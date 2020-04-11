Comrade Adams: Liberty is So Overrated….

An unfortunately common perspective amid the COVID-19 debate is that we should just acquiesce to a ‘new normal’ state, and allow the politburo to guide the outcome.

I mean what could possibly go wrong with a merging of Big Tech and government control of society? Would it not be preferable in the new regime to have an alert on your phone warning you of your proximity to a non-compliant citizen?

A rogue citizen could put the compliant proles at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong thought against the interests of the state. Surely there should be an emergency alert of some form identifying the larger audience to these public enemies so we could respond accordingly.

Relax, it’s going to be lots of fun Comrades. Perhaps we just start with digital armbands, certifications within your portable transponder unit, to compliment our mandatory face masks. Each state could create their designated digital stamps for your COVID ID.

Traveling would be so much fun, we could even collect the whole set. “Achtung Juden – New York”, “Juden Raus – California”, and the larger federal “Enemy of the People”, designation. “Social Distancing” or “House Arrest”…. details, details, Comrades.

