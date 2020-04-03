NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Economy and Unemployment…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News to answer Sandra Smith’s dramatic questions about the U.S. economy collapsing and “dropping into the deepest recession in U.S. history.” The Trump administration has devoted enormous resources to the COVID-19 stimulus package to keep families and small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus outbreak.

.

Meanwhile Bill Hemmer is waxing philosophically about hearing the sounds of birds in Manhattan for the first time in generations and what that means to America. According to the knucklehead COVID-19 appears to be forcing planet earth to heal itself from a parasitic human society that lost connection to their deeper selves.

Meanwhile on CNN Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin play the role of “influencers” for the WHO; selling with dramatic flare what it’s like to cope with Coronavirus, and how that changes you as a person to become more deep and connected to your center sphere… It’s a level of enlightenment only possible through the virus.

Friggin’ nuts.

All of this.