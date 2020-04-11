Devin Nunes Discusses COVID-19 Economic Impacts, China’s Responsibility and the DOJ Spygate Review….

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cancelled any congressional session through the month of April. Representative Devin Nunes discusses the next steps in fully funding the current CARES act relief package and re-opening the U.S. economy. Representative Nunes also outlines the ongoing issues around manipulation from China and the World Health Organization.
Additionally, Nunes gives his impression of the current status of the DOJ ‘Spygate’ review, and the activity of U.S. Attorney John Durham contrast against recent comments by AG Bill Barr.
“My own view is that, uh, the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness, there was something far more troubling here; and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.” ~ AG Bill Barr
Ifs, ands, buts.
I like Nunes. He’s been on the front lines during this fiasco.
Where are the results?
Nunes has taken a ton of arrows. When does it pay off?
He can be a martyr for the constitutionalists, but for what?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nunes is only one guy. During Lyin’ Ryan’s reign, he wasn’t allowed subpoenas or hearings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ryan the globalist whore actually shut Nunes down for a while with a phony ethics investigation. Ryan will have to answer for that. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
man up, until the last moment of defeat, we will stand strong in support.
stand with courage and ego.
GET YOUR EGO BACK. we arent defeated. we dont spend our lives in sarcasm.
you are a winner, and if these people show us the defeat then WE STEP out of the system.
if they are fakers – their only plan is to stretch this out, BUT, there will be an end, they cant stretch is out forever. AT THAT TIME – we will STEP OUT of the system.
its just like special forces raiding homes , and people running out with guns, saying this is the South MF’r.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Devin Nunes is a patriot. May God bless and protect him. We need a bunch more like him.
LikeLiked by 26 people
We have lost 17 million jobs. So far deaths are less than the flu. Stop the madness.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly! This is so overblown that it’s beyond a hoax at this point. We have three more weeks of this insanity until May 1st and that’s more than enough!
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is no point in waiting until May 1. The whole decision was based on lies. The models were completely fake. The death count is fake (correlated deaths are counted).
Every day we wait makes recovery that much harder.
LikeLiked by 5 people
trumplandslide, Absolutely spot on!! President Trump MUST tell the country to get back to work by next week. See what the Governors do and if they drag their feet, then F them.
No Federal monies for your asses. Give Federal dollars to only those in that state who voted for him in 2016. That ought to get their panties in a bunch. And F the lawsuits. You want to play this game then Game On! It’s better than Option #2) Shooting the Commie bastards…..and it saves ammo for later.
LikeLike
The post election results have only added to the cynicism of both sides.
Our efforts are hamstrung by swamp dwellers.
Swamp actions are minimized by PDJT admin.
It’s almost a stalemate, politically.
Both sides just keep digging in.
Nunes IS a warrior for our side. Wish we had a dozen more like him.
But I fear the game has a lot of turns to be played, still.
I only trust PDJT to have the political clout, mind, and constitution to see this through.
Nunes, as much as I appreciate him, is a very small player in the grand chessboard.
LikeLike
Please remember of the 18k deaths the CDC puts out, IMO 50-70% are not deaths FROM CV but people who their doctor observed symptoms and/or were around a CV positive patient and have been encouraged to code it as a COVID-19 death.
Under those rules it’s pretty easy IMO to jack up their death count and to continue to scare millions.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Couldn’t agree more. The numbers are artificially inflated. But even if they weren’t, we lost 17 million jobs, trillions of dollars, thousands of businesses.
It was the wrong decision to shut down the country.
We need to open it as soon as possible again.
And when we do, I trust nobody more than President Trump to help us recover relatively fast. But the longer we wait, the harder it gets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trillions they are willing to lose to bring down our economy and our President.
LikeLike
Bogeyfree,
Many keep pointing to flu deaths, and the point you make, to harp on the glaring flaws in the methodogy, that got us where we are.
Assume for discussion PDJT agrees,with you, that we have been led down a garden path,……
WHAT,would you have him do, now?
Say to the American People “Hey, we have all been HAD! Open her back up!”
He knows a LOT more NOW, than he did 3 weeks ago; one of his many remarkable skills is rapid assimilation; he’s a quick study.
Still, you play the hand your dealt, to WIN.
I think its clear, just as he HAS done, his economic task force will issue GIDELINES and RECOMENDATIONS, not MANDATES.
They/He will leave it to State and Municpal and Countie governments to implement.
Liberal enclaves will open up slower than conservative bastions.
The resulting economic boom from the unprecedented 2 month backlog of DEMAND, on top of the current demand, will create this economic boom, in many sectors shut down as non-essential.
The ‘conservative’ rural areas will begin the bounce bag first, with liberal areas trailing.
People will see first hand the economic results of red(Maga) or blue(conmunist) policies.
A simultaneous compare,and contrast is we will see the,results of a MAGA recovery, compared to a Uniparty (Bush/Obama) recovery.
Lets face it, PDJT really couldn’t “Top” what he did with the economy in his first 3 1/2 years, to demonstrate the ,….
POWER of his MAGA policies,….
Except by crashing the economy, WORSE than 2008, as bad as the Grrat Depression some say, …..and then in less than a year take it BEYOND where it was, just before covid hit.
I AM NOT saying PDJT did this deliberately. God, I think.
But this is the EFFECT, and PDJT is a Master, at playing the cards he is dealt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i agree, trump has to own this, and flip it to our benefit.
BUT, there is room for him to point out (in some form) that the scientist may of been maniupalted through Public/Private Partnership Conferences , that resulted in them seeing things through that lens (incorrect one based on simulations) and led us astray.
PDJT can thank the scientist, but tell the Country that his should be a learning moment that critical thinking by all types of people is more important than just panicing.
LikeLike
He is definetly, as he always does, looking at,SOLVING the problem of pandemics, not just MANAGING the problem, like Government agencies do.
That is, as he is ‘managing’THIS one, he is insuring we will be much better off, should there be another.
That not only means more ventilators, and cutting through needless red tape to develop reliable tests and treatments, but the whole system of Worldwide monitoring FOR pandemics, to out Governments responce.
And yes, the,ECONOMIC way for our government to respond, as well.
LikeLike
I love your thinking and comments. The strategic thinking is what helps us see angles.
by him solving the Pandemic scenario (by implementing a process to address it each time with resources and processes) – these A’holes can no longer use that TOOL. I get it ! thanks for the point.
LikeLike
And, lets face it. One of his FIRST priorities was rebuilding the depleted military, to present a formidable defence to any foe (can you say CHI-NA?).
He now is building/has built a formidable defence against a biologic attack from now on, whether from NA-TURE or CHI-NA.
AS the,World looks back, they can compare/contrast PDJT’s and the U.S. responce with the rest of the World.
I suspect it will be easy to see why America IS the exceptional nation, not only in comparison to CHI-NA, but toball other countries.
Article in todays AmericanThinker, predicting that the CCP virus may be the nail in the coffin, for EU.
If not, it will be the set up shot, and PDJT’s tarrifs will be the final blow.
LikeLike
Test
LikeLike
We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion (That China Flu is somewhere between the Spanish Flu of 1918 and the Black Death of Europe), and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly (like maybe back to “Global Warming will kill us all!” if we have a slight spike in temperature) more captivating than the first.
– Charles MacKay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds
It will be very difficult to stop the madness as most Americans are very easy to trick and have swallowed pretty much all of it hook, line and sinker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. The politicians are making us paranoid! Israel is instituting “coronavirus hotels”. When travelers enter they will be quarantined there. So when this is all done, will we need certification of virus free hotels, whether just because they housed coronavirus people or just that they might have? Same with houses — will sellers have to get sterilized certificates from a certified company or a buyer won’t buy. Or rent. Or stay in a hotel. or go to school. OR go to restaurants. When a “case” occurs will lawyers rush to sue the owner, restaurant, hotel etc? God help us.
LikeLike
The jobs will come back, if Trump can speak to the nation. We are ready for the virus. We have a treatment, beds, and care for you, but not a vaccine yet. Shelter if you are at risk, but time to roll.
LikeLike
Abortions can continue since they’re deemed essential. 600,000 a year in America.
But we’ve ruined the US economy to save 60,000 mostly sick and elderly people?
Compassion is good, but this is insanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t agree more. And if not for President Trump making Hydroxychloroquine known more would be dead. It’s time to restore the economy.
LikeLike
Lotto ticket sales are ‘essential’, also.
Demns must think Lotto tickets are in the First Amendment.
“Freedom of the Lotto gambling ticket shall not be infringed”
Yep, That is a sure winner in any lawsuit for denial of civil rights – and any VP campaign for half-witmer !!.
LikeLike
I agree with you, John. A cost benefit analysis will say that we have spent over 50,000,000 dollars per individual trying to save 60,000 mostly old folks like me who actually died during this ‘pandemic’. As far as public policy is concerned, I have never been worth 50 million bucks of the taxpayer’s money for anything. Try to save 330,000,000 lives with that much money for each of them. None of us are entitled to have that much money spent to save our own lives. Even if it were babies and not old farts, we cannot possibly justify such a cost to save so few lives. Even if we lose 300,000 people, the cost would be 10 million bucks each trying to prevent those deaths.
LikeLike
Is this Barr’s whitewash statement?
” and we can establish that with the evidence”
LikeLiked by 2 people
He could be accused of trying to bias a grand jury or a jury unless he adds that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prefaced with “Its my PERSONAL view”
an opening that, properly navigated, you could drive a battleship through.
WORDS, that by themselves mean NOTHING, but that have phenominally strong emotional appeal, is,what he is actually offering, IMHO.B
LikeLike
There is always the French revolution solution.
LikeLike
I like hangings, myself. Guiotine may be an exceptable alternative, but hangings are easy, cheap and just so,……American!
LikeLike
Considering what the dims have done with PT, Papadopoulos, Manafort, Stone, Flynn, Page, I say indict those that are probably responsible regardless of whether able to prove.
They need to shell out big $$$ and big angst whether they can be put in prison or not.
Recognizing that I may sound a big strident, these deep staters whether rinos, dims, whatevers, need to know that WE KNOW, and that indictments, lawyers, and so forth are big trouble.
They need to be embarrassed; have their lives put on hold; and exposed regarding the lowlifes they are.
Let them reap what they have sown.
LikeLike
No, that is Barr’s very careful answer to a question. He will have to establish every conviction with a preponderance of evidence, or he won’t get them.
LikeLike
Nunes is a dream.
Articulate, intelligent and Farm Boy tough.
He knows everything, I will never forget the look on his face when he made that famous speech early in this criminal scheme.
COVID 19 was their last arrow.
PDJT is coming out gunning..these week upcoming will be edge of the seat stuff!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dekester, God, I hope you’re right. You (Native Canadien, I assume) know more about American politics than most Americans. I remember that same moment when he came out of the SCIF. I’m thinking that our President has this.
Yep, this WuFlu was definitely a fast curve ball and the NWO (via China) thought they had our President but he’s a quick thinker and more important….. doer.
He was talking HCQ before the enemedia even knew about it, or at least they acted like it.
I hope he comes out with both barrels smokin’ and leaves a trail of Democratic Governors in his wake!
PS- I’m a true blood American but when my brother took me out on the pond and showed me how to skate with a stick and a puck I fell in love with “Hauckie”
BEST SPORT EVER, IMO. and I still love hearing “Oh Canada” sung at the games.
LikeLike
I like your level of support for our President, but I dare say that COVID 19 is the warmup for what happens if we get a big hurricane season in August and September. George Bush got blamed for Katrina, even though the Mayor of New Orleans and his cronies failed to spend the money New Orleans was given to shore up the deteriorating levees in that city. Hissonor never even got asked where all that money went by our MSM because, Bush bad. I thought Bush was a lousy President, but not because of any situation caused by a hurricane.
LikeLike
Devin Nunes for POTUS in 2024.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just saw a doctor being interviewed who had his goggles on top of his head cap.
WTH?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being cautious when dealing with patients?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully he disinfects them before putting against his face each time…… 🤨
LikeLiked by 1 person
But the disease transferring to your eyes from the outside of your cap?
Clueless in scrubs?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny you say that. I was down at Arthur Avenue today and a woman dressed in scrubs walked in with that same look/gear. She looked so out of place in this bread shop. On a side note — My favorite Bread place Madonia (2348 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY (718- 295-5573) has sustained me and my gang thus far. I see light at the end of this tunnel and me going on a major DIET (Atkins preferably). Sadly I have Covid 15, as in 15 extra lbs 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh boy! I also need to hit the stationary bike! Be safe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Atkins preferably”
Today it’s called Keto. Which is Atkins with more veggies. My husband and I lost a ton of weight on it and weren’t hungry. Fat is your friend, sugar is not . Lots of tips and recipes on YouTube. Good luck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every few days try on your jeans. Pajamas will make you think everything is Ok in your kingdom down there!
LikeLike
True. Almost everyone modifies Atkins in their own way.
A few years ago, I tipped the scales at 335. I was a tub of lard, could barely walk. Then I was about 65 years old and am about 5-10.
I had used Atkins long before that, but let myself go.
If you have basic knowledge, then you know that you need to deprive yourself of about 3500 calories off what your normal daily intake should be…in order to lose one pound. I combined that fact with Atkins.
My bet was that if I lowered my calorie intake as well as my carb intake, I should lose weight consistently. My goal was to lose 10–15 pounds EVERY month. I got a couple of those small paperback books from which I could look up carbs and calories in almost everything I wanted to eat. (These days, your phone can tell you.)
I set my sights on daily intake of 1800 calories daily (plus or minus), and less than 20 grams of carbs…and I quite religiously stuck to it.
From Labor Day to Labor Day a year later, I lost 145 pounds. I never felt tired or sick; not even hungry after a couple of days.
Let me add that, from barely being able to walk 50 yards, by the end of my diet I was walking 4 to 5 miles a day. Started really slowly; had a lot of patience since I didn’t want to drop dead of a heart attack; and built up at my own pace.
There came a time that I wanted to wake up at 530-6:00 AM and just walk the neighborhood (which I had measured out in my car). Usually I walked twice daily.
It can be done. I felt a thousand times better. And I still feel well at 78, albeit weakened from almost 23 years of wars with Stage 4 colon/liver cancer. I’ve had enough chemo to kill a herd of elephants; I’ve had enough radiation to light up a NYC block. And my diabetes and chemo neuropathy and arteriosclerosis and high BP don’t help me feel great these days. But I’m here; happy, smart as a whip; and hopefully will last another 20-30 years…if G-d wills it.
And I’ve opted for several cutting-edge procedures not necessarily approved by the FDA.
Thus, let me mention here that I totally agree with fauxi that the “scientific method” is a superb way to prove efficacy of a medication or protocol. HOWEVER, this COVID19 is an emergency and it kills. Therefore, I must vilify the cavalier manner in which fauxi related that “anecdotal” material was not up to snuff.
And, note that each of these three meds (I don’t like to call them “drugs.”) has been around for decades with superb records of safety. Can there be side effects?, you ask. Of course, but they are few and far between.
Were fauxi faced with Covid19, and about to be intubated for a respirator, you can bet your ass he’d be shouting for 1. hydroxychloroquine 2. azithromycin and 3. zinc.
I’ve been trying to get ahold of a supply of these, but so far no luck.
LikeLike
they are trying to teach us the humans are GERMY.
humans are not a virus.
great immune systems DO NOT spit viruses out as carriers to infect people.
that is TOTAL WITCHCRAFT.
if that was the case, then non-sick people would be infecting people of EVERY virus out there – chicken pox – HIV, HERPES , COLDs. etc… since we just get it floating in the air , it rests in us, and we breath it out into the air to kill others.
HUMAN ARE NOT A VIRUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If people broke the law and we can establish that”……. There it is folks, try as we might we couldn’t establish that they did it on purpose! Sound familiar?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perzactly
This game will go on until it just fizzles out and it’s 2024.
Then it all goes into the Orwell file.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who should be on the task force to start up the economy?
To start with, the same people who got that economy up to the highest level of performance in the nations history. The President and his Economic Advisors, then the SBA, and several of the industry leaders who have been most affected by this but also are top supporters of Made in America (rather than Made in China) as evidenced by their companies.
I would relegate Fauci and Birx to second tier to let them study the actual data (stop using models).
Also include someone of high stature who SUPPORTS the widespread use of hydroxychloroqune, zinc, and azithromycin to resolve additional new infections as discovered. Also add someone who can manage the expansion of testing for antibodies and the collection of same for incorporation into a greater number of antibody-based treatments.
In other words, open the economy but have an arsenal of medical weapons to use against any further impact of the virus, because we know it will spread across a normal, open, working and operating population, where many will get sick and then get better without intervention, but others will require medical intervention in order to recover. Eventually, herd immunity will result nut all the while we get our economy back up to February 2020 levels..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Ioannidis from Stanford gives a very good interview here regarding Corona Virus. My veterinarian husband with graduate studies in immunology completely agrees with him. It’s long but good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEr4rmjwd0g
LikeLike
My cynicism is at an all time high.
The only thing that would turn me around is indictments of McCabe, Brennan, Schiff, et al.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s save the taxpayers some money and go straight to executions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ladies and Gents….I haven’t posted here in a while. To be honest I’ve been a bit remiss as it seems some of my brethren are a bit behind the curve. Take a walk with me and maybe I can help you understand; keep your ass 6 feet away tho haha.
First off I ask the you think of recent scandals involving Democrats; FISA Abuse, Fast & Furious, HRC Foundation, Impeachment, etc. The list is long and I’m sure SD can add to it without much thought. Think critically about these events none of them were overly complex. None of them were out of a James Bond or a Tom Clancy Novel. The Left/Dems have gotten lazy over the years. That’s what happens when you no longer need to hide from the media. They cover up for them so easily it’s has severely crippled the thinking power of both entities. I make this point for one reason. They are not your enemies right now. If things get back to normal I assume they will be again but for now they are as scared of this disease and economy as some of you.
Now I want to get to the disease. Here’s the deal this bug is not a killer like Ebola. That being said it is extremely easy to contract and if you get it chances are you will hate living for a few days. If you smoke, older, have asthma, etc you will be extremely uncomfortable. If a large portion of our population contracts it at once it will reek havoc on our medical. We are playing a proverbial game of whack a mole. The economy will suck with all the sickness rather it’s shutdown or not.
Now on to our economy. When you look around you and you see these local familiar businesses closed down with no customers. When I start to think about it my heart literally breaks. The stimulus money is “magic money” and will work for a brief time. It will not be effective very long I fear. At some point too much of it pumped into our system will give rise to inflation on a grand scale. Time is not on our side. We’re are going to have to open very slowly as another bloom of covid19 will be a morale killer. They will use your phone to track positive cases. You should consider letting them as the longer this plays out the more permanent damage is done. The “rights” you willingly suspend to help move us past this virus will be within reach of regaining but only if we hurry. I will get to the “why you should” shortly. Some of them will undoubtedly over reach; most leftists as they think of themselves as great humanitarians and sometimes react with emotions.
Fellers the disease is real it’s not a hoax set in motion to take your rights and turn us into Socialists by the modern day left and their media cohorts. Literally ruining our country serves no ones interests in the Westernized World. Ohh but it was done on purpose by a much colder and cunning enemy than our lefties. I remind you to think of their recent scandals. Most of them were on par with something a 3rd grader could scheme up.
Now the scary. About 4 weeks ago my gf sent me the covid19 interactive map. Her cousin lives and works within the borers of the enemy. He has told her how the enemy behaves and it is unsettling. I looked at the early spread and was enamored with this huge mass of land nearly unaffected. It was Russia and I asked her why hardly any cases there? She said that Putin immediately locked down his borders therefore stopping the disease. They have slightly over 10k cases now but no where near what any of the other countries who surround China have; not even close. I thought to myself good thinking Vlad and let it be. Shanghai and Beijing seem to be somewhat unaffected by the disease as well.
This invisible enemy as Trump calls it is a perfect storm. Not deadly but tricky to quarantine and cause people to get sick badly. It’s design works well to bring a capitalist economy to its knees. And I suspect that is what it was intended to do. Snowden blames the Rothschilds, Illuminati, etc etc but I don’t see those groups wanting what’s coming any more than any of us. If the US economic system goes into shock their standard of living goes to hell too. However there is one that stands to reap rewards from our demise. A patient cunning enemy who has been planning for these times; a win at all cost enemy. Take a look at some of their underground activities in recent years. It’s very comprehensive and breathtakingly elaborated. This is on China and I suspect our Intel knows. They gave their buddy Vlad a heads up. A healthy Russia provides them an ally with a strong nuclear deterrent.
It doesn’t matter to me if it was engineered in a lab or came from a bat. It is widely known these wet markets are a breeding ground for this sort of thing. There is plenty of evidence these wet markets are perfect for virus mutations. So why would they let that continue? They know as Americans the things that make us great will ultimately work against us. They are authoritarian with very robotic masses. A virus like this is much easier for them to deal with than us on so many levels. Again it matters not if they made it or it came naturally. At best China is responsible for negligible homicide and worst genocide against the world. They have committed an unpardonable act. Idk it may be time to dust off the nukes. If we get through this quickly our military apparatus and Pres may let this slide. But if there widespread suffering in the coming months perhaps we hit the reset button. Please go to the Daily Wire and read what Bill Maher said…all of it. “Viruses come from China like Shortstops come from the Dominican Republic.” And the warnings from Hong Kong.
The government of China knew and accepted this virus training camp it would hurt US to their benefit and that is actually giving them the benefit of the doubt. If you want to get upset about your freedoms being nixed focus on the enemy. And prepare for long term strategy….good day
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be more concerned about another virus deployment by the ChiComs (Pelosi’s ex-driver perhaps or was it Feinstein’s or both) then I would an increase in Covid19 transmission from people going back to work like by Monday.
LikeLike
Yep. This was the dry run. Now the next one will be engineered and dropped directly in the US — say near Ft Detrick in Maryland. The Chinese will say it mutated or the US was weaponizing it. That one will incubate longer, stay infective longer and be more lethal.
The four horsemen of the Apocalypse (Rev 6:1-8). A quarter of the earth population perishes. Except for China as they have a drug, and they won’t share it. In time they start a war that destroys another third of mankind (Rev 8). With our Navy running home, and out of commission, afraid to use our armed forces except for marshal law at home — the Chi-coms roll a 200 million man land army west to conquer the middle-east (Rev 8:14-16) and then the world! These are the “Trumpet” judgements of Revelation. The Day of the Lord’s Wrath is come and the “bowl” judgements are poured out, and the final battle of Armageddon takes place.
Xi is the false Prophet, and the China Dragon is the Beast.
LikeLike
It needs to be renamed: if ChinaVirus is deemed ‘racist’, let’s drill down and narrow the target to who is really to blame.
I’m fond of using Xi’s Disease, but I’m happy to add CCP-19 to the nomenclature.
LikeLike
That’s a fine post Luke. All the way to the end and everything you said up until the end abt. allowing yourself to be tracked was preaching to the choir here that i can tell you. Any restriction of freedom–allowing of tracking of our movement, carrying a virus report card to be allowed to freely move or go back to work etc. is anathema to the word Freedom and meaning of it. No tech company or Government bureaucracy can be trusted with a system like that.
LikeLike
Excellent, thank you.
LikeLike
Obama: “Let’s not use the tragedy of a pandemic to compromise our democracy. Check the facts of vote by mail.”
Says the guy who ran Vote by Coup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m wondering about this whoops-maybe-it-was-Russian-disinformation-guys excuse. And the connection with Brennan’s “17 intelligence agency” assessment that the Russians were trying to help Trump.
Because the two ideas seem to be pointing 180 degrees apart. If you want to help Trump, planting disinformation to encourage the FBI to investigate him is not the first idea you’re going to come up with.
If, as reported, Durham is interested in the Brennan intelligence assessment, it seems to me that he’s also going to be interested in these stories about Russian disinformation, and precisely when those who drew up the assessment became aware of all this possible Russian disinformation activity.
As a Get Out of Jail Free Card for the Deep State plotters, “it was Russian disinformation !” does not look like a winner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question time
How many DOJ prosecutors does it take to investigate a US presidential coup…
Answer zero…
That’s the sad state of reality…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Victor Davis Hanson refers to the “progressive project” as a way of saying that progressives have had a unifying ideological dynamic in place for generations. “Progressive” however is really a more socially acceptable code-word for fascism. Were it not for the election of president Trump we could now be in the midst of fascist-style reformation of the American government and society. This is one reason The Left is so rabidly incensed by the completely unexpected ascension of DJT to the presidency—he, along with our conservative insurgency dramatically upset their plans. But, now, with the China-virus crisis, the progressive ideologists again can think they have a golden opportunity to achieve their goal of turning America into a progressive fascist state. While I don’t think that will happen—not without a fight, anyway—I also don’t rule out the possibility that they aren’t trying very, very hard to accomplish that very goal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Socialism, fascism, communism, progressivism all equal tyranny. It really is as simple as good vs evil or liberty vs tyranny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Devin Nunes: “Doesn’t pass the smell test.” It never did pass the smell test and everyone with half a brain or a modicum of common sense knew it yet the Dems and the Rinos pushed this nonsense on us all for basically 3 years. It’s pretty telling that Durham can continue to investigate yet Lindsey Graham, who has now been granted cover by the COVID crisis, has still failed to undertake his alleged “deep dive”. What an unpatriotic snake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it was up to me I’d sacrifice both Lindsey and McConnell come the Nov election but one is probably Max we do in order to send a message.
I despise both but would pick McConnell as the one we select to vote out come Nov.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least McChina is getting Trump’s judicial nominees passed. What had Lindsey done at all?
LikeLike
Tough call, but at least Mitch is ramming judge after judge through and in the long run, that will be what saves the country for decades to come. Lindsey on the other hand accomplishes nothing, is a waste of DNA and there really is no reason to keep him around. Just my opinion.
LikeLike
“ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cancelled any congressional session through the month of April. ”
In other words, the Wicked Witch of the West has just given a big
To the citizens of the US. Take her money and her plane and put them on hiatus. At what point does Madame Sphincter give a flying Flock about the American people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never?
LikeLike
Might just be time for President Trump to declare Martial Law… he’s got the perfect reason now.
LikeLike
How are Amazon , Ups, fdx, USPS and many other companies manage to stay open and effectively do their jobs without outrageous sick and death totals? And since companies have proven they can operate effectively so can many others. U.S economy wrecked over scare tactics. 😥
LikeLike
You can fool some of the people All of the time. Democrats
You can fool all of the people some of the time. Republicans
But you cannot fool all the people all of the time.. Conservative Patriots
The DOJ and FBI no longer work for us… the sad truth…
Time is up
LikeLike
Is this step one of exposing questionable NGO US funding into Ukraine??
Hope Sundance comments
LikeLike
The most disturbing part of the Fox segment was Bill Barr’s blink storm while saying people who committed crimes were going to be prosecuted. Hope it was just something in his eye…
LikeLike