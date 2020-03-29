Treasury Secretary Mnuchin -vs- The Always Insufferable Chris Wallace – The Coronavirus Relief Package…

Posted on March 29, 2020 by

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News to discuss the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 and how the coronavirus economic relief package will roll out. Unfortunately the always insufferable Wallace wants to waste time discussing the politics of the administration effort and not communicate important details to American businesses/individuals about what financial relief efforts are available.

Smartly Secretary Mnuchin outlines the process. The Treasury Department has stood up a system inside the Small Business Administration that cuts through much of the bureaucracy. By using FDIC lenders (local banks) as the point of contact for small businesses and S-corps Treasury can backstop the process. [SEE BELOW]

.
The local business (or S-corp) takes their payroll and yearly expense documents to their local bank where they already have a relationship. As long as the bank is in the FDIC network; and because the emergency funds are distributed based on a good faith relationship; the bank gives the business or individual immediate access to funds; the bank deposits in the business account. The FDIC guarantees the lender against any risk.

If the business does not continue payroll for the employees, the funds are considered a loan that must be repaid. However, if the business retains their employees (continues to keep current payroll); or -if needed- rehires any recent lay-offs using the funds provided; then the emergency loan becomes a grant the business will not have to repay. The system should be in place by this Friday.

The process is smart and can benefit the majority of Americans.  What Trump/Mnuchin has put into place is an incentive, a no cost way, for employers to continue paying their employees instead of the employees using unemployment compensation.

Companies with 0 to 500 employees can access the Treasury funds through their local bank or credit union (FDIC Lender).  As long as the company retains their employees, meaning continues to pay them, the loans do not have to be repaid.

This means small business employees get: (1) paid by their employer through July; and additionally, (2) those same employees are getting the coronavirus relief checks from the direct government assistance package [$1,200 per individual ($75k income) /$2,400 per couple ($150k income) plus $500 per child].  This should mitigate a great deal of financial hardship on U.S. workers.

Using the existing FDIC network to backstop and eliminate lender risk was a smart move and will speed up the process.

This entry was posted in Bailouts, Big Government, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin -vs- The Always Insufferable Chris Wallace – The Coronavirus Relief Package…

  1. MaineCoon says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Secretary Mnuchin is one smart guy. He and POTUS are unbeatable in their action plans. Finally, a basic, simple plan that makes sense and by-passes all red tape.

    Well done.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Shacklesandchains says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    I’d hate to judge this match up. There’d be no winner. Globalist Wallace versus fascist Mnuchin. Give trillions to Blackrock,Inc. to buy up companies that only toe the green new deal line. Larry Fink, who is one of the members of Blackroc,k hates oil, gas and coal. This means any corporation getting bought by big brother government will have to toe the carbon emissions tyranny of Agenda 2030 and the Paris Climate Treaty.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jus wundrin says:
    March 29, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Good. Too bad there isn’t a way to erase the PORK!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Eric says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Gambling on a second term, but it’s really playing with house money. If he gets a second term (likely) he digs us out of the hole within a year. If not, doesn’t matter – they’ll lie and blame him anyway so what’s the loss?

    The hand that’s being played and what’s being wagered are insignificant – this is the last chance for the survival of the republic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. bkrg2 says:
    March 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    What a rough day for team Trump – Chuck Toad, Fake Tapper, and Chrissy Wallace. 😦
    You couldnt pay me enought to sit through the interview circuit with those idiots.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Parker Longbaugh says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    This may be off topic but if you do use take out from a usually dine in restaurant now doing take out remember to tip your server. The poor girl where we pick up tonight was so appreciative of my tip it was obvious she had not been receiving them from other customers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      March 29, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      If ever there were a good reason to be off topic, this is it. On behalf of waiters and waitresses, thank you, Parker.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lanna says:
      March 29, 2020 at 7:38 pm

      Great reminder, thank you. I don’t pick up from a dine in restaurant often, but I always tip when I do, always get a thank you and a mention of how few people tip for pickup. I have a friend who picks up a $6 sub sandwich almost weekly. Last week she paid with a $20 bill, told them to keep the change as a tip. All the girls working there came over to thank her, one in tears.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Merkin Muffley says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Today Wallace asked some health guy the same question FIVE TIMES to get him to say Trump’s original goal of Easter was crazy. The guy never took the bait. But Trish Regan loses her job!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Lanna says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Thanks, SD, this is much needed info. I have a relative and a friend who both have businesses and have scheduled meetings at their banks tomorrow, have passed on a link to this to them. Will make it easier for them I’m sure.

    Like

    Reply
  10. spren says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    I think the Fox channels (FNC and FBC) are in a death spiral. First, they fire Trish. Next we hear they are no longer television the Trump Press meetings in full. Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs on (permanent?) quarantine. Stuart Varney becoming squishy.

    Those evil spawn of Murdoch are really doing great, and with the extraordinary assistance from Paul Ryan (what were his qualifications to run a news network?) The Left despises everything about Fox and will never watch them. Meanwhile, the mental “giants” running the network are doing their best to alienate their loyal viewers. I didn’t think anyone was stupid enough to pull a Glenn Beck self-destruction, but Fox is doing its very best.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s