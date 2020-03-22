Steve Bannon: “If We’re Gonna Go Through Hell, Let’s Go Through It Quickly”….

Steve Bannon appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus. Bannon advocates for a military style shut-down of the U.S. to shut down everything now and get through the crisis as quickly as possible.
This guy is a candidate for multiple swirlies in a dirty toilet bowl.
I’ll throw in a few noogies for good measure.
Yeah…no thanks. Save that for China, Cuba. Venezuela, and the rest of those communist s-holes
There is no ‘crisis’.In 2009 60 million ppl in the US got H1N1-265K were hospitalized,12K died.This was in addition to the ‘seasonal flu’ that year.Meanwhile there are 27K cases in the US and 350 have died – No FLU ever peaked beyond March. #FactsNotHysteria
As he tell folks…15% true stuff, 85% bullshit. People are in jeopardy of being brainwashed by 24/7 blond bimbo’s telling them what to think and when. Requim for critical thinking and deductive reasoning. God, this sucks….
So WHY are they all parroting this BS? Why would Bannon and Mnuchin be selling it?
This post is outdated – we have moved past “this is just the flu”
Magnificent, thank you for posting Maximo Woods’ prescient analysis. He’s spot on, as ever.
I’ve said that from day 1. The Chinese have no respect for human life. Kill their own people to get back at Trump.
YES
I thought Steve quit drinking?
This site is getting increasingly irrelevant!
Then move along.
Agreed
No. I’m not going to leave that precedent / tool about for future dhimmocrats to abuse as they did the FISA.
How do you take a picture of this tweet to post it? I am not twitter experienced. Thanks
Just copy and paste this link: https://twitter.com/DrMartyFox/status/1241766595237642241
Thank you. I feel dumb lol
Too late, they already did it.
BTW, this shows what a SCAM the yearly flu shot hysteria is that makes BILLIONS for industry and all run by CDC. fucci is right up there in this yearly money maker that does, apparently, very little. I wish the OOAN reporter would ask him how his team missed it this year.
Never mind I figured it out thanks
Yeah. Explain this to Italy, doc
Umm no. I just talked to my niece in NYC. She said her husband had it in the fall and their doctor said that thousands of people had a strange flu/cold there in the fall and they didn’t have a name for it. Point is that there was no emergency and now we have those drugs that can be used that President Trump is talking about. There is no need to shut anything down. In fact the opposite is true. Let’s take care of the most vulnerable and everyone else get back to work!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think my husband and I had it in December. We knew it wasn’t the flu, but we were sick and felt like death. It lasted 10 days for me and 17 days for him
I have a suspicion that I had it, too. It wasn’t too bad, but what made me wonder was that I started being out of breath. I couldn’t go upstairs without becoming out of breath. It lasted several weeks and I was just tired all the time.
EXACTLY RIGHT! Same in Ohio-people were tested for the flu and it was negative-and NOBODY I knew died or was hospitalized
My son and his family live in Ohio and that is where I caught whatever I had.
We need drone helicopters dropping doses of Z-packs and Hydochlorquine all over the country to drop the hammer now. Then get this country back to work ASAP. Not Helicopter Bernanke and the Treasury merging with the not federally owned FED. with 5 trillion to blow. This pompous prick is trying to butter up the President with blowing best “he said i was his best student” bs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Z-packs + HCQ cut the disease to 4 to 6 days. Stock the pharmacies then turn everything back to normal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can do this at the same time you inject the market with cash.
25 trillion is just the beginning. We need to get this over ASAP.
Bannon right – we stretch this out and we are completely fubarrard
Sorry Mr Bannon, I generally agree with you but definitely not this time. We can handle maybe one more week of this shutdown hell at most. Any longer constitutes complete economic suicide and I’m not having any part of that. Nor should any of us normies at CTH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i can’t handle another day of this with that quack Dr. Fauci making the stock market drop 1,000 points every time he talks. I read that it’s supposed to drop anothr 900 points again tomorrow.
Unreal. Lets see who can outdo the other. I’m waiting for reports of beach goers being shot, or doors being boarded, locked from the outside to keep people inside. If you think this is great, wait until this fall. When does lock down start 1st day of fall or winter? The new normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 1 or 2.
I couldn’t agree more.
Put Bannon on Munchins team. They would kill each other but the rest of us would at least have a chance.
I read this and posted it yesterday. It is very thorough and well-documented.
It was reposted on Zerohedge. https://www.zerohedge.com/health/covid-19-evidence-over-hysteria?fbclid=IwAR04xyEYFisGR7HRmfOsp6Bkx_Oa7D7NH31ze7HzRPQyxFAjACY0ZenmEEA
I am now more convinced than ever that this is a manufactured “crisis” fomented on us by the leftists. There I was just now watching a show on ABC-7 Chicago when they break in as if a nuclear bomb dropped. The “breaking news”? Pritzker and his gang of leftists holding a press conference to blame President Trump for “not providing the necessary tools and supplies” to “fight this crisis of our lifetimes”.
Oh, please. The fake drama is so completely over the top.
Here’s what is happening: the death toll for the US still sits stubbornly at only 1.3% of COVID-19 cases 12 days after tracking first started. There has not been the skyrocketing death toll the left needs to continue fomenting panic and continuing to shut down productive businesses. Worse, President Trump’s approval ratings have gone UP, not down, even as the left continues this farce in their latest attempt to take back the WH by any means.
The left is now in a panic as the narrative is not playing out as they expected it would. So, expect going forward the rhetoric and hysteria is going to be ramped up and up and up and up.
Until facts on the ground PROVE that this “crisis” basically amounts to a flu bug and likely not even as bad as H1N1 was in 2009 Isee SD’s earlier article on that).
As a conservative American who supports our President Trump, it sickens me to see the depths to which the left has sunk in their attempt to take him down. This farce needs to end NOW, the shutdowns need to end NOW, and productive businesses need to re-open all over the country. Screw the left, screw their fake-panic induced shutdowns, screw the compliant media.
President Trump please put a stop to this nonsense ASAP.
Methinks Steve Bannon is beginning to show his true colors.
The Democrat Propaganda arm painted Trump into a corner but I think he’s done a fantastic job and set a great precedent for swift action, never mind the impossible-to-overestimate importance of this for mitigating future bioterror incidents.
Nobody seems interested in this, so I’ll point out that this sort of nationwide response has never been attempted. Sure, some areas are going overboard but better some than all of us. The epidemiological, economic and social scholars will study this for years (decades?) and the results will be taught for much longer. The data being compiled is unimaginably valuable and we will emerge an overwhelmingly stronger nation for it.
History will be kind to President Trump for his response to this.
My bet if this new 3/16/20 Coronavirus clinical trial using Hydroxychloroquinein up in MN has early success, PT will see that this treatment gets fast tracked.
Think about how big it would be if PT could say we have a proven Coronavirus preventative so people can go back to work and feel safe they won’t get infected.
It kills the left’s narrative of panic and chaos instantly.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04308668?cond=COVID19&cntry=US&draw=2&rank=12
At this point, I think the LEAST that every media outlet should be doing is showing the tally to date of total cases and verified dead, and alongside of that, the same data for a typical season of flu. I don’t watch the MSM, but I don’t see why EVERY outlet should not be posting that LITTLE BIT of necessary information, for those not otherwise swift enough to realize this is just the latest attempted treason, to bring down Trump (as they JUST FINISHED DOING with the fraudulent and hyperbolically illegal “impeachment inquiry”) and/or to rehabilitate the Insane Left from what everybody with open eyes and ears could see was their insanity in trying to demonize and criminalize the President, along with all of us who are awake to the truth about them. The Left and NeverTrumper globalists don’t do it because they know they would be shown up as treasonous liars by such a daily dose of truth.
It keeps coming down to: Who will bell the cat? The traitors just want everyone to live in their (awkwardly, tragicallly) unreal “Pleasantville”.
“Bannon advocates for a military style shut-down of the U.S.”
This man certainly bears no resemblance to America’s Founding Fathers. And that is about as soft a way as I can put it.
I’m sympathetic, but I don’t think he’s accounting for round 2. If we knock this back quick the cycle is going to start again and we’ll bend up bouncing peak-to-peak.
The only quick option is to let the virus take its course and accept whatever body count results. Worth the trade? No one knows.
This man needs to shut up.
Somehow, because PDJT allowed him to have a spot in his administration for a short time, Bannon believes himself to be an expert on all things.
The big churches have suspended Sunday services indefinitely. The small country church on the road to the interstate moved various chairs outside under the trees, separated by the required 6 feet, and is holding services there. Matthew 18:20
