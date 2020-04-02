Dr. Smith is Very Optimistic About Hydroxychloroquine Treatment: “This is the beginning of the end of the pandemic”…

Dr. Stephen Smith, and infectious disease specialist, appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss his work dealing with COVID-19 patients and his protocol of using Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.
Dr. Smith reports that no patient who has undergone the Hydroxycholoquine treatment has required intubation (a ventilator). That positive outcome is statistically impossible if the hydroxychloroquine treatment regime did not work. WATCH:
Unfortunately a fast, efficient and inexpensive treatment protocol is against the interests of Big Pharma, Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and the global medical complex that manipulates world health for maximum power and profit.
We need to be demanding it. To the media everywhere we can, To our senators, representatives, governors, etc.
And share share share this information with all your friends and family.
Are there any results today?
I have a friend in WA, officially sick, and officially tested postive. She is starting the HC zpak today… and then Thomas Wictor weighed in.. I know he is a bit of an odd ball but here..
Glad she is getting the HC zpak!
The media:
‘la la la….can’t heeearrrr you!’
One Dr. Stephen Smith is worth a million Dr Anthony Faichis.
Quack Dr. Fauchi needs to be stuck in a corner on the stage with a dunce cap atop his head.
“…with a dunce cap on atop his head.” And a red ball on his nose!
One could almost infer that Dr. Fauchi has an agenda beyond controlling the disease and limiting the destruction to this Country.
In this case, Sundance, I would say … “let us skip the straw-men and reserve judgment.”
Very obviously, it would be positively m-i-r-a-c-u-l-o-u-s if this treatment works: “have we, at long last, found a treatment for the Common Cold?”
Let’s not borrow trouble as our Government and our President tries to claw their way out of this. I think that by now they need all the help they can get. “Blowback” has begun!
It is amazing how the left/demmings/commnists/etc., have a blind spot to how the real Conservative Americans have a mind of our own and can reason.
Unlike their demming followers.
I think you mean lemmings.
Dr Fauci, Bill Gates, the CDC, the UN, the WHO and the IMF are all doing GOD’s work don’t ya know?
They have all found a cure for Death, it’s called “Life”
I am waiting to see how soon word of this cheap “cure” for the Wuhan/Chinese virus reaches the various statehouses and quarantines are lifted. I will be shocked to see it in the msm.
It’s clear the Democrats and the Leftist establishment are heavily invested in keeping America shut down for a long time, possibly months. Why? It would wreak economic havoc, hurting Trump’s reelection chances, and their solution will be intrusive socialist government answers.
Always ask yourself who benefits from a long shutdown, both politically and socially.
A cheap, easily available drug solution quickly ends the coronavirus pandemic, which upsets the globalist Left’s entire plans for the coming year.
Four posts = quadruple, Professor (see below for more). 😉
I saw that segment.. he also made some very interesting observations regarding obesity and diabetes… IIRC, it seems that people who ended up being intubated had high bmi (30+) and or diabetes.
I sometimes get annoyed at Laura,,, but,, I am glad this guy has been on her show a few times.
Diabetes complicates everything. My husband’s friend (who wasn’t obese) was admitted for a respiratory issue two years ago and he never left the hospital. One thing led to another and his body just shut down.
It’s important to realize that now we can treat such people to keep them out of the ICU. That is a game changer.
Oh, and with all due respect to our deceased friend, the world didn’t stop then. And it shouldn’t stop now.
Fellow Patriots, please contact the President at whitehouse.gov/contact/ and let him know what you think about utilizing this treatment and getting our country back to work. My message to the President:
Dear Mr. President,
As am sure you are well aware, we now have a treatment for COVID-19 that you very wisely announced weeks ago showed great promise and could be a game changer (Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin and Zinc) – drugs that, when given at the onset of symptoms, not only treat the patient quickly, but obviate the need for hospitalization. Our country will be destroyed if we don’t get back to work. The numbers projected by the “experts” advising you do not take this treatment into account nor do they reflect what is actually happening on the ground. Please see link below.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/new-analysis-shows-coronavirus-model-used-by-white-house-drastically-overestimates-pandemic-numbers/
Please consider a major course correction – you are a brilliant strategist and will know what to do. The “cure” as currently suggested does not conform to new developments regarding treatment, and if there is not a course correction, you know your enemies will blame you if our economy collapses because you listened to the “experts.” So often, those experts do not have your best interests or those of the citizens of this country in mind.
Bless you, sir, and never forget that we are with you and trust you to lead us through this multi-pronged war – it is not just the virus that must be defeated if our country is to survive. God be with you and protect you as you battle the enemies of this Republic. We are with you!
Great message but the website seems to limit the length of the messages one can post. I will be surprised if your message was not cut short.
I agree that this is “the beginning of the end” of this pandemic. Now, if they would be so kind as to get this treatment to the high risk people who need it most, can the rest of us get back to their lives now??
The President needs to use his bully pulpit to get this message out
Bring Dr. Smith into the fold, along with many other doctors and medical professionals who’ve been touting the proven success of this drug cocktail
Get all of those resistance creeps off the stage and get moving on this now
The cocktail should begin to be distributed around the country and made available to everyone, be it a doctors prescription or a simple form signing that says you know the possible risks and accept them
Our economy is crumbling before our eyes. DO SOMETHING DAMNIT!
Plants have to endure insects, grazing animals and mold, fungus, bacteria and viruses. Plants develop chemical defences for these threats. Alkaloids are one family of chemicals and includes quinine, derived from the bark of the cinchona tree and used as a malaria treatment for millennia. Hydrocloroquine uses this compound, with one problem. Ten HCQ pills cost one Euro, leaving no BIG profit for BIG pharma, or their lapdog CDC, FDA & WHO.
Meanwhile, more fear porn from Bill Gates…those of us in the Seattle area know the dark side of the Gates Foundation…he is a eugenicist masquerading as a humanitarian! He does NOT want this to go away anytime soon because he has very different plans than the rest of us do!
https://mynorthwest.com/1799307/bill-gates-mass-gatherings-coronavirus-vaccine/
Dr. Fauci was wise to increase his security detail. Ignoring this information now is tantamount to negligent homicide/genocide.
These two questions and data points should be MANDATORY at every go forward briefing.
1) How many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been given the hydroxychloroquine treatment?
2) And of these patients who have been given Hydroxychloroquine, how many of those have recovered or been released?
Everyday, all day until we get answers and data.
Thanks for this, Sundance. On seeing these accounts, my already deep suspicion of the UniParty/Deep State’s ability to even adequately deal with this crisis just took another nose-dive. The more I watch the “explanatory” videos, the more I am convinced that president Trump is basically all alone up in DC. The man’s courage and intelligence in cutting through these people’s BS is amazing. Now we have “bio-ethics” fascists telling us that they want the right to determine who should live or die, instead of asking their patient what they desire. If you are old and sick, in their eyes you just don’t count. Similarly, we have people in federal government recommending that we use cell-phone GPS locations to track the movements of private American citizens? These are people in our own government who seriously want to do away with traditional concepts of freedom and liberty.
It needs to be the beginning of the end for Pharma-big medical-FDA tyranny over patients. There is a long history of Pharma+FDA’s war against cheap medicines, either deprecating them for bs reasons, and/or making for,formerly inexpensive medicines, very expensive.
Also Twitter, FB and Google’s war against legitimate discussions on hydroxychloroquine and IV vitamin C needs to have consequences. A lot of people have suffered, and died. Not to mention each day’s financial damage and the damage to our American way of life.
The CDC should be tracking hydroxycloroqione / zithro recoveries. I wish Trump would request that as clearly these people only dismiss the treatment.
This is the Democrats’ worst nightmare. They don’t want a cure, they don’t want the economy to come back, they don’t want government to take their boot off our throats.
I have no doubt the virus will be controlled through natural physical adaptations or through external vaccines, like Hydroxychloroquine. We will prevail through another virus season.
I am full of doubt we can recover from this self imposed depression any time soon. We are strong, so if we end the lockup, we have chance. If we take it all the way to the summer … we are so scr###d.
End the latest resistance infiltration and out America back to work.
Do drive up tests, and if they test positive, fedex the pills to their home. No hospital resources necessary.
