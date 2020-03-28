CDC Issues Travel Advisory Urging Against Travel to New York Metropolitan Area…

It seems odd to issue a “travel advisory” against travel to the New York area considering that everyone is supposed to be following ‘stay-at-home’ and social distance guidelines.

President Trump tweets the following message:

The CDC sends additional guidelines via a Domestic Travel Advisory:

Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.

The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory. (link)