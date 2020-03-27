Manufacturing Security is National Security – President Trump Appoints Peter Navarro to Head National Defense Production Act….

Oh, this is almost too much winning.  Almost…  President Trump has appointed White House Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro to lead all U.S. coordination of the Defense Production Act.   Just like that… presto… Navarro becomes a bazillion times more powerful than CoC President Tom Donohue.   Delicious.

WASHNGTON – President Trump announced Friday he is appointing his trade adviser Peter Navarro to serve as his national Defense Production Act policy coordinator after using the act to force General Motors to begin making ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

“He’s a tremendous guy and he will do a fantastic job,” the president said during a press briefing with his coronavirus taskforce at the White House. He said Navarro will serve as the national Defense Production Act coordinator for the federal government. (link)

Peter Navarro has been a long-term China hawk warning about the risk of U.S. multinationals doing critical supply-chain manufacturing overseas.  Navarro, working closely with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, has been the tip of the spear in the execution of America First policy and jobs.

This appointment, and these additional responsibilities, is a recognition for his efforts.

Flashback to 2019 when the Beijing/Wall Street lobbyist, Robert Zoellick, took an attack posture on behalf of his U.S. corporate clients and their investments in China.

Peter Navarro appeared on FOX Business’ with Lou Dobbs to rebuke Zoellick and Beijing claims about Trump’s trade policy:

34 Responses to Manufacturing Security is National Security – President Trump Appoints Peter Navarro to Head National Defense Production Act….

  1. jeans2nd says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    And that CN&N chick kicked Dr Navarro off her show just yesterday. She could have had a scoop. What fun…

  2. Skidroe says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    No one is talking about what will happen when China releases another virus. This was just a quick dry run. Or how we will stop it from happening again.

  3. jmclever says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Even more Delicious because Navarro is not on the Chinese Communist Party’s payroll like Donohue.

    Heres a thought. Once the CCP is bankrupt, there can be no more politicians on their payroll. So ending the ChiCom’s economic warfare against us also drains the D.C. Swamp.

    Really smart, brilliant even!

  4. Zydeco says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Let’s defeat the Chamber of China.

  5. TheHumanCondition says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Hmm… who is going to replace Donahue when he steps down?

    From what? lol

    Kill it dead.

  6. hillbillysage says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    The knock on Navarro is that he “doesn’t play nice”. Always wants to go for the throat. Sic-em Boy!

  7. Vince says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    President Trump won’t let this crisis go to waste either. And while the democrats can do a lot of damage, what they are doing is temporary. What President Trump will do is permanent.

  8. Drexel says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    I think you have an interesting perspective Skidroe. Perhaps a shot over the bow if you will. Like inexplicably shooting a satellite out of space in order to make a statement regarding capabilities. Implement tariffs, see what happens.

  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 27, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    “President Trump has appointed White House Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro to lead all U.S. coordination of the Defense Production Act. Just like that… presto… Navarro becomes a bazillion times more powerful than CoC President Tom Donohue.”

    Romans 8:28 KJV

    And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

    • joshashland says:
      March 27, 2020 at 10:12 pm

      And if I’m reading the signing statement or is it an EO? the Fed is no longer the all powerful entity it was yesterday. But I’ll wait for someone more knowledgeable in government speak double check me.

  10. freepetta says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Yes!! Yes!! Yes!! We LOVE ❤️ winning and PDJT!

  11. Kaco says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    I did something kind of uselss today, called the regional Chamber of Commerce that covers my area, Great Lakes region, since the national doesn’t have a receptionist or operator to take calls, only if you know your party’s extension. Anyway, they guy answered, “This is Ryan.” No identification or nothing. I asked if I had the right number, yes, and then if this is the Great Lake chamber of commerce, yes. I then proceeded to air my grievances, especially on the pharmaceutical and medical supply chain, as well as Tom’s love of illegal aliens and even rebuked their website saying “Standing up for America” and how they are for workers, etc., when they are for no such. I went on a little bit but I told them I am done being subjected to China and that they are a Communist totalitarian regime and we will get our manufacturing out of there. He didn’t say much but I told him what Tom Donahue said on the other Sundance article. I can’t say all verbatim what I said but you get the gist, but that they not interfere with bringing our manufacturing of products back to the USA for national security.

  12. RJ says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Gretchen “Half” Whitmer LOL

  13. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    I ain’t no ways tired of winning Mr. President,
    I wish he nest board meeting for GM went live. They may oppose their CEO and her sassy attitude and stunt.

  14. pristach says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Zoellick is on the board of directors of Twitter. See how it’s not all Dems aligned. It’s the GOP too, or what remains of them. Globalists the like.

  15. Stillwater says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:09 pm

    I remember the messaging POTUS gave the Chinese during trade negotiations.
    Sometimes Trump would have Navarro at the table or in the news when he wanted to make the point, sometimes he would keep Navarro in the background.

    Giving Navarro this power sends a strong message both home and abroad. I’ve been waiting for him to be given more power for a while. Well deserved.

  16. Uncle Max says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:11 pm

    They never thought Trump would shut down flights from China. They never thought he’d react to their death-models. That’s why the CDC was caught flat-footed. Trump acted and they were just politicking. He called the scientists bluff.

    He’s done everything they’ve demanded he do… taking their warnings at face value; implementing the more dire and dramatic shutdown of a economy ever. Nothing has gone according to plan for the media, the left, the NeverTrumpers or the Democrats. Good times.
    And this appointment is a VERY welcome message from the top… he’s cognizant of the position he’s been placed in and is gonna likely do some stuff.

  17. sDee says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Is there another dimension to this?
    Zephyrbreeze posted this link on another thread…………….

    The Fed’s Cure Risks Being Worse Than the Disease

    In other words, the federal government is nationalizing large swaths of the financial markets.

    This scheme essentially merges the Fed and Treasury into one organization. So, meet your new Fed chairman, Donald J. Trump.

    In effect, the Fed is giving the Treasury access to its printing press.

    https://finance.yahoo.com/news/feds-cure-risks-being-worse-110052807.html

  18. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Dr Navarro appointment – Oh, that’s going to chaff. I wonder, if it’s going to leave marks?

  19. JohnCasper says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    “Manufacturing Security is National Security”

    Well, that sure beats saying staying in Afcrapistan for another 18 1/2 years is National Security. Or spending tens of trillions on nonexistent global warming is nation security. About the only thing more important to National Security than Manufacturing Security is Voting Security so the DemoFascist party doesn’t steal the next election.

  20. A2 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Stealth attack 👍. One major thing Mr Navarro understands is that the CCP lies. Start from there and keep calm and carry on.

  21. jus wundrin says:
    March 27, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    What is really going on in China? Massive funeral pyres where their gubment is just hanging on a thread? They kicked the friendly US MSM out, so me thinks there is something bad.

