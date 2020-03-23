Ground Reports Requested – How Well Stocked is Your Local Grocery Store?….

Week #3 of the COVID-19 impact continues. The supply chain is being modified hour-by-hour. You may not recognize it, but your feedback matters; your feedback shapes decisions…
Several factors have increased retail market demand for fresh food and non-perishables. People stocking up, kids out of school, some panic shopping (example toilet paper) and now curfews & quarantines have people purchasing more for ‘meals prepared at home’.
Add in closed restaurants and the demand on retail food markets is severely stressed. With that in mind what are you experiencing in your city, town or neighborhood market? Use the comment section to share your experience. How is the supply chain responding to the increased demand in your area? Has the panic buying settled down?
THE BIG PICTURE
The aspect that most models are missing, is the pressure on the supply-chain will not soon end. The restaurant sector (‘food away from home’) appears to be operating at far less than half capacity (perhaps as low as 25%) due to coronavirus restrictions. As long as those food consumers remain shifted into the retail supply chain (food at home), there are going to be long-term shortages due to capacity constraints and distribution limits.
Processing/Manufacturing – – – Distribution – – – Retail Stores
To gain an idea of the scale of the challenge here’s some big picture analytics. There are approximately 50,000 retail outlets for grocery sales nationwide with about 250 large scale distribution centers (warehouses) regionally placed.
If you take an average across all grocers, a conservative estimate for one product category, hot dogs, each retail store would need roughly 20 cases for a resupply (all brands). That’s one million cases of hot dogs across all retail outlets. [50,000 stores at 20 cases each]
However, the distribution centers would also need 1 million cases, for a replenishment average of 2.5 to 3 days later. Additionally, within 7 days (from the original delivery date) another 1 million cases would have to arrive from the manufacturer(s) to resupply the distribution centers.
That’s a total production demand for ‘hot dogs‘ of 3 million cases per week across all brands. 240 to 360 individual packages selling (twice weekly) at the store level across all grocery outlets; throughout the country.
3 million cases of hot dogs equals 600 semi tractor-trailers with 5,000 cases each, nationwide in the logistical supply chain. [200 trailers per stage: retail (day 1), distribution (day 2.5/3.0), manufacturing (day 7)] That’s 600 tractor trailer loads, for one product category, nationwide. [Easter is April 12th, Memorial day May 25th]
That’s a very conservative supply chain estimate in one product category.
That’s just hot dogs.
Now, take the same baselines and consider the logistics of 100 cases of paper goods at the current level of need (retail all outlets), resupply (all distribution), and manufacturing:
100 cases needed per retail outlet (50,000) equals a 5 million case fill on day one. An additional five million cases on day 3 (from distribution), and an additional five million within seven days from manufacturing. That’s 15 million cases needed.
LOGISTICS: At 800 cases per trailer, 15 million cases of paper goods means 6,250 semi-trailers (retail), 6,250 trailers all distribution within three days, and 6,250 semi-trailers from manufacturing to distribution within seven days. A total of 18,750 trailer loads of paper goods (towels and toilet tissue) within one week; nationwide.
♦ It is impossible for the current manufacturing supply chain (all outlets) to start from a ZERO baseline in stores and generate 3,000,000 cases of hot dogs, delivered by 600 tractor trailers, in a week.
♦ It is impossible for the current manufacturing supply chain (all outlets) to start from ZERO baseline in all stores and generate 15,000,000 cases of paper goods, delivered by 18,750 tractor trailers, in a week.
• CEREAL – It also seems impossible for the current retail supply chain (all outlets) to start from ZERO and generate 12,000,000 cases of cereal (all brands), delivered by 6,000 tractor trailers in a week. (80 cases per store, equals 2,000 trailers/2k per – total supply chain)
• SOUP – It seems impossible for the current retail supply chain (all outlets) to start from ZERO and generate 6,000,000 cases of soup (all brands), delivered by 2,400 tractor trailers in two weeks 14 days. (40 cases per store, equals 800 trailers – total supply chain)
[Note for distribution of non perishable “pasta” and “rice” the sector mirrors soup.]
Bottom Line – There are going to be long term retail supermarket shortages until restaurants re-open. Yes, the total food supply chain is ok, but the retail sector of the supply chain is grossly overwhelmed. Math is math and too few are doing it.
Because it’s a proprietary sector with lots of competition and few ways for a big picture overview of the total supply-chain landscape, individual executives are not being forthcoming about the potential for the scale of disruptions.
Easter is April 12th and Memorial Day is May 25th.
Most consumers are not aware food consumption in the U.S. is now a 50/50 proposition. Approximately 50% of all food was consumed “outside the home” (or food away from home), and 50% of all food consumed was food “inside the home” (grocery shoppers).
Food ‘outside the home’ includes: restaurants, fast-food locales, schools, corporate cafeterias, university lunchrooms, manufacturing cafeterias, hotels, food trucks, park and amusement food sellers and many more. Many of those venues are not thought about when people evaluate the overall U.S. food delivery system; however, this network was approximately 50 percent of all food consumption on a daily basis.
The ‘food away from home‘ sector has its own supply chain. Very few restaurants and venues (cited above) purchase food products from retail grocery outlets. As a result of the coronavirus mitigation effort the ‘food away from home’ sector has been reduced by half of daily food delivery operations, possibly more. However, people still need to eat.
That means retail food outlets, grocers, are seeing sales increases of 25 to 50 percent, depending on the area. This, along with some panic shopping, is the reason why supermarkets are overwhelmed and their supply chain is out of stock on many items.
There is enough food capacity in the overall food supply chain, and no-one should worry about the U.S. ever running out of the ability to feed itself. However, the total food supply chain is based on two segments: food at home and food away from home.
The seismic shift toward ‘food at home‘ is what has caused the shortages, and that supply chain is not likely to recover full service of products again until the ‘food away from home’ sector gets back to normal. No need to panic, but there will be long-term shortages.
At the top of the food supply there is ample product and capacity. Its the diversion of customers to the retail grocery sector causing the shortages.
Large chain-stores were impacted first and worst as their proprietary supply chain, and their automated replenishment systems, are more vulnerable to such wide-scale disruption. Their resupply is based on eight week averages; all of the technology that builds the technological framework of that resupply-chain is useless now. However, smaller regional markets, less than 25 stores or mom-and-pops, are/were impacted less due to their use of wholesalers for distribution and a faster response time.
However, in this phase-3 those wholesalers will now enter a period where they are in competition for resupply with the large retail outlets…. so we are entering the phase were smaller stores, and independents, are going to have more trouble getting product.
The fresh-meat, poultry and produce sections are the first disrupted (short term) but least disrupted long-term (recovering now). The reason is simple, the raw material isn’t needed in the restaurant supply chain; those products are right now in the process of being shifted to manufacturing, protein processing, and eventually into the retail food supply chain to end up in your local supermarket refrigerated store cases.
With the increased diversion, increased production and increased distribution, inside of two weeks we should see fresh meats, chicken, pork etc. (protein sector) return to normal in your area supermarket.
Produce is both nationally and locally sourced, so that supply chain was never as much at risk of disruption; it is, quite simply, just overwhelmed on the distribution side. With the restaurant sector demand reduced the produce operations will recover quickly as soon as supply chain diversion and distribution increases. Less than a week and the produce section in your local supermarket should be solid.
However, the frozen foods, frozen pizzas, frozen meals ready to eat (RTE) and specifically processed lunchmeats and cheeses will continue to suffer from supply chain issues. The reasons are not complex. Processed food has a production capacity. Think about Oscar Meyer, Tyson, Hormel, etc. they can only process a maximum amount within their manufacturing facilities. [China owns Smithfield, so China controls that company]
To the extent that extra shoppers means extra consumers wiping out frozen foods, lunch-meats, bacon and cheeses, the manufacturing side of the retail food system will be limited by their capacity. That sector is not going to change and long-term supply chain issues will continue. However, on the good news side, we should be able to buy lunch meats at the in-store deli counters because that bulk delivery processing sector will have more production capacity.
So if you’re looking for bologna (or similar), and the it’s not available pre-packaged in the traditional case, try looking for it in the deli section. It will be more expensive, but such is life with coronavirus.
In addition to the shortages in frozen foods, processed lunch-meat and dairy items, the non-perishable goods will also have wide-spread outages. Again, this is a store issue (phase-1), distribution capacity issue (phase-2), and will now become an upstream production capacity issue in phase-3.
Bread, canned goods, rice, cereals, pasta, flour, sugar, bottled water, etc. are selling beyond the capacity of the traditional supply chain to keep up with demand.
Traditional emergency food recovery and distribution models (think hurricanes) are designed for short-term disruptions to the restaurant sector that provides 50% of food outside the home; and, as a result, short-term increases to at home food needs. Those emergency and recovery models have contingency plans for short-term regional bursts of specific non perishable products into specific areas. This ain’t that.
The current supply chain disruption is a severe reduction in the availability of ‘food outside the home‘ for a sustained period. Losing the entire sector is very unusual, unprecedented, unforeseen in scale; and there is no national contingency plan for a nationwide demand on all retail supermarket food products simultaneously.
Once these warehouse fulfillment centers run out, every retail outlet in the country is pulling from the same upstream supplier network. Again, there’s no need to panic, the total food supply is not short, we all just need to adjust our shopping habits and get a little creative.
What do things look like in your neighborhood?
Are things improving?
Small chain store near me is full. Plenty of fruit, vegetables and pre-prepared foods, just low stock on a few things. I didn’t look for meat this time so I don’t know about that. Kroger a few days ago had plenty of produce but slim pickings almost everywhere else. One could still find plenty of “food” just maybe not the food you want.
Forgot to mention location – near Indianapolis, IN.
Harris Teeter on Hilton Head S.C. Well stocked fresh produce, meat and fish, eggs, cheeses, dairy products, frozen breakfast waffles, and their Monday special, freshly made pizza at $7.99. There was no rubbing alcohol, paper goods, plastic gloves, disenfectant wipes or paper goods. The later is par for the course at Publix, Kroger, Food Lion, CVS and Walgreens.
WNY. Tomorrow Walmart & Tops Market will open one hour early at 6am for seniors 60+. I will be there to pick up some chicken & ground beef plus a few baking supplies.
Rural SWFL. I only shop at our Dollar General supermarket. About the only missing items are (and have been) paper products, rubbing alcohol, peroxide, lysol et al., hand sanitizer et al. Publix in N. Ft. Myers shores had some paper towels yesterday, but no toilet paper–limits per customer. Local Walmart and Winn Dixie…no paper products. The hysterical crowd/zombies initially hit the bottled water, junk pre-packaged high sucrose food (Twinkies etc.), and above items. Today’s report from my DG people confirmed that the scalpers are driving in from Lehigh Acres and Ft. Myers to buy stuff at Alva and eastward.
Keep in mind that we are at hurricane ground zero, so, behavior of the locals makes absolutely no sense at all to anyone. Also, keep in mind that the snowbirds are still here in the various surrounding RV parks–I have a strong suspicion that they are engaging in some logistical buying–can’t miss those plates in the parking lot.
All of the schools in my county are Title 1, so, what that means is that after the little darlings return from the extended spring break they will be fed meals between 9am and 1 pm. Breakfast/lunch combined as I understand it. They drive up, students have to be in the car, and they are to be handed bags. Schools are closed, extending spring break for one week for classroom deep cleaning, until April 15th.
Yeah, I’m also assuming that snowbirds will buy at least a little of whatever they think they might need as they make their way back north.
Frankly, it just makes sense to peak into grocery stores along the way and get bits of what you may not find when you land back at home, wherever that is.
Good news for FL. is it’s the farthest away from wherever they’ll eventually end up, so no sense going whole hog down here before they start off.
I only requisition needed supplies, and they are delivered. 😉
Some other things that were on the list today and successful were ginger root and 5 lb red potatoes. They’ve been out of potatoes for awhile.
Besides what I mentioned in my previous post, since Friday we also got zucchini, milk, tea, green tea, pork chops, chicken thighs, eggs. We were able to get all the fixins, or as I like to call them accoutrements, for cheeseburgers Friday night, including fresh bread and buns. We already have the burgers, a freezer full of mostly beef.
Rice is out. We usually buy bulk from a Filipino friend’s market, but they are out. People have come from 100 miles to buy from her. Like everything it’s about thinking ahead. When you can catch up and get ahead, you do. It is never a bad thing to have a stocked pantry.
Our locally owned retailers are fine. Their distribution warehouse is actually located in our city, which helps. Even the big chains seem to be doing fine, with the exceptions of frozen Pizza. ???? Go figure.
NW Suburbs Chicago. Was at three different stores. Rationing of ‘panic goods’ — water, toilet paper — canned goods area of one store pretty cleaned out. Overall, some items close to depleted but the items are sporadic. Not exactly the Soviet Union, but also not the America we’ve known.
I shop in the evening, the only place open after 8 is the local Food Lions.
So last wednesday I went to the local Food Lion, it was about half empty, no milk, no meat, no paper products, most of the frozen food gone, etc.
Went back Friday evening, everything looked exactly the same. so I’m not sure if people are just getting it all in the mornings or not but it honestly looked like they hadn’t restocked anything.
Doesn’t really bother me because I can eat whatever, there was plenty of food it was just all weirdo stuff, lol.
…”weirdo stuff”… 😀 😀 😀
Thanks for that.
Washington State Redmond area, stores are doing pretty well but Costco is hammered every time I drive by it (my place of work is considered essential infrastructure).
The Mrs. went to the HEB in Dripping Springs (west of Austin), purchased what was on her list and came home. She had to wait outside 45 minutes to get into the store in cooler temperatures than she likes, so I will be going grocery shopping in a week or two. We will be working on the deep dark recesses of both freezers in the interim. Ground venison chili with fresh cornbread was on the menu last evening. It’s just the two of us so there are leftovers. Fortunately for me, I love leftovers!
LIBBY, MT stock good most, low paper.
Whitehall, MI, light on bread, paper good, most stock good, low gas price.
Trinidad, CO – Walmart really low bread meat paper
Whitehall, MONTANA…small market/town, 96% stocked, low paper, ice cream….
East Orlando went shopping 10AM today. Publix grocery store was 85 % stocked, I found all food I needed except eggs. TP was out as well as hand sanitizer but there was plenty of sanitizing cleaner items. No panicked shoppers as far as conduct and cart content. Drove 1 block north to Walmart. Got eggs, they had plenty. Paper goods were close to empty, but I did get an 8 pack of TP. Also found hand sanitizer, bought a few. Shoppers seemed mu h more agitated. One thing I have noticed about cleaners and hand cleaners, is that many if not most people don’t check the label to see if it kills bacteria. Lots of stuff being bought and sold that is useless against bacteria, etc. Supply chain doesn’t look too stressed here.
Just visited a major grocery store in Pasadena area of Southern California, Vons Pavillions. Very organized. Everyone was very nice and polite. Relatively well stocked. Some produce sections empty and canned goods and frozen foods picked over, but otherwise encouraging.
North Alabama near Huntsville. I stopped at Publix around lunch because I needed bread and eggs and they were out of both yesterday. Today, there was a low supply of both and I don’t know how often they restock. Publix did have TP and paper towels and I bought one pack of both.
Colorado we4stern slope. Had the first case in the county reported today.
Last week market had no white potatoes, only sweet. Today all are back,
as well as usual full complement of fresh fruit and veggies — honey crisp apples on sale for $1.48 /lb. !!!
Only shelves empty are paper products and canned goods.
Eggs are mostly available in 18 ct. cartons, all other dairy and fresh meat fully stocked.
Got 5 lb package of hickory smoked bacon on sale for $3.58 /lb. !!!!
Froze most in 1/2 lb bags for breakfast during the Apocalypse.
Virginia Beach VA …yesterday..Kroger’s…plenty of fresh produce, milk, eggs, OJ. Shelvea are picked over. Lots of bread but not name brands. Bought a cooked chicken for a friend who had her knee replaced 2 weeka ago. No paper products. No tp or paper towels. No paper napkins in picnic aisle. Cereal seemed fine. I am not into bottled water but they seemed to have it on that aisle. Clerks were their usual friendly selves except for the obligatory single sourpuss.
Houston TX suburbs… I am able to shop early on any day and was pleased to find all I needed this morning. Enforcing limits but well stocked with few exceptions. (Had TP, paper towels & antibacterial soap bars.)
One way in, one way out, limiting customers to 50 in store at time, resulting in line but moves fast.
Staff passing out cart wipes at entrance, limiting customer numbers in TP/paper products isle, disinfecting surfaces, directing traffic and checking carts for over limit items. Obviously “All hands on deck participation”.
TX’s HEB’s are exceptional and I tell them so each time I visit. 😊
BJ’s had no paper products. Most frozen food wiped out. Lots of candy and snacks. Meats pretty picked over. We went to the dollar store and they had a lot of paper towels. Headed to Trader Joe’s lucky we arrived before they started having lines outside. They had a lot of limited items but you found out at the register they were limited not a sign above the items, almost like a setup so you could get chastised for your greed in taking 4 pkgs of mashed cauliflower, sheesh! The big thing I noticed is no one smiles anymore and no more sense of humor allowed!! That to me is making the whole thing worse. WE NEED TO START LIVING AGAIN!!!! LIKE TODAY!!
Very rural SE Oklahoma.
Purchased a side of beef a couple of months back so that’s not going to be a problem but not a shortage of beef regardless.
Chicken, pork, hot dogs, sausage all readily available.
Fruit (I favor oranges) and veggies not a problem.
Staples (rice, milk, cereals, peanut butter, crackers, etc) … no shortage.
Potatoes are there but size depends on last truck delivery (bakers but no small, small but no bakers; couldn’t tell you why)
*Anyone having a time you’re in our thoughts and prayers. Hang in there and we’ll get through this together.
Redner’s Supermarket, Collegeville, PA (Montgomery County, 30 miles W of Philadelphia) 5 PM today 3/23/2020
My estimates
Paper goods – totally out
Cleaning supplies – very depleted, maybe 5% left
Dry pasta (Spaghetti, noodles) 5-10%
Bottled water – 10% left
Bread – 10%
Cooking oils – 15-20% left
Fresh meats and chicken – 10-20%, most items restricted to one pack per buyer
Some other items and shelves looked somewhat depleted but not ridiculously so for the end the work day. Fresh produce abundant. Fresh seafood a little down. No lack of frozen foods at this point. Few shoppers and no real hoarders in sight shopping at normal speed.
Our local packer is Hatfield Meats. Their production seems definitely down.
Northern Montana….We have a Wal Mart & a mom & pop grocery outlet that serves the rural residents in the 2916 square mile county.
Mom & Pop Grocery – No chicken, no turkey….frozen processed food aisles were wiped out. This grocer has its own butcher shop and there was plenty of beef & pork. The produce aisle was stocked to about 50% of normal. One green pepper was $ 2.75 – A bag of Doritos was $ 5.98. No laundry supplies, no cleaning supplies, no toilet paper, no paper towels. Very little cereal and canned fruit. No pasta products, No sugar, no flour. Mom & Pop have their own bakery so bread was plentiful. Pet food and litter aisle was about 25% of normal stock.
Wal Mart – Chicken available, no turkey. The coolers holding frozen meats were basically empty. Milk and egg stock was empty two days ago, this afternoon, milk and eggs were stocked at about a third of their normal rate. A truck had just arrived at 3:00 in the morning and although limited to one pkg per purchase, there was a small amount of paper towels and a couple of cases of toilet paper available. The deli department was pretty picked over. The laundry and cleaning aisles were empty. The pet food aisle held four bags of dog food, no litter, very little cat food. No sugar, no flour. Pasta and canned goods were non-existent. A dozen or so bags of bulk generic brand cereal remained, no crackers. The produce department was fairly well stocked….one green pepper was 72 cents, a bag of Doritos was 3.58.
Both stores were fully stocked with water, beer & chips ….What I found to be totally bizarre was that Wal Mart had devoted eight entire aisles that they have fully stocked with Easter Candy….
If you are looking for bread, eggs, or other dairy, hamburger meat, or even steaks, call your local diner. They have it and need to sell it. They would be happy to sell a loaf of bread, rather than throw it out. This is my situation. I would be very happy to sell something to you, rather than toss it.
They will probably even sell you TP, even if it is on a large roll that would be unusual for a home.
If there is no TP at your stores, then call the diners. They have it.
LikeLike
This is true. My brother knows a local restaurateur very well and the guy told him if you need ANYTHING let me know, we have tons of extra and I can order anything because the distributors are begging us to buy stuff.
Baton Rouge Calandros…meat has returned…catfish available but not tilapia…..fresh veg and fruits….lots of french bread and the regular breadman had just arrived to stockthe bread shelves. Didnt go down paper products…..bottled water stocked and the best liquor section in town. Husband glad to find his frozen broccoli.
Glendale/Phoenix – no TP or bleach anywhere for weeks or yeast for bread baking. I have many stores to choose from. Fresh produce never hurt bad but everything else? It was terrifying but yes it is calming down. I have actually found meat, macaroni and corn meal today. After the meat shelves emptied the 1st items that came in was expensive fat with a sliver of meat in between the fat layers. Waaaaay more fat than beef. Never saw anything like that.
Couple weeks ago I was warned that if I need to go to Phoenix VA BYOTP. Someone stole ALL of it weeks ago!
Walmart yesterday, we got paper towels. Toilet paper was nearly all gone, laundry detergent nearly all gone. Supply of frozen dinners, of the more gourmet variety, decent.
Got cat treats, we have our priorities straight. This is in Albany NY region.
Local convenience chain today had plenty of milk, as always. Didn’t look for TP or bread. Didn’t notice any empty shelves where bread normally goes, so they probably had it.
Tucson AZ, Sunday 3-22 evening Fry’s Grocery (Kroger)
Paper goods gone
Eggs gone
Milk less than usual, but adequate
Meat and chicken- same
Bread- essentially gone, tortillas fine
Produce (except potatoes which were gone) fine
Canned soup and beans almost gone
Flour and staples gone
Cooking oil gone except for olive and avocado
Peanut butter only expensive/exotic left- same with jelly
All the generic cereals gone, General Mills adequate
Nutrition Bars gone, nutrition shakes gone
chips and snacks good, cookies good
Frozen entrees almost gone, cheap pizzas and snacks essentially gone,
cheap ice cream gone, novelties same
spam gone, tuns still available
Lunch meat and sausage essentially gone
Water low, sodas OK
popular flavor sports drinks gone, unpopular available
dog food very low, cat food better
All cleaning supplies that are labeled ‘antibacterial’ gone, rest still available
All in all- a serious lack of selection, but nobody going to starve. Emotions still OK. People not visibly stressing too much.
Cedar Rapids, IA – As of this morning our Walmart is slightly better. Chicken and hamburger were available as well as pork and the expensive steaks and roasts. The lunch meat section was mostly empty. No rice or beans and only a few canned goods. No frozen pizza or MREs, some bread (but it was early). Cheese was nearly out, milk was still stocked. No paper goods whatsoever. They finally slapped purchase limits on the empty shelves. The panic has died down…there’s not much to fight over except lima beans and nobody wants those.
Well, I’ll say this. I haven’t seen one roll of toilet paper in the grocery stores since the hoarding started two weeks ago. Good thing I already had some.
TP available at Walmart, Great Value and Charmin. Limit 1. I didn’t need any. Woman in front of me at checkout had three packs and had two taken away. The customer service manager had to explain that she couldn’t buy three.
Downriver Michigan here. Kroger still has meat, milk, vegetables, fruits, frozen food, bread. Still no T.P. or wipes. But the dumb asses are stealing the T.P and wipes from the bathrooms.
Went to Walmart today.
Out of:
Eggs
Zinc
Soups
American cheese
They had plenty of bread, potatoes, and meats (even some chicken) today.
What is in stock seems to shift around . You can find stuff to eat though.
Frozen dinners and frozen vegetables were practically depleted. Never thought I’d have a hard time finding frozen broccoli.
In Savannah, GA. Sam’s last Friday: meat section had been picked over, with the cutters trying to get stuff restocked as fast as possible. Lots of meat cuts people don’t know how to cook. Fine by me, my wife and I are chefs, so Ill gladly take cheap cuts. Paper supplies were being monitored and there was a line to get one pack of TP and/or one pack of paper towels. Veggies, fruit, frozen stuff, deli/ cooked meats and cheeses were all in good supply. Food Lion was the same except the produce was a little sparse, but its always sparse compared to other stores. Red and White said, as of today (Monday), they were fully stocked. Mother in law confirms this to be the case.
Since the restaurant I work for is closed, the staff did spring cleaning today. What produce we had left was given to the staff. The GM always makes sure the staff is taken care of.
Thank you.
New England: Stores still having trouble keeping up with demand. Very little pasta or rice (with the exception of lasagna noodles, only a few packages of premium pasta. Only specialty/premium or small serving-sized packs of minute rice).
Very little chicken (non-premium/non-organic packages seem to disappear as fast as they’re brought out). Bread is about 50% or less of normal. Very limited canned vegetables, very limited selection of storable beans (only some packages large Lima-beans, and some canned white-beans). Frozen section heavily depleted. Many lower-demand items rearranged to give the appearance of fewer empty shelves (but there are still many, maybe 15% of the available shelf space is still empty).
Stores here are reducing hours.
I have heard that the farmers allegedly need 250k seasonal employees for harvest, and can’t get them with all the freezes. I suggest they let us come in, pick & pay. We used to do that a lot as a kid in my family. Then we froze and/or canned it ourselves.
I’m on Long Island, NY right outside of NYC. I always have a very well stocked pantry. People who know me joke I could survive anything. Idk why, but since I have a decent sized pantry when I see non perishables & cleaning products on sale I buy them, whether I need them or not.
Ive been going to my “main street” key food fresh market first and they’ve been pretty well stocked except for paper products. Plenty of fresh produce & meat. (I also have a fridge/freezer in the garage 😀) If I see milk or eggs and the expiration date makes sense I’m buying it. Milk can have an Expiration date close to 10 days from The day of purchase. Eggs & OJ even longer.
Stop & shop has fewer non perishable items but I was able to buy 2 packages of 12 rolls each of TP over the weekend.
The local Safeway and Walmart here in Placer County, CA are doing a good job of keeping up with the demand, especially early in the day, By evening they are somewhat picked over. The only thing that’s been unavailable since last Friday is paper products. The commissary at McClellan Field is the same.
If you don’t have sanitizer, look for Hibiclens soap. Most drug stores carry it. Put some in a spray bottle mixed w/water to carry in your car. They do have a foam version. Back in the day it was what surgeons used to scrub with before surgery. Amazon had some a few days ago.
Went to Costco in Matthews, NC Saturday morning because I wanted the whole chickens they carry and had none on Wednesday afternoon when I was there. I got there at 8am and there were already about 15 people in line. Store opened at 9am and by that time the line of people was wrapped around the building. They had some paper towels, tp, lysol wipes, but within half hour after opening they were out of all those items. You could only get one item per membership. There was a limit of 1 for rice bags, vinegar, eggs, 2 cases of water, 1 package of chicken, there was plenty of beef and produce, still no canned diced tomatoes or black beans, very few pasta packages. Overall I think the craziness is subsiding I think.
I went to Sprouts on Friday night because I wanted to buy some flour and they were out of any kind of flour a few days prior. I found some but there was no chicken at all, very little beef or any other meat choices. Produce was ok, many items in the organic section missing and in the conventional as well. There was milk and some eggs, with limit of 1 carton for eggs.
Florida Panhandle – Winn-Dixie, Publics – short on bread and pre-packaged, non-frozen meals. Also, bread flour and yeast. Meats were available as was produce.
