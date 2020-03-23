Big Picture – President Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting: Hoarding, Price Gouging and Supply Chain…

To understand the purpose and specific need of the latest Executive Order CTH can share a familiar analogy to help better conceptualize the issues.
There are several supply chains that are being affected by the coronavirus mitigation effort; two specific sectors involve healthcare products and food distribution. Today’s executive order targets both.
As a network of U.S. manufacturing continues to increase the production of healthcare products, masks, shields, ventilators and medicines; any hoarding or pricing opportunism around those items is obviously a matter of great interest for overall public health.
However, as time continues to expand, the impacts on another critical sector actually start to worsen…. Most people have no idea the complexity of the field-to-fork supply chain.
Imagine a country where the internal economy was based on two modes of transit, built out over two generations. Fifty percent of all transit in cars, and fifty percent of all transit on motorcycles…. time progresses, generations grow and live, and all known and familiar transportation is based on these two complementary methods; equally distributed, cars and motorcycles.
Over decades the national infrastructure is based on this accepted transit system. There are two independent origination manufacturing systems, each supplying 50 percent of the end user products.
There are ancillary economic systems each based on a service to either car owners, or motorcycle owners. No-one ever thinks about it, and life is just occurring as usual.
At the top of the economy input there is fuel. 50% of the public use fuel for their cars and 50% of the public use fuel for their motorcycles; each is using the same input, the same fuel. Again, no-one ever thinks about it.
150 million people prefer cars and 150 million people prefer motorcycles… it’s an equal distribution across all regions and states; and no-one gives it a thought.
Then, one day, with no advanced notice, the government bans all motorcycle transit.
Now what happens?
300 million people immediately impacted. 150 million people severely impacted. Motorcycle manufacturing is immediately idled. Motorcycle sellers are immediately shuttered. Motorcycle parts, repairs, distribution, and all the ancillary systems that supported those 150 million consumers are immediately shut down.
What happens?
Officials are correct, there’s plenty of fuel; there’s an abundance of fuel. But 150 million consumers of that fuel no longer have a need for it. Additionally, 100 million of the 150 million motorcycle consumers don’t have cars. Overnight, they now need cars.
What happens within the auto industry?
How can the auto industry expand to create products for 100 million new customers. How can the auto industry possibly support a 75 percent overnight increase in demand for their product? What about all of the car providers, mechanics, technicians and auto-workers? How does the auto industry acquire production capacity to meet the immediate need?
Replace motorcycles with restaurants, and cars with grocers, and you see the issue.
There’s plenty of food atop the system, but the 50/50 consumption dynamic has just been turned on its head. The retail grocery supply-chain cannot compensate because there is no upstream production capacity to meet the demand of the end user.
The longer this continues, the worse it will get; and it will get worse – much worse. All retailers are now pulling from the same upstream manufacturers and suppliers. We are now seeing the word “rationing” come into play.
With a national emergency declared, FEMA is now activated and Rear Admiral John Polowczyk is in control of critical supply chain needs.
Think about another familiar analogy. Think about fuel needs during hurricanes.
In preparation for a hurricane impact residents head to the gas stations to fill-up their vehicles and fuel cans preparing for power outages. Generators need fuel, so everyone preps for the power disruption. Then the hurricane hits and power is knocked out.
On the first day without power everyone has their prepared fuel supplies. For the first 24 hours the empty gas stations are an annoyance, but doable. However, starting day two, and continuing on all subsequent days without power, the need for fuel increases at an alarming rate. Within moments of a fuel truck arriving the station tanks are emptied by convoys of vehicles and gas purchasers with cans needing to be refilled.
On day three without power, there’s no amount of inbound fuel delivery that can compensate for the demand. As long as power remains knocked-out, the scarcity of fuel remains. People traveling anywhere to locate gas. People get desperate.
On day four, five, six, it doesn’t get better… it gets worse.
The only thing to stop the cycle is a return of power slowing the demand for fuel. If the power remains turned-off, the fuel demand will always exceed the fuel supply. It doesn’t matter how much fuel is shipped, the infrastructure of fuel supplies and fuel distribution cannot compensate for the overwhelming demand. The only thing that fixes the problem is the return of power street by street, neighborhood by neighborhood, town by town.
Keep the power turned off, and the fuel supply will *always* be short. Period. This has been shown to be demonstrably true regardless of region.
In this example the loss of power is similar to the closing of restaurants. Until the impacted food distribution system returns, the other half of the food distribution system will not be able to fully fill the void.
The manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, the key aspect to the retail food supply-chain, cannot compensate for a consumer demand of such significant proportions.
In an effort to mitigate the supply shortage, stores have limited their hours of operation; but it’s still not enough. Additionally, stores are now going to initiate ever tighter sales limits or ::cough:: “rationing” ::cough:: in an effort to control the outputs. This is one example amid many, but it will expand:
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is announcing new product limits shoppers should know about. These limitations are aimed at protecting the supply chain so everyone is still able to get essentials.
[…] The following food items are now subject to new limits and restrictions as of Sunday, March 22:
- Chicken – 2 items
- Ground Beef – 2 items
- Ground turkey – 2 items
- Hot dogs – 8 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
(link)
There is no need to panic, again the top of the system is abundant, but there is a greater need to understand what proactive measures are now being considered by government officials as they look at a much bigger landscape today than they were looking at a few weeks ago.
In October, November and December regional warehouses the size of schools (around the nation) are filled with frozen chicken wings. Yes, chicken wings. Additionally, tens-of-thousands of square feet are filled with frozen pizzas. Why? Because the last week of January and first week of February everyone shops for Superbowl Sunday. Without all that pre-staging, the supply chain could not support the demand.
In June, July August and Sept., millions of square feet of frozen food warehouse space (around the country) is filled with frozen turkeys. All prepared for distribution in October and November for Thanksgiving. Without all that pre-staging throughout the year, the supply chain could never support the demand.
Once emptied in Sept/Oct, cleaned, sanitized and prepped, those deep freeze warehouses start filling up with chicken wings and pizzas again. [In the southeast, space is also leased for FEMA ice storage as part of the summer emergency plan for hurricanes.]
The food supply chain is a massive and complex system with a multitude of component parts that happen in the background that no-one notices. If done correctly, no-one should ever notice; but the system is far less simple than most consider.
When you hear the words “non-essential” consider…. The U.S. food supply chain requires constant supplies of: oil, packaging (and all ancillary), cardboard (and all ancillary), paper, recycling, steel, plastics, stone, hydraulics, rubber, parts to repair machinery, fabric, cotton, mechanics, data analysts, communication experts, accountants, actuaries, refrigeration, coolant, glass, wood, barrels, tanks, trucks, and much more…
Whatever “it” is may seem “non-essential” until you start to realize it is part of a massive and diverse input system into a very complex sector of the economy. Remove one component and the system, already under considerable strain, can freeze or slow.
That’s where “rationing” comes in….
How are these corporations hiring while all the local mom and pop mainstream businesses are going out of business. When is is all over, the smaller locals will be even less able to compete. They have supply chain, data, infrastructure that can outcompete any smaller companies and will grow stronger and used this event to further eliminate competition.
Watch health care: Insurance industry gets all the money first. Their profit depends on NOT spending it on health care. Smaller local hospitals that used to be shining examples become band aid stations. Surgeries, deliveries, specialists congregate more and more in urban centers. The patient is not the customer. Physicians and nurses trained to know what is best for patients do not have the power to make decisions. Protocols of “quality” are guarded by non medical people contracted “at arms length” from the insurance companies.
Most things a physician does are price gouged for money, or time gouged to do work that someone else gets paid for.
Doctors are an expensive commodity. Docs who do what is right for patient are driven out of business by red tape and relegated to be data entry clerks to enter data that is used against them in computer systems that they paid for up front and broken promises that they would be repaid.
Docs and nurses who prostitute their signatures are paid well. Doctors and nurses who do what is right for patient care are driven out of business.
Nurse practitioners are being given full practice rights without physician supervision, soon physicians won’t be “needed” by the insurance companies with the power and money.
Hospital systems do not care about the quality of care in your home town, or providing the support that physicians and nurses need to provide the best care.
More and more health care is being delivered directly by insurance companies or by companies that the insurance companies own.
In this COVID crisis, watch for the opportunists to gain power and control. POTUS declared we would be paid for telemedicine. Previously community physicians could not do telemedicine, but specialists could be paid well to deliver the care in a community physicians office. Now they promised we would be paid for telemedicine — but already the price is being cut. It still requires the same brain power, even more. I still have to pay staff to be on the phone to beg the insurance company to prescribe meds, order tests, see a specialst. I am penalized if they go to the hospital, but have no say.
When is AG Barr going to go knocking on the doors of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, et al?
I’m all for protecting against hoarding in an emergency to derive undue profits. But the prices of goods send market signals indicating shortages and encouraging additional production of those items. Increasing prices also provide incentives for consumers to only purchase what you need immediately thereby leaving supplies for other consumers.
All of the ventilators in the world can’t save those holding their breath waiting for Barr to do his job.
Perfectly said, James!
👏👏
Bill Barr will attend their funerals when they die of old age as he is one of them.
These are such times aswhen preppers can thank the grasshoppers for validating ant behavior.
I have to admit that I am getting a Venezuela vibe about this. Hugo was great at closing down factories that “hoarded” and sold for more than they should.
The Dems are demanding a Chavez-style ‘solution’ however POTUS is smart enough to know that if you invite the CEOs to the WH and ask nicely for a retool, you’ll catch more flies with honey- The Dems are bullies, always have been-
Agreed, a perfect recent example is when sleepy Joe told people they should learn to code
KNOW THIS: The ‘crisis’ of a lack of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment, i.e. gloves, masks, gowns, etc) is NOT RELATED to Covid-19 in the US. This shortage began back in December, about 8 weeks before ANYONE in the US tested positivie. The media and narrative-spinners want you to conflate the two issues and believe there are no masks because they are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients. This is NOT remotely true. Tune out the hysteria and look at ACTUAL STATISTICS-
Like the 9 million contaminated surgical gowns?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/surgical-gown-recall-leaves-medical-centers-scrambling-2020-01-31/
Guess where they were made. You get one guess.
I’ll add it isn’t just the gowns – every piece of PPE contained in a surgical “pack” was contaminated by a tainted gown
Thanks for a very good example of the problem we are facing if we let this continue.
Another problem is thinking that people with Political Science degrees know anything about managing large complex societies.
Good. Lock them up!
Thank you to all those companies sending in their own supply of requested items to help others and all the ones stepping up to reformat their companies to manufacture items States and individuals are in desperate need.
This is America!
I keep reading here about how closing restaurants is such a terrible idea, and the problems it is going to cause. This article is no exception. Yet in all the cases I’ve heard of states closing restaurants, they are being closed to dine-in customers only. They are all allowed to be open for take-out. Here in NJ, that is certainly the case. I can imagine that they won’t necessarily attract the same amount of customers for take-out than they would have attracted for dine-in. But I don’t think this is quite the crisis you make it out to be, in terms of food availability.
Complain about freedoms or government getting too involved in private business and I’ll support you on that. But “closing restaurants” isn’t really happening as far as I can see. Here in NJ it is true that certain foods are in short supply in grocery stores, and some stores are limiting how much you can buy. For instance, fresh chicken is in short supply and is being “rationed”, but beef and pork seem to be plentiful.
A friend told me a few days ago that he knew of some restaurants in NJ that were selling unprepared food as well as their normal menu. All take-out only, and many are curb-side pickup only (that may actually be required as of the last executive order). So you could go to these particular restaurants and buy meat, cheese, etc. much like you could do at a supermarket.
Don’t get me wrong, this whole thing is disruptive to businesses. But there are clever ways to earn money and many business owners aren’t just going to sit around and wait to go out of business. Many are doing their best to reinvent themselves and their services.
Some areas are being forced to stop “curbside” service.
"Like"
The only reason I ever go to a resturant is to dine in and take my time eating and having a few refills of my coffee or, on the rare occassion, have a couple of drinks with my meal. Apart from that, a resturant is of no use to me.
But as anyone knows, senior citizens look forward to getting out and eating at their favorite diner. Take out really ain’t their thing. I’m not that old yet, but I’ll be there soon enough.
Read the novel The Goal. This book describes a supply chain problem. The hero tries to improve the process by tagging the important items, Yet like theMagician’s Apprentice, the problem multiplies until they increase the capacity.
Sundance has done other posts regarding the difficulty of grocery stores to cover the demand created by the closing of restaurants. Where I live restaurants may stay open for carryout and delivery. Many that didn’t have much take-out, some with no delivery at all, have specifically stayed open and have begun “curb side” take out. I am deliberately trying to patronize them, partly to help them weather this, and partly because I get tired of home cooked.
But also in this, I find myself getting annoyed with the restaurants that just shut their doors. Sure, the waitresses have nothing to do, but the cooks could be working. The cashier could be taking phone and internet orders. They could still be working. I find myself thinking that when this is over I will remember which owners stepped up. And I will also remember who didn’t. I also find myself thinking that some owners who shut their doors may go out of business, and maybe I won’t care.
There is a lot of packaging, condiments, etc that they may not have on hand or able to supply.
I’m reposting with an update below this…
VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
March 23, 2020 at 5:13 pm
If anyone ever reads my comments, you should know that I don’t do conspiracy crap, ever!
This will be the fourth time I’ve heard this, the last one from a very, very credible source who I know personally. The first 2 I doubted, the 3rd has more contacts than most I know but the 4th is real close that I trust.
The National guard is being brought in to help keeps things calm as we all know but behind the scenes ALL law enforcement is on standby in case things get crazy, such as riots, looting and well, you name it. This is why businesses were told to send people home to keep them safe. Now it makes sense to me why the biggest liberal states and cities were the first to close up.
If true, please all, BE SAFE!
Update,
If anything should happen anywhere in the country, then the word is to Lock it down.
AZ may shut the border down with CA. Even Ducey said he will have no issues closing down the border. They are very concerned about food trucks being hijacked along with other issues especially with in the liberal states and cities.
So again, if this is truly going to happen, Be safe.
I’m not trying to scare anybody and I hope to god I haven’t, I just want all of you to be aware and take care of yourselves and your family members.
BTW… Please don’t attack the messenger (me) because I hated posting the first one and I truly hate posting this update. My comment right here does not make this any more real because honestly, I can only say what has been said to me directly, it very well could be BS. Which will really piss me off!
Can PDJT please sign an executive order that rescinds every idiot decree made by idiot Governors like idiot Tom Wolf?
Give me liberty, or give me coronavirus!
No he can’t. It is not his job. 😦
After the H1N1 virus was through Obamination was told that the USA needed to restock N95 masks and other critical medical supplies.
Obamination ignored the information. Nothing was restocked.
Now President Trump is being blamed
LikeLiked by 4 people
True information.
We preppers dont look so kooky now do we? Will Mr Barr come after me when I sell chickens “on the hoof” for $100.00 each? Sorry,only precious metals – paper money ain’t worth the ink.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a matter of degree I suppose. Stocking up on food and supplies, and having a power backup is normal risk-averse thinking to me. But $100 chickens, payable by gold, silver, platinum, copper only? I’ll go vegetarian first.
If you pay with Precious metals, the pillagers will figure you have more, follow you home and kill you. They voted for Hillary.
What is meant by the term preppers? I have seen the use of this word in the news lately.
People that are prepared with bug out bags, food, weapons, water sources. Ready for anything.
OHIO’s government telling everyone that the worst is coming.
Meaning….what? 5 or 6 more dying? That many get shot every week in Columbus’ ghetto. Nobody shut down the economy because of the disease of murder.
You know what? I hate to say it but I don’t give a cr@p about this. My daughter was just told by her healthcare sector company, that they cannot guarantee salaries after April 30. She is trying to sell her home after a divorce and the bank could foreclose and leave her with nothing. This vast self-inflicted overreactionby governments is destroying real lives in numbers far outpacing CV deaths.
This unreasoning madness has to stop. Do we need another massive omnibus spending bill? Quite pissibly not. Quite possibly what we need is to accept the fact that as with other viruses, there will be deaths, then quit cowering and get back to work!
This whole thing smells like rotten fish to me. The Chinese Virus starts up right after they failed on impeachment. No more talk about Biden and Ukraine. China attacks the world with a virus. It is an election year and they know they can’t beat Trump. No more talk about FBI, CIA etc. No more Discussion about Brennan,Comey and all the others. I could go on and on but you can fill in the rest of the blanks. Timing was just perfect for the Democrats, deep state, globalist,China and more. Democrats will destroy America and kill millions for power. I think Obama has a lot to do with it. All while we worry and fight over food rationing. SMELL THAT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Cold War With China?
Or is this China caronavirus just preparation for full blown hot war?
America is stocking up for a reason, out of instinct. Not a bad thing to do.
I want them to arrest the azz holes that have manipulated silver down 50% in a month. No I’m not buying more of a commodity that criminals can freely short then manipulate.
Enough is enough. END the shutdowns. No dental treatments including EMERGENCIES in PA!
https://pda.informz.net/informzdataservice/onlineversion/ind/bWFpbGluZ2luc3RhbmNlaWQ9OTIxNjk2OSZzdWJzY3JpYmVyaWQ9MTA0MzY2Njc1Mg==
I was out today . I live in a very low crime suburban city in the Midwest. Our police force was everywhere. We are being locked down tomorrow and fined or jailed if we don’t follow the new rules.
“Gouging” … a whiny issue.
If someone had the foresight or taken the risk to get something I want, complaining about the price they ask being high is childish. Is it worth it to you or not? If not, don’t buy it.
If he can’t sell it, price comes down. If he can sell it, it means it is worth it to someone at that price, even though you think it is high. It is a higher priority to that person, so why shouldn’t they get it?
If price is kept low to avoid “gouging”, people buy it whether they need it or not. Thus the toilet paper situation. Prices SHOULD be allowed to rise to avoid chortages. How about 1 package for regular price, two packages for a 150% markup, 3 for 400%? People will then have to decide what it’s really worth to them instead of hoovering up the whole supply.
Price is the automatic, self-regulating mechanism for addressing shortages through mutually agreed upon rationing.
Up with gouging! We need more of it.
One person’s “gouging” is another person’s “You are a life-saver, thank you!” Restricting the freedom to make transactions as warranted is not good for anyone.
It prevents additional capital from flowing to say the toilet paper manufacturer’s who might need more staff, more equipment, enhanced delivery infrastructure.
Restrict price increases and you guarantee shortage. “History of the World 101”.
So if John Brennan and Jim Comey are hoarding masks, the FBI will knock on their door for price-gouging–but not for wiretapping and framing the President?
Or do they get a pass for the price-gouging, too?
As of last week, Publix & Piggly Wiggly are rationing TP at one package per person. I thanked the store manager for doing so.
Both had sufficient food, a little bit sparse but enough.
I couldn’t understand why people were hoarding so much stuff.
If people would quit hoarding there would be no need for anyone to hoard. (did that come out right?)
I’ve always stocked at Least 2 weeks of necessary food, batteries & paper (TP)etc. due to residing in a hurricane area (& I the fact that I hate grocery shopping) which is usually all I’ve needed.
“But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door.”
I am starting to think Bill Barr said this for a specific reason.
Was it a metaphor of things to come?
God, I love this guy.
This is why I voted for him. This is why I was one of the first to support him.
As Abe said of Grant, “We can’t spare this man. He fights!”.
Took my dad to Barnes hospital in St. Louis today. Mom & son went with (he’s not in school). Had to be screened before entering. We expected that. They told mom & son they would have to sit in car. Huh? Car was valet parked. Neither can drive. WTF? They eventually let them stay in the downstairs lobby….just like all the other people that came in there. 🤔
We figured we would have to do drive through. So we crossed the river back into Illinois & went to Chick Filet (never been to one before) in Fairview Heights. It Sat next to a Lowe’s. 2 lane drive through. Went & parked in Lowe’s parking lot to eat ( 80miles to get home yet). All the entrances & exits to C.F. were rerouted through the Lowe’s parking lot. We must have watched a couple 100 cars go through while we ate. Wow!
Went to Schnucks to pick up a few things. Produce was well stocked. Paper products, gone. Signs were posted showing rationing limits on what once was there. Same signs for everything else. Stuff missing in our stores (Franklin county IL…rural area) was available, but very sparse. Cheese, hot dogs, lunch meat, kid type food i.e; mac&cheese, Ramen, soup, pizza etc, gone. High dollar stuff remains on shelves…perrier, fugi h20, Angus hot dogs. Also, a cop was parked in the lot watching. Gas was $ 2.30…..80miles away (home) $ 1.90.
Traffic was slim in STL, made for easy trip. MO lock down was to go into effect at 6pm. The people at Barnes thought it was rediculous. I forgot to ask about Wuhan Flu victims. LOL They about our being in contact with people that had it & such, we told them that was impossible, since we live in Illinois & have been locked down for a while now…everyone laughed.
That’s my story for today.
They about = they asked about…
Fugi = Fuji
God, I love this guy.
This is why I voted for him. This is why I was one of the first to support him.
As Abe said of Grant, “We can’t spare this man. He fights!”.
A little levity
Life Goes On
If there ever was a politician who was senile, addicted to baby blood, and stupid…
Well, that’s Our Joe.
Oops, wrong thread
Bill Barr reportedly said:
“If you have a big supply of toilet paper in your house, this is not something you have to worry about.
But if you are sitting on a warehouse with masks, surgical masks, you will be hearing a knock on your door.”
Yeah right. When the DOJ wants to frame you, two rolls of toilet paper will be labeled as hoarding and you will face 30 years in prison unless you agree to lie about President Trump. Just ask Michael Flynn and others.
