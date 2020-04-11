Devin Nunes Discusses COVID-19 Economic Impacts, China’s Responsibility and the DOJ Spygate Review….

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cancelled any congressional session through the month of April. Representative Devin Nunes discusses the next steps in fully funding the current CARES act relief package and re-opening the U.S. economy. Representative Nunes also outlines the ongoing issues around manipulation from China and the World Health Organization.

Additionally, Nunes gives his impression of the current status of the DOJ ‘Spygate’ review, and the activity of U.S. Attorney John Durham contrast against recent comments by AG Bill Barr.

“My own view is that, uh, the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness, there was something far more troubling here; and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.” ~ AG Bill Barr