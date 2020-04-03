NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Economy and Unemployment…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to answer Sandra Smith’s dramatic questions about the U.S. economy collapsing and “dropping into the deepest recession in U.S. history.” The Trump administration has devoted enormous resources to the COVID-19 stimulus package to keep families and small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.
.
Meanwhile Bill Hemmer is waxing philosophically about hearing the sounds of birds in Manhattan for the first time in generations and what that means to America. According to the knucklehead COVID-19 appears to be forcing planet earth to heal itself from a parasitic human society that lost connection to their deeper selves.
Meanwhile on CNN Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin play the role of “influencers” for the WHO; selling with dramatic flare what it’s like to cope with Coronavirus, and how that changes you as a person to become more deep and connected to your center sphere… It’s a level of enlightenment only possible through the virus.
Friggin’ nuts.
All of this.
Friggin nuts but I know DJT and the people around have this.
The problem is what they have is a stick, no make that a box, of dynamite and the fuse is getting short.
The corona hoax is a stick of dynamite with a short burning fuse!
…and like I have said for years…the Fake Media is nothin’ but actors impersonating as journalists.Fake Fake Fake…and Drama. Drama. Drama.
And thanks to President Trump and Sundance for shedding a light on Fake Media and their word games, we are onto them.
How about a “Fake News Sucks” Rally call for this year’s elections, since I’ve forgotten the original name of that “news” company…..emmm…oh, well, it’s irrelevant. 😉
There is nothing we have experienced directly or have been credibly told by any level of government, even by DJT, to justify what is being done to us and our economy. Our economy is us, that is what gives us freedom! Giving up our economy is like checking ourselves into prison…
This country is engaging in an orgy of self-mutilation, bandages or no bandages..
Fauci must be fired and fauci-ism must be cast out.
Again, if the campaign is protracted, the resources of the State will not be equal to the strain. Now, when your weapons are dulled, your ardor damped, your strength exhausted and your treasure spent, other chieftains will spring up to take advantage of your extremity.,b> Then no man, however wise , will be able to avert the consequences that must ensue.
– Sun Tzu
.
Well while some businesses are closed here in NE Oregon you can still go to the drug store ,buy groceries stop at he local hardware store,, Order take out as long as I have my permission slip from the Doc and the Care center my wife is at, everything’s good..
Local police aren’t going to pull you over for driving while old..
I will wait and see how bad it really is..
BTW Trump’s read Sun Tsu and Von Clausewicz ..
Thanks to PDJT:
(1) our weapons are NOT dulled, but the best in the world, and have been recently upgraded and updated thanks to his foresight (look, he has been openly aggressive towards the Chinese almost from Day 1, basically telling them that we’re going to take their livelihood away, first with tariffs, and then by taking all those manufacturing jobs back, and he KNEW that he needed a strong military in place to deter what is a typical response to economic hardship: war
(2) I don’t know about YOU, JohnCasper, but my ardor could not be LESS damped now than at almost any other time in my life! Is this a scary time? To be sure. I’m a small business owner. But guess what? I’d rather crawl over broken glass on my bare hands and knees with PDJT leading the way than with any other person alive. He WILL get us through this, intact, and even better than before;
(3) our strength hasn’t even been tested yet, let alone exhausted! we go through two world wars during which in those darkest of days the survival of not just ours, but every republic in the world was in questions;
(4) our treasure isn’t spent – far from it;
(5) everything PDJT and Pence have been doing and saying the past three years have been in preparation for something like this (Calm Before the Storm tweet from 2017, Pence telling Naval Academy grads that they WILL fight on a battlefield in their careers, rebuilding the military, redrafting NAFTA to protect our economy from China-dumping, tariffs, trade agreements with new and more friendly allies; because PDJT has been openly challenging the status quo, and typically, historically, that CAN, can lead to conflict, so best be prepared, eh?
Buck up, little camper. We have a real team of leaders at the helm. Nothing has stopped them thus far (and we KNOW the other side has tried to derail him), and nothing is going to, because he is acting from a position of love and compassion for his fellow man/woman, and love conquers all (it DOES help that we have a kick ass military!)
our strength hasn’t even been tested yet, let alone exhausted! we got through two world wars during which, in those darkest of days, the survival of not just ours but every republic in the world was in question;
Well, I suppose when we hit 20% Fauci driven unemployment (the St. Louis Fed says it could reach 30%), we could say “so what” and just draft a few tens of millions of unemployed and have a war with China to keep them from being couped up and bored.
Such a defeatist attitude is not worth engaging. Sorry, JohnCasper, but I’m going to concentrate on encouraging and uplifting and ‘Merica, F— Yeah! comments, because that’s what I need to do to keep MY spirits up, which helps me stay sane in this period of extraordinary unknowns.
As scary as this is, and it is…we ARE living through history. All those times in grade school, in college, law school, and after…reading about events in history that were so impactful they changes the course of history…this is one.
What did Jesus say to his disciples when they awoke him, afraid, scared, as he slept in a boat during a storm?
He woke up and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Peace! Be still!” Then the wind ceased, and there was a dead calm. He said to them, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?” And they were filled with great awe and said to one another, “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?”
it’s PDJT, is who it is!
(that’s not blasphemy, it’s me keeping my spirits up!)
I apologize, I copied and pasted that last paragraph from Wikipedia, and in my enthusiasm, forgot to give credit to where credit is dues. My bad. Here is the link.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calming_the_storm
The human race has hit a dead end.
Now it’s been ten thousand years
Man has cried a billion tears
For what he never knew
Now man’s reign is through
But through eternal night
The twinkling of starlight
So very far away
Maybe it’s only yesterday
In The Year 2525. Super cool song you don’t hear very often. I don’t think I’ve ever seen it referenced here!
If man is still alive; if woman can survive
Buffalo Springfield!
Zager and Evans.
Its the most expensive “nuts” in the history of mankind
You said it, Buck. It occurs to me that Americans now have a front-row preview of life as it would be if the socialist democraps are ever in power again. The WuFlu situation sucks, is painful, is horrible and surreal – but it’s temporary.
Nuts. Complete nuts. Would you please repost President Trump and his little friends meme? Will Hassett step in front of cameras do you think?
Funny how Bill Hemmer didn’t notice the rats boldly taking over the streets.
It’s breathtaking how out of touch these elitist idiots in their ivory towers are. They don’t know anything about main street (and they don’t want to know) . It’s good for us that TV as a medium is fast coming to a close.
This ain’t going to work.. My “necessary” shopping trip today was like living in the book 1984.. Overhead speakers telling people government guidelines, marked off areas where to enter and exit, managers yelling at people to separate, and shelves of things you need empty.. It was sad, my wife literally shed a tear on the way home.. We must reopen the economy and just do our very best to protect the most vulnerable, you adults being adults… This isn’t going to end well if they keep it shutdown..
The China Virus is supposedly a death sentence.
Yet Cuomo is well enough to essentially do his normal job on CNN.
Do people really not possess logic and critical thought any more?
And why is HE allowed to continue going to work?
Well, trnathens, we have put into place strict protocols, so he wears a mask and gloves as he comes into the building…
Or, more likely, he’s on the drug combo PDJT mentioned, and isn’t even sick anymore.
But yeah, if HE can go to work, then WhyTF can’t the rest of us. And he’s in NEW YORK the epicenter of the epicenter?!
And no one has called him on this?!
He claims he’s broadcasting from his basement. Idk if true b/c using a simple green screen can make it look like you’re anywhere you want.
My kids have one up in my Living Room. Technically, I could go do a video right now, & appear as if I’m floating around in Space. 😁
Anyhow, “Live from Fredo’s Basement” is what they want you to believe.
And that woman reporter from CNN as well. She was sick yesterday and is now over it. She got her results back in a day. I say BS.
Sandra Smith was so STUPID She got corrected by Kudlow SEVERAL times and he basically called her a DRAMA QUEEN
Fox has gone friggin shat hole
This is what it looks like when the decades-old globalist power structure cracks down on the western world when it tries to buck the system. This isn’t about a minor virus. It’s about power. Don’t forget that when it’s time to hit the polls – although, at this rate, I wonder if the globalists won’t push to close the polls altogether, or do it all through the mail so their useful idiots can throw out the votes they don’t want to see.
The $1,000,000 question is….Did either Fredo or Baldwin get treated with HCQ+Z-pac+Zinc? Inquiring minds want to know?
Do they really have it?
Communist News Network is hoping for a ratings bump either way.
guarantee they did, and guarantee PDJT was already taking it when he mentioned it at the presser, and has been taking it as a prophylactic.
Can I prove it? Nope, but PDJT loves to foreshadow, that’s why I love reading his transcripts. He uses throw-away lines to which no one pays attention, and then WHAM! two weeks later, a month later…”uh, looks like PDJT may have been right, but we can’t say it, cause then we’ll look even more stupid than we are, already…”
Do they have their own ventilators in their homes? If they do they better have a personal doctor on standby and a tech to adjust the ventilator.
I wouldn’t believe all the stupidity of the hysteria were it not for some of my own family responding that way. I find myself retreating only to keep my sanity.
Best thing to do now is live right by God and pray respectfully and reverently, that his will be done and that you are ready for Him to use you as he has always planned. It can get much, much crazier than this. I think it will, and soon. God will protect His remnant.
1 Peter 5:10. And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.
It’s not nuts.
It’s a vile, evil plan from the black hearts of men and woman under direct influence of the prince of the power of the air, the serpent Satan.
Jesus warned there would be birthing pains long before the second birth, meaning His return.
Men will become more and more puffed up with pride, considering themselves gods unto their own devices.
This is only a little look into the cesspool of evil the world will become.
The enemy isn’t Dems, as much as they’re hated and reviled. They’re but pawns of our real enemy, Satan.
…..for though we walk in the flesh, we do not wage war according to the flesh…the weapons of our warfare are spiritual, not carnal…to the tearing down of strongholds….
Pray like your life depended on it. Because it surely does, and that of your family, and our country.
I think only president trump can stop this runaway freight train. He needs to take command of the task force exclusively. No doubt Pence brought those two dr. To president Trump. No opposing opinions on something as critical as shutting a country’s economy down.
I think president Trump is feeling some heat though. He pushed back a little on de. b (can’t spell her last name) yesterday in the press conference. I hate to say it but maybe his base needs to start pushing to get this debacle corrected.
These people are out of control. Even going so far as suggesting men should shave all facial hair. And even couples should stay six feet apart when out for a walk. Not going to happen. I’m not social distancing from my husband.
I was kind of okay with the 15 day shutdown but President Trump lost me with completely insane extension to April 30th. When he started blabbering about the 2.2 million deaths from Coronavirus I knew that he had been drinking the Koolaid that Dr. Fauci and Brix had mixed up for him. Unfortunately, with Vice President Pence standing there holding the ridiculous 30 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD sign I also realized that Pence had poured it in his glass! We are totally screwed. New York metropolitan area has 50% of the County’s Coronavirus deaths and not even 1% of the population.
I suspect civil disobedience will begin long before April 30th.
It has been in place since the first “emergency” was declared.
Yep , his polls are falling, people are losing confidence, i don’t know if there is enough time to get us back before the election.
We had to turn off Stu Varney this morning as he kept on and on about the “depression” we are in.
We are now watching reruns of old westerns and sitcoms instead of the “news”.
Varney is in New York. There’s no hope there. If he were in Bismark North Dakota where the governor hadn’t imprisoned him in his home 24/7, Varney would have a different outlook.
And that’s what’s wrong with CNN/FOX/FoxBusiness/CNBC/Bloomberg – all based in NY, all insular and isolated in 4 walls – watching the same tv news shows – its a vicious cycle.
Dread, doom, depression.
They’re dragging the rest of the country with them.
I wish the President would get rid of Fauci. And to that – How is it Fauci hasn’t caught this virus? He’s been all over the place?
The Nation is going way lower, more than it went higher before
Time there was MAGA and plenty, but that cup soon runneth no more
Though we could not caution all, we still tried to warn a few
Dont lend your hand to raise no flag atop no Ship of Fauci Fools
Ship of Fauci Fools on a delusional sea
Ship of Fauci Fools sail away from we.
It was later than we thought, when we still might have believed in you
Now we can no longer accept your destruction, Ship of Fauci Fools
I want all of these so-called celebrities to show us the tests.
This whole mess will end very soon, my opinion. very
President Trump is in an impossible situation. None of the Federal plans can possibly put a dent in the damage to our country and to our work force. I have watched every minute of his daily press conferences. He has been a wonderful president. For the first time yesterday, I turned the press conference off. It was extremely boring because it was blather. Much talk of such hard work, no sleep, big programs, huge logistics, technology, federal mandates… but no mention at all of malaria medication. No commentary on data, how death statistics are being withheld, mis-reported, how the criteria was changed for covid-19 death reporting. Each HOUR this economy is shut down is causing irreparable damage.
The SARS Coronavirus panic dropped the market 20% in March 2003, under Bush, and it came roaring back even higher by July. In other words, they’ve done this before to a Republican administration before an election
And the Republican won!!… and he was a Bush. 😎🇺🇸 #TrumpLandslide
That is true but the media, democrat party and major investors were not actively trying to crash or resisting measures to get back on track at that point in time. Everybody temporarily buried the hatchet until things improved. Evens same occurred under Obama.
Major forces in this country are going scorched-earth no matter the damage or casualties for political as well as monetary gain.
Under normal conditions things would improve. We are now in unknown territory whereby major internal forces flat don’t care the level of damage they cause.
But nothing closed up. We need a definite date for opening.
Well, at this point, a deep recession may be an improvement over the D word.
The dream of the AOC crowd may come to pass with us eating algea cakes and picking ticks off each other. You’ll wish you only got the wuhan virus then.
