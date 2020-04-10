Spot Someone Not Wearing a Mask? Snitching on Your Neighbors? Now There’s an APP For That…

Comrades, the ministry of coronavirus compliance is making it easy to be a good state citizen. If you spot a non-compliant citizen participating in life without adhering to the dictates of the state, there’s now mobile APP’s for quick snitching.

Comrade citizens are now able to take a picture of the non-compliant behavior (citizen spotted outdoors, not wearing a mask, unauthorized gatherings etc), upload the picture to the state ministry, and the state compliance division will dispatch local enforcement teams to correct the non-compliant behavior, or remove the citizen.

DESSERT SUN – Residents looking to report nonessential businesses, neighbors, unauthorized gatherings and essential businesses that aren’t complying with health orders can do so anonymously through Riverside County’s mobile app. On Thursday, county officials said the app, RivCoMobile, has a coronavirus feature that will provide data to county health officials.

“Unfortunately, we’ve received numerous reports of violations throughout the county,” Riverside University Health System Dr. Geoffrey Leung said in a statement. “This data will allow us to map areas of noncompliance, where we anticipate there will be associated outbreaks of COVID-19 and a corresponding need for resources.” (more)

…Users will have to specify the address and type of violation in the report. The feature also includes the option to attach a photo… (link)

If you notice anyone not wearing a face mask, reporting them is as simple as taking their picture, uploading it to the mobile app, and the compliance officials will quickly respond. Example:

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020