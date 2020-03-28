CDC Issues Travel Advisory Urging Against Travel to New York Metropolitan Area…

It seems odd to issue a “travel advisory” against travel to the New York area considering that everyone is supposed to be following ‘stay-at-home’ and social distance guidelines.
President Trump tweets the following message:
The CDC sends additional guidelines via a Domestic Travel Advisory:
Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.
This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.
The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory. (link)
Gee I thought not traveling to NYC is common sense 💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 7 people
Common sense to me since de Dipshat was elected Mayor
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deblasio doesn’t even use his real name. He’s a phony socialist 💩. NYC pollutes the entire state of NY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Letting The States deal with it. Cuomo needs to get it together before New York turns into New Wuhan. https://twitter.com/TectonixGEO/status/1243006977594273792
LikeLiked by 9 people
Cuomo is too busy planning tomorrow’s presser for FNC
LikeLiked by 6 people
Those pressers creep me out.
Fredo’s big brother has become Big Brother from Orwell’s 1984, replete with the official looking garb, the weird studio set up, broadcasting on everyone’s screens.
*shudder*
LikeLiked by 10 people
Cuomo is really creepy and gives off a snotty nasty attitude. 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hi 👋🏻 ez!! Hope you’re well!!💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Free!👋 thank you, hope you’re well, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far so good ez!! Yqw.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah..what’s with the faux warehouse scene. Is it to make him look like a man of action or other? Very strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last week, or maybe the week before (losing track of time), every time I flipped to the *news* (ha!) channels, there he was – the omnipresent Big Brother wearing that official looking jacket, rambling about who even knows what.
The dystopian 1984 vibe was strong, especially with everything else going on concurrently- law enforcement getting called off to respond to burglaries, innocent citizens being tracked and monitored while prisoners are getting released.
Twitter becomes Orwell’s Ministry of Truth suspending vital REAL truth telling accounts.
Gun shops being ordered to close.
Doctors and pharmacies being prohibited from prescribing/dispensing Life saving, FDA approved meds…
George Orwell foresaw this. He was just a few decades early.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me, Da Govna, spends more time in the make-up chair than he does looking out for New Yorkers…
Nor anyone else on the planet.. for that matter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He kind of has that “green around the gills look” similar to Fat Naddy
Wonder if they are both infected with something similar
Cuomo’s voice makes me cringe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, most of us who work in NYC have already been in quarantine/social distancing for about 2 weeks. Another 2 weeks will drive me insane, since my dog and I are getting on each other’s nerves. 😡
LikeLiked by 12 people
❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dogs are pack animals. They don’t do Social Distancing.
Your dog is just workin’ you, trying to trick you out of an extra ration of treats. Guilt. Sometimes very effective.
This advice was volunteered by my own dogs. Who charged me extra treats as their fee.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
When my little Yorkie mix doesn’t get the treat she thinks she deserves, she just sits on the floor and stares up at me till I do the right thing. She earned the nickname Bailey bin Laden early on in her career at my house.
LikeLike
😂
The pets are a welcome diversion during this whole bizarre stage of affairs.
LikeLike
Yeah me too, along with my dog, cat, and husband. And my freaked out neighbor, who follows everyone with a can of lysol.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep..I think we all have at least one freaked out neighbor. This herd mentality of panic and fear is baffling to me. I feel like I have been placed in an ant farm and some higher power is watching my reaction to this and taking notes…lol. Very surreal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol…my nephew who lives in NYC has been “quarantined” for a month bzc he unfortunately went skiing in Italy in Feb. His employer Samsung (Korean) made everyone self quarantine if they had been to any of the countries affected.
He prol wishes he had a dog …
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It seems odd to issue a “travel advisory” against travel to the New York area considering that everyone is supposed to be following ‘stay-at-home’ and social distance guidelines.”
It’s a camel, a horse designed by a committee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s called O-V-E-R-K-I-L-L
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it’s up to the individual states to monitor travel from hot spots like NY, NJ, etc into their states.
Isn’t Governor DeSantis screening people coming in from those states into Florida and requesting (requiring?) them to self quarantine for 14 days?
LikeLiked by 5 people
And the gov. of RI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the ACLU is suing him for it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suing DeSantis?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lawyer from Brooklyn is suing Cuomo for violating 1st Amendment with limit of gatherings to max of 2 people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Trump is trying to wake up New Yorkers. You have corona virus . Stay home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi, Linda, sorry I didn’t get back to that post on my regional CoC call, I got distracted and didn’t get back until earlier today. But I replied on there. You asked me what he said. Thing is he didn’t really say anything. Just listened, probably thought I was a nut, although I wasn’t yelling or anything. I think he said okay, might have said thank you. It was kind of odd that it might not be an organization with any regional offices per se because “Ryan” answered the phone without any identification of who he represented.
LikeLike
Yes DeSantis is requiring them to quarantine, but there are no teeth to it and they’re doing what they want. It’s all talk, Florida doesn’t have the resources to track them all down or check up on them. If these people intended to follow the rules they would be sheltering in place. Violating the
“Quarantine” is a 2nd degree misdemeanor 🙄
They caught a guy getting off a flight from NY to FL in Jacksonville. He had tested positive in NY and was supposed to be quarantined, instead he flew to Florida. I don’t know how they knew, maybe NY told FL??
So they force the guy into quarantine here in FL in the hospital. Everybody that was on the plane with him from NY, they asked to pretty please quarantine.🙄 Between foreign tourists, cruise ships and spring breakers Florida already was seeded. Now the people fleeing shelter in place in the NE and people fleeing the overrun New Orleans area are coming here.
Florida is going to be the next hotspot. Our positives are growing by about 30% the last 2 days, 25% two days before that, but testing has increased too. Florida has a lot of seniors who are vulnerable.
A travel advisory to NY, big deal, completely meaningless
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. What a mess!
LikeLike
Oh snap……I was planning on going there tomorrow. Guess I’ll have to stay home in sunny SWFL. 🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 7 people
Unless it’s Alinsky logic and “seeding” the chaos to another locale (ie Florida) is just another part of the agitation for change…Ahh, modern Dems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
King, I believe that you hit the nail on the head, it is the Seeding. Why else would you have the schools open two more weeks, go to the show, Chinese New Year etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No small number of people are pressing for a nationwide quarantine. They (desperately want the President to finish killing the economy.
Trump called their bluff. And they folded.
He has the best political mind in a generation.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel.”
This is advising people not to travel *from* NY, NJ, and CT.
The CDC guidance link above is from the 26th. It appears to be an addendum directed at truck drivers entering the NYC/Tri-State area, clarifying an earlier guidance for people leaving this area to self-quarantine for 14 days; truckers leaving NYC/Tri-State need to take precautions but were exempted from the March 26th advisory.
So tonight’s advisory is a stronger message (you should not leave) upgrading an earlier advisory (if you do leave, self-quarantine for 14 days) which had a clarification directed at truckers attached to it on the 26th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read it as to, from, and in between.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To, from, and in-between are all in place now.
This specific advisory is directed at travel from and in-between, however. For one, it specifically advises against domestic travel but does not mention self-quarantine, which was already “advised” some time ago. Secondly, it specifically mentions Tri-State residents, and is not a general advisory for all domestic travel. Thirdly, we know several governors have taken steps to deter Tri-State residents from entering their states; we can infer this advisory is an attempt to address the concerns of those governors.
Essentially this is telling New Yorkers “Going to another state is not self-quarantining. Stop immediately. [Or else?…]”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the clarifications. Yes who enforces? I imagine they will each ask their National Guards to handle that in coordination with each other and their state police? Hopefully it’s just a short while longer until Didier Raoult’s hydrochloroquine azithromycin cocktail proves effective for full FDA approval & a cheap accurate antibody test comes online.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link to tonight’s guidance issuance:
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2020/s038-travel-advisory.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
President says this mandatory quarantine is not necessary
LikeLike
If I were a trucker,I would not go into that state.They have truckers and trucking firms which are NY based,you pick a spot or spots to drop the trailers and the NY ones pick them up and leave empties or loaded trailers leaving NY at same spots for PU.UPS and FedEx have yards which do the same thing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cuomo is foiled again says Boris Badenoff 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
How does he do it? I mean, really. First he says this (March 10, 2020): “New Rochelle is a particular problem,” Cuomo said. “The numbers have been going up, the numbers continue to go up, the numbers are going up unabated — and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle.”
Where does he get the balls to go on CNN and say these things now?
LikeLike
Trump: “A quarantine will not be necessary.”
Cuomo: “Wait, what?! I was all ready to scream louder and lay the blame on Trump. NOW what am I gonna do?!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
He made everybody write a story they have to round file. I wonder if the dem journalist were angry after being played by Trump? Now they need fresh talking points for all the Sunday shows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
LikeLike
Residents from these states should NOT be allowed to travel to other areas. And selfish NEW YAWK CITY residents need to stay the hell in NYC. If they want to spread the virus among themselves, have at it. Just stay the hell out of my area.
You made your bed with incompetent corrupt commie leaders, now lie in it.
The rest of us want to get back to normal lives and we don’t need a bunch of selfish yankees spreading the chi com virus. We have ponied up 6 trillion dollars ,stayed put for damn near a month, suffered economic ruin, and we are getting a little pissed with selfish people who don’t think they have to follow the rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s remember that we’re all Americans, and we’re in uncharted territory.
Let’s not blame the residents of NY. It can’t be easy on them, or anyone for that matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to Cuomo, we’re not welcome in New York anyway.
LikeLiked by 7 people
According to Cuomo if you’re a “gun toting bible thumper you’re NOT welcome”
He can walk off a short pier.
LikeLiked by 4 people
OK, I know in NYC there’s a large population condensed in a small area, but if people are staying home and following the guidelines, the virus shouldn’t be exploding
I’d like to know the demographics of those being hospitalized. Who exactly are the ones not following the guidelines and going out, hanging out in largish crowds, exposing themselves?
It couldn’t possibly be all the wonderful inhabitants of the third world our government swamped us with…. could it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The virus has already exploded. The numbers are reflecting the past, not the present.
Infected people take up to 14 days to develop symptoms, and might not at all. Based on available information, the infected appear to then be sick for up to three weeks. The explosion in cases we’re seeing is due to increased testing more than newly-acquired infections. Most confirmed cases caught the virus some time ago. Hopefully, as the testing catches up we will see cases level off.
LikeLike
No its not-90% of those being tested are negative. The tests are not identifying sick COVID-19 people or carriers.
In fact the # of deaths is extremely-extremely low per the numbers of confirmed cases.
Just bcz you are a case doesn’t even mean you will have symptoms. I assume only those getting tested are those with a cold or flu symptom… those that are hypochondriacs or psychosomatics
LikeLike
I believe you’re reading too much into “exploded.”
In the sense that the number of cases have increased in some areas, yes it has “exploded.” However, you are correct that about 90% of test results have come back negative and that deaths are low… about 1.0% of all positive tests, and about 0.1% of all tested. Considering that many people who were asymptomatic or experienced mild symptoms were never tested, those numbers are likely lower.
My point was the increase in cases reflects conditions from 1-2 weeks ago, not the current situation.
LikeLike
The NYr’s have had PLENTY of time to understand and know who Governor Cuomo Really is; they’ve experienced his style of governance for many years.
Yet they continue to vote him into high office. What to do? Who to blame?
We do live in a constitutional republic with democratic – elected leaders.
Should we feel sorry for people who prefer open borders?
How many homeless on the streets of New York City have become infected with the Chinese Flu?….You expect me to believe that the germs are not touching the homeless of New York City? Seriously? Where are the CDC’s numbers on that section of the population…or the illegals that the open-borders, sanctuary New York City have walking around or hiding in the dark corners….where are those numbers?
Come on now…use a little bit of common sense.
LikeLike
agree with Keeler on the point that present situation likely reflects seeding 14 or so days ago
The entire city’s been milling about, taking the subway and hanging on straps and poles for close to 2 months since this was probably set loose in NYC.
Chinese New Year parade was Feb 9, a time when DiBlasio (I think it was) was telling people to “go out and hug a Chinaman” – or words to that effect – in rebellion to PresTrump shutting down flights from China Jan 31. Like a petulant teenager, rebelling against Daddy.
This bug’s been out and about and spreading in NYC, having been smeared on all public surfaces and with many in the population having low-grade flu or undetectable asymptomatic infections.
The “social isolation” campaign of the past 12 days or so cannot undo that.
“Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind”
Present whirlwind was sown 2, 3, 4 weeks ago
My view at least, YMMV
https://www.timeout.com/newyork/events-festivals/chinese-new-year-parade
LikeLike
I think part of the problem is that even if they are staying inside, people in NYC are living in buildings with a lot of people. If you’re in stores you’re with a lot of people. Also, Cuomo said the reason it exploded in NYC is because they “welcome people from around the world.” In other words, perhaps they shouldn’t have criticized a travel ban. And for a while, De Blasio encouraged people to go out and about and not be afraid of the virus (implying it would be racist to stay in).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe because they showed up Trump’s travel ban by holding a big Chinese New Years parade.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check this video from NYC Dr Price a busy covid ICU doctor. From Weill Cornel Medical Center. He is addressing his friends and family.
https://vimeo.com/399733860
Watch at least 10 minutes.
LikeLike
I mean, with 190 flights a day landing in Fl, it’s not that weird to give a “travel advisory”. Obviously not every American is following the 15 day suggestion
LikeLiked by 3 people
No one should be traveling unless absolutely necessary. Truckers delivery persons etc< are the only people who should be traveling from state to state. My landlord went to Florida and is coming back this weekend and still planning to come out to their office to collect rent. I am not going in to their office. I am paying online this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe this is to contain an overreactive mayor who is trying to insinuate his importance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN: Trump BACKING OFF and BACKING DOWN versus DECIDING in consultation, etc., etc.
Geobbles is smiling in his grave.
LikeLike
With the vastly reduced traffic through airports, is there anyone left to watch CNN?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be clear – I separate the good citizens of NYC from whichever Democratic hack is currently infesting both state and federal political offices.
The proud folks there have proven as tough and resilient as any reared in our country.
However, there is an unmistakable whisper campaign saying their fine governor might just be the ticket for a brokered convention. That means both the party elders would have to bless the nomination Plus at some juncture Hillary and Bill would be consulted. I am not in the least bit convinced Hillary would allow a presidential candidate without the initials H. C. And Treepers that is on person I would not like to get crossways from.
LikeLike
From Germany,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DHaeLixie3wK/
LikeLike
This was very interesting. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting that.
LikeLike
February 9 NYC Health Commish. encouraged everyone to hop on the subway and come to the Chinese New Year parade, apparently not realizing that viruses live on surfaces for at least a few hours and subway riders share vertical poles and straps coming to and going from the parade. Subways are fantastic as airplanes are for spreading viruses.
Has she been in public the past few weeks???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are blood transfusions part of covid-19 therapy? I would like to know why I am seeing a red cross give blood commercial every 10 minutes on the teevee?
Do we really need more blood or is it more hysteria producing or more of an opportunistic venture?
LikeLike
I would imagine the normal volume of blood donors has dropped off drastically due to people not wanting to leave the house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! We imagine the same things!!
LikeLike
I would imagine there is always a need for blood and with these lockdowns the supply is drying up. More to your point, I did see one story about using the blood from people recovered from the Chinese Virus a a therapeutic…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jerome Adams (surgeon general) answered this questions a couple days ago at the daily task force briefing.
Basically, people have been stuck inside and others are afraid to give blood during a virus outbreak, so donations are way down.
I had the same question & suspicion as you – so I was glad Adams talked about this.
LikeLike
“The Food and Drug Administration will allow doctors across the country to begin using plasma donated by coronavirus survivors to treat patients who are critically ill with the virus under new emergency protocols approved Tuesday.
The FDA’s decision comes a day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state’s health department planned to begin treating the sickest coronavirus patients with antibody-rich plasma extracted from the blood of those who’ve recovered.
The treatment, known as convalescent plasma, dates back centuries and was used during the flu pandemic of 1918, in an era before modern vaccines and antiviral drugs. Some experts have argued that it might be the best hope for combating the coronavirus until more sophisticated therapies can be developed, which could take several months.”
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/fda-will-allow-doctors-treat-critically-ill-coronavirus-patients-blood-n1167831
However, the commercials might be due to an increased need for “normal” blood as well.
LikeLike
There are some plasma transfusion therapies being tested.
The idea is to take plasma from a person who develops immunity and transfer the white blood cells to pass on the immunity.
I think the Red Cross is just calling for blood because this is a down time for donors.
LikeLike
Their donations are down because people are home bound and afraid to donate blood at this time. They are not hysteria peddling.
LikeLike
ICYMI, Good video with what sounds like good results from Dr. Zelenko who was interviewed by Rudy on his program.
He uses a 3 ingredient cocktail for his treatments.
hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc. He provides the dosages that he prescribes for this 5 day treatment.
LikeLike
I realize this is “anecdotal”, by Fauci standards, but we have a friend who was hospitalized recently for Covid-19. She was never put on a ventilator, but she continued to decline, 02 levels declining, fever spiking.
4 days she continued to decline. They started her on hydroxy chloroquine, azithromyacin combo, not sure about zinc. 8 hours later she said she felt better, but her stats didn’t reflect improvement. About 12-14 hours after starting drug combo her stats returned to normal. She maintained normal for another 24 hours and was discharged last night. Absolutely miraculous the way she turned around.
This drug combo may not work for all patients, but I’d sure want it if I ended up in the hospital with corona virus. It appears to work for the overwhelming majority of patients it has been tried on.
LikeLike
One of my coworkers told me yesterday, her boyfriend who lives in Queens and is a runner, was doing his daily run through his neighborhood park and their were cops there monitoring everyone’s “social distance”. One of the cops told him to “slow down” LOL!
LikeLike
POTUS: “The federal government is here to help, but ultimately states are best equipped to make their own decisions.”
Dems: “That’s crazy! The federal government needs to step in and take control!!!”
POTUS: “Federal quarantine of NYC may be necessary.”
Dems: “That’s a declaration of war!!!! We don’t need federally quarantined, let the states handle it!”
POTUS: 😎👍
Well played Mr. President! 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump: To control the spread of the Wuhan Chinese virus I’m banning all travel from China
Fredo-2: How dare you. Do your job!!! You’re the boss
President Trump: To stop the spread of the Wuhan Chinese virus to other states I’m going to quarantine NY because its a hot spot
Fredo-2: How dare you? I am the boss here. That is a declaration of war
President Trump: NY is now responsible for its citizens spreading the Wuhan Chinese virus to other states.
Fredo-2: Oh snap! What just happened
Our President is indeed a VSG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about FROM New York? They seem to be invading our ” closed” beaches here in Mexico Beach, Florida. We have very few resources already. Decimated from Hurricane Michael. No gas stations, no grocery stores, no restaurant unless they have starting to work out of trailers. I understand that the community is in dire straits and want to recoup revenue…. However.. Thanks a freaking lot for leaving the residents wide open and vulnerable to anyone who comes here. I don’t get why they would be so inconsiderate.
LikeLike
Rhode Island has banned New Yorkers and said they will stop any cars with NY plates..
I have seen more out of state plates than usual in our shopping centers..
The shelves are thin so they just wasted gas..
Two woman were fighting over the last bag of cat food.. not whining, it is like this all over..
LikeLike
The company I drive for has a Nestles load that goes to Big Geyser in Maspeth, NY (Queens). If they try to send this 64 y/o there I will refuse. They can send a younger driver.
LikeLiked by 1 person