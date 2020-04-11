Comrade Adams: Liberty is So Overrated….

An unfortunately common perspective amid the COVID-19 debate is that we should just acquiesce to a ‘new normal’ state, and allow the politburo to guide the outcome.
I mean what could possibly go wrong with a merging of Big Tech and government control of society? Would it not be preferable in the new regime to have an alert on your phone warning you of your proximity to a non-compliant citizen?
A rogue citizen could put the compliant proles at risk of infection. They may not just carry biologics they could carry a more alarming virus of wrong thought against the interests of the state. Surely there should be an emergency alert of some form identifying the larger audience to these public enemies so we could respond accordingly.
Relax, it’s going to be lots of fun Comrades. Perhaps we just start with digital armbands, certifications within your portable transponder unit, to compliment our mandatory face masks. Each state could create their designated digital stamps for your COVID ID.
Traveling would be so much fun, we could even collect the whole set. “Achtung Juden – New York”, “Juden Raus – California”, and the larger federal “Enemy of the People”, designation. “Social Distancing” or “House Arrest”…. details, details, Comrades.
I never thought we would need to use the 2nd amendment to demand we go back to work, but anything is possible at this point.
“…fire and pitchforks!”..Coming to a barricade near you…soon!
What the hell is wrong with these people?
Every single one of our ancestors chose to come to America for a better life of freedom and prosperity.
My grandparents didn’t endure the hardship of a sea voyage traveling in steerage for me to put up with this oppressive BS!
And when you look at Europe today, we can all understand why our ancestors left their homes, their countries, and all they knew!!
Exactly…unfortunately, they want to bring their kind if misery here, just like the muslims. Apparently they are not happy unless they are miserable. The same to the people from NY migrating to Florida…same philosophy, be miserable and live off the government.
I’d rather them just let me know when a democrat is near me.
The 1999 Tennessee Tax revolt, where the people took over the state capitol building received then and now hardly any media coverage. Somewhat better coverage was given to the 1946 Battle of Athens (Tennessee}. http://www.sweetliberty.org/issues/staterights/tenn_taxprotest.htm
The problem is that freedom mobs with torches and pitchforks are not marching on state capitals or DC. Politicians are more afraid of the Left than we who are well mannered conservatives and other moderate to libertarian citizens. I saw that as a TEA Party county director. We were attacked sometimes with violence but routinely with lies about us from the Left, Democrats and the media. But if after this pandemic passes and we still have emergency suspension of our constitutional rights, then it will be time for torches and pitchforks
Glad to know where he stands. Finite
teajr…correct…Adams can go frag himself – and take Dr F…with him
Liberals are the most stupid F people on the planet.
My own view is that the Democrat Party is being used as a dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the dumbest and most criminally insane among them. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is truly overwhelming.
I WILL NOT COMPLY!
I think I’m going to be sick, but not from the CV-19.
GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH! Freedom is a greater good than safety and security. Absolute safety and security is actually a modern MYTH!
We ♥♥♥ you Comrade Adams! And keep up the good work.
– Your Friends, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong and Adolf Hitler
With totalitarianism, there’s always good reasons and real reasons…
A lot of good disseminated governing does. A lot of things still closed around here and our state has only had 100 deaths, and i’m in a red state.
yep…
Tough to argue against that observation.
Shows things have not improved in 100 years.
A couple of other amazingly appropriate quotes of his:
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” ~ H. L. Mencken
“The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.” ~ H. L. Mencken
Scott Adams
@ScottAdamsSays
·
7h
I can imagine a system in which we are all anonymously tracked for virus tracing purposes. The algorithm could spit out text messages warning people of contact with the infected without any human being aware of the specifics. Maybe have some bipartisan oversight too.
Didn’t THEY warn what they would do to us in movies like ” Enemy of the State” in 1995.
They love to terrorize us in film and tv like ” The Hunt ” , which by the way wasn’t that bad, we do get to kick azz and chew bubblegum in that one.
Now THEY get to do it in the real world.
Bully for them, soon it will be OUR TURN.
Right on-now what are we going to do when it’s OUR TURN. I mean, you DO have a plan, right?
The ramblings of a scared old man.
A bit sad really.
China has perfected a turnkey solution to the “too much freedom” problem, and they’re dying to export it ASAP.
The Virus is Due on Maple Street
Big Brother’s Watching You.
George Orwell 1984
“Scott Raymond Adams is the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, and the author of several nonfiction works of satire“.
One of so many excellent posts by Sundance! Thanks!
And if this thread still did not make it clear how serious this issue is then this piece ought to make the hair on ones neck stand up:
“‘Not a bad idea’: Gore open to idea of Obama as ‘coronavirus czar’ under Biden”
http://freerepublic.com/focus/f-chat/3834154/posts
Implant already here . Today show with employees and volunteering for the chip .
https://www.today.com/video/watch-employees-get-microchip-implants-live-on-today-1014527555766
Is Scott trying to advertise his ‘ideas’ in anticipation of the meetings of the President’s Get Back to Work Council?
What a despicable selfish self centered society we have become . Sixty plus years of cultural marxism have produced a generation who place themselves at the center of all things .
A generation that has become so me-centric that when the threat of their own mortality is flashed across the tv screens on a nightly basis they cower in the shadows of their meaningless materialism and say “to hell with my children’s and grandchildren’s futures “ , “Save me today “.
A generation that will throw away the blood sweat and tears of past generations listening to hucksters , charlatans and godless politicians . Thankfully I have Jesus Christ 🙏🏼
They would never abuse their power and spy on a US citizens
The problem with todays society is that there are too many people like Adams who spend most of their lives behind a computer and are quite comfortable doing little else. Being locked inside their homes is pretty much how they live anyway. No big deal to them. Heck, even Taco Bell delivers to your door now.
Many of us would like to live life as it should be lived.
The technocracy is well advanced. It’s being headed up by the World Economic Forum. Just read this for an idea of what the pointy heads have in store for us all.
https://www.weforum.org/platforms/covid-action-platform
They are also pushing this all encompassing digital identity tracking system
https://ktdi.org/
A pilot programme with Air Canada, KLM and Accenture will complete this year
They don’t mention vaccines but it’s clear you can just as easily store a reference on the block chain (they call it a credential id) back to an attestation to a specific vaccination a person has been given. And if you don’t have the requisite attestation you don’t travel.
They want to track everything. That is what lies behind this virus hoax. total control of the 5G grid.
