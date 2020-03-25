883 Pages of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Released…

Yikes, the text of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has been released (full pdf below). The Senate took H.R.748 stripped it out, and replaced the text with this bill. The full 50 page senate record of the activity is available here.
Digging in now. However, at first blush the size of the spending seems to be a considerable state budget deficit bailout [similar to how Obamacare removed the healthcare pension liabilities from unions]. Here’s the BILL:
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
– Abraham Lincoln
Dems Worried Stimulus Bill Would Stimulate Economy
https://babylonbee.com/news/dems-worried-stimulus-package-would-stimulate-economy
1101 – definitions. The most important part why?
Because this Act bounces you all over different laws on purpose.
Governments protect themselves first and foremost, always have and always will.
Looks like it’s dead and the democrats want us dead as well! Have a nice day!
Just do the $1,200 and skip the rest.
Scrap the whole thing, open things back up, encourage social blah blah, and deal with life like we do with every other pandemic except this one.
Like Sweden!
Great idea but the social engineers in DC would never go for anything that simple!! No opportunity for them to enrich themselves, their families, or their lobbyist overlords!
Introduce as much chaos into the system as possible. Setup big totalitarian Democommunist gubmint as the only possible savior from the chaos.
It was all a big scam by the UniParty. It’s what all they can do to fleece the American people and they mollified 93% of the people with worthless $1200 checks that we didn’t need if they didn’t break the system to enrich themselves and their cronies to begin with. We are counting down the last days of our republic. Post-Trump, it’s going to be a doozy!
Doozy is one word…doomsday might be more applicable!!
Speaker Nancy Pelosi chided the GOP quartet for holding up the historic package, especially since it has bipartisan support from congressional leaders and the White House.
Would this be the same Wicked Witch that swooped in with 1400 pages of unadulterated BS and stopped something that could have passed on Sunday? And she’s complaining about a couple oh hours when she cost the Senate days? What a moron!!
It’s not that she is a lying —-. That’s a known quantity. It’s how blatant, how over the top that it is, that angers anymore. The left knows they have free reign to be as ridiculous as they want because they have to really say something out there for the media to call them on it.
Embarrassing and criminal, but this is what congress has done for 250 years. The magnitude of the pork is directly correlated to the urgency of the subject legislation. Trump did make a good point that a lot of this money is expected to be repaid, and some of that by AA and higher rated companies.
Trump is in a box and has to sign it, but should shine a spotlight on the dem mandated pork after the Chinese virus is in the rear view, and the election comes closer.
Why does Trump have to sign it? Honest question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look at the vote in the Senate….they already have 95 Yes votes. Can you say “Veto proof.”
I’d still make them override a VETO. Make them vote for this crap, again.
While reading this monster, I’m watching the Senate live now on C-SPAN2. There doesn’t seem to be too much social distancing going on. What I do see are lots of handshaking and backslapping. Screwed again!
$350M for Migration and Refugee Assistance – page 820
$13M for Howard Univesrity – page 771
$7M for Gallaudet Univesrity – page 770
$50M for Institute of Museum and Library Services – page 773
$75M for NPR – page 773
Just reading the few things you highlighted is sickening.
Every bit of pork is “justified” by the magic phrase “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus”
Porkalicious for the highest political donors.
Does the American economy dare call a bluff?
Can we afford Trump’s veto of anything more than a simple bill without the pork?
Can America afford not to veto the pork platter?
NPR? Really?
$25M for Kennedy Center for Performing Arts – page 725
This thing is loaded with pork.
Wildland Fire Management – p. 720
$75M National Endowment For The Arts – p 726
$425M Substance Abuse – p 736
And today NPR said they will no longer carry the daily briefings.
Sundance, I think that we must rely upon your cadre of analysts to sift through this massive number of pages on our behalf. We graciously look to your insights over the next few days. Thanks for sharing the entire text, but …
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mark Cuban just used a phrase that (IMO) applies perfectly to the “Care Act”:
It was concocted in a “Ready… Fire… Aim…” mode.
The only question is… how LONG will it be before this whole process, from Patient Zero to Shutdown to Bailout, is viewed as a total scam?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are correct and he should highlight every damn dime wasted: “PDJT is in a box and has to sign it, but should shine a spotlight on the dem mandated pork after the Chinese virus is in the rear view, and the election comes closer.”
No he does NOT have to sign it. Man UP!!! as we know he can and tell them to come back with a clean bill. WE will stand with him!
Tax Holidays are better than Handouts. NO bill is better than THIS bill. Please VETO, Mr. President!
If y’all recall, VSGPDJ wanted a payroll tax holiday until the end of the year….remember the HELL he caught on that one????? From BOTH sides!!!
Do not fault President Trump for the Mess….it’s been planned for a very long time…
I don’t fault him. I wish he could just do the Tax Holiday. I want him to veto this crappy bill.
Tax holidays only benefit taxpayers
Not non-working, non-taxpaying layabouts
Democrats won’t support a tax holiday because it doesn’t benefit their constituency
End of story
Okay annie…he prolly feels the same as you and I do BUT, we live in a constitutional republic and the senate and house have a role to play the game with the POTUS…that’s just how the rules are…so, POTUS got the best deal he could get and if you have been paying attention; he did MOST of the hard work every day to make the American people aware and to inform the Chinese and other Nations who hate him…better beware!!!!
Problem is, if one is currently not making any money at the moment thanks to all the stupid shutdowns going on everywhere, a tax holiday isn’t going to help them.
One of the best ideas I ever heard was forwarded by Janine Turner who suggested that all congressional bills should be limited to 25 pages. Great idea imho.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it isn’t pork free then it isn’t Kosher
LikeLiked by 1 person
And it is as popular as a pig in a synagogue.
The country ordered a steak dinner and got a monkey meat and kangaroo meat loaf.
This is a Wuhan Meat Market Casserole the Congress has cooked up and half baked.
Did they remove the $350 million for migrants and refugees? Please tell me they did.
No.. At least not that I have heard
883 Pages of crap!
Wake up America! “They” are screwing US once again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The TP shortage is over!
I expect a few more republicans will announce they are not running for reelection.
Kamikaze move. Congress will burn this country to the ground before they let the people have the power. We serfs had better get back in line. Lord only knows what they have in store for us next if this fails.
Gen X always knew they would burn it all down in our lifetime rather than be held accountable.
The half-life of remaining assets under the speed of looting projected it.
11:30 PM Vote on final passage is still ongoing…..Yes 91….No 0. A clear message to POTUS: “Don’t even think about a veto.”
Niagara; you and I know DJT knows exactly what’s going on and how it is going to turn out by the early morning hours..
Well, it’s veto-proof in the Senate. Let’s see what the House does later in the week. My guess is that he signs it and beats all of them (Democrats and Republicans) over the head with it non-stop from here until election day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT endorsed this bill before the vote, asked the senate to pass the bill and wouldnt veto the bill under any circumstances.
PDJT does not tilt at windmills nor does he make the perfect the enemy of the good. At some point, people need to actually take the man at his word, pay attention to what he does, and stop projecting their wishes onto him.
He is the greatest president of my lifetime. He knows what he is doing.
Oh…I thoroughly agree. I wasn’t anticipating or even urging a veto. Just the opposite. I think he’s going to use it to bludgeon Congress to death with it from now until the election.
You have to pass it to find out what is in it.
Excluding the obvious, “They” are going to tell us what they meant those phrases and clauses mean down the road.
Right. Tell that to your High School English teacher or College English Professor. Never mind that words mean things.
It depends what the meaning of the word “is” is. Etc.
Why would there be no funding for border security in this ACT. Is there?
This seems more like the stupidity of the American voter all over again but now it says If you like your country you can keep it
Put on a pot of Covfefe, roll up your sleeves, and let’s play FIND the sausage 😉
As our cold anger simmers…
VETO then let them own it. We need to box these traitors in
I was thinking the same thing. Hold the chunks of pork over their heads every you speak.
I scanned for the Mandatory Vote Fraud horsesh–didn’t find it on first scan…
Does anyone know if they removed the lefts voter fraud items?
Trump surely wouldnt sign such a disaster would he?
Trump surely wouldnt sign such a disaster would he?
He will sign it…
If he does, he’ll loses more supporters. I hate to say it.
If he does then they are not supporters
I don’t think he has much of a choice. They put the economy he built at the point of a gun to get their pork. It’s really a travesty. The presidency domestically is just a bystander. Congress is all powerful and unless the people realize that we better put constraints on these people with term limits and a balance budget amendment, they will utterly destroy our country financially.
He is under the gun here…. I expect he will sign,and I trust he knows what he is doing
I pray President Trump puts a BIG VETO on this.
This bill is bad:
LikeLiked by 1 person
House won’t vote on it until Friday but they rammed a lot of their crap into it so it should pass. And then Trump will sign, unfortunately.
He’s not going to veto it. It would easily be overridden and regardless of making Congress “own” the bill’s passage, it would crush him politically in November.
I don’t like it anymore than most here but it’s a political reality. He can emphasize that finally some needed relief will come to Americans and deal with slamming the pork later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Congress is irreparably destroyed. The Republic is DOA.
LikeLike
The Congress is irreparably destroyed. The Republic is DOA.
Cash grab before the economic crash.
