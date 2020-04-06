Andrew Cuomo and Joe Biden Tied in National Poll of Democrat Likely Voters…

The DNC Club, and specifically the super-delegates who hold ultimate power, have been very smart in how they are playing out the final DNC candidate for the 2020 presidential race. While the polling shows a dead heat; if you ask the club voters if Joe Biden will be their candidate, a much bigger majority admit he will not.
Interestingly, the vast majority of Bernie Sanders supporters, including those who are admittedly in the never-biden camp, would welcome Andrew Cuomo as the alternative.
The objective, as it first appeared to become clear, was/is to position NY Governor Andrew Cuomo as the reluctant ‘consensus’ nominee. A candidate maneuvered by necessity into position; a radical departure from the traditionally controlled voting system within the club; but not really as radical as one might think considering private club rules.
RASSUSSEN – […] The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46% of Likely Democratic Voters still believe Biden would make a better presidential candidate for their party this fall. But just as many (45%) opt for Cuomo instead, even though he isn’t even in the race. Nine percent (9%) are undecided.
Among all likely voters, it’s Biden 38%, Cuomo 38%, with 24% not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
Fifty-three percent (53%) have a favorable opinion of Cuomo, who has been in the news battling the coronavirus’ devastating hit on New York State. Just 33% view him unfavorably. This includes 25% with a Very Favorable opinion and 14% with a Very Unfavorable one. Another 14% don’t know enough about Cuomo to venture any kind of opinion of him.
As recently as August 2018, just 29% of voters shared a favorable opinion of the New York governor. Sixty-seven percent (67%) disagreed with Cuomo’s comment at the time that “we’re not going to make American great again. It was never that great.” (read more)
If Andrew Cuomo doesn’t exit the DNC convention (however it is held or handled) as the consensus nominee… well, I’ll eat a rice cake.
The ‘good cop bad cop’ routine with NY City Mayor Bill deBlasio just seemed a little too scripted… Then the framework of a usefully constructed contrast narrative started to become clear… Then, as if on cue, all national broadcasts started being interrupted for maximum exposure; again a little odd.
A deep, very deep, connection to Bloomberg reappeared as a little flashing light in the corner of the picture… Then the Murdoch’s started to shape the landscape; curiosity piqued… Followed by positioning that seems a little too centrally located in the political sphere.. Then Hannity and Bannon started singing his praises. Well, Bannon doesn’t exactly have a good track record of judgement… I digress. But it really wasn’t until the CIA started publishing their endorsement that things possibly started making sense.
It would take the construct, at least the optics of, a reluctantly drafted candidate to pull it off. Then again, what is all this – if not that. Watch Cuomo’s eyes:
Notice how the graphics appearing on the screen are timed to prompt the oration; and all of it is targeting heart message, emotion over logic.
There is a teleprompter directly in front of and below Cuomo so he can reference the graphics as he gives his press remarks. You can see him checking the monitor for the next prompt. This is all rehearsed. Everything about this is a production.
A prepared script, graphics with points of emphasis, along with national media interrupting all broadcasts to run these messages, this draft nomination effort is brilliantly designed.
Meanwhile, voters in Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, California and Michigan are wondering why they are watching a New York governor presser every day on their televisions.
You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.
Andrew Cuomo cannot hint he would be open to such a convention possibility because the democrat voters, who don’t understand private political club rules, may suddenly realize their precious “democracy”, vis-a-vis an election process, is really not what they think…
NYERS (which I am) are stupid enough to vote in a senile dirtbag for President and a corrupt nasty connected Governor. It’s absolutely embarrassing!
Those graphics look like they come from the same group that hounded us with the Cuomo Cabal Bridge and the financially out of control New York State Economic program.
Some family member must be making millions!
Once again Sundance called it right on the money.
they is sooo dumb
I take it this your Chosen One declaration, SD.
I’ll buy it. At least it’s not Hillary.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/22/the-chosen-one-rises/
Ahhh, somehow I missed that one.
Over two weeks ago.
Pretty good sharpshooting, SD.
All they need is someone believable to keep the peasants from rioting after the massive voter fraud. Nobody would believe it if it was Biden.
Have to admit, when Sundance floated this notion around the time COVID Fever was ramping up, I thought: “Hmm, seems plausible. Another outside option for the inevitable contested convention.” But over the past couple of weeks it’s become SOOO FREAKING OBVIOUS.
Think of it: Cuomo all over T.V., “holding down the fort” in New York. What a strong, strong man of character and fortitude. Leadership material. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is puttering away in his Study off of the Family Room, trying to do Internet streaming stuff (whatever the kids call it).
Cuomo definitely has the gift of gab, that’s for sure. I mean, he can trot out Mom’s Spaghetti and Meatballs to a national audience like it was press conference as usual. Can’t argue with Mom’s Spaghetti and Meatballs. Throw in a Lasagna, and you got yourself a candidate, my friends.
That being said… Trump v. Cuomo could be EPIC. Advantage: Trump. Especially if he can start to turn the economy around bigly by the time fall rolls around. Plus, Cuomo has some New York State baggage, what with the state’s disastrous finances, infanticide (yay!), and other progressive nonsense going on there.
But it also shows that the Dems have no one to compete with PDJT.
Cuomo is from a ‘glass of water’ state that the Leftists already own. This virus scam has shown many of Cuomo’s previous decisions to be wrong, and dangerous. If he is their ‘standard bearer’ he is a weak one.
I also wonder what the Bernie voters will do when Biden is discarded after they froze Bernie out..
Interesting times.
You will be shocked to see how effortlessly the Dementocrat Media will turn the truth completely on its head and brazenly claim Cuomo acted wisely and decisively but Trump failed in every aspect.
Oh yes. Brace yourself. The Dementocrat Media rewrites history every day.
Excellent point GB.
And then it gets kicked to the curb by President Trump.
What kind of “necessity” is The Club preparing foe Old Joe?
If you look closely, at Biden’s public appearances there are a suspicious number of banana peels all over the floor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It might be necessary for Joe to have a little accident, Hillary style…
And our dear President Trump has said he would be a better candidate and has praised him a few times.
What gives?
I’m exhausted, business in trouble, sleep a few hours at night,clients parents dying, so this is very real in ny.
Yet, as I can, will continue to donate to the President and of course, will give my vote.
I dislike this governor immensely but PT is helping him by his praise.
Look,I totally trust SD and maybe I’m just wiped.
This just doesn’t feel like good news.
Please take care of yourself and get some rest. Don’t worry, Cuomo will not stand a chance against President Trump if the Democrat party chooses him.
Its not good news. Cuomo would be far harder to beat than Biden/Bernie. Cuomo didn’t have to endure the campaign season, and its baggage. His platform would be whatever the “club” decided polls well. He has never been attacked from those in his party, which he would’ve been had he had to debate. Moreover, as a late entry, Trump’s oppo-research will be stunted and the media will never cover what is found. Yet for all the obvious warnings, Trump’s campaign is not taking Cuomo seriously.
LikeLike
Ever listen to Andy for more than five minutes….really excruciating. Really.
LikeLike
cuomo is having to work his ass off. he won’t be down for the struggle when it lets up.
Even if Cuomo does enter the race- he stands no chance against a Trump debate- does he know any geopolitics? He might be more of a one note than Sleepy Joe 🤷🏼♀️. The options for dem voters who “votebluenomatterwho” are grim indeed.
And Pres Trump will still kick his ‘Rat butt…
What’s the point of all the rules and deadlines to get on ballots if you can just sneak a guy in anyways.
And now you realize why we never had a real choice until Trump came along…
It certainly looks like the Marxist DNC has seen the light on Biden and his dementia issues. They cleared the field for Biden quite quickly, which makes you wonder what promises the losers of the campaign for the nomination were given.
I think the pivot to Cuomo is obvious based on the air time he is being given over the Chinese Virus, even though he made things worse for NYers thanks to his politics over being prepared. Cuomo is slime. But he hits all the right buttons for the Marxists. He didn’t run with the rest of the insane DNC for a reason though, he won’t play well outside east and left coast. He also doesn’t have a great background, though as we saw with Obama, that doesn’t matter as the propagandists won’t cover it.
I don’t think Biden was the DNC choice, but ended up being it through their first choices being horrible in their campaigns. Biden became the front runner by fraud and default because the others stunk up the place. Now he is being propped up as a place holder.
Go ahead run the arrogant clown. I can’t wait for him to explain his no fracking, no drilling, high taxes and abortion on demand BS.
“American was never great” Marino Como. Ya run on that
Yep, replay that a few hundred tims.
Is it a vote between Nipple Barbells or Corn Pop Chains?
A left wing buffoon from NYC who left his city completely unprepared for any type of emergency is the DNC’s new hero? 😳
Good luck with that.
“Andrew, azende me tuzeprovenos sfachim!”
(And he his!). 😎
Ah yes. The late great Bob Grant. I would listen to him often.
I think Biden will be the candidate. Cuomo would disenfranchise many black Biden voters.
And you think that really matters to them lcsteel? If it is really the case, which I’m not sure it is, at least the northern blacks might go along with a cuomo mobster…not so sure about the southern blacks but if good ole, Bless Your Heart Stacey pops up at the right time..they just might be persuaded…or helped to vote…whatever suits the purpose of the total count.
Oh geez, if I have to listen to anymore of the voice of that insufferable Governor of NY I’ll toss my cookies. He pauses on every single word so that it sounds so profound. Blech
After a quick peruse and search in the alternate universe, his name is popping up among the lefties.
This operation seems to be having the desired effect.
You called it, SD.
Again.
Powerfully evil forces at work.
These Bernie supporters are all over this. If Biden isn’t replaced by Bernie many won’t vote in the election.
Many Bernie supporters must know by now that their guy really doesn’t want to win. He sold out in 2016, and he was unwilling to go after Biden in the debates this year. They may not like Biden, but I’d bet a lot of them will vote for Cuomo.
I think some of the hard core younger ones will stay home if it’s not given to Bernie.
Sorry this is off topic. But Hannity is a must watch tonight. He’s pounding Hydroxchloroquine. Just had Dr. Oz on and now he’s pounding Deborah Birx with Hydroxychloroquine interrogation and to be honest a few other good questions.
“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” Cuomo, a Democrat, remarked at a bill signing event in New York City.
Ever done a Powerpoint slide presentation in front of a group? Cuomo’s holding a clicker in his right hand, which he keeps hidden behind his name card. When his eyes look down, you can see his right hand flex as he presses the clicker and the PP slide changes. Over and over. This is why he only moves his left hand. The glance down is the tell.
Good eye on the clicker.
Even if the Democrats eventually go with Biden/Cuomo they will not get the BernieBros vote and more & more minorities are warming up to President Trump. The angry democrats will still lose BIG in November no matter who they place on the ticket with sleepy Joe; and that loss will reverberate down ballot across the nation.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
I unfortunately think it will be a very close race and with a level of Dem cheating never before seen.
The remainder of Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign and on-going DNC palace intrigue; through the Democratic National Convention and WHOEVER runs for the White House is going to be a six month raging dumpster fire.
On the upside, I don’t much care for Lefties, progs, or Democrats {they’ve kinda earned this} and I’ve got plenty of popcorn.
His father was called “hamlet on the hudson” for his indecision. I don’t think this prince of darkness will dither so long.
His politically correct tenure at HUD led directly to the housing collapse of 2008. And now his mismanagement (he had more important things to do, such as removing all legal protection from the fetus) ushers in the NY Covid Disaster of 2020. No problem, he’s a Dem.
He doesn’t strike me as very bright. I think Trump will walk all over him.
Biden, of course, will not go the distance.
Well, there does have to be someone on the ballot as the D candidate. Pick a name. It won’t matter. Perhaps this will expose the fraudulent political process to the general public.
Serious question: how will the DNC make the cuomo for biden trade? (On a related note, does Biden have any reason to fear for his health and safety?)
Cuomo was so last week.
By the time the (virtual) convention rolls around, I think New York will largely be seen as a failed response to the virus. Having half the total nationwide deaths isn’t exactly a point of pride.
Cuomo:
Elect MEEE! Keep me in the media glare, as long as the cameras are still on me. I love the attention and free publicity. It costs me nothing and at the very least it will get me re-elected in NY.
I can talk and talk for hours and say nothing new. It’s in my DNA. My bro does it too. He also has the gift of gab. But he has the illness now. And we’re praying for him, right?
Biden can’t remember anything he just said. Somebody has to step up to the plate. Maybe me. To get the nomination, they will need to present me with an offer that I can’t refuse. I mean to say it might be too good to refuse. But still, I can always refuse. This is not like an old movie that the kids never saw. I’ll need to think about it. If I run against Trump and I lose, I’ll be seen as a loser. That’s not good. Very, very few past contenders in a presidential race have ever made a comeback after having lost a presidential bid. Only one did in recent generations. Let’s not talk about that. I’ve gotta prepare for my next long winded speech to give before the cameras tomorrow.
Can you girls preparing the makeup for my news briefing make my complexion look a shade lighter, please? That would help.
I think it’s a very fair campaign fight — Cuomo with his prepared speech and teleprompter and Powerpoint slides … and pOTUS with his lightning sharp brain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep in mind that POTUS knows more about Cuomo than HIS MOTHER or even Andy himself!!!!
LOL!!
SD — very astute analysis, But what will Antifa have to say about Cuomo in Milwaukee in August/September??
This would be the time to run a strong Republican for Governor of New York. Rudy Guiliani maybe?
Are the Democrats willing to give up New York for an attempt for president?
Cuomo shut down a study that Dr. Oz wanted to do re. using Hydroxychloroqine for Covid 19 patients.
Isn’t it weird that a constant meme from Dems is “Abortion should be between a woman and her Doctor”, but when it comes to this Covid sickness, all these same Democrats see NO hypocrisy in clueless Governors getting between patients and doctors?
I mean, what’s the difference? I would love to hear one of them answer that question, Live, On Air.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/upset-dr-oz-vents-ny-governor-cuomo-shuts-study-hydroxycholorquine-early-treatment-coronavirus-video/
the normal paradigms are out the window. i don’t believe cuomo will run. as far as who will america vote for? this country has been subjected to an end time scenario. that wakes certain things in people. judgments about survival and right coming to the fore. my prediction is the democrats are toast.
