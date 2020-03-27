Manufacturing Security is National Security – President Trump Appoints Peter Navarro to Head National Defense Production Act….

Oh, this is almost too much winning. Almost… President Trump has appointed White House Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro to lead all U.S. coordination of the Defense Production Act. Just like that… presto… Navarro becomes a bazillion times more powerful than CoC President Tom Donohue. Delicious.

WASHNGTON – President Trump announced Friday he is appointing his trade adviser Peter Navarro to serve as his national Defense Production Act policy coordinator after using the act to force General Motors to begin making ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. “He’s a tremendous guy and he will do a fantastic job,” the president said during a press briefing with his coronavirus taskforce at the White House. He said Navarro will serve as the national Defense Production Act coordinator for the federal government. (link)

Peter Navarro has been a long-term China hawk warning about the risk of U.S. multinationals doing critical supply-chain manufacturing overseas. Navarro, working closely with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, has been the tip of the spear in the execution of America First policy and jobs.

This appointment, and these additional responsibilities, is a recognition for his efforts.

Flashback to 2019 when the Beijing/Wall Street lobbyist, Robert Zoellick, took an attack posture on behalf of his U.S. corporate clients and their investments in China.

Peter Navarro appeared on FOX Business’ with Lou Dobbs to rebuke Zoellick and Beijing claims about Trump’s trade policy: