT day one vs fighting him because they despise him so much and they could not have him be right again!
PT touted this treatment 3 weeks ago. This past week was the largest for deaths with around 7,000-9,000 for the week.
My wild guess is 1,000-4,000 people might be alive today had the DS embraced and distributed in mass for early use the TRUMP COCKTAIL.
Shame on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the studies end up showing that its true benefit is as a prophlyactic, the lives that COULD have been saved, AND avoiding the harm to the economy is incalculable.
Have,EVERYONE
LikeLike
Damphone, I wasn’t DONE YET!
Everyone who, in consultation with there Dr, of coarse is deemed “vulnerable” and for whom it is safe, takes the HCQ, as a PROPHYLACTIC, everyone else gets on with their lives, and any who develop symptoms get early intervention with the cocktail.
As I see Gods hand in this, I suspect the overall outcome, when it all shakes out, is goung to be positive for Nationalism, negative for Globalism, with a further shift in Credibility.
Without credibility, you have NO power to shape events OR policy, and with it, you do.
PDJT has,steadily gained Credibility, as his enemies have lost it. Its NOT an accident, nor is it happenstance that his victories to date make David vs Goliath seem a minor, expected outcome by comparison.
Hence I see divine intervention as the only logical explanation.
Its NOT that I see PDJT as a God, or a Saint. Its that I see the HAND of God, working THRU PDJT.
LikeLike
I’m REALLY happy he’s OK, but this video reminds me Boris is at his core a leftist…he’s just not a globalist. His orgasmic trumpeting of NHS as “the best of our country” says a lot about the cesspool the UK had become before BREXIT. I’m sorry, not every patient gets the same level of care as the PM, nor should they…he’s a head of state. The NHS is a disaster, and sadly the left will use BoJo’s words to push the same travesty here. Still….be well, Mr. Prime Minister.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you inferring that is Boris was saved by a Trump Cocktail, he has to be quiet or everyone in the UK will want one and their socialized medicine cannot afford that?
LikeLike
HCQ and Zithro are generic. Hopefully, NHS can spring for that.
LikeLike
An Easter Blessing, thanks be to God!
LikeLike
You found my cat! How is he? Does he still slap his water bowl around like a hockey puck making a mess?
LikeLike
Sigh, was meant for teabag14.
LikeLike
Great endorsement for nationalized healthcare. Interesting.
LikeLike
This is nationalized healthcare. When government tells you what you cannot do in order to stay healthy. Sure, they start with you must stay home and not engage in certain social activities.
Eventually it will move to a chip in your body that injects a chemical that makes you nauseous when you eat unhealthy food.
LikeLike
I would point out A) he’s the Prime minister, just got saved by Dr.’s, so its not like he is going to Dis them
B) the easiest way to verbalise the heathcare system over there us to say “NHS”.
Yeah, I don’t like his praise of it, but there will be plenty of opportunity to judge the responce and result of Nationalised Healthcare (China, Italy, France, U.K.) with U.S. responce, and I expect the comparisons will be pretty stark, regardless what metric you look at.
LikeLike
Interesting no mention of how he recovered or what drug helped. Hmmm
LikeLike
Very excited about Boris Johnson’s recovery. IMO I think together, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump can accomplish a lot of great things making both Countries stronger on the World scene. Boris Johnson could end-up the most powerful influence in Europe by partnering with Trump.
LikeLike
Folks please remember that according to many doctors including Dr. Carrillo who has treated many, many patients he found that hydroxychloroquine DOES NOT work by itself.
It MUST include the zinc piece in this cocktail to work.
Here is his quote…
“He said he has found it only works if combined with zinc. The drug, he said, opens a channel for the zinc to enter the cell and block virus replication.”
My big fear is those in charge knows this but yet most of the trials I have read are testing ONLY hydroxychloroquine by itself and based on some of the doctors I’ve read, that type of trial will fail to produce the results.
Unfortunately more games by those in power. What a real travesty, all so they can prove PT wrong vs truly looking for a treatment.
So if and when you read about hydroxychloroquine not being effective please make sure you dig into that trial and see if they used/included zinc.
https://abc7.com/health/la-doctor-seeing-success-with-hydroxychloroquine-to-treat-covid-19/6079864/?fbclid=IwAR0VHBkF4KAPiDOu-sBfqQVvx_yyzeMo6Ap2NQAV9h-RT_5J1rU-toApNOY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some keys to understanding Marxist subversion are that:
1) while it presents its social justice warrior and other benign, liberal, progressive, international or otherwise sympathetic masks to the public – “liberate the masses from oppression” – it constantly strives under multiple veils of secrecy to put itself or its self-appointed cadre into oppressive, unaccountable power.
2) it seduces the elites in any targeted society, with money, prestige, promise of inclusion in the elite power structure and its high society, insider information, early notice of ever-evolving cultural changes – PC rules – that leave the masses behind, enable virtue and status signaling and recognition. And maybe worse – sinful pleasures to further compromise them
3) it shames those who are not part of their targeted elites (racists, dolts, dummies, deplorables, pathetic victims) and especially any member of the targeted elite who tries to blow a whistle on them. (Shame them, get them fired or ostracized, or kill them.) Using an echo chamber of like-minded cadre and their followers.
4) they appear much stronger than they are, because only a few of them (Bolsheviks) are actually planning to retain power after the revolution – most of the rest will get left behind (Mensheviks) as so many useful idiots whose utility disappears upon the cadre taking full power, except as maybe minor followers whose power is limited to spying on their colleagues and tattling, or holding very low level positions of power, provided they continue to recite the required dogma given them, without question or hesitancy.
It is much more effective at subversion and revolution than at governing. Why, because free societies enable millions to innovate and make a difference, to disrupt, where necessary, to speak their minds, offer different viewpoints for consideration, while Marxist societies require the millions to follow orders, follow the plan from the “elites,” do not create problems for the State, kiss the ass of your “superior” or risk being shamed and excluded. Inevitable incompetence and corruption among the powerful is washed away in free societies in periodic elections, while it builds up until inevitable failure of the government in Marxist and all other totalitarian governments.
The Chinese people need only recognize these fundamental truths: All persons are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; and that governments should exist only to secure these rights to their citizens, deriving whatever just power they are given from the consent of the governed. Whenever a government, such as the CCP, becomes destructive of those rights, it is the right and duty of the people to overthrow that government and institute such limited and representative government as is generally acceptable to them, with enumerated and separated powers, and periodic elections of leaders and representatives by the people, and selection of judges by the elected officials for their unique ability, temperance and disposition to apply the law justly to resolve cases and controversies that inevitably arise under the laws developed by representatives.
The United Provinces of China, modeled after the US, would be a great improvement over the CCP.
LikeLike
Your 2) above totally explains Epstein’s MO. I’ve been thinking all along that he was/is See Eye Aye and that would explain how the prosecutor in the Miami area was told to stand down.
LikeLike
Also, successful free societies value mutual trust, which enables vast plus sum games to be played out, resulting in massive growth in wealth among the society, while two-faced societies like Marxism absolutely destroy trust, leaving only zero sum and negative sum games possible.
LikeLike
Doppler: Insightful observation. Trust is one of the first casualties of communism. Fake news and constant chaos, which undermine and destroy trust, are tools of communism. Once you grasp that, it’s easy to identify the practitioners and fellow travelers.
LikeLike
Social Distancing is what saved Boris.
– The Wold’s Greatest Authority,
Prof. Irwin CoreyDr. Anthony Fauci
LikeLike
1. Turkey: Coronavirus: Turkey says hydroxychloroquine dramatically reduces pneumonia cases
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/coronavirus-turkey-hydroxychloroquine-malaria-treatment-progress
2. Swarajya Magazine: “A New Study [1,060 people] Unveiled By Prominent French Virologist Claims HCQ-AZ Combination Removed Novel Coronavirus In 92 Per Cent Cases”
“This is the only article I can find that gives numerous facts from the study.
“The key findings of study, the abstract of which can be found here, concludes that
” *** A good clinical outcome and virological cure was obtained in 973 patients within 10 days (91.7%). ***
A poor outcome was observed for 46 patients (4.3%);
10 were transferred to intensive care units.
5 patients died (0.47%) (74-95 years old) and
31 required 10 days of hospitalization or more.
No cardiac toxicity was observed.
“The study conclude that “The HCQ-AZ combination, when started immediately after diagnosis, is a safe and efficient treatment for COVID-19, with a mortality rate of 0.5%, in elderly patients. It avoids worsening and clears virus persistence and contagiosity in most cases.”
“The study was performed at IHU Méditerranée Infection, Marseille, France. A cohort of 1061 COVID-19 patients, treated for at least 3 days with the HCQ-AZ combination and a follow-up of at least 9 days was investigated. Endpoints were death, worsening and viral shedding persistence.”
https://swarajyamag.com/insta/a-new-study-unveiled-by-prominent-french-virologist-claims-hcq-az-combination-removed-novel-coronavirus-in-92-cases
LikeLike
As pointed out, it is believed the HCQ works by opening a pathway into the cell, to allow zinc to penetrate, and itvus the zinc which prevents the virus from replicating, giving the bodies immuns system time to produce antibodies which is what actually kills the virus.
Hence thecreccomendation to INCLUDE zinc. However, its not like our bodies don’t have zinc UNLESS we supplement.
Levels can vary somewhat in individuals, but we all HAVE,some zinc, and our bodies use it in multiple ways.
So, it may be that the casualties in studies using HCQ and Z-pac, but NOT zinc, are those who had low ‘natural’ levels of zinc to begin with, and those who recovered had sufficiently high levels.
Presumably they are testing fir zinc levels, and it will come out in the studies.
LikeLike
I’m glad PM Johnson was saved despite having to rely on socialized medicine. However, would he have survived if he was just ordinary citizen Boris Johnson?
LikeLike
Good for him…But I’m worrying about UK wants to give $200M to WHO and other organizations
LikeLike
So glad to know he has recovered enough to go home! Hope he will continue to fully recover.
LikeLike