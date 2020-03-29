Treasury Secretary Mnuchin -vs- The Always Insufferable Chris Wallace – The Coronavirus Relief Package…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News to discuss the latest developments in the battle against COVID-19 and how the coronavirus economic relief package will roll out. Unfortunately the always insufferable Wallace wants to waste time discussing the politics of the administration effort and not communicate important details to American businesses/individuals about what financial relief efforts are available.
Smartly Secretary Mnuchin outlines the process. The Treasury Department has stood up a system inside the Small Business Administration that cuts through much of the bureaucracy. By using FDIC lenders (local banks) as the point of contact for small businesses and S-corps Treasury can backstop the process. [SEE BELOW]
.
The local business (or S-corp) takes their payroll and yearly expense documents to their local bank where they already have a relationship. As long as the bank is in the FDIC network; and because the emergency funds are distributed based on a good faith relationship; the bank gives the business or individual immediate access to funds; the bank deposits in the business account. The FDIC guarantees the lender against any risk.
If the business does not continue payroll for the employees, the funds are considered a loan that must be repaid. However, if the business retains their employees (continues to keep current payroll); or -if needed- rehires any recent lay-offs using the funds provided; then the emergency loan becomes a grant the business will not have to repay. The system should be in place by this Friday.
The process is smart and can benefit the majority of Americans. What Trump/Mnuchin has put into place is an incentive, a no cost way, for employers to continue paying their employees instead of the employees using unemployment compensation.
Companies with 0 to 500 employees can access the Treasury funds through their local bank or credit union (FDIC Lender). As long as the company retains their employees, meaning continues to pay them, the loans do not have to be repaid.
This means small business employees get: (1) paid by their employer through July; and additionally, (2) those same employees are getting the coronavirus relief checks from the direct government assistance package [$1,200 per individual ($75k income) /$2,400 per couple ($150k income) plus $500 per child]. This should mitigate a great deal of financial hardship on U.S. workers.
Using the existing FDIC network to backstop and eliminate lender risk was a smart move and will speed up the process.
Secretary Mnuchin is one smart guy. He and POTUS are unbeatable in their action plans. Finally, a basic, simple plan that makes sense and by-passes all red tape.
Well done.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve been deeply impressed by Mnuchin and his time serving the president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d hate to judge this match up. There’d be no winner. Globalist Wallace versus fascist Mnuchin. Give trillions to Blackrock,Inc. to buy up companies that only toe the green new deal line. Larry Fink, who is one of the members of Blackroc,k hates oil, gas and coal. This means any corporation getting bought by big brother government will have to toe the carbon emissions tyranny of Agenda 2030 and the Paris Climate Treaty.
LikeLike
Good. Too bad there isn’t a way to erase the PORK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gambling on a second term, but it’s really playing with house money. If he gets a second term (likely) he digs us out of the hole within a year. If not, doesn’t matter – they’ll lie and blame him anyway so what’s the loss?
The hand that’s being played and what’s being wagered are insignificant – this is the last chance for the survival of the republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
this also somewhat ties the treasury to the fed.so in effect zpt will oversee the fed .https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/good-news-president-trump-may-finally-have-control-over-the-fed-and-jerome-powells-insane-economic-policies/
LikeLike
Très bien!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
What a rough day for team Trump – Chuck Toad, Fake Tapper, and Chrissy Wallace. 😦
You couldnt pay me enought to sit through the interview circuit with those idiots.
LikeLike
This may be off topic but if you do use take out from a usually dine in restaurant now doing take out remember to tip your server. The poor girl where we pick up tonight was so appreciative of my tip it was obvious she had not been receiving them from other customers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If ever there were a good reason to be off topic, this is it. On behalf of waiters and waitresses, thank you, Parker.
LikeLike
Great reminder, thank you. I don’t pick up from a dine in restaurant often, but I always tip when I do, always get a thank you and a mention of how few people tip for pickup. I have a friend who picks up a $6 sub sandwich almost weekly. Last week she paid with a $20 bill, told them to keep the change as a tip. All the girls working there came over to thank her, one in tears.
LikeLike
Today Wallace asked some health guy the same question FIVE TIMES to get him to say Trump’s original goal of Easter was crazy. The guy never took the bait. But Trish Regan loses her job!
LikeLike
Thanks, SD, this is much needed info. I have a relative and a friend who both have businesses and have scheduled meetings at their banks tomorrow, have passed on a link to this to them. Will make it easier for them I’m sure.
LikeLike
I think the Fox channels (FNC and FBC) are in a death spiral. First, they fire Trish. Next we hear they are no longer television the Trump Press meetings in full. Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs on (permanent?) quarantine. Stuart Varney becoming squishy.
Those evil spawn of Murdoch are really doing great, and with the extraordinary assistance from Paul Ryan (what were his qualifications to run a news network?) The Left despises everything about Fox and will never watch them. Meanwhile, the mental “giants” running the network are doing their best to alienate their loyal viewers. I didn’t think anyone was stupid enough to pull a Glenn Beck self-destruction, but Fox is doing its very best.
LikeLike