President Trump Phone Interview Discussing Faith, The Easter Holiday, and The Need to Reopen Our Economy…

President Trump calls-in for a short interview with Jeanine Pirro to provide his perspectives on faith, the Easter holiday and the challenges to combat the Wuhan virus.
Our president outlines the complex dynamic of ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the movement of resources regionally to continue the fight; and the simultaneous need to restart the American economic engine while balancing the health interests of Americans.
The biggest gun we have is our economy. Quarantine China from the world and let them wither. They truly offer nothing but misery and destruction. More power more destruction.
Let the Chinese Communist Party live in interesting times.
What do the Chinese have to do with asking the American president a religeous question in the midst of a economic situation?
Sorry, wrong thread.
Did China wreak misery and destruction or are the “globalists” and their western government co-conspirators responsible?
“We will rebuild it again in honor of those who perished.”
That’s perfect.
👍👍🙏
” the simultaneous need to restart the American economic engine while balancing the health interests of Americans.”
DJT knows there is nothing in our Constitution about balancing the Bill of Rights with “Health Interests”, let alone as directed by the mentally erratic Fausi and Brix Axis of Absurdity, but he also knows that even the lead Lion can’t get too far out in front of the pride.
Health smealth.
We are a ALL going to die !
Then what ?
The government cannot protect anyone from that.
This post modern era is so full of bull shit & it starts at the top…with the Pope.
The pope, which one? , is supposed to lead.
Not seeing that !
What happens after death Pope Francis I ? Benedict XVI ?
Oh my, now you’ve done it.
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And no one can talk sense to an insufferable ass, of course
And especially, of course, if the insufferable ass is the famous Pope Francis
Go right to the source and ask the insufferable ass
He’ll give you the answer that deceivers will endorse
He’s always on a mendacious course
Talk to Pope Francis
Pope Francis just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
Does any sane person even believe anymore a single thing he has to say?
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And this one’ll talk in Marxist circles til his voice is hoarse
You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?
Well, listen to this
He is Pope Francis!
I thought her first question was ridiculous. The president is responsible for our national and economic security … period.
What do you base your decision of when to reopen the economy Mr. President.
“Well you base it on a lot of fact and a certain amount of instinct.”
I’ll take that Mr.President. I trust your instincts.
Thank You Sundance & Crew for this Refuge.
Happy Easter Everyone
“Well you base it on a lot of fact and a certain amount of instinct.”in
I’ll take his instincts over their models any day of the week!
When I hear President Trump, Peter Navarro and many other allies in politics and the media emphasize that this is “the most important decision” President Trump “or any president in the history of our country” will make or has ever had to make, I feel as confident as I can be that PDJT has this figured out and knows exactly how to proceed…. One doesn’t up the ante on oneself without having the answer in hand….
👇👇 as the President mentioned. It will not be forgotten.
I saw the Italian PM’s thank you to POTUS and the American people for that today. He was extraordinarily gracious in his thanks.
“A man must know his destiny… if he does not recognize it, then he is lost. By this I mean, once, twice, or at the very most, three times, fate will reach out and tap a man on the shoulder… if he has the imagination, he will turn around and fate will point out to him what fork in the road he should take, if he has the guts, he will take it.”
– General George S. Patton
If the Democrats and the news media have their way the economy will stay shutdown until the day after the election and the stock market will be destroyed. President Trump knows that and he knows what Americans want which is to open the economy May 1st. That’s three weeks away from today and gives President Trump plenty of cover to lift the siege on the economy. If President Trump does the right thing which is end the shutdown Americans will reward him for it in November no matter what the news media and Democrats say!
Haven’t paid attention to media or press conferences since this started — the 10 second long glimpses I’ve seen all sound like insane nonsense — so maybe this was addressed long ago, but ….
What basis does a president, governor, or mayor have for the authority to close down businesses, the economy, and confine people to home?
How is people potentially getting sick in the course of their freely chosen activity an issue for government?
It seems like at most the topic is appropriate for a “referendum” vote (2/3rds majority?), not imposed unilaterally.
Going forward, there will be people who care about this issue and those who simply don’t.
Why should the world be ordered by neurotics (people who have intellectual or emotional difficulty assessing risk) and totalitarians (those who want to take advantage to advance themselves)?
How about the people who have been scared out of their wits and want to stay home do that, and everyone else can get on with reality?
