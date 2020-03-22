Steve Bannon: “If We’re Gonna Go Through Hell, Let’s Go Through It Quickly”….

Steve Bannon appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus. Bannon advocates for a military style shut-down of the U.S. to shut down everything now and get through the crisis as quickly as possible.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

More

LinkedIn

Print



Pocket

Skype



Telegram

Like this: Like Loading... Related