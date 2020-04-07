Chairman Schiff Sends Unilateral and Political Demand Letter to ODNI Richard Grenell…

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff is one of the most partisan political operatives in DC.  Schiff has a reputation of focusing exclusively on politics in every aspect of his responsibility. His political emphasis was highlighted today when chairman Schiff writes a letter to Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, angered that he was not consulted about executive branch personnel changes within the intelligence community.

Adam Schiff is such a hack… His protestation are actually a little funny:

Notice how Schiff just “cc’s” the ranking member, so he didn’t have a discussion with Nunes in advance of his sending the political letter?

What a weasel.

The American People can see through this.

DNI Ric Grenell should respond by saying: “nuts”.

  1. freepetta says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Ric is much too classy and smart to consider Schiffbag anything other then a loon.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      April 7, 2020 at 10:00 pm

      The resistance ends at noon, January 20, 2025, President Trump’s last day in office, and not one minute sooner.

  2. jahealy says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Can’t wait for the Ric Response!!!

    • JohnCasper says:
      April 7, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      Richard Grenell will be brillig with his slithy toves
      They will gyre and gimble in the wabe
      All mimsy will be his borogoves
      And his mome raths will outgrabe

      He will lift his vorpal sword in hand
      Long time this nitwit foe he has sought
      He will leave its attacks dead, and with its head
      He went go galatphing back

    • PatrickS says:
      April 7, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      Perhaps a video response with Ric tearing up the letter.

  3. WVNed says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    When I get sick and schiff a lot I take Imodium.

  4. JohnCasper says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Schiff is a psychopath and a windbag.

    • joebkonobi says:
      April 7, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      Schiff is a dangerous psychotic who would be locked away if he was one of us and not in Congress. Why has no one sued to get Atkinson transcript. It is public information used to impeach a POTUS. We have a right to see.

  5. Silas says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Filthy tool is Schiff. Tiresome act.

  6. NICCO says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Little ,corrupt weasel wanting to get back in lime light once again.Would he had done this to james clapper?

  7. gabytango says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Hopefully, President Trump will keep Schiff very busy with many more futile protestations in the upcoming months. Fire them all, Mr. President!!!

  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    “angered that he was not consulted about executive branch personnel changes within the intelligence community.”

    Well then Mr. Schiff, why don’t you just pack up your toys (*) and take them back to California with you?

    (*) Please be considerate of the movers and disinfect thoroughly. Coronavirus, you know.

  9. Lottacats says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Whining little Schiff making demands. Demand he coughs up Atkinson’s deposition.

  10. PatrickS says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Perhaps a video response with Ric tearing the letter up.

  11. PatrickS says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Perhaps a video response of Ric tearing up the letter.

  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Translation: “How dare you fire our spies!”

    Adam just hasn’t been the same since they shut down the parties at Buck’s house.

  14. joebkonobi says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    We need a law enforcement branch dedicated to investigating members of Congress. It seem Congress is immune to investigations and most laws we the people would be prosecuted for. Congress should be held to a higher standard, not lower. Throw a few in the brink for 10 to 20 years and it would be guaranteed to clean things up. Yeah, I know I’m dreaming but something has to be done about the crooks in Congress. Next best thing to term limits.

    • Aunt Clara says:
      April 7, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      We can’t hold them accountable at the voting booth if we don’t know the truth about what they are up to, and we don’t know the truth about what they are up to because we don’t have an honest press.

  15. BobBoxBody says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    My reply would be: “Pound sand, pencil neck. The sooner you’re in front of a firing squad for sedition the better off this country will be.”

  16. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    From the first sentence in the letter:

    “…in a manner that undermines critical intelligence functions.”

    In “Schiff speak”, that means eliminating the sources of the material that Mr. Schiff then proceeds to leak to the “media”.

    • Wethal says:
      April 7, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      “…in a manner that undermines critical intelligence functions.”

      Reminds me of the chubby colonel’s insistence that “inter-agency consensus” determined national policy, not the President.

  17. Skidroe says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    I bet Shiftleak didn’t even write the letter.

  18. hocuspocus13 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    With that letter…
    😄😄😄
    I do believe the boys at the White House are about to have a whole lotta fun!!!

  19. Charlie says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Reads like his daily gossip dried up at ODNI. Losing political spy’s hurts.
    Schifty’s eyes bulging, hands squeezing hips, head spinning left then right
    stomping one foot, loudly demanding “Trump’s not playing fair”.
    Loser.

  20. snailmailtrucker says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Sux being you …You little bag of Schiff !

  21. mr.piddles says:
    April 7, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    “The Commitee also requests that you provide by April 16, 2020, a written certification from the Acting General Counsel of ODNI that officials, yourself included, will not permit retaliation or reprisals, against anyone who had made, or in the future makes, protected disclosures of misconduct to Congress or Inspectors General.”

    Define “certification”, “retaliation or reprisals”, and “disclosures of misconduct”.

  22. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    Probably best to just ignore the letter.

  23. AnotherView says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Go ahead Schiff, pick a fight with Grenell……I can’t wait…..LOL

  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Grenell should send back a letter simply saying…

    “I’m sorry, who is this?”

  25. simplewins says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Any official who uses the phrase “truth to power” in an official letter should be stripped of any and all committee assignments for embarrassing themselves.

  26. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    I knew that President Trump’s comments following Atkinson’s removal would spark activity among the Congressional conspirators. In their minds, his comments about the lawful removal of one of their co-conspirators amount to a confession to “Obstruction of B*llSh*t”

