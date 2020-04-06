Peak Week – DPA Policy Coordinator Peter Navarro Discusses Status of Supplies for Combatting COVID-19…

National Defense Production Act policy coordinator Peter Navarro appeared on ‘Fox & Friends’ this morning to discuss various issues of supply chain needs for the U.S. to combat coronavirus.
Mr. Navarro touches on how the DPA is being used to secure medical supplies and equipment including hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.
NOW we’re talking!
One of the best men President Trump has working with him.
Just wondering if the swelling he caused on Dr. Fuaci’s nose and cheekbone has gone down a little.?
A while to go yet, but the shoe kick in his ass will take longer to resolve.
🙂
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!!! The man is brilliant!
Danged Skippy!!
BTW: If any treepers miss the classic actor Henry Fonda…
just go to the settings on your video playback, and reset the Playback Speed to .75, and then listen to Peter Navarro speak.
Sounds just like ol’ Hank Fonda …or “Young Mr. Lincoln” if you prefer.
Hah! It works! Sounds just like Tom Joad (Grapes of Wrath) or Juror #8 (12 Angry Men)
OMG! Yes, he does sound like Hank Fonda!
The coordinated effort to discredit hydroxychloriquine is stunning and perverse. And it’s a tell.
https://bolenreport.com/saul-alinskys-12-rules-radicals/
RULE 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”
There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. (Pretty crude, rude and mean, huh? They want to create anger and fear.)
100% spot on.
Because it removes the foundation of destroying our economy and keep President Trump from being reelected.
That’s why our #1 focus should be to promote the cure. If we can get it applied, then the country can be back open.
“ The coordinated effort….” Big Pharma is on a feverish (pun) pace to develop a new treatment drug therapy for this Kung Flu. The new drug will be a mixture similar to the ‘Trump Pills’ but will cost considerably more. The ‘Malaria Cocktail, most likely would , at a few pennies per pill, would not be very profitable considering the billions of pill needed. They need to stretch this testing and trial period for months. The easy treatment available today is not profitable for Big Pharma.
I believe the pills now are $1.25 – $1.50 each.
Don’t know what the shelf life of that stuff is, but when this attack is over it would as well to get hold of a quantity at home just in case it might come in handy in the future.
Dr. Shiva explains THAT corruption extremely well in this interview from last week.
So i posted the zero hedge article on this and this is where Navarro downplays the heated exchange.
So it sounds like Navarro was justified in his position. Fauci’s position was not taking into consideration of the state of war we are in. So Fauci, is in fact a dumbass plant IMO.
“History Will Judge”
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/peter-navarro-explodes-faucci-heated-showdown-over-hydroxychloroquine
“Navarro started raising his voice, and at one point accused Fauci of objecting to Trump’s travel restrictions, saying, “You were the one who early on objected to the travel restrictions with China,” saying that travel restrictions don’t work. (Navarro was one of the earliest to push the China travel ban.)
Fauci looked confused, according to a source in the room. After Trump imposed the travel restrictions, Fauci has publicly praised the president’s restriction on travel from China.
Pence was trying to moderate the heated discussion. “It was pretty clear that everyone was just trying to get Peter to sit down and stop being so confrontational,” said one of the sources.
Eventually, Kushner turned to Navarro and said, “Peter, take yes for an answer,” because most everyone agreed, by that time, it was important to surge the supply of the drug to hot zones.
The principals agreed that the administration’s public stance should be that the decision to use the drug is between doctors and patients.
Trump ended up announcing at his press conference that he had 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine in the Strategic National Stockpile.”
In fairness to Fauci, he knows he represents a unique understanding and perspective within that group. His professional viewpoint always needs to have a hearing in that decision making process.
As for Peter Navarro’s performance (if the report is accurate)…
Wolverine gotta wolve!
Fauci is BAD!! He is the one in the youtube video from 10yrs ago saying the swine flu (under B.O.’s reign of terror) simply needs to have people wash their hands. AND, he said, “of course there’s no way we could quarantine people, as that would prove too difficult.” For a virus with WAY worse morbidity/mortality rates!!!!
Someone here posted that video in a different thread a week or so ago. I am not tech-savvy or I would repost it myself.
Slowcobra, there’s also video out there of him praising the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for some virus about 5 years ago.
Figures ezpz2. Yep, he is full of himself.
Wow I actually found the H1N1 video and figured out how to get it.
Hopefully this link works. The highlights start after 5:30 and “can’t isolate yourself” is at about 6:30. It’s a 10 min video.
He could easily have used that risk benefit argument this time, in favor of hydroxychloroquine it would have been equally as valid, but he chose not to.
Fauci represents himself and Bill Gates..looks like their vaccine is on the way 😏
LikeLiked by 4 people
Create a pair of virus and antidote. Perfect.
I do hope we are not required by the government to take that vaccine. I really hope President Trump does not buy into that “Big Pharma” fake promise of health. PDJT is a very smart man but he has continued to tolerate Fauci’s manipulation of statistics, fear-mongering, and perfidy for far longer than I might have otherwise guessed.
Fauci: ‘It is anecdotal that the earth is round and goes around the sun. We need blind mice to all agree that elephants are big.’
Look, it does not actually take a double blind test to prove the sun is up at high noon. Simple statistics can be used without subjecting dying people to taking a placebo instead of HCQ. That is a mathematical FACT. Fauci is 100% full of it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You can’t believe how much your comment me laughing so hard my belly aches. That was a god one!
I will say this another way, double blind tests are only one way of many to show a drug works. In the case of life and death there are other ways to show a drug works without 50% of the patients dying because they got the placebo.
Fauci is a fraud (at best) for pushing double blind tests for a drug that is being used to keep patients from DYING. Further, Fauci was IMO responsible for delaying life saving use of HCQ.
Navarro was 100% justified in being upset with Fauci.
I would hope Fauci and his crew are ushered to a small secured site on the southeast side of CUBA for crimes against Humanity (Soros,Gates,WHO Guy, etc)
Acosta has to be this guy’s illigitimate son; probably Hillary.
The same people who are mocking hydrochloroquine therapy would howl like banshees if the same standard were applied to “medical” marajuana.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or would beg to have it for themselves and family. In fact, all that hoarding we’ve been hearing about….?
I’m sorry, but I’m still pissed off about this.
Lots of nice talk by Navarro, but no one asked him and he didn’t volunteer whether 3M is STILL shipping US-made N-95 face masks to Canada and Mexico. He deflects and dissembles about black market yadda yadda yadda. My guess is that 3M gave that famous middle finger salute to President Trump last week, and Trump and his entire team just laid down ant took it and NOTHING has changed.
I think it goes further than that. 3M like all the other multinationals that signed away their corporate charters to do business in China…..China does mob rules when it comes to where 3M’s product can ship (and others)..as the trade off. Now we have CHINA extorting based on a Pandemic they caused.
I think PT exposed that quite nicely last week. All these CEO’s need to be arrested for treason. Everyone did it…..time to make an example of some of them to highlight why we need it MADE IN THE USA!!
Tariff the company unable to comply with an Executive Order.
If a company can not act American in a time of war, then treat it as such.
Once we ramp up production to satisfy our nation’s needs, we will hopefully be supplying key allies. Better us than China.
3M is already supplying Canada and Mexico. When Trump told 3M to prioritize America 3M told Trump “screw you we’ll do what we want.” And that is where it has stayed. Nothing has changed since then. So FEMA placed an order with 3M. 3M has given no indication when or even IF they will fill it or where in the delivery chain they have put it. 3M is operating as if the DPA doesn’t exist and the Trump team is letting them do it.
From the communist NY Times on March 18:
For most of last week, as Mayor Bill de Blasio continued to urge New Yorkers to mostly go about their daily lives — sending their children to school, frequenting the city’s businesses — some of his top aides were furiously trying to change the mayor’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak.
Plus the state doesn’t know how to distribute goods to hospitals.
How dare Quasi Cuomo and de-blah-blah-sio criticize anyone, let alone our glorious President.
There was an interesting article in the American Thinker this morning that showed that people in States governed by Democrats catch the virus 4 times that of Republic governed states. They were making a good case until they admitted in the last few lines that if you excluded New York and California the numbers were near equal.
California numbers, when looked at taking into account for population are not high.
New York is #1 in the country with 243 deaths per million.
The US average is 32 deaths per million.
California is #26 in the country with 9 deaths per million people.
Check it out here –
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Please don’t give all of them to Cuomo in NY. We might need some down here in Snellville!
Cuomo is intent on hoovering up any PPE that Xi Jinping overlooked. He needs for when he visits his brother.
Was it my imagination or Did the woman on the show look like fire bolts were coming from her eyes.🤔
I know that I am getting old, stir crazy and possibly paranoid. Just curious if the remaining gray matter between my ears is still functioning. 🤔
So in preparation for peak week, Drs. Fraudi and Bluto have told hospitals to list every death as a virus death without testing. Got to get those numbers up for their fake models.
This virus crap is just another coup; these people are EVIL and will not stop until they are stopped. If you let the rattlesnake run loose in your house, you will eventually get bitten. If the people behind the coup had gone to prison when their plot was uncovered, a lot of the crap that has happened over the last 3 years would not have. JMHO
Bill Gates should have gone to prison when it was discovered his vaccines were making people sterile in India; he was clever, not every batch did that, just “some” batches. Part of his reduce the Earth population program. He is EVIL! Can you imagine what he has planned with his “vaccines” for We the People? I don’t want to find out. He needs to be shut down now!
Gates refused to have his children vaccinated.
Why is that?
They will not be able to walk down the street.
That tells you everything we need to know about the crap that Gates is pushing. I’d like to see someone inject a ton of his crap into him personally. JMHO
If nothing else, the coronavirus response by government at all levels – Federal, state, local – proves the folly of central planning. Costly, inefficient, and wasteful.
It doesn’t fail every time it’s tried because the planners aren’t smart enough. It fails because unlike free enterprise capitalism, where every supplier makes their own bets and on average half of them are right, when the central planners fail there isn’t a hedge.
Spot on! And the 2007 financial crash/Great Recession was likewise primarily caused by government central planning. And then, after causing the disasters, government planners/technocrats are there to “fix” them. Wash, rinse, and repeat.
The central planning of today tends to take more of a piecemeal approach compared to the ambitious national economic planning of the 1920s – 1950s – and it’s often dressed up as (faux) “pragmatism” – but it’s still folly.
To be fair, though, a lot of us on the right – myself most definitely included – partly contributed to the rise of “pragmatic” central planning by claiming that capitalism and free markets approximate “efficiency,” which is not really true. Capitalism – like all systems and instruments of fallible men in the hyper-complex real modern world, is messy and sometimes inefficient. It’s just less inefficient than the alternatives.
More important is to heed your wise lesson . . . capitalism works BECAUSE it accounts for failure, counter-intuitive as that seems. Capitalism allows consumers to exit from bad products (“bets” or market experiments), failures, etc., whereas central planning mandates one-size-fits-all “solutions.”
The Bank of France during the Third Republic was rumored to have toppled many an administration via currency and other manipulations when it was to its benefit. Of course Third Republican governments were notorious for burning and crashing, so it didn’t take much manipulation.
antitechnocreacy: “[…] whereas central planning mandates one-size-fits-all “solutions.””
And that goes a long way towards explaining Dr. Fauci. Like any government bureaucrat, he’s supposed to take care of a pandemic when one comes up. He’s an expert, so everyone should accept his opinion and follow his orders. That’s a one-size-fits-all solution and is what you’d expect from him. He wants everyone to follow the path he lays out.
He’s also a CYA-ing bureaucrat. He must recommend things that won’t come back on him because they are approved as standard practices and in the journals.
Ummm, no. President Trump doesn’t roll that way. He’s looking for solutionS and it seems now it is quite possible that there are 3 or 4 preventatives and maybe as many cures. And we need different approaches because what might work for one may be fatal to another.
It makes sense to have a patient and their Dr. choose a preventive or treatment because the Dr. knows the patient. That’s the opposite of one-size-fits-all and is probably incomprehensible to Dr. Fauci.
Why are Democratic members of Congress covering up for the Chinese government’s misbehavior?
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/why-are-democratic-members-of-congress-covering-up-for-the-chinese-governments-misbehavior/
Because THAT is precisely what DEMS always do!
Ever hear the Cold War phrase: “Soft on Communism?” That has described DEMS during my entire 7 decades! It is why Roosevelt kowtowed to Stalin, despite all of Churchill’s misgivings.
Sure, turn over Eastern Europe to Stalin because Communism isn’t all that bad…really, it isn’t!
I cannot tell you how many times I heard from pacifist DEMS in the 1960’s and 1970’s that Communism was “just another way to live.”
Idiots who were dangerous back then, and they are even bigger and more dangerous idiots today.
“…turn over Eastern Europe to Stalin..” Good point. That’s why Stalin was such a big supporter of the D-Day Invasion of France…as opposed to the smarter plan originally to attack fro Italy going North AND East liberating western and eastern Europe
, keeping the Russian ally from colonizing Eastern Europe. Stalin wanted the invasion Norther France, instead. Roosevelt bought Stalin’s plan.
You need to study geography’s role in warfare. We would still be fighting in mountains of the Balkans and Italy if we had done Churchill’s bidding.
Churchill’s obsession with the Balkans cost the British 2 year of misery in North Africa when he diverted UK troops from finishing off the Italians in North Africa.
Then there is WWI as an example.German and some allied General’s referred to the 10’s of thousands of allied troops in Greece as the largest unguarded POW camp ever built.
Chine took 2 billion PPE off the market in January 2020???
Set delegation to White House in January 2020 as well???
A YUUGE delegation at THAT!
I just realized, Dr. Fauci looks just like that creepy doctor/murderer in The ‘Burbs movie with Tom Hanks, 1989
“All the stuff we were shipping to the wsrehouses in Albany were not being shipped out to hospitals in a timely fashion…” because CUOMO needed to use it for s backdrop during his press briefings.
I believe you are correct.
This guy is a class act. CNN has a similar piece in which the “Interrigotar,” host talked over him wouldn’t let him speak, and pushed CNN’s twisted agenda. You have one of the best sites on the net. Thanks for your efforts. I’m J.C.
Wow, someone here enlightened us about that WHO guy, but I did not know about birx!!!
Thank you Sharon!!
Thanks Detective Sharon. That was good stuff!
Interesting Sharon
Everyone should check out the Twitter pages in the photo links above
It seems Trump has at least two (the ones who talk the most) Globalist / Democrat / Leftist / Deep State minions on stage with him
Who recommended them to Trump?
There’s many specialists, but are those two the “go to” “specialists” in our country?
Read Trumps tweets on those Twitter pages. Is Trump using those two for other purposes?
What is that red pin on the jacket of Fauci & Pelosi?
CCP?
chEYEeeeNA is gonna bust.
Our many trillions in loans will sizzle to US owing zero
and the lender paying US; with interest.
Whether the release of the WuFlu was intentional or shoddy work, this will set the ChiComs back decades on their manufacturing leadership goals.
They have accomplished more on this than President Trump could ever have on his own. The WORLD has seen the Commie Panda for what they are, self serving murderers.
With the National Defense Production Act in force, President Trump has been handed a gift. I trust he will use it well. I trust him because he lives his promises.
Americans, once they realize they are not all gonna die, are going to get reflective on all that has happened. Then they are going to get pissed off. So much of this could have been avoided if the media did not have an agenda that is based on “first screw Trump”.
Remember when AIDS or Ebola was going to devastate the population on planet earth. For some unfathomable reason, a significant portion of humans must live terrified of [insert next disaster], or their lives are not valuable. I don’t get this mentality.
I have not commented in quite a while. Too much hysteria for me. Carry on and thanks for all, Sundance, AdRem and others who make the CTH possible.
Five doses of hydroxychloroquine + are worth five million Faucis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fauchi couldn’t get the current jive he is trying to make us swallow by any peer review. “Experts have no denominator, thus the youtube immediately above is nor more relevant that what he is selling today. Methinks he doth protest too much. My advice, quit licking door nobs. J.C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
– Now delivering direct to hospitals bypassing Jimmy Two Fingers..
Fricking Five Toed Vultures, ain’t that right Five Ways From Sunday Chuckie ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
When will OANN reporter ask Fauci about Oct 2019 “Project 201” Pandemic meeting and his lack of preparedness for US? Will bring nefarious meeting of 130 global elite participants with Bill Gates into public conversation.
MOUNTING EVIDENCE TRUMP HAS BEEN RIGHT ALL ALONG ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE!
I thought it was time to begin to compile in a simple list format all the mounting evidence coming in from Doctors and Countries who have treated COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine and their results.
Here are just 5 examples.
IMO, WE THE PEOPLE need to share this with as many people as we can to ensure the word spreads, since many seem to have lock jaw when it comes to talking about hydroxychloroquine.
And we all know who they are.
So add doctors and articles that you may have and I continue to compile so WE have an easy comprehensive file to circulate to friends, family and non believers.
And of course each person should consult with their doctor first.
I do wish there was a place to pin these on CTH for easier reference.
Dr. Zelenko:
https://newsthud.com/ny-doctor-successfully-treats-patients-with-drug-cocktail-zero-deaths-zero-hospitalizations-zero-intubations/
Dr Stephan Smith:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-stephen-smith-on-effectiveness-of-hydroxychloroquine-with-coronavirus-symptoms-beginning-of-the-end-of-the-pandemic
Dr. Cardillo:
https://abc7.com/health/la-doctor-seeing-success-with-hydroxychloroquine-to-treat-covid-19/6079864/?fbclid=IwAR0VHBkF4KAPiDOu-sBfqQVvx_yyzeMo6Ap2NQAV9h-RT_5J1rU-toApNOY
Dr. Shiva:
The Government of India:
https://mobile.twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1246959015738986496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1246959015738986496&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2020%2F04%2F06%2Fapril-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1173%2Fcomment-page-1%2F%23comments
Brazilian Hospital:
https://thedonald.win/p/FMSuw77t/hydroxychloroquine–azithromycin/?fbclid=IwAR3rjIvKmE6UOX7jDItyn8M7PDxzLmnM0GVP7IpkMpTJEIxpw6YGMV2kESo
Look at how powerful this statement of results is by Dr. Cardillo.
Dr. Anthony Cardillo said he has seen very promising results when prescribing hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc for the most severely-ill COVID-19 patients.
“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”
Notice he too is including ZINC like Dr. Zelenko.
IMO PT should invite Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Smith, Dr. Shiva and Dr. Cardillo to the briefing tomorrow and let them share their results with those idiotic media folks but at least it would go out to 100M tv viewers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ContagionLive: Results from a Controlled Trial of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
https://www.contagionlive.com/news/results-from-a-controlled-trial-of-hydroxychloroquine-for-covid19
New Controlled Studies Underway
“The largest is a phase 3 placebo-controlled trial with anticipated enrollment of 1300 participants conducted by researchers at the University Hospital, Angers, France.”
*** “There are currently 3 controlled trials outside of China listed at ClinicalTrials.gov ” ***
Why shouldn’t everybody in the at-risk population have access, now, through their physician or through a local hospital, to Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on a preventative basis?
We’ve been talking about it now since at least March 18 (coming up on three weeks) and many doctors-researchers have known since 2005 that HCQ was effective against SARS and MERS.
Up here in northern Vermont, I am finding out by calling around that right now prescribing HCQ as a preventative is NOT on doctors’s radar screens.
In fact, if you call them up and ask for HCQ on a prophylactic basis, you are considered a crackpot.
The following is what I am seeing — doctors will NOT prescribe HCQ unless/until you get sick because they:
(1) either don’t believe in the drug (they think it’s hype), or
(2) are misinformed (claim there are no studies or studies with insufflicent study size), or
(3) are risk-averse (afraid they or their practice or their hospital will get sued), or
(4) claim that HCQ has dangerous side effects (yet Lupus, Crohn’s, and RA patients take it for extended periods without dying en masse!), or
(5) hate President Trump (I actually had a hospital physician out of the blue tell me that the President is only one promoting it) and don’t want to see something he promoted be the solution because that would give him the credit.
Who would have thought that so many doctors would be uninterested in keeping patients healthy?
The clear implication is ideologically driven doctors (and there are a bunch of them) really would rather have patients die.
Really.
I have explained to those doctors with whom I’ve talked that I do not see the difference between my takling HCQ (I’m in the at-risk group) as a preventative now or if at some point in the future i were taking it to prevent contracting malaria if I traveled to Africa or South America.
In fact, I read that the dosage for Covid-19 therapy is a lower than for preventing malaria.
Here in Vermont, I asked my current doctor, former doctor, and called the local hospital, and have gotten nowhere.
I called a political contact in Washington, D.C., who said there isn’t enough to go around (yet) for those who want to take it prophylactically, that first responders will be getting it first.
I replied that President Trump last night had gotten 29,000,000 doses coming to USA and arriving soon.
Other pharmaceutical companies have pledged more — in one case, 130,000,000 doses.
It would seem that there should soon be PLENTY to treat both first responders and a good portion of the elderly, at-risk population.
Talking about HCQ as a cure for those who are sick is great.
But to get the economy up and running we need HCQ to be available as a preventative because this is something we can do NOW.
Even if the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s vaccine proves out, it will be many months before it is available to you and I.
We need to move RIGHT NOW on HCQ for folks like me in the high-risk category who are interested in taking it, as well as prescribing it to all first responders on an optional preventative basis.
BUT SOMEONE NEEDS TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH DOCTORS AND HOSPITALS, too many of whom are dragging their feet.
PT said we only have 29 million doses in stock so that works out to being able to treat 5.8M people assuming 1 pill a day for 5 days.
My guess is Navarro is going to have to use the Defense Act on Mylan Pharmaceuticals who has a hydroxychloroquine manufacturing facility in West Virginia to ensure the USA gets over 800M pills.
The reason I say 800M pills is when the DS starts screaming about asymptotic people and it being as high as 50% of the population, we will have 800M pills on hand to treat these folks as a preventative.
Now back to work!
asymptomatic
I defer to your insight on the amount. If It were I, I’d invoke the act and order the pills. Before this whole mess started, these HCQ pills were (supposedly) a nickel each and available in every pharmacy and hospital in the country. If we got 800M or a billion, we could certainly stockpile those we didn’t use for the next time a Kung flu virus escapes a wet market or bioweapon lab. Waiting for the vaccine would be the wrong strategy, in my view — I’d give everyone the option of HCQ — five days and you can go anywhere, do anything, and be back to normal. WHAT THE HELL AM I MISSING HERE???
I believe the regiment is 2x a day for HCQ, 1x day for Zinc.
Our GSA acquisition of 3M & others masks also needs to be investigated.
Last night one of the MSM TV news channels claimed an order from our Gov’t to 3M, I think for 5 Million N95 masks, has a delivery date of April 30th! We placed this order weeks ago!!
How Corona virus works and a theory about dangerous ventilators.
<i<"Mr. Navarro touches on how the DPA is being used to secure medical supplies and equipment including hydroxychloroquine as a treatment."
Better put the hydroxychloroquine in a fire proof building with big security so Fauci can’t pull off an act of arson.
State of Louisiana
Republican Attorney General
on the use of Hydroxychloroquine/z-packs to treat Covid-19
Donations received from TEVA pharmaceuticals,
Current state of pharmacy supply on hand (no shortage),
Distribution of donated 400,00 tablets to tier 1 health care providers,
Louisiana doctors are already prescribing,
LSU is running two clinical tests currently
1) on effectiveness to treat Covid-19,
2) to use as prophalactic from Covid-19 for healt care workers,
video prompted to begin play @ approx 21:08
I wonder if Mr. Navarro would consider publishing or at least putting up at the briefing a simple chart that lists all the states and then a column for each PPE supplies such as ventilators, masks, gowns, shields, test kits, hydroxychloroquine etc. supplied to each state.
They clearly have these numbers.
It might make for a very telling slide of all the stuff PT and team have sent to the states knowing that the Federal Government is the backup and not the primary source.
IMO it would Show just how much work and effort PT and team have done to help save the assess of these many worthless governors.
Figures don’t lie but liars do figure.
Everyone (bit PDJT, and a few of his trusted advisors, I suspect) are rightfully focused right now on ‘Supply chain disruptions’.
Sundance has done several excellent articles, granular AND 30,000 ft level, analysing the downstream and upstream ramifications of ‘supply chain disruptions.
However, as we go OUT of this lockdown, and we WILL, we will encounter something on a broad scale, that we have never seen before.
Either an ‘opposite’ or a correlary of supply chain disruption, is DEMAND ‘Chain’ Disruption, for lack of a better term, or DCD.
Think first of Hospitals. They have shut down many profit making non-essential services, elective or non-emergent surgeries, testings and procedures, etc. All in anticipation of the CHI-NA virus patients that may or may not appear.
At SOME point, we are going to get the “all clear”, presumably saying “non-essential businesses and activities can resume, try to continue to practice social distancing, 6′ and hand washing, maybe wear masks for awhile, maybe high risk continue to avoid crowds.
So, almost 2 months worth of postponed work will come into hospitals. In addition, there will be the ‘work’ that would be coming in over the next two months, if there had BEEN no shutdown.
Its going to take the hospitals quite some time, to work thru that backlog.
Beauty shops. Set aside for the moment the challenges of dieing or cutting someones hair or giving them a manicure while social distancing, to focus on my main point;
For 2 months, no one has gotten hair treatments, or manicure/pedicures.
Once the “all clear” is given, all shops that managed to use SBA loans as a bridge, and so are opened, are going to have not only that 2 month backlog to work thru, but again the ‘normal’business resumption.
Backlog, again.
Any shops that weren’t able to ‘survive’ will quickly be rented by those who were, to expand their operation to handle the increased demand.
Employees who lost their jobs during the shutdown will be hired, and in high demand, with wages rising.
Some, who have longed to open their own shop, will realise they will never have a better time.
Similarly with restaurants. Sundance tells us 50-60% of meals in America are prepared outside the home.
So, 2 months of pent up demand, ON TOP OF the resumption of the ‘normal’ demand! You may have to make a reservation, to eat breakfast at Dennys!
Again, any unemployed will be quickly hired by businesses that ARE able to reopen, new businesses will start up and existing will expand to try to fill the void.
In many of these ‘non-essential’ businesses, we may effectively see NEGATIVE unemployment, as their are more jobs available, than workers to fill them. Therefore, wages will RISE, but as we have seen, and Sundance has explained, any resulting inflation will LAG by a significant degree.
And, new businesses, new industries will spring up; companies that specialise in going into restaurants and installing plexiglass barriers between booths, etc.
And, all this will mean a net INCREASE, in an already supercharged CONSUMER DEMAND driven Main Street economy.
More people, with more $ in their pockets, will spend that $, creating more jobs. Its a lovely kind of ‘viscious cycle’, and within 6 months, we may see levels of unemployment we haven’t ever seen so low.
SOME industries or jobs WILL be hurt by the social distancing, undoubtedly,…massueses for instance.
Not sure how you can give someone a massage, ‘safely’. However, I do think that while it will take awhile, in time and as the virus dissipates, people will relax, and for instance start hugging, again.
I recall when HIV AIDS was all a big thing, people would freak out around gay people, or if someone cut their finger.
Anyway, I am confident PDJT is thinking about this, and as individuals WE may want to think about how the upstream and downstream effects of “DEMAND CHAIN DISRUPTION”, and resumption, will effect us.
Finally, not NOW, obviously as now we must do that whole “we’re all in this together.
But, the CCP propoganda will not work, even with obvious media support.
The American people, and the World are gonna be P.O.’D at the CCP for their culpability in foisting this virus on the World.
I doubt you could ever PROVE, to everyones satisfaction that CHI-NA did this deliberately, but I think its obvious to all that they covered it up, downplayed it, all the while CREATING a Worldwide shortage of PPE, in order to exploit it.
I can’t see any serious opposition to PDJT increasing the existing tariffs, and re-instating the ‘additional’ tariffs he suspended after the phase one deal.
“I’LL end them, when we reach 6 Trillion, the amount you cost us!”
Thought I would share my thoughts on “Demand chain disruptions”, and the consequences of ending them.
Its raining now, but I see blue skies ahead!
Dutch, you’ve outdone yourself. Outstanding post!!!
Thank you. Every so often I have one of my ‘epiphany’burning bush moments, and often as not, rush to my phone, to post them here.
This was one,…
I am so angry!!!! The MSM Lies and people die!!! Some people’s life savings going down the drain!! Medication that’s works and not given out!! China playing games!! The WHO, fauci, brix, gates, giving answers with deniability…. coumo hiding PPE….
These people are crazy!!! We should be able to sue them….
like the Covington boys….. they are messing with OUR lives.
Sorry for the rant…. but I am angry 😡
BEST PRESIDENT IN USA HISTORY.
I AM NOT SHOUTING.
SORRY I CAN’T FIND THE 48 POINT TYPE SIZE.
Sundance, I believe the buried lede is the Serious Matter that Navarro talks about beginning at 6:25
well worth further discussion and background- note his reference to data point for Americans to focus on. He is sending a message that the Fauci haters and tin-foil hatters are missing-
