Maria Bartiromo Questions 3M CEO Mike Roman About Selling Healthcare Masks To Foreign Governments…

Everything you would ever need to know about a slimy multinational corporate executive is laid out in this interview with 3M CEO Mike Roman.  While answering questions globalist Roman tries to hide what 3M is doing by stuttering and stammering around cover words.

Keep in mind, 3M is a U.S. owned company doing manufacturing business inside China. However, Beijing took control over 3M and nationalized their manufacturing facilities.  But Roman doesn’t want to admit what happened. Listen carefully at 03:00:

“we have produced millions of respirators and now we have arranged to import more masks from China.  We have an agreement to allow us to export ten million additional masks a month out of China”…

  1. FofBW says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Somebody is in BIG trouble!! 😁

  2. CC says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    key words….”agreement” and “allow us to export…from China”……that ten million masks…are they the assembly line rejects? Asking for a friend….

    • dougofthenorth says:
      April 3, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      Yeah, I think my opinion of a once great Minnesota company has just gone out the window. These corporatists really really do suck. I am going to buy my glue, tape and….masks for somewhere else from now on.
      There motto was always, make it by the mile and sell it by the inch, and their prices were always high. Now their prices are still high and their new motto is now, make is somewhere else, lets screw America.

    • frogtongue says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:31 pm

      they are the ones that a young Chinese “worker” was wiping on the bottom of his shoes . . .

    • stripmallgrackle says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:47 pm

      He knows full well people who lost manufacturing jobs to China watching. Weasel words most necessary.

      Pants down! Don’t shoot!

  3. NJMAGA says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    A perfect example of why America hasn’t come First in the past 30 years. Just like the swamp, he thinks we’re stupid too. And to have the audacity to show your face on national tv. Sit down and shut up, the jigs up, we’re onto all of you.

  4. Lanna says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    And here’s their Open Secrets donation page: https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs//summary?id=D000021800 Money was going to Mean Amy, Bernie, Pocahontas, Mayor Pete and Yang as well as both dem and republicans congressional and Senate campaign committees.

    Note that in 2019, 31 of their 38 lobbyists previously held government jobs.

  5. Ellie says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    He sounds nervous. I wonder why?

  6. thedoc00 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    To think this guy could have gone to the President and even gone public to “truthfully” explain, China Inc ate our homework but we are repurposing facilities in the US to help the crisis. All would have been forgive and President would have given him a star stamp on his wrist as well as some public cover until production got going.

    Wonders how the truth can be so simple and easy when applied.

    • ATheoK says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Which part of Roman’s statement, “agreement to allow us to export ten million additional masks a month out of China” are you misunderstanding?

      Roman was keeping production in China.
      There is nothing in Roman’s statement that indicates a current effort inside 3M to physically manufacture N95 masks in America.

      Roman’s insistence upon the “agreement” is to distract people from the fact that China nationalized 3M’s manufacturing plant in China where Roman expects to get his 3M N95 masks for America.

      How long does it take to set up a production/assembly line to assemble N95 masks?
      3M should have the fabrics and ventilators on hand.

      Cutting the fabrics to size should be easy to set up. Especially if 3M already has or can lease fabric cutting lines.
      Putting together N95 masks is not rocket science!

      Basically, there is no reason 3M could not do exactly what MyPillow did, on a much larger scale.

      Quite likely, Roman is strictly an administrator.
      Leadership or risk taking not required.
      If Roman did anything it was to ask direct reports for analyses on options and what the investors think; all while thinking how to downplay China nationalizing industries to those same investors.

      Meaning, Roman was likely weeks away from getting those reports and from the board meeting where decisions are made.

      Odds are that the next 3M board meeting discusses replacing Roman.
      Failed to respond timely to America’s needs.
      Failed to prevent China nationalizing 3M manufacturing facilities.

      A nationalization possibly triggered by Roman or his representative stating something about 3M’s agreement with China to export N95 masks; when China came calling to get a higher proportion of the masks.
      China can be infuriatingly patient when pursuing their plots, yet exhibit zero patience when China is in a hurry.

    • jeans2nd says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      A wise and profound statement.
      Yet Swamp Creatures always lie, when the truth works out so much better for all.
      Says quite a bit about Our Ruling Elite vs regular old Americans.

  7. lansdalechip says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    I spent my career on Wall Street.
    Why don’t I believe this guy?
    Don’t give us smoke and mirrors: give us hard numbers and results.

  8. LibertyMatters says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Talk about being stuck between a rock and communist…this is going to get ugly for 3M Shareholders fast given DJT is involved and the DPA has been invoked….

  9. Chieftain says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Listen at 8:00.
    American company manufacturing in Red China sees China diverting American owned goods back to China irrespective of contracts.
    Foolish CEOs made America dependent on factories in communist controlled country.

    • LibertyMatters says:
      April 3, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      CEOs sure but don’t forget the Corporate Board and Shareholders…WallStreet

    • FrankieZee says:
      April 3, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      At the end of the day, China is going to wish they never messed with Trump as well as the D RATS.

    • thedoc00 says:
      April 3, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      CEO’s sure but don’t forget the State Departments of the preceding administrations who signed all those Export Licenses and License Renewals that sent US Factories to China and elsewhere. Let’s not forget all the preceding administrations who heaped taxes and regulations as well as allowed foreign governments to raise tariffs on these companies making it cost prohibitive to survive.

  10. booger71 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I don’t plan on wearing a mask anyway, but especially wouldn’t wear one from the Chinese Communist Party

  11. rah says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Listened to it all. That guy didn’t help 3M’s case one bit. In fact his obvious failure to be straight up front and honest just hurt them more. People can tell when a guy is trying to walk a verbal tight rope and that whole conversation was a great example of just that. It is also quite obvious he knew about the price gouging and didn’t do a damned thing about it.

  12. Carly says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Too bad he wasn’t on-camera at 4:26.
    Roman spent considerable time boasting how essential they are. That’s a call for a competition, perhaps small manufacturers, with government assistance. 3M makes a lot of medical products, and it would be nice for several diversified manufacturers to take a big BITE out of that market share.

  13. Simon Says says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    WW II IBM sold computing equipment and cards to Germany for census and tracking data. US State Dept was laison between US and German Corporate entities during the wartime.

  14. Simon Says says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    WW II IBM sold computing equipment and cards to Germany for census and tracking data. US State Dept was laison between US and German Corporate entities during the wartime.

  15. booger71 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    The whole idea we were sold when the Mega Corps went into China to build factories was to sell to the 1.2 billion ChiCom market, not to buy their crappy made junk from them after shutting down the US factories.

  16. I Hear You Now says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Mark Cuban (who even had kind words for PDJT in this interview) speaks of the 3M issue at ~14:45 on this interesting video from March 30 2020.

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/30/mark-cuban-stock-market-coronavirus-trump/

    By the way, Mark Cuban talks about this on the video: Mark Cuban and others are running ProjectN95.com to help get legitimate, quality N95 masks to Health Care Providers who need them.

    -snip-

    Project N95:

    The national clearinghouse to connect healthcare providers with critical equipment

    We get personal protective equipment to frontline medical workers across America. Items like gowns, gloves, ventilators, and masks. Our team is coordinating with manufacturers and suppliers across the globe.

    -snip-

    I know of a pharmacist for a big chain grocery store who had not been supplied one as of a few days ago and was not happy about that.

  17. not2worryluv says:
    April 3, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Another American Manufacturing Company that went for cheap Chinese labor and now has to figure out how to get the Chinese Handcuffs off.
    I remember as a kid they use to sell Chinese Handcuffs as a novelty item. I doubt too many of today’s CEO even know what they were – and they were the. Made in Japan.

  18. trapper says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Oh screw this. I can’t even finish it. Seize the entire company, 3M, disband the board, arrest Mike Roman, and put the military in charge of production and distribution through FEMA. Do the exact same thing to every single one of 3M’s distributors. Do it all today. Don’t waste time investigating who’s good and who’s bad. Take them all over. All N95’s for America. Let the Canadians wear their scarves, like we’re being told to do.

  19. John says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    It could be worse, all the manufacturing of M95 could have been in China. We can thank them for that. This can be sorted out without the public tar and feather.

  20. mostlyogauge says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Anything coming from the chicoms should not be allowed in the country.

  21. hocuspocus13 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    The Light at the End of the Tunnel…
    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    a BIG manufacturing BOOM in the USA

  22. Carly says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    (Inspired by the outspoken Hong Kong’r): 3M and Mike Roman is asshoe.

  23. rah says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    One other thing. Trump has been reluctant to use the DPA unless absolutely necessary and the very fact that they have against 3M kind of says it all. Early on the leftist press and democrats were screaming about declaring it and applying it but it’s turned out that so far that where and to whom it is being applied is not what they imagined. GM and now 3M. It really would be funny if it weren’t so serious.

    • waterthelibertytree01 says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      2 of the biggest US companies to be turned into Commie-cratic-globalists. So f’in sad.
      But there are hundred of others that need to get it together and get out of China.

  24. Patience says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    ….”we are expanding capacity” is NOT an answer to Maria’s question.
    >Actually it is.
    No loyalty to the USA
    No (no) control over an ‘American’ company

    Enough already!
    >Make what America NEEDS ~> in the USA

  25. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    I’m hearing in his voice an “OH SHIT” moment…oops I’m screwed……hope you have some bucks stashed somewhere buddy, ’cause you are about to lose your job.

  26. Richie says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Must be nice being able to prevent the spread of disease and stuff….CDC telling everyone masks dont work while hoarding them all for themselves doesnt help either.

  27. Sun Yat Sen says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    CEO of one of the largest companies on the planet and he sounds like he is using a shoe phone. Lack of the 5 “p’s” Prior Preparation Prevents Poor Performance. Or of some Boy Scouts — Be Prepared. The folks in charge of these sorts of preparations like the ones that told Cuomo he needed more ventilators dropped the ball somewhere along the line. Perhaps they did all they could and the media didn’t listen.

    More likely, the American companies don’t want to have large quantities of items in stock, “just in case,” because of the extra expenses. Property taxes on storage facilities, personal property taxes on inventory, and spoilage to name a few. Time to change the taxes that certain items of emergency preparedness should be exempt from taxation. Let people build up reserves without fear that they will have to pay more than the initial cost.

  28. Rgt says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Never forget

  29. wondering999 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    As late as mid-March, the Department of State (as Trump would say, Department of Deep State… and then Fauci would laugh into his hand) … was shipping PPE to Thailand and Kyrgyzstan

    https://www.usaid.gov/weekly/mar-13-2020

    “Friday, March 13, 2020 USAID Weekly – March 13, 2020
    “USAID Weekly Wrap Up

    ” USAID continues its response to COVID-19, providing personal protective equipment to Thailand and the Kyrgyz Republic…..
    Administrator Green stood up a COVID-19 Task Force to coordinate USAID’s response to the global pandemic”

    • wondering999 says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      According to Politico, USAID was responding to requests for PPE from American doctors and other medical people in Thailand; which would lead you to believe that these medical people had not received the first two boatloads. Are there warehouses someplace where our Department of State (or *whoever*) has been shipping PPE?

      While meanwhile, a highly skilled nurse in Knoxville TN quit, and called the media, because she was being asked to re-use masks multiple times, directly against instructions she had been given weeks earlier as best practice.

      Dr. Zelensky is absolutely correct, you don’t want to end up in a hospital if you can help it. Hospitals have infection control problems, and they don’t have sufficient PPE for staff who may be infected also. What a cluster.

  30. MaineCoon says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    He references it would be a humanitarian issue for 3M to not deliver to Canada & another country. A few minutes later he then in passing swings back to the humanitarian issue only this time he credits Maria with originally bringing it up. The 3rd time he speaks about the humanitarian issue, he again states that as long as everyone realizes the humanitarian issue that will arise in Canada if 3M doesn’t deliver. Maria (on top of it as ever) asks him….what about the American HCW who will suffer without the N95s. This arse repeatedly says he is glad the Defense Act has clarified and basically made the decision of 3M.

    This guy & 3M have no loyalty to USA. In the future 3M needs strong competition in the area of N95s. I’m sure The Boss is on it.

  31. Whistling_Past says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    3M:
    Money, Money, Money.

  32. bcsurvivor2 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Towards the end 14 minute mark…maria has the side eye glance of our suspicious cat…. wish I could save that.

    • rah says:
      April 3, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      Stop it at the place you want then open up the snipping tool and use it to save to your images.

      • bcsurvivor2 says:
        April 3, 2020 at 5:31 pm

        thanks RAH
        i will have to call my brother , who is my IT guy…. it’s beyond this old lady I could figure it out but I kinda don’t care too…….my stepson isn’t here right now otherwise I’d be golden with tech

  33. Johnny Bravo says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    11:20mins is where Maria squeezes his balls 🎾 🎾 ouch. Great interview

  34. Brant says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Selectively using DPA is calling out/showing the malefactors for what they are. Nationwide DPA would allow hiding in the weeds and thickets just like the dims want. This way each individual case is identified…….and my pillow is shown for it’s value.

  35. Rami says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    “Please don’t blame us, it was our middlemen. But look, we got permission to export our products from China into the US. Isn’t that good enough?”
    Don’t know about you, but I’d feel safer using products made in the USA.

  36. Linda K. says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    We never got caught before.

  37. rjones99 says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Word salad responses to simple questions. Just fire him. If his resellers are screwing us, he should have immediately terminated their contracts. I could give one crap about when those resellers got their inventory.

  38. franuche says:
    April 3, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Let’s see, a “US company” whose manufacturing plant is in China employs Chinese workers, and is managed by Chinese management… is arguably a Chinese company; therefore, the US CEO of that Chinese company says “We have an agreement to allow us to export ten million additional masks a month out of China.”

    “allow us to export… out of China.”

    “Allow us.”

    Who owns whom?

