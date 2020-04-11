White House Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses COVID-19 Response and Need to Reevaluate Chinese Manufacturing…

White House trade and manufacturing advisor, and current lead policy expert on deployment of the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing mitigation efforts to protect Americans from the Wuhan Virus.

Wolverine Navarro discusses the importance of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment and preventative measure against the virus. While most studies are ongoing, there is increasing anecdotal evidence showing considerable benefit. Factually, many doctors on the front-line of treatment are personally using hydroxychloroquine as a preventative med.

Mr. Navarro discusses the common sense importance of bringing back critical manufacturing to the U.S. so we can have control over our own medical supply-chain; and the considerations within the White House for reopening our economy. WATCH: