Secretary Mnuchin Provides Updates on CARES Act Relief Funds….

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin provided additional information at the white house briefing today including an important new point: Social Security recipients will not need to file an income tax return to see a direct deposit.
After instruction from President Trump all SSI recipients will participate in the economic relief programs without taking further action. WATCH:
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously announced that small businesses (0 to 500 employees) and sole proprietorships can start applying for the coronavirus relief funds on April 3rd. One week later, April 10th, self-employed individuals, 1099 contractors and s-corps can apply. [Visit SBA.gov/coronavirus]
WASHINGTON – Following President Trump’s signing of the historic Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today announced that the SBA and Treasury Department have initiated a robust mobilization effort of banks and other lending institutions to provide small businesses with the capital they need.
The CARES Act establishes a new $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The Program will provide much-needed relief to millions of small businesses so they can sustain their businesses and keep their workers employed.
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” said Secretary Mnuchin.
“Treasury and the Small Business Administration expect to have this program up and running by April 3rd so that businesses can go to a participating SBA 7(a) lender, bank, or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved on the same day. The loans will be forgiven as long as the funds are used to keep employees on the payroll and for certain other expenses.”
“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly. Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level,” said Administrator Carranza.
“Speed is the operative word; applications for the emergency capital can begin as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans. We remain committed to supporting our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses and their employees, so that they can continue to be the fuel for our nation’s economic engine.”
The new loan program will help small businesses with their payroll and other business operating expenses. It will provide critical capital to businesses without collateral requirements, personal guarantees, or SBA fees – all with a 100% guarantee from SBA.
All loan payments will be deferred for six months. Most importantly, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities, and mortgage interest.
The Paycheck Protection Program is specifically designed to help small businesses keep their workforce employed. Visit SBA.gov/Coronavirus for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.
- The new loan program will be available retroactive from Feb. 15, 2020, so employers can rehire their recently laid-off employees through June 30, 2020.
Loan Terms & Conditions
- Eligible businesses: All businesses, including non-profits, Veterans organizations, Tribal concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors, with 500 or fewer employees, or no greater than the number of employees set by the SBA as the size standard for certain industries
- Maximum loan amount up to $10 million
- Loan forgiveness if proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated business operating expenses in the 8 weeks following the date of loan origination (due to likely high subscription, it is anticipated that not more than 25% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs)
- All loans under this program will have the following identical features:
- Interest rate of 0.5%
- Maturity of 2 years
- First payment deferred for six months
- 100% guarantee by SBA
- No collateral
- No personal guarantees
- No borrower or lender fees payable to SBA
Visit treasury.gov/cares for more information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses.
Get your paperwork together now, contact your local bank and make an appointment. You will need one year of expenses and payroll records. You can apply at your current (FDIC insured) bank. Treasury will use the FDIC system to mitigate lender risk. This means you can receive those funds deposited on the same day you apply.
This same IRS that could not find lois Lerner’s records?
Ultimately, this will fail. The government cannot pump enough money in to sustain the economy and it’s a mistake to try.
This might help if society was going to reopen in a couple of weeks but the blue governors are going to lockdown all summer and I’m afraid the red ones are going to follow suite.
Very important that there are enough chloroquines, AZM, vitamin C and D, and zinc readily available to enable non-immune people to engage in whatever is the new normal public interaction. It is clear that in some areas doctors have been using these prophylactically or to work while sick or exposed. Everyone needs to learn, just like people used to have routines in the tropics.
In less dense areas, people should be able to choose their spacing and style. Do we need to wear 44s to protect ourselves from tyrants?
Food distribution remains a weak spot for us. Grocery store lines 8-10 deep with idiots that cough or poor hygiene. It is hard to get to better stores at a longer distance. Not sure about the food delivery options where we live.
They might have a major problem with that if people see that the C/A/Z combo kills the virus they aren’t going to tolerate the stay-at-home nonsense. People are barely tolerating it now.
There is difference between sustaining the economy and sustain viability of a business and its work force. This is an attempt, granted a long shot, at preserving viability and work force. No profit included nor major business operations costs are being paid as would occur under a business subsidy type arrangement. Its a fie point but a clear distinction. It is also not oriented on clearing balance sheets as the was the fake bailout in 2009-09, which was supposed to help the economy but only succeeded in financing the movement to of our industrial base off shore.
Ultimately the UNCONSTITUTIONAL FED will be on the hoof for all this $ and will be driven over the cliff…GOOD RIDDANCE, LONG OVERDUE !?!
Time will tell
I look forward to seeing how this works for my sole prop business. I’m ecstatic to see they even remembered us little guys! After April 10th I’ll see how it goes!
I applied for the sole proprietor unemployment benefits in the CARES act yesterday and disaster loan from SBA today. See what happens with these. My business has gone from doing very well at end of February to a complete standstill by March 10. It’s unreal.
Like you, I am grateful they recognized there are a lot of one man bands out here who need help.
Best of luck to you! Its awful waiting for things to return to normal. We don’t qualify for any government program except for these, we’re on a tightrope. My calls and leads are down 412% from last year at this time. I’m normally drowning in calls to secure thier exterior house painting spot in my schedule and now they’re all “canceling temporarily”. I really hope enough good news hits hard soon to bounce this all back. Good luck & God bless!
Secy. Mnuchin (or Pres. Trump) said four (4) weeks in response to a Q from a presstitute.
The $2T was designed to carry the needs for 4 weeks.
My guess is that Fauci & Birx will magically find numbers that they decide will let the President turn back on the national economy in 4 weeks (end of April).
Does this include disability recipients? My mother has received disability since her stroke and hasn’t filed taxes in several years. I would like to know if I need to tell her to file this year.
(Please be patient with me if the answer was in the video: the toddler is sleeping finally and I do not want to risk waking him up.)
This detail showed up in a brief TV news report today in Oregon:
“The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate the $1200 checks to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 and 2019.”
Just tossing those form #s out here in case that is helpful to you. I was doing a lot of scanning on different sites and did not capture the link that would identify which station it was.
I did see that earlier, but I don’t think she actually files – a lawyer did it for her through the homeless shelter back after she first had the stroke, and I don’t know how she maintains it now. I should probably mention it all to her just in case.
I don’t know if the answer is in the video, as I haven’t watched it yet.
But, the answer may in Steven Mnuchin’s tweet, above, where he says,
“Read here to see if you are eligible and if you need to take any action:”
https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know
Visit the site.
I looked at that when it first was published. No mention specifically of disability.
If she isn’t required to file, they will use form SSA-1099 for the info but if she does have to file, then she is encouraged to file 2018 and 2019 (the IRS is assuming the non filing only goes back so far).
Besides trying t o get this ramped up in a hurry, Mnuchin faces a revolt from from the normal bank suspects as they were balking this morning about offering these loans due to “risk”.
Of course sub-par, unsecured housing and student loans to people with no means to repay, wellll that’s OK. No speak of all the gratitude for bailing them out during the fake financial crisis in 2009 so they could clear the balance sheets to send loans and investments off-shore.
Wonder if the President could stretch the Defense Production Act to include banks, Jamie Dimond’s Chase Morgan and Solomon Brothers would be a nice place to start.
He’s KILLING their Fed Reserve scam, they just MAY not yet realize it. Bankster global coupsterhoax cabal days ARE NUMBERED !!!
US DEPT. TREASURE ALLREADY CONTROL.. FED..amazed treetop……
Yes.
I called my local Dutchess County NY bank tonight, after closing hours and amazingly the branch manager answered.
She is still waiting for protocols from the bank. Even though the Government has a form, which I have filled out, my bank will also need a form filled out, and she does not know what paperwork backup will yet be required.
I let her know I am waiting to file for 2019 in case there might further tax incentives, and my income swings widley from year to year. So far, I have a 2019 W9.
She took my email and phone number, let me know they would be having a conference in the morning and all would be working through the weekend.
She had a very good point that since taxes are not due until July, they might be able to take numbers and W-9’s from self-employed for now and accept actual IRS returns later.
However, she still is unclear. This is just a first ground report.
Will have more maybe tomorrow.
I also spoke to a friend in NJ. And his Bank of America branch is shut down completely. I suggested that he call another branch outside his county and state to see if they could assist.
So you and I were writing at the same time, WSB.
I’m a self employed carpenter for almost 40 years.
I took care of my Parents, who both past away since I was 62, I’m 65 now.
All I got, was my social security last year, no w-9, no 1099.
I spent a couple hours today filling out a 1040 for old people,
Then found out from the Covid brief today, I don’t have to file.
I pray this works.
My wife is the senior accountant for a Restaurant chain that laid off 3,000 employees last week. Right this minute she’s waiting till 11PM to submit her companies loan request.
It was supposed to happen at 10PM, they backed it up an hour.
That means they are trying?
April 3rd is the first date for small businesses. That would be tomorrow. 12:00 AM
April 10th is for independent contractors and self-employed.
This is separate from the individual checks going to anyone who has ever filed taxes each year and those who have Social Security, from what I am reading. Those will be automatically sent either by mail or by direct deposit, depending on how your last IRS filing occurred or how you receive Social Security. My banker also knew that these are separate programs.
I receive SSI, and food stamps.
Every time SSI goes up (annual cost of living), Oregon takes it out of my food stamps – often the combined amount of the two goes down.
So if the Feds give me $1200, Oregon will probably bill me $1500, or withhold my check. To cover the paperwork costs.
You need to move merlin!
I live in paradise, a remote cabin in … Merlin Oregon. This is my last stop, I’d rather die than move to a nursing home.
Merlin, I love every square mile of the left coast.
From San Diego to the Puget sound, and everything east. I want to be Joshua Slocum,
he went sailing and never returned. Alas he was my age at 65, that is going to have to wait.
We are/were shopping the Appalachians for our spot, that to will have to wait.
For the price of a nursing home, the cost and the misery aren’t worth it.
Be well.
I feel your pain… my husband makes not quite enough for us all to live on, $12.46 an hour. Last month he had to take a fair amount of overtime just to make ends meet… we also had to renew our food stamps last month. Because he took overtime, they dropped our foodstamps (for a family of four) to $174 a month. In the last four months, we’ve plummeted from $500 a month (which was due to an error on their part) to $300 a month once they got their own error straightened out (which was reasonable) and then he got a $0.90-hour raise and they dropped us down to $200. Now he’s forced to work overtime just to cover the bills and they’re taking that as an excuse to drop us an additional $25.
I’m so mad I could spit. Overtime is not supposed to be included unless it’s constant and steady, which my husband’s is not. They’ve been looking for an excuse to kick us off for years, really. Racism is very much alive and well in the local welfare system and whites better be prepared to fight tooth and nail if you’re interested in getting any help at all.
I’m sorry about your situation. I wish we could prevail upon President Trump to assign another wolverine to examine the SNAP system. I know for a fact that there is a gross amount of fraud and abuse… (the renewal form even says that legality of residence will not affect benefits. **spit** Add to that they include in every packet a voter registration form…)
The same IRS that won’t be sending any money to people who owe them money.
The same 1099 small businesses that were out of work for 8 years and just got back on their feet.
Not one word has been said about this.The IRS consider food servers and bartenders the enemy, and treat them as such. The country just laid of millions of them off. All of these folks create incredible amounts of tax revenue for the treasury, far more than they would ever owe.
Like I said I have been looking everywhere, for an answer to this question, so I hope I’m wrong.
I can’t wait to read the news reports in six months showcasing the graft and misuse of these funds, unintended consequences being what they are. All I can think of is the failed “well-meaning” Obama-era programs, like cash for clunkers or the one meant to promote electric cars that had unscrupulous people getting golf carts for free.
I’m not understanding what social security has to do with this.
It does not. These are two separate programs, from what I know. Anyone with SS or a tax filing will receive $1200.
The SBA program is separate.
Forgive my ignorance here.
What category does Single Member LLC fall into? I am the only one in my business, but I am neither an employee or a sole proprietor.
Can someone help guide me on this? I must be missing it…
Being an LLC, you might be considered a small business, so call your bank in the AM to confirm. You might be able to file tomorrow.
Can you apply for the paycheck protection program?
The sly bastard is beating Dems at their own game. I mean that in a most respectful way.
Donald Trump giveth what the Democrats taketh away.
What if someone already filed their return without putting any direct deposit information on it? Why do they tell people to do that now?
People who get their civil rights violated file lawsuits and can win thousands.
We get “up to $1,200.00”
