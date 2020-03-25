Washington DC Mayor Bowser Closes U.S. Capital Until April 25th…

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser closes the nation’s capital until April 25th, effectively closing all public gatherings for one month. [Order pdf Here]
There is a certain aspect to dèjá-vu showing up on the horizon… Welcome to an economic civil war. But first, the latest details.
WASHINGTON DC – The intent of the Order is to temporarily cease all non-essential business activities, including tour guides and touring services; gyms, health clubs, spas, and massage establishments; theaters, auditoriums, and other places of large gatherings; nightclubs; hair, nail, and tanning salons and barbershops; tattoo parlors; sales not involved in essential services; retail clothing stores; and professional services not devoted to assisting essential business operations.
The Order goes into effect on March 25, 2020, at 10 pm, through April 24, 2020 (link)
On the horizon it appears the state and regional shutdowns are going to mirror the shutdowns from Obama’s infamous sequester-fiasco from the spring of 2013. That looks like the road-map that will be followed as the coronavirus issue starts to level-off.
Blue state governors, mayors and local officials will use the $2 trillion bailout funding scheme to keep their economies shut down as long as possible and inflict as much political damage as possible. Meanwhile we’ll likely see red state governors, mayors and officials start to reopen their local economies.
The aligned resistance media will criticize the red state decisions, and the blue states will be heralded as more concerned about their citizens. There will be no pressure on the blue team to reopen because they will be funding themselves from the government trough. Meanwhile the red team that wants to get back to business will find themselves limited if they took any bridge funding from the mechanism within the coronavirus bill.
Alinsky would be proud.
It’s inevitable.
Watch.. you’ll see.
Socially the COVID-19 issues will be used to weaponize, politicize and mitigate any economic recovery attempt for maximum partisan damage. It will be an economic civil war of sorts, only this time instead of North -vs- South it’s going to be urban -vs- rural and the weapons will be economic manipulation.
Red state supplies will not be permitted to exit blue state areas. Transit from red to red supply chains will have to travel around blue regions which will be blocked. In this process the traditional GOP candidate -vs- DEM candidate, and weaknesses of the blue team, will be obfuscated by a national social crisis defined by regional economics and party affiliations.
There are pre-existing models for this.
Spring and summer 2020 political contests will break out exactly like this map below, except the central debate will circle around economics. The underlying issues will be ideological…
Three deaths so far in DC, and they shut down for a month. Here is a tracker by state to see how much these governors are overreacting.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
Here in California, we have had 65 deaths. And a million people in the state just filed for unemployment benefits this week.
Today the Los Angeles mayor just said we will be totally shut down for at least eight weeks. Our family has already been home for over two full weeks. Thankfully, we still have income, but many people are totally screwed.
It feels like the whole exercise is just to break people’s spirit, which it probably will. Or to collapse the system.
Road Warrior, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, here we go.
I got dibs on Chuck Norris
I don’t understand how they keep everything locked down when there’s a cure out there that heals everyone. In a week or so, the evidence is going to be there for all to see. I don’t see how they keep the shutdown going.
I think that’s why they are putting this carp in place now….before the turn around
So if the red states get up and running without increased rates of infections, while the blue states starve their people (and do what they can to stunt recovery in the red states) how’s CNN gonna deal? The laboratory of democracy 2020.
Added note. In the spirit of thinking globally while acting locally, under Gov. Abbott’s light touch, the Neuces County Commissioner laid down the law today. Corpus Christi had eight posi’s as of yesterday. Pop: 325,377 (2016)
She was supposed to win.
I look around at the present insanity, trying to make sense of the behavior being championed by the machine politicians. There really only one answer that explains the intersectionality, duplicity and apparently planned madness.
“She was supposed to win.”
It almost seems that all they’ve got is “the original plan” (sans Hillary) and a desperate, urgent desire to destroy Trump by any means necessary.
The Marxist takedown continues…..
YEP,, right about this time , they were suppose to marital law the country in hillary’s presidency… ..
these people are so desperate to get their goal, they ARE DOING IT ANYWAYS…
its like they cant stop their plans even though they loss.
my guess is PDJT knows their plan (COVFEFE) and he is plotting a counterpunch.
What are they really trying to hide?
They have 2 weeks.
John Durham’s report has absolutely nothing to do with any of this, cough.
With world wide deaths from Coronavirus numbering less than 20,000 the real crisis is about managing the health care systems to cope with the very rapid transmission rates.
Bahrain is doing particularly well and this report today suggests one very interesting reason why:
President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lt. General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Head of the National Taskforce to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19), has affirmed that the therapeutic protocol of the Kingdom of Bahrain which uses Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medication in treating COVID-19-infected cases has proved its effectiveness.
He said the kingdom is one of the first countries that used the medication, pointing out its success in alleviating the symptoms of the virus and reducing its complications.
Trump should just shut down the DC airports, bus terminals & Amtrack…..He should declare, by EO, Congress a non-essential operation…Send them all into self quarantine for a month somewhere remote where they won’t cause any damage…like Albany NY….LOL
D.C. without any congress critters allowed in town for a month, will allow POTUS & his team to get this under control & get it fixed far sooner….
It completely baffles me how anyone can look around them at what some of these cities and states are doing to their citizens and they will still vote for a dem. There isn’t anything they are getting for free now, everything will be taken from them. How do they like their dem now?
i think they just gave PT a reason to veto anything that hits the resolute desk.primetime presser to expose all the crap they want to screw us with.and expose to the blue states just how their gov’s are holding them hostage to push an agenda.he could turn these blues states red real quick.
Mr. President:
Time to bring out the big guns. Any “Main Street” stimulus bill that includes the Democrats/Marxists anti-American agenda items such as ballot harvesting/Election fraud, Visa extensions, DACA amnesty, etc., has to be vetoed. First, unexpectedly close the markets to protect what investors have left after this violent correction (except for short-term liquidity markets) and, then, veto this bill. Go on TV and tell the American people why you had to veto it—pull examples from the bill itself re: anti-American, Socialist-promoting, over the top pork, etc. Irrelevant to the crisis at hand and directly opposed to your call for Americans to come together quickly to fight a common enemy (virus). And, some of it actually harmful to the Republic, which you took an oath to protect. Your leverage is threatening to keep the markets closed until you get a clean bill that addresses the economic crisis at hand. No games. You might have to veto more than one. Make the Dems own all the fallout because of Pelosi and the lock-step Dems caring more about power and their Globalist agenda items than this country and its citizens. Keep tweeting that message. You can mortally wound the Dem Party. Lots of Americans don’t want this huge spending bill adding to the deficit and causing tax increases down the road. We just want the country opened back up ASAP!!! Don’t think there would be 66 votes to overturn your veto if some of these folks can still be shamed and, you show tremendous resolve in your stance.
The Senate won’t reconvene after the vote tonight until April 20th. They will probably move that out to the 25th. Of course they won’t be in recess, haven’t been since President Trump was sworn in.
They will not rest until they destroy the entire country. Trump better pull a rabbit out of his hat, and fast.
Blue state people will get tired of being forced to stay in their homes, so sooner or later, somethings going to break.
Am in suburb of Seattle and can see a major street from my house. Traffic is moving full bore day and night. You’d never know we’re supposed to be on lockdown. Some non essential retail stores that I know of are staying open and are actually making sales.
I don’t think we’re going to make little subjects and commies ( except maybe right in Seattle) for a good long while. We can’t outvote the city but we can certainly practice civil disobedience!
It appears that China, along with their comrades in the Globalist Coalition and the Uniparty, has instigated a Cold Civil War. President Trump has shown himself to be pretty much on top of this from the start. It’s now up to us, U.S. Citizens, to stand behind him to put paid to this fiasco. The lines are drawn and the enemies of America have shown themselves. It may get a bit bumpy, but Election 2020 should complete the Rectification of Names.
Omg u r right It will be between urban and rural. Please god help us.
Hold on folks. I think the great state of Mississippi will be open for business sooner than the rest. Maybe you can come visit and spend your hard earned dollars here, get out of Democratic police states you’ve been forced to live in, and live as a free American for a bit. Send your business here, we’ll take it.
The thing to remember, is that even blue cities and counties and states aren’t 100% blue… and with all this going on, that blue might fade to pink…
“Blue state governors, mayors and local officials will use the $2 trillion bailout funding scheme to keep their economies shut down as long as possible and inflict as much political damage as possible. Meanwhile we’ll likely see red state governors, mayors and officials start to reopen their local economies.”
Idaho’s Governor just “closed” that state.
The Senate is voting right now on the Sasse amendment. It needs to meet a 60-vote threshold to be agreed to. This amendment it to get rid of the provision that would pay people more in unemployment benefits than they made at their regular jobs. It just might pass.
Streets full of people, all alone
Roads full of houses, never home
A church full of singing, out of tune
Everyone’s gone to the moon
Streets empty of people, all alone
Roads full of houses, all those people staying at home
A church full of silence, not even one person singing off tune
Everyone’s turned into a loon
This nonsense all started right after he proclaimed the national state of emergency. Immediately the dem governors and mayors started acting like little hitlers and shut everything down. If he reverses the emergency right before Easter would they have to put their states back to normal? Never mind. We’re talking dems here.
Good question.
all I know is, I gathered my essentials almost twelve years ago when obama took office…I bought as much gold as I could afford, backed up by tradable silver. I started a larder for 3 months of survival minimum. most importantly, I bought the guns that I thought I needed along with ammo can stacks for each one. I, like many who saw this coming, have prepared for the extreme. we hope it doesn’t get to that point, but we will organize at the proper time and be ready. count on it…
All these “Stay Home” orders makes the conspiracy-nut in me wonder… is there something happening outside that they just don’t want us to see? Will Americans emerge from their homes a month from now to find roadblocks and “Checkpoints” manned by armed National Guardsmen? Blue Helmets? Chinese soldiers? Big Eyed aliens from Roswell?
LOL
Glad I got THAT CRAP off my chest!
Seriously, NONE of those things are going to happen!
Probably kept the pizza parlors open. /s
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny [in this case by the Shut Downers] sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies [or their close relatives, the Shut Downers]. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those [like the Shut Downers] who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
– C. S. Lewis
When did the Mayor of DC gain authority over the U.S. Capitol?
Have these jurisdictions that have proclaimed that criminal acts will not be pursued gearing up for civil disobedience?
At the end of these 15 days that our President very nicely asked everyone to comply with, will all of us that did so tell those that are now starting too late to ‘suck it’?
If our VSGPDJT made a televised address to the nation — after vetoing this pork infested mess — Thursday, telling us all to resume our regularly scheduled lives beginning Monday, March 30th, won’t these idiots that were not gracious enough to begin that 15 day slow the spread along with the rest of us, look like utter fools for being so recalcitrant in prolonging this mess for those under their umbrage?
It would make Republicans so much stronger if they could then just submit a bill for replenishing lost wages/income from the last two weeks to those earning less than $99,000, and get on with life while advocating for the continued best practices for individuals to stay well.
Why don’t they do a deep dive NSA query of the database searching key words and who may have been talking about this crap well before there was a there there.
IMO PT must look to ensure this is not a planned conspiracy to leverage a crisis.
Actually, within a few days I fully expect that PDJT will “simply turn the tables over upon” all these contretemps. He will declare that the two weeks are now over, and that the country must get back to work, and then convene retroactive reviews of the grand social experiment that has just now been concluded. He will do these things as a matter-of-fact conclusion of the course that he originally set.
“Whether or not these decisions were actually correct” remains to be decided. “Whether the draconian consequences were justified,” likewise. But the Commanding Officer must at all times own his decisions – and I am confident that PDJT will do so. Even if the “blowback” appears, as I am entirely certain(!) that it very soon will, I do not expect this Commander to throw his subordinates under the bus.
Not only this country but many countries decided to launch an unprecedented pro-active response against what was thought (at the time) to be a “clear and present danger public health threat.” It will be some time before we have learned the many lessons that we must learn from this experience . . .
The swamp critters want out of town before the arrests begin… you can run but you can not hide.
No big deal. Will anyone even know or care?Congress is on break for a month anyway. See you in a month.
I’m sorry, I read the article the “Obama sequester” lead to, but I don’t know why a sequester was ordered in 2013 based on that article. Can someone fill in the blanks for me? (I was young and stupid at the time)
