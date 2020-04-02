More Dr. Fauci Nonsense: Social Distancing (Lock-down) Will Continue Until New Coronavirus Cases Cease….

….Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations…
CTH noted yesterday that Dr. Fauci was once again talking nonsense on a level that is almost incredible; but we needed to see it in the official transcript to be certain.
During the coronavirus briefing on Wednesday April 1st, Dr. Fauci stated -and no media challenged him- that CDC guidelines for “stay-at-home” directives would remain in place until all new cases ceased, & deaths were no longer happening. This could take years.
[Transcript (emphasis mine)] – Q Thanks, Mr. President. A question for Dr. Fauci. Looking beyond, when we’re on the other side of this curve, are we looking at living with some sort of social distancing guidelines essentially until there’s treatment or a vaccine? For example, people looking forward to the summer talk about, you know, going to baseball games, going to concerts. We have political conventions over the summer. Are things like that possible or safe without a vaccine or a treatment in place?
DR. FAUCI: Yeah, I think if we get to the part of the curve that Dr. Birx showed yesterday when it goes down to essentially no new cases, no deaths at a period of time, I think it makes sense that you’re going to have to relax social distancing.
The one thing we hopefully would have in place, and I believe we will have in place, is a much more robust system to be able to identify someone who’s infected, isolate them, and then do contact tracing. Because if you have a really good program of containment that prevents you from ever having to get into mitigation — we’re in mitigation right now. That’s what the social and physical distancing is.
The ultimate — the ultimate solution to a virus that might keep coming back would be a vaccine. In fact, I was on the weekly conference call with the WHO-sponsored group of all the health leaders in the world who are dealing with this. And we all came to the agreement that we may have cycling with another season. We’ll be much better prepared. We likely will have interventions. But the ultimate game changer in this will be a vaccine, the same way a vaccine for other diseases, that were scourges in the past, that now we don’t even worry.
THE PRESIDENT: And, Tony, how are they — how are they doing with the vaccines, Tony?
DR. FAUCI: I mean, the vaccine is — is, as I said, it’s on target. We’re still in phase one. There were three doses that we had to test. We’ve been through the first two doses. We’re on the highest dose now.
When we get that data — it’ll take a few months to get the data to feel confident to go to the phase two. And then a few months from now, we’ll be in phase two. And I think we’re right on target for the year to a year and a half. (End Transcript)
Setting aside that Fauci loves him some vaccines… (along with Bill Gates)… the fact Fauci would advocate for social distancing until new cases of COVID-19 are no longer happening is essentially keeping the country locked down for many months, possibly years.
That is just nuts…. However, that type of over-the-top gibberish is identical to other statements made by Fauci during this crisis which we first noted on March 17th.
There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.
Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we called it out HERE.
Perhaps one way to help see through the professional obfuscation, and identify just exactly how political Dr. Fauci is, would be to: compare and contrast Dr. Fauci under President Obama in September 2009 after 3,000 to 4,000 H1N1 deaths in the USA -vs- Dr. Fauci under President Trump in March 2020 after 200 to 300 COVID-19 deaths. WATCH:
Now, to better absorb the information…. According to the CDC final estimate of 2009 U.S. H1N1 cases (published in 2011): from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010 approximately 60.8 million U.S. cases, 274,304 U.S. hospitalizations, and 12,469 U.S. deaths occurred due to H1N1. That’s the empirical data.
After: (1) watching that 2009 video; and (2) comparing the 2009 H1N1 response to the current 2020 COVID-19 response; and (3) reviewing the empirical data; we must admit to ourselves there is a VERY BIG difference. So now, with the baseline established, we look for why such a big difference; and to do that we (4) evaluate the politics:
A few months later:
Now, pause for a moment – reread that again – don’t skip past it. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…
Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer, declaring your undying love and devotion toward them?
“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?.. “please tell her that we all love her”… etc.
Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?
And this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making for the worlds most powerful nation. Stunning.
Now reconsider:
The concept of “flattening” the virus curve; the presumptive reason for social distancing and shutting down the U.S. economy; is based on a theory to extend the spread of COVID-19 to a lesser incident rate over a longer duration, thereby lessening the burden on the U.S. healthcare system. Hence, ‘flatten’ the spike in infections.
Put another way: “Flattening” means the same number of people eventually contract the virus, only they do so over a longer period of time, and the healthcare system can treat everyone because the numbers do not rise to level where the system is overloaded. In theory that seems to make sense.
However, no-one is asking: what is the current stress level on the healthcare system right now? Where are we in that capacity?… and what is normal capacity level during a high-level flu outbreak?… and Where are we when compared against that baseline?
♦ Remember in 2009 there were over 61 million cases of H1N1, more than 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,469 additional deaths specifically attributed to that strain of flu virus in the U.S. [DATA HERE]
The premise to extend the virus duration in an effort to lower the infection rate and spread the virus over a longer period of time needs to measured against: (a) where the healthcare system is at any given moment; and (b) under traditional high-flu seasons where are we during those historic events.
♦ STRESS LEVEL – The healthcare ‘system’ per se, is expending an awful lot of time on mitigation efforts. As Dr. Birx noted: the current negative test rate for coronavirus among those showing symptoms who are tested is 94 to 98 percent. That means of all the people taking coronavirus tests, 94/98 out of 100 are symptomatic (they are sick) but they are not infected with coronavirus. They are normal flu cases.
Our healthcare “system” is expending an incredible amount of resources on a mitigation effort. According to Dr. Birx and the current U.S. test results, 94 to 98 percent of those mitigation efforts are not engaging with coronavirus. They are dealing with regular flu (perhaps a strong flu).
If you extract the mitigation effort from the overall effort, the current stress level on the healthcare system doesn’t seem to be overwhelming. What is stressing the system is a coronavirus mitigation effort with a rate of 94 to 98 percent testing negative.
♦ Dr. Fauci’s theory is self-fulfilling.
If the viral spread never exceeds the capacity of the healthcare system to deal with it, he can claim success. Look, our flattened curve worked.
However, when contrast against flu outbreaks, no-one knows what the COVID-19 capacity threshold is within the healthcare system. There’s no way to disprove Fauci’s theory.
Given the nature of the baseline for overall U.S. sanitation and hygiene, which is significantly higher than Italy, S-Korea and China; and given the higher standards of food safety (U.S. is the world leader); again significantly higher than Italy, S-Korea and China; and given the nature of the U.S. healthcare system (more capacity per person); is it really a fair comparison to overlay a COVID-19 outbreak, without also overlaying a traditional flu outbreak?
♦ Remember in 2009 there were over 61 million cases of H1N1, more than 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,469 additional deaths specifically attributed to that strain of flu virus in the U.S. [DATA HERE]
We did not shut down the U.S. economy in 2009. Any theory that cannot be scientifically tested; and is simultaneously self-fulfilling; is, by its nature, a false theory.
This is not to say that Dr. Anthony Fauci is intentionally misleading anyone; however, it is absolutely true that no-one will be able to quantify if trillions of dollars of economic wealth lost; and trillions more in economic activity lost; and trillions more in deficit spending; and that might all be done just to follow the fantastical whims of a doctor who is directing the mitigation of an ordinary flu-virus/season, and appears to be quite full of his own sense of self-importance.
You decide….
I think I already have. WATCH:
Yeah, it can’t be because those states have residents that are socially distant from their immediate neighbors already…. and living far apart from each other… No, not that.
According to the Fauci logic every state must be treated under the same directive that applies to a highly dense population like New York City… or something.
Somebody get this guy away from national public policy; he’s destroying the economy, and it looks to me like Dr. Fauci-Mengele is doing it intentionally.
The Fauci/Birx model predicted that on the end of the day April 2, today, the total US deaths would be 5809
The total number of US deaths at midnight today, April 2, EST stands at 5784.
Summarizing: the Fauci/Birx model predicted 5809 total deaths
The actual number turns out to be 5784 total deaths
Error 25 deaths
So far, the Fauci/Birx model looks damn close to reality.
So far.
We’ll see as the days go by.
That doesn’t mean their chosen course of action is justified. The flu has killed over 80,000 people this year, and a comparable number every year, and no one has even considered locking down the country over it. There is no rational reason to lock down the country over COVID-19.
….and even The New York Times acknowledged that according to a Manhattan Hospital Director that every Coronavirus patient in the hospital on a ventilator was already terminal! So out of 5,784 deaths were 5,700 already terminal and at death’s doorstep when the Coronavirus just shoved them across????
It’s waaaay off on hospitalizations and beds needed by a factor of 3+.
Didn’t I read here that their model is constantly updated, therefore always “correct”?
It seems like we would need to go back and see what their models looked like 3 weeks ago.
Yes. Does anyone have any insight on whether we are faced with a virus by design which goes off like a mushroom at some point. Do we all really know what we are dealing with?
I forgot to say – Great assessment, Sundance!
This article needs to be floated up inside the White House….
I agree. Once again Sundance provides an analysis that’s several steps ahead of everyone else. The public health wonks in the federal government appear to be perfectly content to destroy the American economy. Let’s hope the president is reading CTH.
Fauci regarding a vaccine: “And I think we’re right on target for the year to a year and a half.”
Uh, no.
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/us-selects-two-covid-19-vaccine-candidates-for-huge-investments–67367
I heard someone, I think the CEO of Johnson and Johnson, a day ago talking about going to trials like now, doing manufacturing simultaneously with the trials. The impression I took away from it was that when the trial is done and FDA approves, they will already have inventory built up ready to ship out that day. Everything is running simultaneously rather than sequentially. My guess is that their internal target is a vaccine widely available October 1 for the next flu season.
You have these guys. And then you have management at 3M that can’t even produce paper face masks. Quite a difference.
This is the Great American Race of 2020. The race to market with a Chinese virus vaccine. Getcher money out and place your bets. Who will be the winner?
Someone needs to ask Dr Fauci if he is such an expert on these diseases WHY is he unaware of this study from 2005!!! Showing a strong response to Chloroquine in the trial for SARS-COV (is not 2 but the original one).
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
It’s really quite outrageous that we have this buffoonery about a clinical trial that the FDA locked down to a hospital only trial that is now preventing Physicians from accessing the only tool they had.
PJDT has no representation from General Physicians on his task force and should add Dr Corsi who is assembling a collective of 35,000 Physicians who are now speaking out loudly about the FDA “hospital trial” limiting their ability to prevent people getting in to hospital in the first place. It’s claimed that one person died because they were given Azithromycin only because the Physician was overruled on adding the Hydroxychloroquine as well.
Watch this space…. Dr Corsi is on the move. If you have the time watch the whole hour of this linked video. It tells a whole other angle my favorite part is “beaurocrats never went to med school – let the physicians decide what’s best for their patients”.
I am amazed at PJDT’s masterful leadership so far, he is several steps ahead of everyone, and made the “experts” to put their markers down very publicly and now the final pieces of the puzzle are coming together for “the win”.
Love and prayers to all from Australia.
“….Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations…”
That’s easy to explain. He is imitating David Petraeus and Bill Clinton. Or maybe I should say he’s imitating David Petraeus imitating Bill Clinton. Anthony Fauci, David Petraeus and Bill Clinton – all brothers-from-another-mother!
Andrew C. McCarthy: “Boot’s attack on West is an effort to defend a surpassingly foolish statement in which Gen. David Petraeus cast Israel as the source of all America’s woes in the Middle East. To his great discredit, the general — in a Clintonesque fashion which, as we shall see, is probably not a coincidence — simultaneously denied making the statement, grudgingly admitted making it while minimizing its significance, and accused West and others of misrepresenting his views. In fact, the general’s critics quoted his words at length, placed them in unmistakable context, and drew from them the same commonsense conclusion drawn by Israel’s gleeful critics — for whom Petraeus is the hero of the moment.”
BTW, I’ve continued working throughout this “pandemic” and not a single person at work has come down with the wuhan virus. A number of people got hit hard with the flu earlier this year and may well have had the wuhan virus. Everyone recovered.
Yeah, I made many of those same points for AT. This guy is a fraud.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/covid19_vs_h1n109_what_a_difference_a_decade_can_make.html
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/globalists_are_using_covid19_to_ram_through_creepy_development_goals.html
Let’s not forget Birx at the Press Conf today. She gave us all a harsh lecture for not adhering to The Protocols of Distance as the curve was not flattening. Maybe that’s a clue that this nonsense doesn’t work and rolling into Costco or hanging out in house all day with family in an airtight house is just as “dangerous”. Lol.
Maybe, just maybe the main vector wasn’t general social interactions, but those places where infected people are in concentration and interacted with……….consider that 1/5 to 1/6 of ALL COVID-19 infections are healthcare personnel.
I agree with the sentiment that we’re being over cautious and trashing the economy and as Sundance notes/implies, “No one gushes over another (especially someone like HRC) as our good Dr. Faust..err Fauci did and should be in charge of anything so consequential as this.
On RedState they give the total cases and total deaths each night. If you plot the growth rate (% number of new cases from previous day), it has held steady at around 14% for the last 4 days so the curve is flattening.
However, as to comparing to H1N1, look at the stats—over 60 million infected and only 274k hospitalized and 12k deaths—this virus is much more violent and deadly than that. We’ve hit 5k in deaths already in 250k cases. Based on current available data (which may not provide the accurate picture) we’d have 1.2 million deaths if 60 million were infected–it’s 100 times more deadly than H1N1 (given current measurements). That’s worthy of concern.
The saddest part is that CV-19 is nothing compared to the powers, principalities, and dark forces that are infecting/influencing our society. What’s truly in the death throes in America now is Integrity. Aside from a mere few, it is absent in politicians, our FBI, our Justice system, our business leaders, the media, our doctors…our entire culture is infected. We watch a Dr. give an update and we’re wondering what’s the ulterior motive–is he invested in a future vaccine and thus discards the effectiveness of the hyrdox-Z-pak cocktail out of greed or is it not a viable solution? Every statement from nearly everyone must be scrutinized for political spin. There are more UFO sightings than sightings of honesty in our media–our so called 4th estate. CV-19 will one day go away and our economy will eventually recover, but once integrity exhales its final breath, our nation is lost.
We don’t have an denominator for an accurate estimate of expected deaths because we don’t know the number of those already infected and have recovered. Remember, this virus could have an extremely high ‘silent attack’ rate. Just over a week ago, Dr.Birx stated that we could only be counting 1 out of 1,000 infections. The Italian head of Civil Safety data collection also stated over a week ago that they were probably only counting 1 out of 640 infections. We could be off by several zeros in actual total number of infections.
President Trump had better get rid of Fallacy Fauci and Bonkers Birx or they will destroy both his presidency and the entire U.S. economy. COVID-19 is a problem on the order of the seasonal flu, and nothing more than that. The real pandemic is one of hysteria.
‘Empty Hospitals’ is trending… Citizens film desolate emergency rooms across America…Where are the lines of people getting tested and being admitted? NOWHERE!
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/empty-hospitals-is-trending-citizens-film-desolate-emergency-rooms-across-america/
Here’s what’s gonna happen. He’s gonna keep this up and then all the sudden Joe Biden or Cuomo are going to present an “idea” they had a crack team working on, about how to stop the virus or slow it. The Fauci is going to come out and exclaim that’s actually a strong theory they leftists team has come up with and it’s worth exploring. And that idea will new tested on a micro scale very quickly. It will work, because simply put, any idea would work because the virus isnt what they claim it is as far as mortality strength.
Then the idea will be successful on a wide enough scale to spring board the dictator into offcie.
California has 40 million people including millions of Chinese visitors each year and a hundred direct flights daily to China. Yet after six weeks of the deadly Coronavirus virus raging through the state we rec’d this news today from Gov. Newsom:
Last updated April 2 at 6:15 p.m. ET.
California has reported 8,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 171 deaths as of Wednesday (April 1), according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). However, data from Johns Hopkins University show 10,080 cases and 219 deaths in the state as of Thursday (April 2) evening (including a 98 year old woman in San Diego).
So far, labs in the state have tested more than 90,100 people for COVID-19 as of Monday (March 30), according to CDPH. Of the tests conducted, results from 59,100 are pending.
Italy Annual Deaths /1000 pop = 10.7
https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/ITA/italy/death-rate
Italy Deaths from CCP-19 /1000 pop = 0.23
https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/en/world
Look at this, just posted on Citizens’ Free Press:
‘Empty Hospitals’ is trending… Citizens film desolate emergency rooms across America…
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/empty-hospitals-is-trending-citizens-film-desolate-emergency-rooms-across-america/
Some of the videos are from Los Angeles, where one of the Navy hospital ships just arrived. Why is the ship needed if the hospitals are empty?
My wife is dealing with patients at two hospitals and, as she’s…over 65…and my Mom’s living with us (turned 100 last September) they warn her before hand if the patient’s COVID but she hasn’t turned anyone away. She dresses in full MOPP gear and goes thru a decon when she’s done but it’s still a bit unnerving, and she’s the only one within about a 20 mile radius of our county hospital who can perform some of these tests and she stands in at a second hospital when they are short. She retired over 12 years ago but our rural area has a hard time attracting some specialties so…
I admit I am conflicted on this. It seems obvious that the virus is indeed pretty damn nasty, especially to those over 65. I doubt China would have gone into complete crackdown mode and essentially walled off millions of people had the virus not scared the crap out of them. Their numbers for total cases and deaths are laughable. We can only guess at what the real number of deaths are there, and frankly how many sick people they executed to attempt to get the situation under some control.
However the economic impact could be destructive and deadly as well. Trump is kind of boxed in with no great options currently. Which do you believe is more destructive? The virus or the economic impact?
Plus he can’t exactly force the state Governors to open up their state economies anyway at the moment.
President Trump opened the door for the states to lock down when he opted for the stay at home social distance scam from the deadly duo!
LikeLike
From the script:
” when it goes down to essentially no new cases, no deaths at a period of time, I think it makes sense that you’re going to have to RELAX social distancing.”
It seems to me he wants this to be a permanent condition.
So, I believe he is definitely doing this purposely.
Couldn’t agree more, all of this has been done by design, and that is what is making me sick.
#FIREFAUCI
Trump has allowed these dissemblers to bamboozle him into letting go the one thing he had going for his presidency – a thriving economy. That’s all dashed away now. He is left on the battlefield “naked” without horse and armor, surrounded by enemies pondering that one and final attack. If he believes he can regain treasure ruined, in short order, he must be banking on divine intervention.
He should have fought with tenacity to keep the economy unharmed because it was hard earned. As it is, many people have been and are being harmed, notwithstanding the harm inflicted by the very microbe itself, a pathogen originating from the territory of a formidable adversary, who may now feel some malicious content, whether as a result accidental or intentional.
Riddle me this, Batman:
How did Dr. Fauci convince every single nation in the world, including communist China and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to go along with his charade?
Not to say that the containment effort isn’t over the top, it appears the Chinese have decided to simply let the virus spread unchecked and burn itself out like a wildfire. They have plenty of people, and those most likely to die are past their most productive years, anyhow.
New York State Pop = 20.1M
https://uspopulation2019.com/population-of-new-york-2019.html
New York State CV19 deaths = 6507
https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/en
New York State deaths from CV19 /1000 pop = 0.323
New York State 2019 Q1 deaths /1000 pop = 9.2
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/mortality-dashboard.htm
