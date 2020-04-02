Dr. Smith is Very Optimistic About Hydroxychloroquine Treatment: “This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic”…

Dr. Stephen Smith, and infectious disease specialist, appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss his work dealing with COVID-19 patients and his protocol of using Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

Dr. Smith reports that no patient who has undergone the Hydroxycholoquine treatment has required intubation (a ventilator). That positive outcome is statistically impossible if the hydroxychloroquine treatment regime did not work. WATCH:

Unfortunately a fast, efficient and inexpensive treatment protocol is against the interests of Big Pharma, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the global medical complex that manipulates world health for maximum power and profit.