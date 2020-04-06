NY Gov. Cuomo Asks President Trump for More Hydroxychloroquine – India Agrees To Supply U.S…

Specifically because President Trump has noted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 the media are therefore against it. It doesn’t matter that it works; it doesn’t matter that it saves lives; the mere fact that President Trump supports it means the entire resistance operation must be against it. That’s the current scale of TDS.

However, non-political medical professionals, and some democrat governors who don’t want the run the political risk of killing their constituents simply to keep their resistance bona-fides, are admitting the treatment does work. Today New York Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted to asking the federal government for more doses. WATCH:

A wise man once told me the best crisis response is not based on plans and strategies, but rather the maintenance of long-term personal relationships. He was very correct.

The bulk of U.S. supplies of hydroxychloroquine come from U.S. pharmaceutical companies operating in India. Because the drug is now considered to be the leading source of treatment, India had banned the export. However, on Saturday President Trump called his good friend, India’s Prime Minister Modi… and today reports from India that an exception will be made to supply the U.S.

INDIA– […] Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, is among the medications undergoing testing as a potential treatment for patients with the disease. India is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of the medicine. American President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow exports of hydroxychloroquine amid a shortage in the US. On Sunday, the government held an inter-ministerial meeting and again met on Monday to assess the domestic requirement for the anti-malarial drug. “We have decided to go ahead with export of the drug after the Health Ministry gives its total domestic requirement plus 25 per cent extra to ensure buffer stocks are available,” a senior government official told NDTV. The export of the drug will be on a case-to-case basis based on the requests from foreign countries and their diplomatic ties with India, the source said. (read more)

SATURDAY – President Donald J. Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss how the two countries can work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the issue of global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and to ensure they continue to function as smoothly as possible during the global health crisis.