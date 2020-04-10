Kentucky Democrat Governor Orders Police to Photograph License Plates At Easter Church Services – Will Then Enforce Home Imprisonment…

Kentucky going full totalitarian. Kentucky Democrat Governor, Andy Beshear, has ordered police to photograph (Automated License Plate Reader – ALPR) the license plates of Easter Sunday worshippers who will then be visited by the Ministry of Coronavirus Compliance and forced into a 14 day quarantine.

Kentucky – […] For those who decide to participate in a mass gathering of any type of which the state is notified of, the license plates of those individuals will be recorded and given to health department officials. They will then visit the individuals home bringing with them an order to quarantine for 14 days. (link)