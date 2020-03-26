Democrats Discover Border Security – Rhode Island Governor Orders National Guard Checkpoints To Protect Against New Yorkers…

Apparently democrat governors are discovering that border security might be important after all…. at least when it comes to quarantining pesky undesirables. Hypocrisy, thy name is:
(source)
Yes America, Democrat governors are now placing their national guard troops at the borders to question travelers about their origination… “papers please.”
[Rhode Island] – Governor Gina Raimondo announced. Starting immediately, anyone coming into the state from New York state will be mandated to self-quarantine for 14 days, the governor said.
“No matter how you come to Rhode Island – bus, car, train, plane – you are ordered to quarantine for 14 days,” Raimondo said. “In my judgement this is the most prudent form of action in light of the crisis.”
Members of the National Guard will be stationed at train and bus stations to gather the contact information of anyone coming in from New York. In addition, the Rhode Island State Police will station troopers at the state border to flag down vehicles with New York license plates. The information collected will be used only for contact tracing by the Rhode Island Department of Health, Raimondo said.
“This is different. This is unusual. This is radical,” Raimondo said. “I don’t want anyone to panic. If anything, Rhode Islanders should breathe a sigh of relief. We are doing things to keep ourselves safe.” (read more)
Keeping tens-of-thousands of migrant travelers from central America and Mexico out of the United States is an abomination to the humanitarian interests of our nation. However, allowing Americans to cross state borders during a national health emergency is apparently a bridge too far.
One of the under-appreciated benefits of this COVID-19 crisis, is exposing the hypocrisy of the limo-liberal elite. Notice how quickly a Democrat can turn totalitarian? I digress….
Funny how it was only a few short months ago when Russia, Russia, Russia hype was declared to be influencing the national political conversation, while these same democrat governors were quoting the statue of Liberty. Alas….
“Papers please comrade”…
Whoever voted these Dems into office is a MORON.
The majority apparently are maroons.
…yes and its also self fulfilling.
The blue wall is BREAKING. It looks like Cuomo and deblassio will be the fall guys and not Trump. Boomerang
It is going to be amazing the number of Mexicans with NY accents that suddenly show up.
No hablo Anglais
See
See see seeeenor
Ha!
WSB, NY state boss of infections says we are all gonna get it, she’s just waiting her turn, so WTF–lay back and en suffer.
SMH…she gonna make it happen!
The virus “crisis” is revealing much about progressive politics that we know about that most other people don’t know about. Liberals and “moderates” like to insist that progressivism is basically about fairness. It isn’t. Progressivism is fasicsm.
Touché, Garrison! When I attended a speech by this clown Governess at my last reunion in Providence, and attended a studio tour that contained only nineteen year old Chinese women, I was done.
Prividence is spectacular as a weekend destination, but as many places in this beautiful country…we need an exorcism.
Maybe this is it.
The New England states are hopelessly run by Democrats (like CA).
MTeresa, They weren’t stupid, took two of the 3 or 4 best of the US of A
Those xenophobic and raciss bassturds!!!
How dare they!
But…but these New Yorkers are only seeking a better life. Open borders is the only compassionate thing to do no matter what diseases they may have. Why not provide free health care? /s
LikeLiked by 5 people
From one surreal scenario to the next. You can’t make this stuff up and what great material for POTUS’ campaign ads. Man oh man!
LikeLiked by 18 people
“Apparently democrat governors are discovering that border security might be important after all….”
Why couldn’t that damn Trump have thought of this brilliant idea?
– Typical Democrat
It’s Trump’s fault for not closing the state line!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Frankly I don’t blame her. If the New Yorkers start escaping to other states, we will have a much bigger problem on our hands. She’s not telling them they can’t come in, she just wants to know who they are and to make sure they stay isolated for the incubation period.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A LOT of people who live in Manhattan have out-of- state residences, many in close-by states in the NE where they can “escape the madness” for a weekend, etc.
Wonder if places like CT. , MA., VT. , etc. will be doing this soon. Heck, at some point we could be looking at the City of Albany closing itself off from NYC weekend visitors.
This Panic-Demic could backfire pretty quick on the DemMSM.
CT should definitely do it.
Ha! Albany should DEFINITELY DO IT!!!! Might change the Chambers!!!!
Who believes that self-quarantine requirements will be fulfilled? Yes, it’s a rhetorical question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, if they’re traveling out of state, they’re already ignoring their shelter in place law, so no, they’re not going to follow another state’s laws either. And it’s Trump’s fault, or something.
LikeLike
How will she “make sure”. This is not enforceable. Is she prepared to “contain them”? What a joke. Pure political psyops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will she contain them in “cages”?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Really true Garavaglia, it ain’t Montana /Wyoming/ S N Dakota borders. The wind can blow, carry china19 far enuf over NY/RI border to nail enuf. I think the NY State boss of infections spoke truth, she: “We are all going to get it, just waiting for my turn”. I’m sure Mario the gorilla look-alike didn’t like that but she def said it, if you believe the NYT, WP, WSJ, NBC, CBS, CNN.
So maybe she didn’t?
I will send this article to the honorable dishonorable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoah!!!!!
Haven’t even read the post yet, but this is UUUUUGE! OMG. I know so many people who live up there. Can’t wait to get their thoughts on this. (!!!)
Guess DeSantis and FL. won’t feel so bad about shutting down planes from NYC/NJ anymore.
Dang. New Yorkers got kooties now cuz their Gov. And DeBlasio and City Council were such dipchits.
From the Chair of the NYC Health Committee (after most of the West Coast cities had shut down Chinese New Year Parades/Festivities on fears of Chinese Virus spreading)
And then there’s Northern Italy’s fashion industry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We all know, that New Yorkers believe they, and they alone, are the center of the Universe. No offense to any Treepers from New York, I am married to one myself. How could they possibly want to leave New York?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You insult me and than say “no offense”? Do I pretend it never happened?
LikeLike
Try to not be offended so easily. She wasn’t insulting YOU, just everyone in the state. People can think what they want about NY’rs. You haven’t noticed ….ahem, a uniqueness?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I lived in Florida for 12+ years and I married a native Floridian. My children were all born and raised in Florida. Countless times I was in public places with my family and listened to Snowbirds and Northern retirees talk out loud about how “slow” Southerners were and how Florida employers preferred Northerners because they worked harder, were better educated and smarter etc. Now I get to hear it coming from the other direction and it’s just as ugly. You gave me good advice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
boogywstew,
“You insult me …”
I do not see any insult directed towards you in Linda K’s comment.
You just validated her comment, with your comment, stating that she insulted you at personal level..
“We all know, that
“We all know, that New Yorkers believe they, and they alone, are the center of the Universe” I am a New Yorker. That is an insult to me and everyone else from my State. WHERE is my insult back? Someone calls me a name and I say they insulted me and my just bringing this to their attention is now, because you say so, an insult on my part? If you said you didn’t “see” any insult while under oath in a court of law, you’d be perjuring yourself.
Well, Linda, let’s at least try to separate the native and upstate NYers from the zombies now taking over Manhatttan.
I am still in lockdown an hour north of the city, lived in the city for years, and
under Mayor Giuliani, he made it beautiful for normal people to live in.
Between Hillary’s Senate Campaign Manager DeBlasio and Gina…they both may need re-education.
Lol😄, I wonder how many of those selfish idiots are still alive or on ventilators, probably sucks to be them now.
I wholehearted agree with this approach by the Governor… why do Rhode islanders want CoVid stricken people from New York entering their state??? Answer: they shouldn’t.
Especially after New Yorker’s disgraceful display of arrogance by leaving their state to go to their 2nd homes in Florida.
Do you know that Rhode Island, Providence specifically, has a gazillion Chinese students in every single university and college in the capital as well as other cities???????
Just think about that for one moment…infected spies.
Didn’t Florida’s governor do the same thing? With planeloads of New Yorkers?
As far as I know armed National Guard members were not deployed.
Only people disembarking from New York origin flights were contacted, at the airport, and told to self-quarantine.
Yeah. Nat’l. Guard not involved down here at all.
And you can still drive in freely – tho DeSantis may be getting some pressure about this now after this shock move from the R.I. Gov.
They’ve been running to their Massachusetts vacation homes too.
So now the supermarkets have to supply the local population and a chunk of the summer population.
LikeLike
Yep. I know people who went to Mass. They’ll probably give notice on their apt. in Manhattan next and then become Mass. residents as soon as possible, I’m guessing.
And yes, they did very little shopping in the city before they left.
And Vermont. All over New England, most likely. Like a Locust Swarm. No place is safe.
On a serious note: I noticed earlier today a car in a driveway a few houses down from me with a New York tag. I saw that navy on bright orange… and I stopped right there in my tracks. Should I turn them in? I mean, I don’t want any trouble or nuthin’, but I gotta protect my family.
“national guard troops at the borders to question travelers about their origination”
The Governor does not really care about them, either – because they are not wearing any PPE. Gotta have enough PPE for the elites, ya know.
If it saves even one Rhode Islander from being exposed to, the virus, it is worth it. /s
And I have declared catching the regular flu illegal, because it causes more death than automobile crashes /s
That is why I have closed all the roads, because of all the highway maiming and fatalities.
And, despite the loss of payoff payments to police and politicians from the drug trade, we will start to enforce the laws against drug dealing, because it causes more death and personal destruction than automobile accidents, . /s
New Yorkers are bad drivers too. Although not as bad as those from Boston.
I’m from mass. We drive fast but many of are good drivers
Rhode island driver are notoriously bad drivers. No signa when lane changingl. Go 50 in speed lane
Put brakes on for no reason
Oblivious. Etc…and they call us massholes? …that said this entire faux pandemic or panDEMic is out of control. Time to get back to work
Flu seasons almost over
Thank you Sgt Markoff.
But they just want to do the work Rhode Islanders won’t do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
HA!
LOL. Good one.
Put those infected bastards in cages. Let everybody know you mean business.
I could never balance as many conflicting ideas in my head at one time as a democrat can.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Neither can they. That’s because they don’t reside in or issue forth from their heads.
The overlapping of their thinking and eliminating functions were obviously wired together in hell by some subcommittee that was giggling cruelly as it went about its work.
Perhaps they are afraid of catching the tuberculosis, mumps, measles, chicken pox, lice, and bed bugs that illegal aliens from Central America brought to New York.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Notice how quickly a Democrat can turn totalitarian?”
Inside they always were totalitarian. It is only when the right circumstances manifest that they “show their true colors” and the inner fascist appears for all to behold. Just like false teachers in the spiritual realm:
2 Corinthians 11:13 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ.
14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
To all their action most foul we must still be wise
Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in the democrats evermore fascist eyes!
Inside every Democrat is a Dictator, trying to get out.
Having said that, I can’t say I blame her.
Fifty five percent of US cases in New York.
New York officials from the top down openly defied the President and told everyone to attend the stupid Chinese New Year party, clown prince de Blasio slyly shipping the city’s homeless to other states with free one-way tickets.
New Yorkers voted for their leadership, they can stay and enjoy the fruits of their votes.
“Notice how quickly a Democrat can turn totalitarian? I digress….”
TURN?
More from the Brainiacs running NYC, for a point of reference. (NYC Health Commissioner):
How many New Yorkers are arriving in Rhode Island WITHOUT driving across the entire width of Connecticut? Not many New Yorkers use the Orient Point or Port Jefferson Ferries on their way to Rhode Island. So when diseased infected New Yorkers arrive in the pristine spotlessly clean germ free Rhode Island, haven’t they infested all of Connecticut. Shouldn’t residents of the Nutmeg State be quarantined as well? Maybe Connecticut folks who live in NYC bedroom communities like Fairfield County are spreading it in Connecticut and not New Yorkers.
LikeLike
“Ihre papiere, bitte,”
Anyone with a knowledge of history has got to be chuckling at the irony. I think the best word is schadenfreude.
Good for them! Honestly the easiest way for the rest of the country to move on is to quarantine NYC. And probably the rest of NY. I’m in NY and I totally understand this thinking. People have to realize that it’s not “mean” or “racist” to close down a border to protect your people. On the other hand, I don’t know how many New Yorkers were clamoring to go to RI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true that R.I. is a bit “out of the way” from NYC/NY since they don’t share a border. But it’s such a tiny state, maybe that makes them feel more insecure and self protective in some way.
I do know several NY’ers who have family in both States. so visit frequently between the 2. for that reason. None who have “2nd homes” in R.I. tho.
My sister and her husband live at the tip of Maine on the Canadian border. They would definitely agree with this. People are flooding their summer getaways. . Not saying these folks are particularly ever that welcome, but now its a real stigma.
Another from DeBlasio encouraging New Yorkers to pack into the Movie Theaters (about a month after China itself had closed it’s own down to slow the spread):
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, and an Italy reference, too. How unfortunate.
You mean they aren’t going to start a “hug a New Yorker” campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
left…turn off the lights.
State against state. County against county. Neighbor against neighbor. poor against Rich. Shelter in place. Lockdowns. Show me your papers.
And the crowd cheered. They were able to accomplish all of this in a matter of weeks based on unsubstantiated fears. The Patriot Act was given to us the same way. We welcomed and applauded it.
Are you not entertained????
Smh
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you believe all of thw people on this thread cheering this on now
New York…I did it my way
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ifff Iiiiii could… MAKE IT THERE!… Iiii’lll mmmmaaaake it… ANYWHERE!…
Like Rhode Island, for instance.
Apparently, all governors were encouraged/advised to do this during the phone call with the Task Force & PDJT today. Abbott announced those flying from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans will self-quarantine in a designated location for 14 days.
https://www.cbs7.com/content/news/Gov-Greg-Abbott-orders-air-travelers-from-New-Orleans-and-around-New-York-to-self-quarantine-569136921.html
A Democrat policing a border between a fellow Democrat. This is too ironic! If open borders is good this shouldn’t be possible! There’s always viruses and disease.
Fellow citizens of Rhode Island..here is the number to call if you suspect a stranger from the crime of not self-quarantining. You will be handsomely rewarded for snitching.
If the shoe were on the other foot…
“Coronaphobia!”
They were deaf to Americans living in communities along the Southern border who were being negatively impacted by illegal crossers. They saw these communities as buffer zones, absorbing the expense, disease, and crime. Now They are the buffer zone and they don’t like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You pretty much nailed it.
Rhode Island should build a wall and make Connecticut pay for it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny alert.
I keep giggling.
Haha.
I don’t know what I’m more shocked about. The speed at which this panic overtook common sense. Or the speed at which we are turning on each other. And the fact that my fellow Treepers see nothing wrong with mocking and judging their fellow citizens.
So when California becomes the next hotspot and my daughter and six month old granddaughter, while her husband who is in the military deploys, come back to their home state of AZ in May to stay with us for their safety, are you going to mock her also crossing state lines with California license plates on her car? Because she deserves who you think she voted for?
LikeLike
The two minutes of hate might be over by then…
Its been like watching a Pavlov’s Dog Experiment.
The local comment sections on news articles here in NEPA are getting really frightening. They are demanding to know the addresses of the infected. Because…yeah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell them that you hear that dogs can sniff ’em out. See what kind of response you get.
LikeLike
Erie County in NY is mapping cases by neighborhood
http://orangeny.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/dd7f1c0c352e4192ab162a1dfadc58e1
Gina Raimondo tries the play the part of an enlightened, take-charge female governor, but in reality she’s just another hack who wants to occasionally get her name in the news.
Most of the New Yorkers probably are headed for Newport or Block Island, where they pay hefty taxes for a Victorian summer home.
Not for going to the compact urban sprawl of Cranston or Pawtucket, viruses might prefer.
These out-of-staters will be waved through with a ‘have a nice day’ & a side of clam-cakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fritters…………..
But they’re Dreamers.
Texas gov just signed an exec order prohibiting folks from NY and the Tri-State area, as well as New Orleans, from deplaning in Texas without undergoing a 14-day quarantine:
https://www.wdsu.com/article/texas-governor-orders-immediate-quarantine-for-people-traveling-into-state-from-nola-ny-area/31945487
Never one to be caught flat-footed, folks are already driving a bit east to the Gulfport, Mississippi airport instead. Same folks, different departure.
Where is Kurt Russell when you need him NY?
Hi Gina!!!!
I am a New Yorker whose parents and I SPENT $60 THOUSAND DOLLARS when I transferred to attend RISD in Providence many years ago. RISD keeps asking me to attend Homecoming EVERY YEAR as they ask for money EVERY MONTH.
As a native NYer, I also lived in your state for quite a few years, contributing to the coffers your criminal cabal seems to have distributed…to your friends.
Now that I think about it, it was not such a pleasure to meet you at my last reunion.
GO SUCK ROCKS!
Sincerely,
A RISD GRADUATE
PS Sundance, I love this!
“One of the under-appreciated benefits of this COVID-19 crisis, is exposing the hypocrisy of the limo-liberal elite. Notice how quickly a Democrat can turn totalitarian? I digress….”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will we start hearing tragic stories of tractor trailers found abandoned in rest stops along 95 packed with suffocated New Yorkers?
Ok, that’s not funny. Maybe a little bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gina will take the cannolis. I know. Providence is kinda like that. Always been.
Raimondo is kinda Venetian!!!!
LOL.
gina…Gina…GINA!!!!!!!!
You have millions of CHINESE students in Providence alone…paying TOP DOLLAR TO ATTEND YOUR UNIVERSITIES!!!!
Should we quarantine you IN RI until you pass a test?
