Spot Someone Not Wearing a Mask? Snitching on Your Neighbors? Now There’s an APP For That…

Comrades, the ministry of coronavirus compliance is making it easy to be a good state citizen. If you spot a non-compliant citizen participating in life without adhering to the dictates of the state, there’s now mobile APP’s for quick snitching.
Comrade citizens are now able to take a picture of the non-compliant behavior (citizen spotted outdoors, not wearing a mask, unauthorized gatherings etc), upload the picture to the state ministry, and the state compliance division will dispatch local enforcement teams to correct the non-compliant behavior, or remove the citizen.
DESSERT SUN – Residents looking to report nonessential businesses, neighbors, unauthorized gatherings and essential businesses that aren’t complying with health orders can do so anonymously through Riverside County’s mobile app.
On Thursday, county officials said the app, RivCoMobile, has a coronavirus feature that will provide data to county health officials.
“Unfortunately, we’ve received numerous reports of violations throughout the county,” Riverside University Health System Dr. Geoffrey Leung said in a statement. “This data will allow us to map areas of noncompliance, where we anticipate there will be associated outbreaks of COVID-19 and a corresponding need for resources.” (more)
…Users will have to specify the address and type of violation in the report. The feature also includes the option to attach a photo… (link)
If you notice anyone not wearing a face mask, reporting them is as simple as taking their picture, uploading it to the mobile app, and the compliance officials will quickly respond. Example:
There’s an app for that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am in Southern NY. Hardly anyone is wearing a mask. I wear a homemade one when waking the dog. Only a few healthcare workers wear them. And local police.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about an executive order to knock this crap off? Or am still in double secret probation for daring to state the Truth.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I agree…
🚷
Knock This Crap Off
🚷
We were denied entry into a store today because we didn’t have a mask on
🚷
LikeLike
“…daring to state the truth.” I saw a man cough, not in his hand, but half way up his arm to his elbow. My gloves caused me to fumble my cellphone, so I missed getting a photo. But I did get a clear photo of a young lady who had her mask on crooked. I noticed, also, she looked like she wasn’t wearing a bra!
LikeLiked by 2 people
to damn funny Mick!!!!!
LikeLike
Now the government can log outbreaks of resistance and respond with the heavy hand. Instead of gang task force there will be non compliance task force. Al swat vehicles will need to be converted to address the new threat to society.
A new series of police codes will have to be developed to national standard for uniformity to deal with mask violators, gatherings and church services.
Displaced Uber drivers will sideline as snitches between fast food deliveries.
LikeLike
*Walking…lol
LikeLike
Osceola County, Florida, just announced that masks are mandatory for everybody. Violations will be second-degree misdemeanors, punishable by a $500 fine or 60 days in jail
LikeLike
I refuse to wear a mask, period. Even if it becomes required.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Same here!!💪
LikeLiked by 2 people
Told my kids I’m not doing groceries until the Miami dade mask order is lifted. I refuse to buy into this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Same here
LikeLiked by 4 people
Per news announcement on 96.5 radio
LikeLike
Okay, so are they going to provide those masks? Not everyone had some just sitting around, after all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just throw a pair of Jockey Shorts over your head. American ingenuity !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Gives new meaning to my response to this ‘order’:
Kiss My A$$
LikeLike
Has this order been rescinded?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent question!
LikeLike
I have a YouTube channel with now over 3,000 subscribers, containing a series of videos covering a non-political related topic. I also have a Twitter account for the YouTube channel as well with about 1,000 followers. I simply retweeted one of sundance’s tweets on a matter consisting of how our rights continue to be eroded and stripped due to this virus. All of a sudden I got all these tweets sent my way from my my ollowers about how I am heartless, how I want people to die, and how they are unsubscribing from my channel and unfollowing me and no longer supporting my channel or content, and how pathetic I am for not taking this virus seriously.
I said in response that my retweet was apolitical in nature and regardless of where you fall politically you should be concerned about how our rights are being threatened, but these people weren’t having any of it. Apparently not wanting to give up your constitutional rights and freedoms means you want people to die and don’t take this virus seriously enough.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sorry you lost your media followers but honestly people with such strong ideological views are hard wired trapped in their own heads. You told them something that couldn’t compute. They are unable to really think for themselves anymore. What is the average age group that follows you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to my YouTube analytics, my core demographic by far is Men Age 25-34.
LikeLike
Cull your twitter account and make it private. Don’t share anything on YouTube that those type of people in your comments would report you for or risk losing your YouTube.
If it makes money for you that is . Otherwise tell them to eat a cow patty and carry on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My viewership has plummeted over the past month since this virus started. Was making about $200 a month in ad revenue before, now I will be lucky to make $50 a month at this rate. So its not like I have a lot to lose.
LikeLike
Every demonrat will use it, making up scenarios using innocent conservatives. It could happen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess “We’re All China Now!” Isn’t this what we were seeing coming out of Wuhan?
Notice the Police officer in yellow (left side of initial frame and later on at 0:42) not wearing a mask but involved in taking out the resistance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yet we are called all kinds of names for reporting illegals in our country. Some have even lost their jobs or lives.
Instead of arresting them and getting them out of here, they give them the green light, a place to live, food, healthcare and a drivers license.
I hope everyone is taking note of the jackboots during all of this manufactured hysteria.
LikeLiked by 10 people
this is going to be weaponized. of course it is.
it will be a different variant of SWATTING…a real thing…
sad…but predictable.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Last week when I went out gathering supplies, hardly anyone was wearing masks. I went out today and I felt out of place. Just about every one was wearing a mask.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Down on the texas border where the bragging rights have always been ‘we are the most impoverished area in the nation’, fines are 1000 bucks if no masks.
LikeLike
petzmom,
Yes, in Laredo.
No doubt this works out well for all of the cartel. 😣
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, laredo. I lived in mcallen and i heard it is the same down there. Another little town down there where i was raised are turning folks away from stores if they arent masked. Need baby formula or diapers?… be gone until you can follow orders.
LikeLike
It’s called the Gladys Kravitts app: Push the Abner button.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are watching Milgram’s obedience experiment in real time. As he found a majority of people will push the dial all the way to death if so instructed by authority.
A proportion will even push for it faster than instructed as they revel in the punishment role for perceived transgressions and look to authority with the expectation of praise. Look at what a good person I am for being a lickspittle and punishing those who transgress the wishes of authority.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fauci talking about issuing some kind of certificate if you had cv. What is that all about? Are people who refuse to be tested going to be outlawed? How long will that lawsuit take to resolve?
Things are quickly spiraling out of control.
LikeLike
Fauci is a megalomaniacal ass.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder if I am alone in guessing when our President will begin to make twisted lips and eye rolls when Fauci is pontificating. …..Soon?
LikeLike
Here ya go –
this is just one link out of MANY that were offered when I did a search with “Bill Gates digital certification”….
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/04/no_author/bill-gates-calls-for-a-digital-certificate-to-identify-who-received-covid-19-vaccine/
In other news: just got photos from my son. He just caught a 26# salmon in the Willamette River here in Oregon. I also took a photo of amazingly gorgeous tulips this morning whilst I was on my daily half mile walk.
LikeLike
Here’s the complete list that came up:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Bill+Gates+-+digital+certification&atb=v162-1&ia=web
LikeLike
The “good” Dr. is an obvious globalist the vaccines and accompanying tattoos will be here soon and no one will be able to buy or sell with out their vaccine tattoo clearly visible on their hand or forehead.
LikeLike
I want an APP that performs this function:
take a picture of ALL of the criminal coup gang (there are many)…where they work, where they live, where they shop, where they eat and play, socialize and travel.
I call it the COUP PARTY app.
in real time, every single day for the rest of their miserable lives, anyone who wants can go to a website and watch what they are up to, where they go, how they do it.
right?
Compared to this pandemic, these diseased people should be treated as abominations to be surveilled, observed, tracked, and measured….
there is NOTHING ILLEGAL about doing this. Taking pictures of ANYONE in a public setting and for those serving in a tax payer funded capacity now, or in a former instance…is fair game and there are no laws against it..
I mean if the local guy who was arrested and charged but not proven guilty of a crime can have his face smeared out on the local rag…
I see no problem whatsover officially posting every single movement and moment of these people’s lives…interviewing neighbors about them…peers…former employers…the officials and fellow staff and students where they went to school…every business and client they ever contacted.
the COUP APP.
purpose: surveillance with a purpose.
LikeLike
From now on, all Non-compliment will be stripped naked, put in stocks and have tomatoes and potatoes thrown at them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I assume they are going to be rotten vegetables!
LikeLike
Did they need to make a new app? I’m sure the jerkoffs on the “next door app” would be happy to snitch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tiffthis, you are correct, “…jerkoffs on the “next door app” would be happy to snitch.” I log on to next door for daily amusement, reading what the finger pointers have to say or who they are accusing for NOT following “physical distancing.” I shake my head in wonder of them. Oh, not a social media fan, but I do log in to Next Door.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next door is such a weird place, nats1mom. I left that app a year ago, I saw some woman from a different neighborhood leaving rude comments on a nice old lady’s picture of a person checking car doors to see if they were unlocked. The old girl was warning us of this person, and someone not even in our hood accused the old lady of being racist and said other stuff. I messaged the old lady how to post to only her neighborhood and then I deleted that app. It’s worse than Facebook (which I left in 2014) in a lot of ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quick way to end the mask requirement POTUS sells MAGA masks with flags etc.
They wouldn;t want us wearing those..
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is a site selling flag masks.
LikeLike
The Gladys Kravitzes of my neighborhood are always suggesting calling the police….we have been locked sown in Louisiana for a month…to save us (eye roll) so we have done quarantine twice but they are just not sure we know how to protect ourselves so Gov Edwards will continuethe lockdown
LikeLike
Ok. I just saw someone walking down the sidewalk, in the sun, alone, wearing a face mask.
That is just sad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…saw a report this morning from someone who was very proud of themselves for 1) not going out hardly at all and not wanting to wear a mask but then 2) proudly testifying that they DID wear a mask when they walk the dog.
The mental and intellectual powers of the American public seem to almost be beyond retrieval…..and this was not caused by the stupid pandemic. It is being revealed in the context of the stupid pandemic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump says we are fighting an invisible enemy. That enemy exists in the mind, it is fear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why I wear my invisible mask. I’m selling them too.
LikeLike
In my interpretation of my faith, the mind is the spirit.
So yes, we are fighting spiritual warfare, with the desired end result of the enemy (‘chipping’), to sell our soul (hearts) in order to be given the privilege to exist . . .
LikeLike
FYI the C-Sars-2 news conference has ended, It was early today. Pretty good and FAuxChi and Bi Rx. are eating more crow. Pay attention they try make them selves look they predicted this, but the numbers others keep on the bell curve show it is farther along the curve than they claim todays. Hospital bed numbers dropping and more. Watch the press conference and if you don’t have a lot of Time go to the end. Backup and stop at Jim Acosta. Dress down Time by Trump, long Time he talky jimmy he listen, and listen try to talk, but hushed. then follow thru for the end of another question. Stood up and roared so to speak.
Mallard Cove. they are all over, it is amazing. However realize, they are clueless, they are really your opponent. You have the real knowledge, and understand where each path leads. The big think is FauxChi and Bi Rx, made him believe head to shut it down. He hopes the ones who said go ahead we can fix it. Still gonna be economic pain. Weeks to go. The country and its people will face economic trials. Those who chose to hide in fear and will point you out.
You will see it coming. They will be blind sided.
I for one will welcome the pain to hopefully be around to watch them go down the gutter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If only PDJT would take out George Soros so we could all go back to normal …
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Let get this correct, we are entering a stage where we mimic the Nazis or Soviets, dare I say, the Chicoms, right?
Here is another thought… I do not have a mask or the materials to make a “mask”, how do they propose for me to comply with their insane orders without violating their orders? No, it is not a reasonable option to order from Amazon or the like, for delivery takes over a week, and I will still need to go out in public to retrieve the package.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Use a “g-string” or a “bra”…..I saw a photo (perhaps on this site lol) of someone
with a paper bag over their head – cut outs for eyes…..reminds me of the last time
the Chicago Bears did so poorly – before Ditka – I went to a game and a few people
watched the game with paper bags over their heads in over half empty stands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amjean, I saw the thong mask. It was hilarious!!! I also saw one made out of a Crown Royal bag that was pretty cool 😎
LikeLike
Repeat earlier advisory here : Throw a pair of Jockey Shorts over your troubled head.
LikeLike
Wearing the same mask repeatedly is a recipe for illness.
Any creep that uses this phone app deserves to have a coronavirus take over their phone and destroy it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am in Houston, Texas and I don’t wear mask.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too bad that’s not in Maxine Waters’ district. I’m SURE that she won’t cover up HER piehole.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone posted an article that COVID-19 might disable the red blood cell’s ability to carry Oxygen.
Black people seem to be affected to a greater extent.
Many black people carry the sickle cell anemia trait.
Could there be a connection there?
Could the sickle cell disease treatment work for COVID-19?
LikeLike
OMG! It’s ALL coming into focus now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When in the course of human events….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Riverside county is such a slum. Can’t we just give it to Mexico already?
LikeLike
All we need now is someone to light the fuse and the fireworks shall begin. The Left has no idea how this is going to turn out. The Bundy standoff was a trial, now we are going to play for keeps.
A story my father had said many moons ago, that in WWII they (troops) were in a fight and appeared to be surrounded. No one was allowed to smoke a cigarette for fear of exposing their positions. After calling in for more support, along came a Scottish Regiment with bagpipes and drums playing rather loudly. Once they were able to connect up with the Scots, they lit up campfires, the C O of the Americans asked why the huge fires? The Scot C O answered that they needed to bore sight their cannons and if it’s fightin’ they want, that’s what we’re here for! Quite a story back then. Needless to say, I wouldn’t be around if it didn’t work out.
LikeLike
Listening to a physician calling in to the Andrew Wilkow Show on Sirius Radio. He was intimately familiar with the country of India and it’s battle with Wuhan Chinese Virus. India has a population of approximately 1.4 billion, or slightly 4 times greater than that of the United State.
So how many of their citizens would you guess have died from WCV? Major surprise: 206, as of today. That’s an astounding number, relatively speaking. It’s a fairly reasonable question to ask, “Why so low for India?”, especially since the United States death toll is well over 10,000.
Turns out that malaria has a very high incidence rate in India and their “go to” medication for treating that disease is Hydroxychloroquine. And over decades of use India has found that drug to be an very effective in mitigating the effect of malaria. And as a consequence, it appears India’s citizens have been incredibly well protected against WCV.
Knowing this enables us to better understand President Trump’s thinking when he persuaded Prime Minister Modi to release the shipment of tens of millions of doses of Hydroxychloroquine to the United States: This drug gives every indication that it is an effective preventive to this nasty virus.
Add to that the most recent study released yesterday by one of the world’s foremost epidemiologists (located in France) which revealed Hydroxychloroquine to be safe and spectacularly successful in the treatment of people infected by Wuhan Chinese Virus, and you are looking head-on at one conclusion: This “stuff” works.
LikeLike
I was asked why no mask at work the other day and replied “I don’t have any” and left it at that and moved on to next subject.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJT — Where are you?
Issue an IMMEDIATE EO cutting off federal emergency funding for any State where the Governor or any local authorities purport (unconstitutionally, btw) to require citizens’ to wear masks outside their homes. If necessary, pull the National Guard from State control and use them to prevent these outrages by State and local police.
LikeLike
Open the country NOW or this tyranny will lead to civil unrest. This has to stop. Three more weeks will bring disaster. The viral fatalities are less than a bad flu season and nothing is worth the distrust this is sowing, not to mention the millions of lost jobs and the crashed economy.
And I’ll say it again, although much this is being done at the state level, the buck stops with Trump and Pence, and their silence speaks volumes. There are daily talks of virus virus virus, but none of freedom freedom freedom and jobs jobs jobs. If Trump does not take a firm and explicit stance against these actions against Amercans (DOJ anyone?), I, as a long time Trump supporter, will call him complicit.
LikeLike