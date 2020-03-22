Sunday Talks: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Explains Economic Package to Mitigate COVID-19…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on Fox News to discuss the financial legislation (likely vote tomorrow) to support workers and businesses immediately impacted by President Trump’s proactive shut-down of the U.S. economy.
I make way too much money to see any of this, but I sure as hell will have to pay the taxes for it!
But we all LOVE your 1%-er Taxes! Heck … if we made you PAY$$ even MORE!! (aka your fair share) we might actually be able to PAY for this new $2T (and counting) China Flu Deficit.
And since our money is headed for a steep devaluation … we’re gonna need even MORE $$$ from you! /leftist-inspired sarc. except that last bit about devaluation. Lefties have no clue about the “valuation” of money.
The thing is I am not a 1%er, just upper middle class…. the level who shoulders the most tax burden in this country
You are not alone. I am retired and was very prudent in prioritizing our spending as well as saving. I hardly have a fortune saved but in examining our status we are top 15-20% folks just because we saved. We still marvel at the fact we are among that group vs allot of folks we know made far more in wages than we did.
Even in retirement our fixed income puts us on the borderline of not getting any money, no big deal but it is a shocking splash of reality concerning how people did little or no planning for their future or hard times.
I’m upper middle class too, mallardcove. I won’t qualify for relief- which is fine because we still have money coming in. But I think the ENTIRE middle class will be paying for this package.
Taxes aren’t paying for this, we are printing money to pay for this
Watched Cheryl Atkinson….she shows the breakdown of how the money will be allocated. What a bunch of crap. Money turned over to all the crooks in the swamp. No money for the wall…a few bucks for the people and a load will be paid to other countries for no good reason.
The best thing that could happen is for PDJT to shut down the internet. Way too many with way too much to say.
Money to other countries – FOR WHAT??!
More Biden-Kerry Crime Family?
Socialist Europe?
This is going to cost more than the Iraq war and we will have nothing to show for it.
President Trump voluntary shut down the U.S. economy ? BS
SD apparently believes PDJT owns it. I’d like him to explain how, whether he thinks it’s a good thing, and what ihe thinks it portends.
I did say last week on here that you all are going to be disappointed in where the money is really going. In fact, here it is.
VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
March 19, 2020 at 9:19 pm
I’m afraid you all are going to be disappointed when you actually see who these bailouts are really going too. I call it the “Socialist’s Dream”, we never change do we?
Always running to the Government to cure us. Did any of you know that the doctors of old used to bleed out their patients to rid them of a virus and when the patient died, they said “We just didn’t bleed them out sooner”.
Make up yours minds, either you want freedom or you don’t and as my father used to say… “Son, don’t take any wooden nickels”.
I’ve heard he has to go socialism to win reelection which he must do at all costs. Beat the dems at their own game if you will. The problem is its like a disciplined basketball team coming up against a team built to run and gun, and falling into the temptation to fast break with them. That gets ugly for them fast.
Sundance must have edited his comment from voluntary to proactive. So I am not sure how he feels. 2 weeks should not destroy the economy. I have a theory regarding all of the Cuomo chosen one talk.
1- What if Cuomos end game was to roll out the “chloroquine cure”. NYC doctors were already using it.
2 Trump sniffs it out, and then goes all in on therapy. Cuomo can’t take a victory lap. Trump owns chloroquine now.
3 Is that why Fauci was taken aback by Trump? Fauci was all in on chloroquine behind the scenes and getting updates.
4 Cuomo now realizes he got outmaneuvered on chloroquine and Trump is getting credit. He throws in the towel and rolls it out Tuesday.
5 Trump has us back to work by April 1st.
I hope this is how things shape up. Or things get bad.
I don’t know what Sundance thinks but I do believe President Trump has boxed himself in a corner. In my opinion shutting down the economy wasn’t a good thing. How does President Trump get out of the corner without being painted as not caring for those that are sick? He will be attacked merciless by the left that all this is his fault. He will be attacked that he tanked the economy. He will get it from all sides by the left. He is the boss. The buck stops with him. I pray that he’s got the way out of that corner. He’s got terrible advisers in my opinion. It seems nobody’s got his back in d.c.
RJ, “voluntary” and “proactive” are not synonymous
Trump’s 15 days was to give us time. So whether you think that was green light or not to shut down or not is an individual choice. In this climate, I think Trump went with “If we’re going to do this – let’s do this”. There is so much political risk from not doing it. At any rate if local governments were shutting down kind of hard to stop them when everyone is in a panic.
Then after 15 days Trump will work on getting the economy back on line.
Anyone else having playback issues with YouTube today?
The last paragraph in this article misses the most important point which the writers miss and that is…
Restore the Fed back to its original design of 1913 and get them out of the hands of congress!
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2020/03/five-mega-wall-street-bank-stocks-have-lost-average-of-45-percent-in-five-weeks/
Since I believe the market can’t get really any worse, now is the time to use his emergency national security powers to:
1) Raise Chinese tarifs to 100%
2) Give a list of national security items like Pharmaceuticals, Telecom gear,steel,aluminum, copper etc and set aggregate max import % for each.
3) An automatic market subsidy for oil – target a price that keeps our shale growing, say $55 per barrel. The difference of market and this price will go down as market recovers — denying Russia and Saudi their attempted destruction of our independence, and oil dominance.
This is WWW 1, the first cleary world wide economic war. Chose sides friends. US or Russia/Chicom/Middle East Whores of Babylon.
Oh its gonna get worse-apparently Stevie said the ‘lockdown could last 18 months’ Watch the futures and cry-
Your plan is too quick…have to have a plan…your plan is a death sentence for the USA. We will prevail.
With the temporarily weakened economy hopefully a LOT of illegal aliens will self-deport back to South America where they came from. The Treasury Dept. sure as he!! better not be sending “relief checks” to all those undocumented Democrats sneaking around inside our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s direct deposit.
This doesn’t seem to address self employed, owner owned businesses of 1 or 2 people. We have no employees and don’t take a salary yet and don’t pay into the unemployment system. I’m certain we will be hit, not sure how hard. But my guess is even if things get back to ‘normal’ everyone will hunker down and not want to spend for a while – especially businesses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lp, you and the other person will both get checks and I’m also seeing talk of easier loans for businesses to cover their payroll.
I’m wondering the same as I am currently an Independent Contractor, but thankfully still working part time.
Is this the Obama Porkulus 2.0? Have we not learned?
Will we be giving Billions to illegal immigrants?
I understand …
Money for hospitals.
Liquidity.
Liquidity for small businesses.
And who is writing the legislation? The Chamber of Commerce? Lobbyists?
Are payments going to workers on 3 levels – 1) unemployment, unemployment “boost”, and a direct deposit?
Also, if they really want to help mainstreet, they need to have a mortgage forbearance for 3 months. No gov subsidy, the mortgage time, say a 30 years, will be 30 years and 3 months. No investors lose principle or interest. Screw the $1000 or whatever per month for two months (except for renters). The biggest stressor on normal people is the monthly cost of a roof over their head!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec Carson announced it for, I think, 60 days.
China has a population of 1.3 billion. Also had 81K covid infections, 3400 deaths. Extremely high rates of smoking and air polution. Do the math-this is NOWHERE NEAR A CRISIS. They are DELIBERATELY tanking the economy
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. but their numbers are completely suspect to me.
Then choose South Korea. Or even Italy–the same groups who are dying almost ALL have at least 2 other serious health issues and most are elderly. Again, LOOK AT ACTUAL STATISTICS and THINK–there IS NO CRISIS-
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you.
I just wanted to emphasize that China’s numbers are in stasis because they’re on their world propaganda tour right now.
Agreed-China has been lying since it began-its been around since at least November and they knew it was new–they lied to the WHO who in turn lied to the rest of us. People need to STOP AND THINK CRITICALLY-
Somebody on here dilonso(?), said they had it early January. His flu sample was retested for it.
The numbers are totally immaterial, the major point is they knew back in November 2019 (if not earlier) and DELIBERATELY allowed millions of tourists and Chinese citizens to travel into.out of China to locations around the globe. Now the exploitation of that decision is being politically and economically played out in different scenarios around the globe.
They had their butts handed to them by the US and their response is cause chaos as well as destruction.
For China its to purposely attempt to even the playing field.
In the US it all about derailing a single person, the President.
“The Bezo Blog reported the IC warned”
Communist Propaganda
Fox: “The Intelligence Community says they tried to warn you but you didn’t listen.”
Maybe they should have interrupted while they were bugging the President’s phone calls.
I call BS.
Yep, the warning was a single sentence message:
(S) “There is a problem in China and we’re checking into it”.
They probably meant Hunter’s monthly paycheck didn’t clear.
A very simple change that would greatly benefit retirees, those in the gap 50-59 1/2 and young folks just starting to save is to eliminate the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) requirements that are attached to allot of retirement savings instruments such as IRA, 401k, etc. That would help retirees and encourage saving all in one swoop. If there is heart burn of the being too big a give away, use the IRS Inheritance tax limits as a start point as this would likely cover the amount save by a huge majority of folks.
Also, for a temporary fix, suspend the or greatly loosen roll-out limits and taxes on saving plans.
listen to the ‘experts’-they ‘expect/anticipate/presume/could see/estimate’ – however the actual STATISTICS are miniscule globally compared to the flu. Italy is an outlier for several reasons. The death rate in the US is .012 and that includes wiping out much of a nursing home. Hospitals are NOT overflowing or even experiencing an unusually high census. WE ARE BEING BANKRUPTED BASED ON A SCAM-WAKE UP-
Just put all accounts and transactions on hiatus. Economy truly on hold for 3 months. Some goods and services are necessary (utilities, food…) so those providers must be paid. Let Uncle Sam pay that bill and fund it by 100% tariffs on China and for whatever still needs paid after that, that will be an amount we won’t pay China back on the debt they hold over us.
This is a Globalist Dep State Think Tank Black Op to take down 45!
Giving direct check to REAL AMERICANS because STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ARE DESTROYING THEIR INDUSTRIES makes sense!
Remember 2020 is everything! Most do not have more than one month of savings…
We can criticize the deal after the economy recovers. Right now 25% of more of Americans need help (service industry). I say this knowing as a self-employed worker there will be no help for me. Never is. But if we get through this quickly and try to bounce back. If other countries print money too – then we should be okay.
I don’t think this is a big package. I recall Obama spent 1T on his stimulus and we got nothing but road signs.
I’d have preferred a bigger package but it is what it is. Congress – in the midst of the biggest crisis of our time, still adding pork and playing games – you don’t think populists will make hay over this if we bounce back? This package is all on Congress.
Mnuchin and PDJT care about the regular folks. We have to trust them.
Yes, to the pork barrel politicians everything looks like a pig sty.
When in Washington they wallow in it 24/7.
You got road signs?
$1.8 Trillion, and Pelosi wants more?
Using taxpayer money to bail out the corporations so taxpayers can then get a paycheck. Do I have it right?
Americans are not going to sit in their houses all summer absent a real, provable self-evident threat. And the President is not going to let this drag on and on and on absent the same. He just won’t. I don’t fault Americans. They are not cowards for wanting to protect their families by listening to their gold-plated government. But they work for us. Forgetting that very fact is what got them Trump. If they try to prolong this for politics, they’re playing with dynamite. The President’s economy was so stellar that It took a world-wide pandemic and a shutdown to bring it back to Obama levels.
That’s not good enough for this President. He won’t allow it. Watch.
Why is no one talking about curing Coronavirus?
