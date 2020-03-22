The Chosen One Rises…

The ‘good cop bad cop’ routine with deBlasio just seemed a little too scripted… Then the framework of a usefully constructed contrast narrative started to become clear… Then, as if on cue, all national broadcasts started being interrupted for maximum exposure; again a little odd.
A deep, very deep, connection to Bloomberg reappeared as a little flashing light in the corner of the picture… Then the Murdoch’s started to shape the landscape; curiosity piqued… Followed by positioning that seems a little too centrally located in the political sphere.. Then Hannity and Bannon started singing his praises. Well, Bannon doesn’t exactly have a good track record of judgement… I digress. But it really wasn’t until the CIA started publishing their endorsement that things possibly started making sense. WATCH:
.
Are they positioning NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to exit the DNC convention as the consensus nominee; the chosen one? It would take the construct, at least the optics of, a reluctantly drafted candidate to pull it off. Then again, what is all this – if not that.
Think that’s crazy?…. Let’s keep watching.
After all, we have to admire any opposition strategy so Machiavellian as to create an outcome where President Donald Trump would voluntarily dismantle the U.S. economy after being painted into a corner by some of the most effective narrative engineering ever witnessed.
Add a large dose of “six ways to Sunday” with a heaping pile of Clintonian revenge, and one could almost bring themselves to a place where all this starts to come together.
Nah,… that’s crazy talk.
Right?
Not crazy. There is no script. Everything is being made up on the fly. Everything. Nothing is sacred. Nothing is off limits. No cost is too great. They truly are evil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Sundance is right, this is the script and it’s being played all over the world. I checked Peru, Chile and Argentina and the explanation given is exactly the same in the description of the virus with the famous CURVE and the scaring tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a script and it’s being played globally. I checked Peru, Chile and Argentina and the explanation from WHO is exactly what Fauci is spreading. The media is scaring the heck out of the masses and the governments are giving $ to help the masses.
LikeLike
Yup….. that freedom caucus better come out swinging. check mate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too little too late for him to come out the winner. Maybe they’re pumping up the profile of this governor to dirty up The President during the campaigns and convention… if there is one.
BTW, Has SD stated that this whole mess may be designed to eliminate the convention and the Bernie Bots from disrupting everything? Not to mention keeping Joe out of uncontrolled environments?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump I am afraid is being had BIGLY. Unfortunately we will be screwed along with him. He has an uncanny way of praising his enemy’s and then when they twist the knife he bad mouths them and looks foolish.
LikeLike
This is a plausible scenario; however, to date, Trump’s handling of this unprecedented crisis demonstrates his masterful command of organizing the tools of government to overcome the CCP attacks on the West. I fail to see how a midget like Cuomo can emerge to stop him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The advantage Trump has is he can quickly make decisions and change course or add to his current course. Everything DNC has to go through central planning. By the time the DNC has figured out the correct course of action, Trump has already owned it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could Cuomo bring the economy roaring back? No. But Trump definitely can and has shown that despite the numerous obstacles placed in his way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a plausible scenario; however, to date, Trump’s handling of this unprecedented crisis demonstrates his masterful command of organizing the tools of government to overcome the CCP attacks on the West. I fail to see how a midget like Cuomo can emerge to stop him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a plausible scenario; however, to date, Trump’s handling of this unprecedented crisis demonstrates his masterful command of organizing the tools of government to overcome the CCP attacks on the West. I fail to see how a midget like Cuomo can emerge to stop him.
LikeLike
That’s why he’s playing nice with Trump. He wants to fly in under the radar.
LikeLike
Not going to work . God is in control . God bless PDJT . God bless America . Churches closed , abortions allowed to continue! We the people see this . We will fight to the end . On our knees . With hands raised in supplication . No weapon will be formed. Against us IF. we remain faithful ! Do not be afraid .
LikeLiked by 5 people
As a New Yorker I have always felt that Andy “evil eyes” Cuomo wanted the Oval Office.
The Biden/Bernie power vacuum has created an opening for him.
The realistic Drat goal for 2020 is to hold the house and prevent the slaughter of the local ticket. They will be begging for Andy to save their bacon come the convention. He will take a competitive loss for the team, in order to be the undisputed candidate in 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a New Yorker I have always felt that Andy “evil eyes” Cuomo wanted the Oval Office.
The Biden/Bernie power vacuum has created an opening for him.
The realistic Drat goal for 2020 is to hold the house and prevent the slaughter of the local ticket. They will be begging for Andy to save their bacon come the convention. He will take a competitive loss for the team, in order to be the undisputed candidate in 2024.
LikeLike
My recollection is that years ago, Cuomo was floated a POTUS Candidate, and it was shot down. The impression I got was that he had some skeleton in his closet.
But, with the current DNC, perhaps thats not the negative it once was?
If this IS the plan, its not a plan, its scraping the bottom of the barrel.
The DNC has been working without a net, for some time. Because they operate by concensus, which takes much argueing first, they don’t ever try to develop a plan B.
So, when plan A fails, they got nothing.
They are scrabling, clawing at anything for purchase, as they slide down the side of the building they just fell off the roof of.
They will grasp at ANYTHING, but nothing can save them, now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I told my son-in-law the same thing tonight. Either the 2020 nominee or getting into position for 2024. However if he waits, people will forget, so I am leaning toward it being 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cuomo is disqualified, he touched his face…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect. People I send to your “go deep” analysis want me to, “dumb it down a shade”, but when I try to repackage it as such, it’s not that simple to put into 3 bullet points.
This will speak to them more. It relieves or reduces the blindfolded fear. Thank you.
“Cherish… the spirit of our people, and keep alive their attention. Do not be too severe upon their errors, but reclaim them by enlightening them.” –Thomas Jefferson to Edward Carrington, 1787. ME 6:58
LikeLike
The only way this would work is if the coronacrisis is gone by the convention, otherwise he would be abandoning the most heavily hit state during a crisis to campaign, which won’t look good to anyone. But if the coronacrisis is gone, it will be President Trump that got us through it, and he will be even higher in the polls, especially if his drug gambit works. Would they want to waste a viable candidate on a near certain loss?
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀 The coronavirus doesn’t have to “go” anywhere.
All that needs to happen is the media to stop talking about it…. and :::poof:::: it’s over.
Just like that.
Easy peasy.
A few emails and the voila, the crisis ends.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a good point, but if the press agrees that the crisis is over, President Trump can then go back to doing rallies, which they have been desperate to stop. And there has to be some sort of resolution to the coronacrisis. They can disappear a lot of stuff like Epstien, but people would notice that suddenly everyone stopped talking about the coronacrisis with no ending to the story. And the ending to the story would have to be that President Trump wins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance points to the attack dogs being called off by a “few emails”. His point is clear, this crisis is over when the deep state says its over, period!
LikeLike
Yes, I agree with that. But at that point, unless the media can show piles of bodies, President Trump can declare victory over the virus and go out and have rallies again, as a virus conquering hero. Gov. Cuomo could campaign on doing well for his state, but that will not overshadow President Trump. Their success would be tied together, but President Trump’s success would be greater, because he is the president.
I am not trying to argue that this scenario is impossible, just that it probably won’t work if they try it. And Gov. Cuomo is probably smart enough to see this as a lost election and wait until 2024.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
The forwarded tweet above was meant for the Presidential site.
Sundance’s theory is plausible. After all the years of Dem treachery, conniving schemes and betrayals, a SC, an Impeachment, and the non stop dissemination of lies and anti Trump propaganda from their MSM and most Dem politicians, we are to believe that 2 of P Trump’s most vociferous and vicious Dem opponents have suddenly become bi partisan–without a catch or a devious plan.
Then there is still angry, vindictive, relentless, vengeful Hillary lurking somewhere near the action. It’s well known that Trump’s enemies will never quit. So, they have to be more cunning than ever before. What better ploy than to pretend to be friendly bi partisans working in co-operation with POTUS as they prepare to execute their latest deceptive scheme. It has to be a masterful plan to fool some of Trump’s supporters but “they can’t fool all of them all the time.” I suspect PT has not let his guard down but he has an important battle to fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can picture it now… Chloroquine is the miracle solution and Cuomo is the savior of New York and the nation. The MSM will forget that PDT suggested the solution.. that’s DR Fauci job..
Gov Cuomo the perfect candidate.. corrupt.. billions of tax dollars wasted. A tax and spend hero…
I said to my sister here is Biden’s replacement..national news coverage by MSM. We have NY bail law to forment civil disturbances.. to create the need for martial law… yes it appears a carefully orchestrated political campaign….
LikeLike
“After all, we have to admire any opposition strategy…”
Grey Propaganda: The less is known, the more is speculated.
“Add a large dose of…”
Reminder – David Plouffe: “Trump Must Be Destroyed”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/18/reminder-david-plouffe-trump-must-be-destroyed/comment-page-1/
Once you know the playbook, you have to be AHEAD of the coming narrative.
NOV 2016: CDC Employees express anxiety over Trump’s win
https://www.wabe.org/atlanta-cdc-employees-express-anxiety-over-trumps-win/
“They laugh like hell at how they’ve kept this thing going for two years.” – PT
LikeLike
Not so fast. We are in the early innings yet on people’s real reaction to this virus crap. If there is a preventative drug and it ends quickly then Cuomo has no backlash. However, I don’t see this lockdown crap lasting very long before people are ready to lynch these politicians. There isn’t enough of a threat to justify any of this. The only running he may be doing is away from an angry mob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reaction?
So far, the masses are following along the phony pandemic line like all good little sheeple.
Empty grocery shelves because of hoarding, stay at home in lockdown until the all clear, don’t worry, here comes the National Guard, your governor is not a dictator but do as he says. They’ve gone far past controlling the narrative. None are concerned about angry mobs. After all, “antifa’s” are their creation.
LikeLike
Is anybody tracking expected death rates among the elderly and medically compromised individuals for routine causes to see if there is a drop?
Also with all these celebrity sightings, anybody can say they had the virus and there is no way to fact check given medical privacy laws, right?
A certain percentage of celebrities should end up on ventilators or dead, right?
LikeLike
After Friday and the Cuomo daily briefing before the President, our entire house was sure, he will be the nominee.. Cuomo is no moderate and this virus is the prefect time for a power grab. Look up the Safe Act in NY. Cuomo is for, open borders and gun confiscation. He locks down citizens, while ignoring his sanctuary city/state policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cuomo has plenty of baggage. He should have thought more carefully before he signed the NY expansion bill on abortion last year. This bill alone will damage his chances. Add on the fact about other examples including more recent his backing of the NY “no cash needed for bail” and the Kennedy machine can’t stand him for how he treated his wife/now ex “one of theirs” and there you have it.
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/01/23/new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-signs-bill-legalizing-abortions-up-to-birth/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please remember Pres. Trump KNOWS the Cuomo Family V.E.R.Y. W.E.L.L.
And don’t forget the “plastic bag ban”…..
LikeLike
Having suffered through the mismanagement of Fredo’s brother as my governor, and destroyer of the NYS Dept. of Corrections that I retired from after 33+ years service, I just can’t see this “little big man” winning a national election. If it wasn’t for the CSEA & SEIU unions strangle hold and the New York City useful idiot zombies who vote Democrat no matter what, Andy wouldn’t even get voted governor. This corrupt, obnoxious, whiny, unphotogenic, know nothing, petty tyrant is as appealing a candidate as Mini-Mike. All Andy knows is how best to run your life for you. Deep State is truly desperate if Andy’s the plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May be the wrong place for this, but I find it rather interesting how Lou Dobbs has….self quarantine….suddenly. How do we know that? Fox tells us so. Who out there believes anything from fox? This is shortly after they …disappeared…Trish . Both are truth tellers….
Coincidence?…..I think not….
LikeLike
Does the planning extend to a Deep State (C_A) asset seeding the virus into the Wuhan population during the World Military Games in late October 2019?
LikeLike
Absolutely, make no mistake about this. The China virus is an intentionally released bio-weapon. This has the fingerprints of deep state, CIA, CCP and Soros all over it.
LikeLike
Cuomo has fed at the public trough for most of his adult life. The party and Deep State will love him.
LikeLike
I said to my wife a week ago when Cuomo first spoke well of PDJT that Cuomo is showing more leadership and common sense than any other Dem candidate. Plus he’s not elderly. Looking back on that bit with his brother last week on CNN talking about “Mom” seemed scripted. After SD’s observation, I’ll watch for the staging.
Desperate Dems do desperate things. (Desperate R’s just give up and go with McCain, Romney or Jeb!.) Makes sense that DNC would try to replace Biden. Wouldn’t you?
LikeLike
I came to the same conclusions myself. When he did the first Press conference on Fox, CNN and MSNBC weren’t even covering it. Fox was giving him priceless coverage and National exposure. Right then and there I said, “the Murdoch’s are behind this guy and when sleepy, creepy Joe gets the nomination and has to get out for “health reasons” the DNC ushers in Cuomo.
LikeLike
Biden will have a majority of delegates locked up.
He ain’t going anywhere having gone through the whole slog.
Unless he isn’t around for whatever reason.
Wouldn’t want to catch a cold Joe.
LikeLike
Yeah no. Cuomo is more disliked in this country than Bloomers. He’s a nasty little prick and has wrecked New York State. President Trump will wreck him.
LikeLike
People like Fredo’s brother always have skeletons in the closet.
Donald Trump knows where all the skeletons are of New Yorkers.
Fredo’s brother has zero chance against PDJT.
Plus, Biden would have to walk away voluntarily.
I say zero chance Fredo’s Brother will be the nominee.
LikeLike
If Cuomo is their answer it’s a pretty pathetic question.
LikeLike
Let him rise
. he is an anti fracker. No chance.
LikeLike
I don’t care who the socialist democrats and their press put up as their standard bearer. It ain’t gonna work! The socialist democrats lost the initiative to team Trump after the Russia debacle and none of their schemes to regain it have worked. All they can do is react and their reactions have been counter productive.
Never have the socialist democrats and their press been so exposed to so many. The current emergency has focused the attention of many low information voters on the national news in a way nothing else could and anyone paying even a little attention can see that the socialist democrats and their press are more focused on getting Trump any way possible and trying to use the situation as an opportunity to push their usual agenda than helping to deal with this emergency or keeping the people well informed. Their fear and desperation is so palpable now even low information voters are picking up on it. Thus their ever more violent hyperbolic defensive struggles are only causing them to sink ever deeper in the quicksand.
LikeLike