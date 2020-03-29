New York Mayor Bill deBlasio Announces Immediate Government Suspension of First Amendment…

Posted on March 29, 2020 by

New York Mayor Bill deBlasio is officially attempting to establish himself as the United States first totalitarian dictator by announcing a revocation of all New York City citizen rights under the first amendment.   A stunning move.

“[Government] shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

In a stunning announcement Mayor deBlasio threatens that all religious services will be forcibly closed by city authorities “permanently” if they do not comply with the established dictates of city government. WATCH:

.

Let us be clear, the government can request, suggest and recommend that faith-based assemblies suspend their services; and in many cases those churches and religious groups may indeed choose to suspend their services. However, under no circumstance, including: war, famine or virus pandemics that could leave only a hand-full of people alive, can the government force the suspension; or punish those who refuse to comply.

Religious worship, including the assembly therein, is enshrined within the first amendment as it carries the first and ultimate essential service. There is absolutely no situation where that right can be removed.

Obviously de Blasio is surrounded by far-left sycophants and members of the totalitarian state. However, there is no legal adviser who would ever inform an official, any official, that they carry the power to supersede the preeminent constitutional right of their citizens.

Worse still is the use of the word “permanently” when de Blasio announces his unconstitutional suspension of rights. The mayor threatens to permanently close buildings?  What kind of mindset would even fathom forcing the permanent closure of houses of worship because they defy unconstitutional dictates from the state?

This decree by the New York mayor should alarm everyone.

Accept the removal of the primary right of U.S. citizens and there is no longer a country for coronavirus to infect.  This is not a slippery slope; this is akin to voluntarily jumping directly into the abyss….

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Government, Communist, Coronavirus, Cultural Marxism, Infectious Disease, media bias, New York, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Supreme Court, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to New York Mayor Bill deBlasio Announces Immediate Government Suspension of First Amendment…

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    ALL religious services? Enumerated?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. stvzs47 says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    Reply
  3. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Congrats to NYC…..you elected this idiot so enjoy his stay in your sh*thole city

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. freepetta says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    What a d**k head!! Phony deblasio is utterly disgusting!!

    Like

    Reply
  5. rmnewt says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    IT has begun! We’ve seen casual condemnation of assembly grow into the heavy hand of authoritarian government with no exit. These extreme acts may wake up America, it better.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. TarsTarkas says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    “In order to save the people we have to abrogate their rights.”

    DeBlasio once again displays his outstanding ability to exhibit negative intelligence.

    A right however is only a right if it is defended. Let’s see whether Cuomo apes him or attacks him.

    Next up: ‘We most remove the President of the United States in order to successfully fight the COVID-19 virus’.

    Like

    Reply
  7. PCS says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    I hope there are numerous religious groups, churches, etc. that say “Yeah? Bring it.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. merlintobie says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Permanently closing churches? What’s next? Forced vaccination? DNA samples? Micro-chipping?

    Never mind, I’ll just go read my bible. You know what chapter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Roger Duroid says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    You’d THINK mr bagpipes would immediately issue a letter to the mayor stating that such actions violate the 1st amendment and to expect vigorous DOJ intervention should he proceed with his threat.

    Like

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      March 29, 2020 at 7:49 pm

      I met a man, BarrJangles, and he spoke to me
      I was so sad and down and out
      He looked to be the Eliot Ness of the age
      As he spoke right out
      He talked of justice, he talked of change
      But then just played his Bagpipes and spit in my face instead

      Mister BarrJangles
      Mister BarrJangles
      Mister BarrJangles
      Dance!!!

      Like

      Reply
  10. terry says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    How anyone can vote for this
    man is beyond me.

    He is the opposite of leadership.

    Like

    Reply
  11. JohnCasper says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    The political weaponizing of ChiCom Flu / C19 is the greatest force for totalitarianism ever conceived by man.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Alex Claunts says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    A very long time ago, another Democrat decided who could attend what school. I believe the United States Marshals Service was called in to correct that. Saddle up boys.

    Like

    Reply
  13. larry mack BS MBA CISSP (@sixmax) says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    oh hell no!!
    lock and load boys and girls. they want a fight? they will have one.

    Like

    Reply
  14. mac says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Blood will be shed over this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. 4sure says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Well, when one is an atheist commie, the only religion they have is their communist ideology. Therefore permanently shutting down a religion that worships a higher power than the state is easy peasy and done with malice and aforethought.

    Like

    Reply
  16. emet says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    He did not mean mosques. Standby for a clarification.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. booger71 says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    It’s time to bring back the dead rabbits.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Kaco says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Somebody needs to sue. Fortunately, we have Constitutionalists on the Supreme Court. God help us if they ever get that power again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. mefotobug says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Lord, have mercy on us!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Robert Smith says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    It would be perfect if that guy signing was actually telling deBlasio to GTFO.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    At every single press conference the President has said he fully backs the actions of all of the Governors and Mayors, so there’s that.

    Like

    Reply
  22. gingergal says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    We should isolate hot spots like these where the leaders are dishonest and using this to abuse their power. I don’t trust them to contain the problem, in fact I would not be surprised if they purposefully started seeding the rest of the country with infected people to drive up the numbers. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out they are letting people die, hiding supplies and keeping medicine from those who are infected, just to get the numbers up and blame the Trump administration. These people are evil.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Tsquared says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Foxtrot Yankee DeAssio!

    That is not how it works. He can shut down his city but he cannot throw the constitution out the window. This is escalating.

    Like

    Reply
  24. MicD says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Islam is not a religion.
    It’s a cult so they can do what they do.
    ^^^ Wall ^^^ bacon ^^^ Wall ^^^ bacon ^^^ Wall ^^^

    Like

    Reply
  25. lansdalechip says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    I’d like to say “unbelievable”.
    But, unfortunately,……….

    Like

    Reply
  26. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Hmmm, wonder if BigBird’s order applies to Mosques?

    Like

    Reply
  27. Sun Yat Sen says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Sundance, do you think the word “peaceably” gives them a possible out? In other words, their getting together creates a potential danger (the transfer of a virus), that allows them to end it.

    I agree the word “permanently” is ridiculous.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Rj says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Without a well armed and regulated militia you will soon be stripped of everything NY city. The Communist comrade is standing.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Patriot1783 says:
    March 29, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    What do you say Cuomo? You know the chief administrator of the state???
    Yank deBlasio out now or what’s left of your reputation will go down the crapper with him.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s