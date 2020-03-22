The Chosen One Rises…

The ‘good cop bad cop’ routine with deBlasio just seemed a little too scripted… Then the framework of a usefully constructed contrast narrative started to become clear… Then, as if on cue, all national broadcasts started being interrupted for maximum exposure; again a little odd.

A deep, very deep, connection to Bloomberg reappeared as a little flashing light in the corner of the picture… Then the Murdoch’s started to shape the landscape; curiosity piqued… Followed by positioning that seems a little too centrally located in the political sphere.. Then Hannity and Bannon started singing his praises. Well, Bannon doesn’t exactly have a good track record of judgement… I digress. But it really wasn’t until the CIA started publishing their endorsement that things possibly started making sense. WATCH:

.

Are they positioning NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to exit the DNC convention as the consensus nominee; the chosen one? It would take the construct, at least the optics of, a reluctantly drafted candidate to pull it off. Then again, what is all this – if not that.

Think that’s crazy?…. Let’s keep watching.

After all, we have to admire any opposition strategy so Machiavellian as to create an outcome where President Donald Trump would voluntarily dismantle the U.S. economy after being painted into a corner by some of the most effective narrative engineering ever witnessed.

Add a large dose of “six ways to Sunday” with a heaping pile of Clintonian revenge, and one could almost bring themselves to a place where all this starts to come together.

Nah,… that’s crazy talk.

Right?