White House Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses COVID-19 Response and Need to Reevaluate Chinese Manufacturing…

White House trade and manufacturing advisor, and current lead policy expert on deployment of the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing mitigation efforts to protect Americans from the Wuhan Virus.
Wolverine Navarro discusses the importance of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment and preventative measure against the virus. While most studies are ongoing, there is increasing anecdotal evidence showing considerable benefit. Factually, many doctors on the front-line of treatment are personally using hydroxychloroquine as a preventative med.
Mr. Navarro discusses the common sense importance of bringing back critical manufacturing to the U.S. so we can have control over our own medical supply-chain; and the considerations within the White House for reopening our economy. WATCH:
Please someone anyone with a soapbox like fox tell the truth. Name who is behind all of this propaganda ‘China’ it’s all China. They own the voices who hate Trump. Verbiage matters, why do you think the left constantly push the China good Trump bad?
Although there is some pretty stiff competition- especially over the last 3 years – I think the demonisation of the hydroxycloroquine treatment combo by the MainSwampMedia/Democrats/Fauci-Gates is the greatest act of political bastardry in my lifetime.
People are needlessly dying so the Democrats and their MainSwampMedia enablers can hurt President Trump and Gates and his cabal can accrue power and money.
It makes Russiagate look like an overdue library book.
This is the silver lining with China Virus the public will not only support bringing distribution and manufacturing back from China to USA; they will demand it!!
“Someone who takes an anti-body test — and has it — they can go back to work.”
I don’t like the sounds of that! What exactly does that mean?
No one can go back to work until they “pass” a test?
Does everyone need to have an anti-body test before they will be free to move around?
How can the entire country get tested?
What if you don’t want to be tested?
What if you take the test, and you have no anti-bodies (hence, no exposure), do you have to stay locked down — or would you have to take a vaccine (when available) before you’d be allowed freedom?
Still more questions than answers!
Did I tell you to have questions? Huh?? Now stop making sense.
This is a Biological War, a real war with people dying by the 10’s of thousands. We should treat it like a war. Stupidly, these tests that are being run to ‘Prove; that the HCQ 3-combo works. Use it now on all China virus patients. ‘Prove’ it later.
Get it on the shelf, then open the country up. What is taking so long???
