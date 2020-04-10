Spot Someone Not Wearing a Mask? Snitching on Your Neighbors? Now There’s an APP For That…

Comrades, the ministry of coronavirus compliance is making it easy to be a good state citizen. If you spot a non-compliant citizen participating in life without adhering to the dictates of the state, there’s now mobile APP’s for quick snitching.

Comrade citizens are now able to take a picture of the non-compliant behavior (citizen spotted outdoors, not wearing a mask, unauthorized gatherings etc), upload the picture to the state ministry, and the state compliance division will dispatch local enforcement teams to correct the non-compliant behavior, or remove the citizen.

DESSERT SUN – Residents looking to report nonessential businesses, neighbors, unauthorized gatherings and essential businesses that aren’t complying with health orders can do so anonymously through Riverside County’s mobile app.

On Thursday, county officials said the app, RivCoMobile, has a coronavirus feature that will provide data to county health officials.

“Unfortunately, we’ve received numerous reports of violations throughout the county,” Riverside University Health System Dr. Geoffrey Leung said in a statement. “This data will allow us to map areas of noncompliance, where we anticipate there will be associated outbreaks of COVID-19 and a corresponding need for resources.” (more)

…Users will have to specify the address and type of violation in the report. The feature also includes the option to attach a photo… (link)

If you notice anyone not wearing a face mask, reporting them is as simple as taking their picture, uploading it to the mobile app, and the compliance officials will quickly respond.   Example:

76 Responses to Spot Someone Not Wearing a Mask? Snitching on Your Neighbors? Now There’s an APP For That…

  Sharon says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    There's an app for that…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  T2020 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    I am in Southern NY. Hardly anyone is wearing a mask. I wear a homemade one when waking the dog. Only a few healthcare workers wear them. And local police.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Bill Durham says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:06 pm

      How about an executive order to knock this crap off? Or am still in double secret probation for daring to state the Truth.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      hocuspocus13 says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:25 pm

        I agree…
        🚷
        Knock This Crap Off
        🚷
        We were denied entry into a store today because we didn’t have a mask on
        🚷

        Like

        Reply
      mickeyhamtramck says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:31 pm

        "…daring to state the truth." I saw a man cough, not in his hand, but half way up his arm to his elbow. My gloves caused me to fumble my cellphone, so I missed getting a photo. But I did get a clear photo of a young lady who had her mask on crooked. I noticed, also, she looked like she wasn't wearing a bra!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    bertdilbert says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Now the government can log outbreaks of resistance and respond with the heavy hand. Instead of gang task force there will be non compliance task force. Al swat vehicles will need to be converted to address the new threat to society.

      A new series of police codes will have to be developed to national standard for uniformity to deal with mask violators, gatherings and church services.

      Displaced Uber drivers will sideline as snitches between fast food deliveries.

      Like

      Reply
    T2020 says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      *Walking…lol

      Like

      Reply
  allhail2 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Osceola County, Florida, just announced that masks are mandatory for everybody. Violations will be second-degree misdemeanors, punishable by a $500 fine or 60 days in jail

    Like

    Reply
  mallardcove says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I have a YouTube channel with now over 3,000 subscribers, containing a series of videos covering a non-political related topic. I also have a Twitter account for the YouTube channel as well with about 1,000 followers. I simply retweeted one of sundance’s tweets on a matter consisting of how our rights continue to be eroded and stripped due to this virus. All of a sudden I got all these tweets sent my way from my my ollowers about how I am heartless, how I want people to die, and how they are unsubscribing from my channel and unfollowing me and no longer supporting my channel or content, and how pathetic I am for not taking this virus seriously.

    I said in response that my retweet was apolitical in nature and regardless of where you fall politically you should be concerned about how our rights are being threatened, but these people weren’t having any of it. Apparently not wanting to give up your constitutional rights and freedoms means you want people to die and don’t take this virus seriously enough.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    Alli says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      Sorry you lost your media followers but honestly people with such strong ideological views are hard wired trapped in their own heads. You told them something that couldn't compute. They are unable to really think for themselves anymore. What is the average age group that follows you?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Mo says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      Cull your twitter account and make it private. Don’t share anything on YouTube that those type of people in your comments would report you for or risk losing your YouTube.
      If it makes money for you that is . Otherwise tell them to eat a cow patty and carry on.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      mallardcove says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:29 pm

        My viewership has plummeted over the past month since this virus started. Was making about $200 a month in ad revenue before, now I will be lucky to make $50 a month at this rate. So its not like I have a lot to lose.

        Like

        Reply
  treestar1313 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Every demonrat will use it, making up scenarios using innocent conservatives. It could happen!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Kiliman ✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ says:
    April 10, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    I guess “We’re All China Now!” Isn’t this what we were seeing coming out of Wuhan?

    Notice the Police officer in yellow (left side of initial frame and later on at 0:42) not wearing a mask but involved in taking out the resistance.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    Yet we are called all kinds of names for reporting illegals in our country. Some have even lost their jobs or lives.

    Instead of arresting them and getting them out of here, they give them the green light, a place to live, food, healthcare and a drivers license.

    I hope everyone is taking note of the jackboots during all of this manufactured hysteria.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  regitiger says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    this is going to be weaponized. of course it is.

    it will be a different variant of SWATTING…a real thing…

    sad…but predictable.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Jonathan Hutchinson says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Last week when I went out gathering supplies, hardly anyone was wearing masks. I went out today and I felt out of place. Just about every one was wearing a mask.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  petszmom says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Down on the texas border where the bragging rights have always been 'we are the most impoverished area in the nation', fines are 1000 bucks if no masks.

    Like

    Reply
    lolli says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      petzmom,
      Yes, in Laredo.
      No doubt this works out well for all of the cartel. 😣

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      petszmom says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:52 pm

        Yes, laredo. I lived in mcallen and i heard it is the same down there. Another little town down there where i was raised are turning folks away from stores if they arent masked. Need baby formula or diapers?... be gone until you can follow orders.

        Like

        Reply
  Got243kids says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    It's called the Gladys Kravitts app: Push the Abner button.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  bjorn says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    You are watching Milgram’s obedience experiment in real time. As he found a majority of people will push the dial all the way to death if so instructed by authority.

    A proportion will even push for it faster than instructed as they revel in the punishment role for perceived transgressions and look to authority with the expectation of praise. Look at what a good person I am for being a lickspittle and punishing those who transgress the wishes of authority.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Ellis says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Fauci talking about issuing some kind of certificate if you had cv. What is that all about? Are people who refuse to be tested going to be outlawed? How long will that lawsuit take to resolve?

Things are quickly spiraling out of control.

    Things are quickly spiraling out of control.

    Like

    Reply
  regitiger says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I want an APP that performs this function:

    take a picture of ALL of the criminal coup gang (there are many)…where they work, where they live, where they shop, where they eat and play, socialize and travel.

    I call it the COUP PARTY app.

    in real time, every single day for the rest of their miserable lives, anyone who wants can go to a website and watch what they are up to, where they go, how they do it.

    right?

    Compared to this pandemic, these diseased people should be treated as abominations to be surveilled, observed, tracked, and measured….

    there is NOTHING ILLEGAL about doing this. Taking pictures of ANYONE in a public setting and for those serving in a tax payer funded capacity now, or in a former instance…is fair game and there are no laws against it..

    I mean if the local guy who was arrested and charged but not proven guilty of a crime can have his face smeared out on the local rag…

    I see no problem whatsover officially posting every single movement and moment of these people’s lives…interviewing neighbors about them…peers…former employers…the officials and fellow staff and students where they went to school…every business and client they ever contacted.

    the COUP APP.

    purpose: surveillance with a purpose.

    Like

    Reply
  JohnCasper says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    From now on, all Non-compliment will be stripped naked, put in stocks and have tomatoes and potatoes thrown at them.

    Like

    Reply
  Tiffthis says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Did they need to make a new app? I'm sure the jerkoffs on the "next door app" would be happy to snitch.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    nats1mom says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      Tiffthis, you are correct, "…jerkoffs on the "next door app" would be happy to snitch." I log on to next door for daily amusement, reading what the finger pointers have to say or who they are accusing for NOT following "physical distancing." I shake my head in wonder of them. Oh, not a social media fan, but I do log in to Next Door.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      Tiffthis says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:49 pm

        Next door is such a weird place, nats1mom. I left that app a year ago, I saw some woman from a different neighborhood leaving rude comments on a nice old lady's picture of a person checking car doors to see if they were unlocked. The old girl was warning us of this person, and someone not even in our hood accused the old lady of being racist and said other stuff. I messaged the old lady how to post to only her neighborhood and then I deleted that app. It's worse than Facebook (which I left in 2014) in a lot of ways.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  Jenevive says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Quick way to end the mask requirement POTUS sells MAGA masks with flags etc.
They wouldn;t want us wearing those..
    They wouldn;t want us wearing those..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  crikey9 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    The Gladys Kravitzes of my neighborhood are always suggesting calling the police….we have been locked sown in Louisiana for a month…to save us (eye roll) so we have done quarantine twice but they are just not sure we know how to protect ourselves so Gov Edwards will continuethe lockdown

    Like

    Reply
  lolli says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    Ok. I just saw someone walking down the sidewalk, in the sun, alone, wearing a face mask.
That is just sad.
    That is just sad.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    Sharon says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:33 pm

      …saw a report this morning from someone who was very proud of themselves for 1) not going out hardly at all and not wanting to wear a mask but then 2) proudly testifying that they DID wear a mask when they walk the dog.

      The mental and intellectual powers of the American public seem to almost be beyond retrieval…..and this was not caused by the stupid pandemic. It is being revealed in the context of the stupid pandemic.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    jx says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:36 pm

      Trump says we are fighting an invisible enemy. That enemy exists in the mind, it is fear.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      Lanna says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:56 pm

        That's why I wear my invisible mask. I'm selling them too.

        Like

        Reply
      • Debra says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:57 pm

        In my interpretation of my faith, the mind is the spirit.

        So yes, we are fighting spiritual warfare, with the desired end result of the enemy (‘chipping’), to sell our soul (hearts) in order to be given the privilege to exist . . .

        Like

        Reply
  20. borndwebb says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    FYI the C-Sars-2 news conference has ended, It was early today. Pretty good and FAuxChi and Bi Rx. are eating more crow. Pay attention they try make them selves look they predicted this, but the numbers others keep on the bell curve show it is farther along the curve than they claim todays. Hospital bed numbers dropping and more. Watch the press conference and if you don’t have a lot of Time go to the end. Backup and stop at Jim Acosta. Dress down Time by Trump, long Time he talky jimmy he listen, and listen try to talk, but hushed. then follow thru for the end of another question. Stood up and roared so to speak.

    Mallard Cove. they are all over, it is amazing. However realize, they are clueless, they are really your opponent. You have the real knowledge, and understand where each path leads. The big think is FauxChi and Bi Rx, made him believe head to shut it down. He hopes the ones who said go ahead we can fix it. Still gonna be economic pain. Weeks to go. The country and its people will face economic trials. Those who chose to hide in fear and will point you out.
    You will see it coming. They will be blind sided.

    I for one will welcome the pain to hopefully be around to watch them go down the gutter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    If only PDJT would take out George Soros so we could all go back to normal …

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. ☠dubitoergocogitoergosumrescogitans☠ says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Let get this correct, we are entering a stage where we mimic the Nazis or Soviets, dare I say, the Chicoms, right?

    Here is another thought… I do not have a mask or the materials to make a “mask”, how do they propose for me to comply with their insane orders without violating their orders? No, it is not a reasonable option to order from Amazon or the like, for delivery takes over a week, and I will still need to go out in public to retrieve the package.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • amjean says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Use a “g-string” or a “bra”…..I saw a photo (perhaps on this site lol) of someone
      with a paper bag over their head – cut outs for eyes…..reminds me of the last time
      the Chicago Bears did so poorly – before Ditka – I went to a game and a few people
      watched the game with paper bags over their heads in over half empty stands.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Tiffthis says:
        April 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

        Amjean, I saw the thong mask. It was hilarious!!! I also saw one made out of a Crown Royal bag that was pretty cool 😎

        Like

        Reply
    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      April 10, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      Repeat earlier advisory here : Throw a pair of Jockey Shorts over your troubled head.

      Like

      Reply
  24. jx says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Wearing the same mask repeatedly is a recipe for illness.

    Any creep that uses this phone app deserves to have a coronavirus take over their phone and destroy it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. elena1950909deplorable says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    I am in Houston, Texas and I don’t wear mask.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Too bad that’s not in Maxine Waters’ district. I’m SURE that she won’t cover up HER piehole.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. DuaneB says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Someone posted an article that COVID-19 might disable the red blood cell’s ability to carry Oxygen.
    Black people seem to be affected to a greater extent.
    Many black people carry the sickle cell anemia trait.
    Could there be a connection there?
    Could the sickle cell disease treatment work for COVID-19?

    Like

    Reply
  28. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    OMG! It’s ALL coming into focus now!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. repsort says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    When in the course of human events….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. jeffsn4 says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Riverside county is such a slum. Can’t we just give it to Mexico already?

    Like

    Reply
  31. Pa Hermit says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    All we need now is someone to light the fuse and the fireworks shall begin. The Left has no idea how this is going to turn out. The Bundy standoff was a trial, now we are going to play for keeps.
    A story my father had said many moons ago, that in WWII they (troops) were in a fight and appeared to be surrounded. No one was allowed to smoke a cigarette for fear of exposing their positions. After calling in for more support, along came a Scottish Regiment with bagpipes and drums playing rather loudly. Once they were able to connect up with the Scots, they lit up campfires, the C O of the Americans asked why the huge fires? The Scot C O answered that they needed to bore sight their cannons and if it’s fightin’ they want, that’s what we’re here for! Quite a story back then. Needless to say, I wouldn’t be around if it didn’t work out.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bethany Beach says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Listening to a physician calling in to the Andrew Wilkow Show on Sirius Radio. He was intimately familiar with the country of India and it’s battle with Wuhan Chinese Virus. India has a population of approximately 1.4 billion, or slightly 4 times greater than that of the United State.

    So how many of their citizens would you guess have died from WCV? Major surprise: 206, as of today. That’s an astounding number, relatively speaking. It’s a fairly reasonable question to ask, “Why so low for India?”, especially since the United States death toll is well over 10,000.

    Turns out that malaria has a very high incidence rate in India and their “go to” medication for treating that disease is Hydroxychloroquine. And over decades of use India has found that drug to be an very effective in mitigating the effect of malaria. And as a consequence, it appears India’s citizens have been incredibly well protected against WCV.

    Knowing this enables us to better understand President Trump’s thinking when he persuaded Prime Minister Modi to release the shipment of tens of millions of doses of Hydroxychloroquine to the United States: This drug gives every indication that it is an effective preventive to this nasty virus.

    Add to that the most recent study released yesterday by one of the world’s foremost epidemiologists (located in France) which revealed Hydroxychloroquine to be safe and spectacularly successful in the treatment of people infected by Wuhan Chinese Virus, and you are looking head-on at one conclusion: This “stuff” works.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I was asked why no mask at work the other day and replied “I don’t have any” and left it at that and moved on to next subject.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. dwpender says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    DJT — Where are you?

    Issue an IMMEDIATE EO cutting off federal emergency funding for any State where the Governor or any local authorities purport (unconstitutionally, btw) to require citizens’ to wear masks outside their homes. If necessary, pull the National Guard from State control and use them to prevent these outrages by State and local police.

    Like

    Reply
  35. paulashley says:
    April 10, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Open the country NOW or this tyranny will lead to civil unrest. This has to stop. Three more weeks will bring disaster. The viral fatalities are less than a bad flu season and nothing is worth the distrust this is sowing, not to mention the millions of lost jobs and the crashed economy.

    And I’ll say it again, although much this is being done at the state level, the buck stops with Trump and Pence, and their silence speaks volumes. There are daily talks of virus virus virus, but none of freedom freedom freedom and jobs jobs jobs. If Trump does not take a firm and explicit stance against these actions against Amercans (DOJ anyone?), I, as a long time Trump supporter, will call him complicit.

    Like

    Reply

