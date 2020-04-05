Sunday Talks: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Discusses Latest COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts…

Coronavirus task force member and FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, appears on Fox News to discuss the latest U.S. effort to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

Maria Bartiromo asks a great question about what the U.S. can do to reduce our national dependency on China for the manufacturing of critical healthcare products and medicines. Dr Hahn explains the FDA role in that process and what intervention is possible by the U.S. government to mitigate that dependency.

One of the positive outcomes from this larger conversation is increased public pressure on government officials to support what President Donald Trump has been saying for years about bringing back critical manufacturing to the U.S. Long before he was a politician President Trump was very public in saying this should be our number-one priority.

Donald Trump is exactly the right president for this moment in time.