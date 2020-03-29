Peter Navarro Discusses Manufacturing Shifts to Support COVID-19 Combat Efforts…

White House Coordinator for the Defense Production Act, Peter Navarro, appears on Fox News to discuss how U.S. manufacturers are shifting their production lines to generate products needed to combat coronavirus.
GM CEO Mary Barra appears to have found a spark under her corporate butt after President Trump invoked his power under the DPA to support a greater sense of urgency.
Events such as this highlight the need to bring manufacturing back to this country. We cannot depend on others, especially Communist China. Pound sand you globalists. We be woke.
That’s been my big takeaway in all of this. Bring manufacturing back to the US and get rid of this useless red tape which should in turn get rid of these useless bureaucrats!
Watch the progs push the narrative that this plague DEMANDS a greater globalization to ensure that the entire world can join to fight it next time. Yeah, wouldn’t it all have been different had we have had access to all of the wonderous technology and medical advancements the 3rd world/sub-Saharan Africa/Latin America has to offer.
No General Motors products in my future.
Any y’all watching DeBlasio on 60 Minutes hinting that the US government should ‘draft’, ‘nationalize’, ‘impress’ or any word you want to use to mandate that all licenced medical personnel in the country be forced into national service. He stopped short of saying ‘in New York City’ but Gauleiter DeBlasio left little doubt what he meant. Let’s see what interesting changes in laws the post-COVID culture begets.
That action, nationalizing, putting licensed medical personnel throughout the nation under the control/command of the military in times of national crisis was actually in the initial text of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Not sure if that is still in it or not, but it did give the federal government the ability to tell physicians where, and where not, they could practice medicine, such as if a region was short on pediatricians the federal govt could tell a pediatrician in another State they now would only be allowed to ply their trade in the area the feds say they are needed.
I was so made when the law finally passed decided to not read the final text of it so not sure if it’s still there.
Totally dismiss anything a globalist says or does. Never again. Wealth is created primarily through the manufacturing segment of the economy. Everything else other than natural resource related industries siphon off it. Educated your circles of influence so future generations do not have to go through this ever again.
It is not just the manufacturing we have lost to China, but through basic blackmail or coercion, China has forced US companies outsourced to them, to turn over their own trade secrets, intellectual property, etc, as a cost for continued business with China. Make no mistake however, US companies, fueled by their greed or the corporate bottom line (whatever you want to call it), were complicit in this travesty by their willingness to acquiesce (some might say their “eagerness” to acquiesce) to the Chinese slavemasters. Stop this globalist nonsense and bring back our manufacturing and sense of national pride. When did being a nationalist become a bad or “racist” thing? National pride is what made this great country great. Bring it back along with our manufacturing.
