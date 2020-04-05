Sunday Talks: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Discusses Latest COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts…

Coronavirus task force member and FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, appears on Fox News to discuss the latest U.S. effort to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.
Maria Bartiromo asks a great question about what the U.S. can do to reduce our national dependency on China for the manufacturing of critical healthcare products and medicines. Dr Hahn explains the FDA role in that process and what intervention is possible by the U.S. government to mitigate that dependency.
One of the positive outcomes from this larger conversation is increased public pressure on government officials to support what President Donald Trump has been saying for years about bringing back critical manufacturing to the U.S. Long before he was a politician President Trump was very public in saying this should be our number-one priority.
Donald Trump is exactly the right president for this moment in time.
https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/affichTexte.do?cidTexte=JORFTEXT000041400024&categorieLien=id
America uses rat poison for blood thinner. Warfarin at the supply store
Coumadin at the Pharmacy.
The French National Stockpile was then looted by the politicians. “Pills for me, but not for zee!”
Just like Cuomo.
The French just approved HQ is some manner for use after Didier Raoult’s second 80 patient test group. However, they may have approved it for a purpose other than what Raoult advised as early treatment.
Here is the FULL story:
https://asiatimes.com/2020/03/why-france-is-hiding-a-cheap-and-tested-virus-cure/
Some light on some aspects of the above:
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/agnes-buzyn-et-son-mari-didier-raoult-et-la-chloroquine-on-a-examine-au-microscope-les-20-affirmations-d-un-message-cense-prouver-un-scandale-d-etat_3891385.html
You notice they never said he died of coronavirus but the conflating of the two suggests it.?Once you see the agenda you always kmoe what to look for.
Did he may be?
I have been noticing that type of wording in more and more stories…it’s all about implication rather than actually reporting facts!!
“In statistics, the phrase “correlation does not imply causation” refers to the inability to legitimately deduce a cause-and-effect relationship between two variables solely on the basis of an observed association or correlation between them.” (Wikipedia)
(And no, I don’t consider Wiki to be a “reputable” source ON ITS OWN but this article cites numerous examples, including medical ones. Maybe I’ll send it to the White House and ask them to pass it along to Tony Fauci!)
Something like saying that the air and the water cause cancer. 100% of cancer patients breathe air and drink water.
GrandpaM: And as everyone breathes air, and drinks water.. everyone should get cancer.
Congratulations! to whomever posts the “replies” for Sandance’s site… you placed mine in the correct spot for once! Thanks.
I don’t think it matters what you die of if the health commissioner in your state/country is a corrupt globalist looking to exploit a pandemic for political or financial gain.
The director of the World Health Organization has no medical experience.
It goes downhill from there.
Sick.
Here is why people should be taking hydroxychloroquine if they and their providers agree the the possible benefits outweigh recognized (infrequent) risks.
Sorry he made some wrong decisions. We’re going to see a lot of sub-55 year old fatalities who contracted HIV, and despite anti-retroviral therapy, were still immunocompromised.
Welp, we have our answer why they couldn’t roll out hydroxychloroquine as a treatment..the health care industry needed to hoard it for themselves!!! FTA:
“Then pharmacies received a flurry of calls from doctors, including dentists, plastic surgeons and veterinarians, requesting prescriptions for themselves, their staff and families, according to pharmacists and state officials…”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/states-try-reducing-malaria-drug-hoarding-amid-unproven-coronavirus-benefit-11586095200?mod=hp_listc_pos2
https://asiatimes.com/2020/03/why-france-is-hiding-a-cheap-and-tested-virus-cure/
He never answered the question. Who exactly gave the approval to have them procured from China? He danced around it the whole interview, imo.
Perhaps I’m wrong but I don’t trust this guy at all.
I got the same feeling. Do all these FDA people never answer a question?
Ish, his answer to the question of “who gave approval” seemed to be that the companies don’t need approval to manufacture an FDA approved drug outside the US. At least that’s what I thought I heard him say.
LikeLiked by 4 people
… which is an accurate and sensible answer, near as I can reckon
LikeLiked by 4 people
… if you’re referring to chloroquine / hydrochloroquine … I haven’t watched the clip yet
I heard that but someone in FDA should be sourcing the products. They should have known where the country of origin was along with all the details of construction, imo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ish: Well, unless you are the big ‘O’, and find out things from the media, same as most ‘ordinary’ people.
All companies need to get FDA approval on drugs and in their submission the manufacturing sites are listed. The FDA does inspect manufacturing plants. If the company changes manufacturing sites after the product has been approved by FDA, the company would need to summit that info to FDA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is the wrong guy to answer any questions about manufacturing and technology being shipped off shore.
The Secretary’s of State and President’s from the Clinton-Bush II and Obama administrations are the one who have to answer it because they approved all the trade deals and export licenses that allowed this to happen. Bush II and Obama actually financed allot of it in 2008-09 during the fake bailout. With respect to trade deals, taxes and regulations, many of the Democrats and Republicans currently in the House and Senate presided over the approval of the deals and regulations the President has been unwinding.
The Presidents named need to be called into account for all the job killing legislation and regulations they allowed and not fighting back against nations putting massive tariffs on US Good to further accelerate the off-shore migration.
Puerto Rico started to lose its favorite tax status in 1994, the year before the R’s took over the house in January 1995. From what country did Al Gore pick up a stash of cash from a temple? Under what President did China get super computers and ICBM missile technology in the 1990s?
As a global healthcare person, it’s been amazing to watch the Chinese medical device industry grow for the past 2 decades. It started out as copying much older instruments that worked well in past. The socialized medicine communities around the world thought that these low cost products were the panacea for product supply, never understanding that they were putting their local manufacturers out of business, even with tariffs.
Bringing back manufacturing to the US is critical for our national well being. Bringing back manufacturing to individual countries will help them as well. Healthy trade makes for peaceful neighbors.
Is he related to Chris Hahn, the aggravating leftist that appears as a regular Fox “contributor”? Kind of looks like they could be brothers. Whether or not, definitely not trustworthy at all. FDA, CDC, NIH agencies, all run by bureaucrats who haven’t seen a patient or the inside of a research lab in decades, despite their various PhDs.
Dr. Hahn is an oncologist. Immediately prior to taking the job at the FDA a few months ago, he was Chief Medical Officer at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. If you want to find a huge center for clinical trials, Anderson would be one of the main locations.
It would be difficult to imagine a person better suited for the job than a person with Dr. Hahn’s CV. I want an MD who has been face-to-face with patients and whose experience in clinical trials focused on something more than finding treatments for ED or thinning hair or toenail fungus
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought he answered it pretty clearly:
The FDA does NOT have the authority to tell drug companies where they can manufacture their products.
It would be,…CONgress, that would have to pass LEGISLATION, Giving the FDA such authority.
Bear in mind, there could and HAVE BEEN situations in which medication manufacturering plants, located within the U.S. have had to shut down production for a period of time.
For instance, when FDA inspections discovered a problem. THIS, specifically is why Federal law,’allows’citisens to import up to 3 months of Rx medication from foreign pharmacies, excepting “controlled” substances such as vicoden.
Because they KNEW there would be times when U.S. production would experience supply chain disruption of some sort.
THATS,why he is talking about insuring there are multiple or diverse sources of supply.
India is our friend, here. They have a massive pharmacuetical industry, and in fact virtually ALL the HIV medications being Rx’d to patients in the U.S. are made in India.
Currently around 70 different meds, IIRC.
FDA/CDC/WHO…..all the same….follow the money
I don’t believe that in the past any government organization had to approve the overseas manufacture of just about anything (other than proprietary ultra high tech defense items) since those in power before President Trump were all operating under the “globalist “free” market” concept.
President Trump has been the first President since globalism became fashionable in the late 1980s to recognize the serious threat that principle imposed upon our workers, our economy, and our nation.
Didn’t President Trump sign a right to try law recently….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, he did.
Pass it on, regarding digital currencies.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/press/ft-on-the-grab-for-power/
O/T
This guy looks like that loudmouth for the dems Chris Hahn that Tucker has on frequently. His brother?
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2018/11/13/sp111418-winds-of-change-the-case-for-new-digital-currency
I believe if you go to the home page, clic on “Guidelines for posting” and READ, it says something like;
Please do NOT post just a link. Give a short discription, so readers can decide IF they want to read the link or not, without having to clic on it.
Sorry to be a traffic cop, but it appears Sundance needs to post the guidelines,
…AGAIN, and everybody NEEDS to READ them,…sheesh!
Dutchman – Thanks for being a traffic cop. It’s always irritating when people post a link or video with no description. I, for one, am not going to waste time clicking on every link to see what it is. I like to be able to choose what to watch or read. I appreciate it that someone else feels the same way.
Your welcome, and its not just that I feel this way.
Its the POSTING GUIDELINES, as per SUNDANCE.
His house, his rules. I have also pointed out to several commenters, ALSO in the guidelines, to leave frequent spacing, as you see me doing here.
Despite this, one of those I pointed this out to, said he/she couldn’t be bothered, just because I was reading on a smartphone, totally missing that that is the reason given in the guidelines.
Sheesh, …appteciate the support.
Thanks, Dutch!
No problem. Our sight is getting a LOT more traffic, since the lockdown.
Poor adrem is probably working fingers to the bone, so I figure if a few of us old timers edumacate the newbies, take the pressure off.
Reminds me, its timevto go on the Home page, and hit the DONATE button,…cause I can.
Urge those who are able, to join me, cause Sundance is carrying us through this tribulation!
Yes, the FDA needs work. And they have needed it for a long time.
Let me describe, for example, what happens to imports of food. Let us say Chinese foodstuffs, because they have a lot of problems.
A 40’ container arrives packed with lotus root. The FDA samples it, and Customs gives the shipment a “conditional release”, which means the importer can pick up their product, but cannot sell it until the FDA test results are complete and indicate the product is within compliance. But…the importer does not wait, and sells the product, and it is consumed.
Now the FDA determines that the product was unfit for human consumption, and notifies the importer to redeliver the product to a bonded warehouse fir destruction or export. The importer admits they sokd it, or they try to substitute some other product and get caught. Customs issues a liquidated damages penalty, which after sone wrangling, is mitigated to a small amount. The importer pays the small penalty as a cost of doing business.
What could go wrong?
How about some actions to mitigate the destruction of liberty and the pursuit of happiness and other Natural or God given rights? There are some actions being taken to mitigate the destruction of the economy, but I don’t see any actions to mitigate the destruction of liberty and the pursuit of happiness and other Natural or God given rights. In fact, the opposite.
LikeLiked by 5 people
John, my friend in Guatemala says that they have just gone under a more restrictive lockdown. She says that people are just tired of the drama. Like here, the facts on the ground do not match the hysteria. They also sense that there is something very nefarious about this whole thing. Interesting that she says the main topic of conversation there is the loss of liberties.
She says that the people will likely stay calm until Easter, but at that point she thinks there will be problems. I think the same for the US. We need a change.
South Korea example.
Appears that the critical issue is that they were able to test EVERYBODY very early on, quarantining only the positives and not the entire frikking country.
And that speaks to our inability to test early on.
Those who tested negative for the virus went back to school and work. Those who tested positive for the virus with little or mild symptoms were quarantined.
The other very important practice they did was to quarantine the elderly to stay at home to keep them from getting it in the first place. This, too, prevented hospitals from being flooded with such cases …
This graph illustrates their “curve” and also visually puts number of deaths in perspective (the thin red bars)
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/an_eyewitness_perspective_on_how_south_korea_tackled_the_covid19_virus.html
… sorry, graphs are of no use without the explanation
blue bars are sick, green bars are recovered, red bars are fatalities
source article in Russian, apparently, that’s what google translate defaulted to when I pasted in the legend descriptions
https://index.minfin.com.ua/reference/coronavirus/geography/south_korea/
Nim, is there an implicit statement they did 100% testing? It does not track.
We also no nothing about the test as to its accuracy. We have the greatest research capabilities and look at the time it took us to get a quick and reliable test.
All the stats in this are farcical.
No – I re-read the article and didn’t find a statement that they tested 100% of the population of 52 million.
But I’m not sure that’s entirely necessary.
However there IS a statement that implies they focused efforts at airports.
Had we focused on airport arrivals and borne down hard on that infection pathway we’d be way, way better off. Had we focused more effort on travelers ARRIVING in the US, we’d have had a chance to prevent much of the SEEDING of the virus all across the US.
Recall that in Feb we had news accounts of Chinese **STILL** arriving in the US despite PresTrump having “shut down” flights “from China” on Jan 30.
Despite the “shutdown” news footage showed Chinese still arriving via 2- and 3-hop indirect flights from intermediate airports.
And in Feb and as late as March, as PresTrump shut down flights from Italy, there was news footage of passengers arriving and not being “screened”, not even for temperature, with throngs crowed in customs queues shoulder to shoulder and then simply released with a pamphlet advising them to self-quarantine for 14 days. And blind-trusting that they would.
Again, had the US focused whatever testing capability we DID have at airports and in truly shutting down travel from foreign countries, we’d be way better off.
From the article:
So how is it that the South Koreans got a handle on this virus without stopping the economy or shutting down the country? South Korea has a crowded population of some 52 million people crammed into a geographical location about the size of Indiana, a perfect situation for a pandemic to spread – but it didn’t. And yes, when I flew in and out of Korea, it was also very apparent they took communicable diseases seriously, particularly at airports. Health is a very much part of their daily routine.
My contact friend went on to point out, “Yes, I feel very blessed to be living here in South Korea during this time. There are several factors, I think, that have made South Korea so successful in how they’ve handled it. They started screening for fevers, wearing masks, putting out hand sanitizer everywhere, and just trying to make the public aware of what was happening. They were also very proactive, in testing and separating anyone who tested positive for the virus, whether they were showing symptoms or not. Because as you are correct, the majority of the cases are quite mild. It’s just very contagious. So South Korea ended up turning some factory warehouses and training areas into large quarantine centers for anyone who had mild symptoms or no symptoms, but still tested positive for the virus. That saved our hospitals only for the small percentage that were actually seriously sick.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
… ah – and I see that I said “EVERYBODY” in my original comment
that was my characterization, not from the article, as I re-read it
As I fear we’ll be saying more and more in this Formerly Great Nation of ours:
“Lo siento”
True nim, it’s called people looking out for themselves, their own people
They’re not bound to or listening to what some third world terrorist turned “World Health” Czar under China’s control tells them
But of course America does. We bow to every globalist organization like little school children
America, where fools are led by treasonous criminals. Amazing how we let this happen
LikeLiked by 2 people
We -still- have insufficient testing resources.
Contact the White House – seriously, doctors need to start protesting en masse! Get in touch with your local media stations until you find one that will cover the story – once one of them does, the others will have to follow suit! This needs to be happening ALL of the country so that a) EVERYONE knows about the effectiveness of hydroxy/Zpack combo and b) they also find out their doctor isn’t allowed to prescribe it for them if they get sick!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They (Globalist, Dems, Deep State) want people to die and the economy to collapse. POTUS needs to use the Defense Production Act to get chloroquine out in spades. Seems something going on behind the curtain to block it, big pharma, Gates??. Somebody should do something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been waiting for romney to “Chime In”.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please do. I’m not a twitterer and not sure I’d paste it in correctly
thx
Dr. Bill and Dr. McPherson to Fauci: Lead me, follow me or get the hell out of my way!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I took a crack at it – for purposes here I placed a leading star on the twitter links so they don’t expand and obscure what I sent literally:
Message to The President
Dear Mr. President:
Doctors are being prevented from prescribing chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine by state and hospital authorities
Sounds like the President needs to lean on his health “experts” / CDC / FDA to issue permissive guidelines – or better yet – MANDATORY permissiveness at administrative levels above the prescribing physician.
*https://twitter.com/drmcph/status/1246888907234476040
DrBill @DrBill_MD_
I am a licensed physician in Utah. I tried to prescribe hydroxychloroquine but the pharmacist said the state had taken over the distribution of the drug. Even though I’m licensed, I cannot prescribe it. This is WRONG!
Michael McPherson @drmcph
I’m an MD in TX. Tried to prescribe hydoxychloroquine in my hospital. It was blocked by the ID doctor because he said all the evidence was anecdotal.
*https://twitter.com/loopielupie/status/1246905879338893319
Juliekins @loopielupie
Daughter has #COVID19 I BEGGED doctors to give my daughter #Hydroxychloroquine they refused. I have Lupus, gave her mine.
Same with a Z pack. 20 days no improvement, 4 days after the drugs she is symptom free.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The address, once again:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Bombard it folks.
I’m sure that not everything submitted gets in front of the President’s eyes, but when the employees are forced to start keeping tallies by message subject and topic, greater chance that that summary gets in front of President’s lower-level assistants, perhaps even Chief of Staff
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nim,
Just emailed the President about this…….Also invited him and Mel over for dinner for brisket and fixins’
Thank You , Nim 😊
… and thanks to Mo for posting the original twits
Everyone needs to keep mentioning Zinc with the hydroxylchloroquine: the chloroquine opens the door (key) for Zonc to enter the cell – Zinc inhibits replication of RNA viruses – Covid-19 is an RNA virus.
I don’t know that chloroquine by itself would do anything without added Zinc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regarding zinc, I’d bet money that prescribing doctors are well aware of that.
They get medical bulletins that include that information, my anesthetist brother clued me in to that a month or more ago and cautioned to also supplement with copper if one is supplementing zinc (a proper balance between the two is necessary for good health).
What’s more serious – as Mo’s posted tweets make clear – is that administrators are throwing up roadblocks to prevent prescribing physicians from getting orders filled for their patients.
That is: administrators are thwarting the ready availability of chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine, in contravention of the nation’s and the President’s interests in getting immediate treatment in place for this virus.
To the extent that choroquine / hydroxychloroquine treatment is – in a sense – a valid element of PresTrump’s “agenda”, administrators are thwarting the President’s agenda and the health and economic interests of the nation.
It’s bad enough that Dr Fauci has to be dragged kicking and screaming to admit its efficacy for coronavirus, but that additionally there is an army of resistors out there in the medical administration community that are also bound and determined to thwart the President’s initiatives on behalf of the country.
nim, FYI the @loopielupie twitter account “no longer exists”. I don’t know if it was legit and twit deactivated or not legit and person deleted account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx, yes I’m aware, see my remarks elsewhere on the thread and other commentors pointing out that giviing your prescription to someone else is a felony
she probably got some legal advice about that and closed her account
For all the money we spend on these Gold-Plated agencies and their un-fireable bureaucrats, they were grossly unprepared when not actively obstructionist.
This can’t go on.
NOTICE
This was a TEST. It was only a TEST.
If this had been a REAL Pandemic, with fatality rates of greater than 60%, and MORE contagious than the flu,…we’d all be DEAD now.
We now return to your regularly scheduled programming,……
As the Stomach turns,….
And this is what we get, from people who have been saying for YEARS;
“Its NOT a matter of ‘IF’, only a matter of ”WHEN”.
Of coarse, PERHAPS they didn’t get the funding, year after year. Should be easy enough to see the funding to NIH and CDC, for last 10 years, and what it was allocated for.
IF they didn’t get the funding,….well, THATS on CONgress,…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was about funding and politics. Now there is political messaging for November.
To correct an earlier post, I was incorrect. Euroimmune IgG/IgA ELISAs are only CE marked not FDA emergency use cleared. Only their NAT assay was cleared for emergency use. We still don’t have a reliable way to determine immunity status.
No, they have ‘put out a call’ to University research labs, to do the work, and I assume the Oracle web portal is so they can exchange info.
Which takes us to do we really want to continue having the offspring of CCP members, ‘studying'(spying) at our top research universities?
WHY does that NOT seem like a REALLY STOOPID idea?
“The POTUS has total, unrestricted authority to BAN any individual, or any “class” of individuals from entering the country, for any reason or NO reason.”
Paraphrasing, here.
How about, when this is resolved, banning Student visas for people from China?
ANY research, since they are pilfering industrial as well as military technologies.
As a PUNISHMENT for CHI-NA’s AGGREGIOUS behavior, in its handling of the CV, and its dealings with the rest of the World.
To say nothinh of increasing TARIFFS, to compensate for the cist to the U.S. of 6 trillion $’s.
Hey, he gave a BUNCH of the tariff $ to U.S. farmers, when CHI-NA hurt them, so WHY NOT?
A few more million anecdotes like this and the pandemic will be over.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Silly Americans. You can not have access to a drugs that can stop this virus in its tracks. We, the chosen ones have determined that you need a vaccine. A vaccine, which of course will take the best and brightest months to develop. We then get to patent it, link up with big Pharma and get rich, pushing mandatory vaccines for all! Not to mention book deals, documentaries and a Nobel Prize.
Until then, continue social distancing and We will keep you apprised of our progress. /s
LikeLiked by 10 people
A Dr interview and posted on this site said the Hydroxychloroquine cost $20 per treatment. Now you know why big pharma cannot let out the facts on that medicine. My charges to medicare for a flu shot at my primary care physician was over $1000.
LikeLiked by 4 people
WHAT????
Why the sarcasm tag? That’s a paraphrase of the dream couple of Fauci and Gates.
Bill Gatesofhell.
Then of course since it’s rushed there might be more side effects than usual.
Is there a presser today?
7:PM Eastern
Interesting – originally there wasn’t going to be one so I wonder if something came up in the meetings today that changed the President’s mind?!
Very stable genius indeed!
SD, I totally agree that bringing our manufacturing base home will be one of the good outcomes from this mess. Ten or twenty years ago, corporate boards and c-suite execs would be criticized for not moving manufacturing and supply chains to China et. al. to reduce costs and boost profits. Now, things have changed so that those same decision makers will be criticized for having too much dependency on offshore manufacturing. While labor is cheap, we now understand that there can be great costs associated with manufacturing overseas. Reorienting our manufacturing base back to the USA is a good thing, especially for “critical” industries such as pharmaceuticals,
defense components and technology.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One thing that is predictable about the left is that once they put a scheme in place to try and take out their opposition, they can’t help themselves but to rush to the end game that they’re attempting to acheive. So it appears the end game this time around is to create no win situation for Republicans.
Either A: the Republican Governors and PDJT didn’t act quickly enough and killed innocent people (false on all accounts), B: they reopened the economy too quickly and thereby killed more people, or C: Donald Trump caused the 2nd Great Depression. The first two accusations can be refuted, but if we do go into a depression, that can’t be refuted.
The best course of action just on a political basis is to open back the economy as soon as possible. Tens of millions of Americans will appreciate it and not look kindly upon the demonrats who want to continue their economic misery.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/04/false-media-narrative-of-red-state-negligence-in-wuhan-virus-response/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Donald Trump is exactly the right president for this moment in time.”
Amen to that. The Lord truly works in mysterious ways.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our President Trump is in a gigantic struggle to stop the evil thing we call “Deep State” Only President Trump with the help of our Lord stands a chance. Keep up the prayers
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Donald has few if any friends in this totally F corrupt government! And that is on both sides of the aisle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
David, a shepard boy, had NO CHANCE against Goliath, a literal GIANT, battle hardened warrior.
Does anyone really need a reminder of who won?
DJT stood NO chance, with -0- experience in Politics, against the vaunted Clinton machine, the Bush Dynasty, the RNC, the DNC, the Media, the CoC, the combined global elistits cabal aligned with CHINA.
NO CHANCE,to win the election, and even if he did they had an “Insurance policy”, GUARANTEED to take him out.
The,FIX was in, a DONE DEAL, cause Senate Republicons were IN on it.
Hmmm,…I sleep quite soundly at night.
No surprise, but Don, Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle agree wit Sundance. Great interview!
She always asks the best questions and keeps her guests on point with regards to providing answers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something that repeats something else and is therefore unnecessary.
Manufacture all of our critical drugs in the USA, Zero Redundancy period end stop.
Will you “Knowingly” let someone inject a “vaccine” made in China into you or your children?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy. Put a 3,000% tariff on medical supplies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe these politicians want higher death rates on purpose.. With this drug regimen or country can open back up. I’ve gone from frustrated to enraged in the past few days.
If the US only has 29M pills as opposed to doses, and you need 14 for a regimen, then you only have enough for 2M people in the US. Make more pills. That was not made clear yesterday.
You said: “I believe these politicians want higher death rates on purpose..”
I want to plagiarize your words with one small addition:
“I believe these DEEP STATE politicians want higher death rates on purpose..”
Thank-you and MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, seems well placed within The President’s Administration. Each time I hear him speek the more confident, in him, I become. He seems in his element.
The FDA appears to be in capable hands.
Great interview!
Thank You, SD!!
Anyone remember this? I will never forget.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Jeanine explains how uranium is used in the fight against cancer. That is why the sale of our uranium to Russia is and will always be very personal to her. She feels she is alive because of it. And The Kenyan and the ILLary gave it away, for a fee, payable to themselves.
God only knows what else they gave away…
“As President, I hereby declare uranium to be a Strategic National Resource and am nationalizing the Uranium One holdings, which immediately become property of the U.S. Government
“Those having purchased mineral rights to those properties may contact The Clinton Foundation for a refund or other compensation or arrangement”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Works for me.
one thing .i think PT can pretty much be assured of winning the rep run states that did not go to shelter in place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Florida lost my vote. I’ll be abstaining now. Screw al, of them.
Did you catch the “immunity passports” on our phones? Where are you coming from? Where are you going? For what purpose? Let me see your papers! [Not sure if I like this precedent.]!
Neither do many of us! Nazis coming!
Why are we not supplying those at risk with Chloroquine?
https://www.thecable.ng/novartis-to-donate-130m-doses-of-chloroquine-to-fight-coronavirus
