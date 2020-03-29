New York Mayor Bill deBlasio Announces Immediate Government Suspension of First Amendment…

New York Mayor Bill deBlasio is officially attempting to establish himself as the United States first totalitarian dictator by announcing a revocation of all New York City citizen rights under the first amendment. A stunning move.
“[Government] shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
In a stunning announcement Mayor deBlasio threatens that all religious services will be forcibly closed by city authorities “permanently” if they do not comply with the established dictates of city government. WATCH:
.
Let us be clear, the government can request, suggest and recommend that faith-based assemblies suspend their services; and in many cases those churches and religious groups may indeed choose to suspend their services. However, under no circumstance, including: war, famine or virus pandemics that could leave only a hand-full of people alive, can the government force the suspension; or punish those who refuse to comply.
Religious worship, including the assembly therein, is enshrined within the first amendment as it carries the first and ultimate essential service. There is absolutely no situation where that right can be removed.
Obviously de Blasio is surrounded by far-left sycophants and members of the totalitarian state. However, there is no legal adviser who would ever inform an official, any official, that they carry the power to supersede the preeminent constitutional right of their citizens.
Worse still is the use of the word “permanently” when de Blasio announces his unconstitutional suspension of rights. The mayor threatens to permanently close buildings? What kind of mindset would even fathom forcing the permanent closure of houses of worship because they defy unconstitutional dictates from the state?
This decree by the New York mayor should alarm everyone.
Accept the removal of the primary right of U.S. citizens and there is no longer a country for coronavirus to infect. This is not a slippery slope; this is akin to voluntarily jumping directly into the abyss….
ALL religious services? Enumerated?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to see him go from one mosque to another and deliver that message personally.
In fact I double-dog dare him 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
Congrats to NYC…..you elected this idiot so enjoy his stay in your sh*thole city
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a d**k head!! Phony deblasio is utterly disgusting!!
LikeLike
IT has begun! We’ve seen casual condemnation of assembly grow into the heavy hand of authoritarian government with no exit. These extreme acts may wake up America, it better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In order to save the people we have to abrogate their rights.”
DeBlasio once again displays his outstanding ability to exhibit negative intelligence.
A right however is only a right if it is defended. Let’s see whether Cuomo apes him or attacks him.
Next up: ‘We most remove the President of the United States in order to successfully fight the COVID-19 virus’.
LikeLike
I hope there are numerous religious groups, churches, etc. that say “Yeah? Bring it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Permanently closing churches? What’s next? Forced vaccination? DNA samples? Micro-chipping?
Never mind, I’ll just go read my bible. You know what chapter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This^^^
See Event 201 & ID2020
Please pray everyone!
Especially 2 Chronicles 7:14
& 7:13 (added)
LikeLike
Be assured, they will only be closed long enough to convert them into mosques.
LikeLike
All deplorables will be sterilized.
LikeLike
You’d THINK mr bagpipes would immediately issue a letter to the mayor stating that such actions violate the 1st amendment and to expect vigorous DOJ intervention should he proceed with his threat.
LikeLike
I met a man, BarrJangles, and he spoke to me
I was so sad and down and out
He looked to be the Eliot Ness of the age
As he spoke right out
He talked of justice, he talked of change
But then just played his Bagpipes and spit in my face instead
Mister BarrJangles
Mister BarrJangles
Mister BarrJangles
Dance!!!
LikeLike
How anyone can vote for this
man is beyond me.
He is the opposite of leadership.
LikeLike
The political weaponizing of ChiCom Flu / C19 is the greatest force for totalitarianism ever conceived by man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A very long time ago, another Democrat decided who could attend what school. I believe the United States Marshals Service was called in to correct that. Saddle up boys.
LikeLike
oh hell no!!
lock and load boys and girls. they want a fight? they will have one.
LikeLike
Blood will be shed over this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, when one is an atheist commie, the only religion they have is their communist ideology. Therefore permanently shutting down a religion that worships a higher power than the state is easy peasy and done with malice and aforethought.
LikeLike
He did not mean mosques. Standby for a clarification.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s time to bring back the dead rabbits.
LikeLike
Somebody needs to sue. Fortunately, we have Constitutionalists on the Supreme Court. God help us if they ever get that power again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lord, have mercy on us!
LikeLike
It would be perfect if that guy signing was actually telling deBlasio to GTFO.
LikeLike
At every single press conference the President has said he fully backs the actions of all of the Governors and Mayors, so there’s that.
LikeLike
We should isolate hot spots like these where the leaders are dishonest and using this to abuse their power. I don’t trust them to contain the problem, in fact I would not be surprised if they purposefully started seeding the rest of the country with infected people to drive up the numbers. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out they are letting people die, hiding supplies and keeping medicine from those who are infected, just to get the numbers up and blame the Trump administration. These people are evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Foxtrot Yankee DeAssio!
That is not how it works. He can shut down his city but he cannot throw the constitution out the window. This is escalating.
LikeLike
Islam is not a religion.
It’s a cult so they can do what they do.
^^^ Wall ^^^ bacon ^^^ Wall ^^^ bacon ^^^ Wall ^^^
LikeLike
I’d like to say “unbelievable”.
But, unfortunately,……….
LikeLike
Hmmm, wonder if BigBird’s order applies to Mosques?
LikeLike
Sundance, do you think the word “peaceably” gives them a possible out? In other words, their getting together creates a potential danger (the transfer of a virus), that allows them to end it.
I agree the word “permanently” is ridiculous.
LikeLike
Without a well armed and regulated militia you will soon be stripped of everything NY city. The Communist comrade is standing.
LikeLike
What do you say Cuomo? You know the chief administrator of the state???
Yank deBlasio out now or what’s left of your reputation will go down the crapper with him.
LikeLike