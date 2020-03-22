Pelosi and Schumer Block $1.6 Trillion Emergency Economic Bill – DOW Futures Collapse…

Over the past three days a bipartisan group of senators, not leadership, constructed a $1.6 Trillion emergency aid package to rescue the U.S. economy and American workers.  The package had the support of Mitch McConnell.   However, at the last minute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, having returned from her House recess vacation sipping cocktails poolside, instructed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to crush the senate effort.

Power hungry Pelosi sees an opportunity to use the looming economic crisis as leverage for selecting winners & losers amid the K-Street lobbying community.  Donors for Democrats will be rewarded; supporters of Republicans, not-so-much.  This is DC at it’s worst and Pelosi isn’t going to lose another opportunity.  It’s the same process she used in ’08/’09.

“Twice in one lifetime… How blessed am I?”

Senator Schumer did as he was instructed.  The relief bill did not pass cloture (60 votes needed), and the three-day effort collapsed.  Immediately the DOW futures dropped 5%.

WASHINGTON DC – “I want everybody to fully understand if we aren’t able to act tomorrow, it will be because of our colleagues on the other side continuing to dicker when the country expects us to come together and address the problem,” McConnell said on the floor. He added that over the last 48 hours there were bipartisan discussions among “regular members of the Senate, not in the Leadership office, not in the speaker’s office for goodness sakes.”

“She’s the Speaker of the House, not the Speaker of the Senate,” McConnell added. “We were doing just fine until that intervention.”  (more)

There are two main points Pelosi is targeting.  First, because COVID-19 creates a MASSIVE SPENDING opportunity, Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to include the elimination of college debt, literally wipe out student loans – which ironically and intentionally were created under Obamacare, in the coronavirus bill.

This move has nothing to do with the economic impacts of coronavirus, but it allows: (a) a political win to get the Bernie AOC crowd behind the Democrat candidate; and (b) will allow more government funding to ideological college interests by wiping out the debt problem.

Secondly, Speaker Pelosi wants unilateral control over which companies will receive any financial assistance or loans to survive the crisis.

As was the case with the 2008 Bank Bailouts, ARRA (stimulus plan) and Auto-Bailout of 2009,  Pelosi wants control to select companies for assistance that are owned and operated by Democrat donors, and scuttle any businesses or corporations who are led by republican donors.   This was a big part of Obama’s stimulus program and GM bailout scheme.

WASHINGTON DC – Two ugly truths about any epic economic crisis are that not all businesses will survive, and government interventions help determine which businesses will survive.

As coronavirus crushes the economy, Washington policymakers are scrambling to figure out who to bail out, a responsibility that one veteran of the 2008 financial rescue morbidly but accurately compared to the frantic triage work that doctors are currently doing in overcrowded Italian hospitals.

[…] As Congress rushes to assemble an enormous stimulus package to try to slow the freefall or at least pad the landing, it’s becoming clear that a lot of federal dollars will be sent straight to American taxpayers, but also that a lot of federal dollars will go straight to the companies that employ them. Washington’s last epic bailout, the $700 billion Wall Street rescue of 2008, was wildly unpopular but ultimately quite successful—and while a financial panic is a different kind of crisis than a viral pandemic, it has some lessons for today about when companies should get help and how that help should be delivered. (read more)

The difference between Nancy’s prior exploits in 2008 /2009 and today is that previously she had President Obama to support all of her political schemes.  Now she could be up against President Trump who might use his considerable platform to call attention to the partisan spending….  Key word “could”.

Yup.  We’re going back to the future and it’s politics.  Democrats don’t give a damn about what happens with the economy because Donald Trump is George Bush and will be forced to own the economic collapse he self-created.   So there’s no pressure on the actual severity of the collapse… Also given the political damage being inflicted on the White House, there’s no urgency for Nancy…   There is only upside for Pelosi in choosing the winners while she knows the media will never call her out on it.

If all this seems painfully familiar to you…. yes, we’ve been here and done all this a little more than a decade ago.  Here we go again….

  1. MR52 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    Looks like Romney is using Coronavirus to cop out on voting.

  2. dufrst says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    If the GOP folds on the student loan bailout, I’m off the wagon. It will be a truly monumental betrayal. There will be no spinning that one. Trump understands his base very well and he has to know he cannot give Nancy Pelosi any sort of win like that if he wants a major turnout this fall.

    Make the Dems take the heat for keeping checks from being cut to the American people in need and to small businesses on the brink, all because Nancy Pelosi wants to give $10000 to pretentious young people who already don’t have any sense of adversity. The GOP better stand up here! This is an easy one.

    • Not Ideal says:
      March 22, 2020 at 11:05 pm

      Cocaine Mitch got played. Nancy figured out that universities can’t charge $50k per year tuition in a Great Depression. The left needs to keep higher ed funded and she left him holding the bag.

      Meh, none of it matters.

      Y’all know how the USA gets out of a Depression, right?

      W. A.R.

      We’ll be at war with Iran and/or China within 2 years.

      Get ready to form up, millenials.

      • dufrst says:
        March 22, 2020 at 11:08 pm

        There will be war if Donald Trump loses in 2020 and Donald Trump loses in 2020 if he folds (which he won’t) here to Pelosi student loans garbage.

        If a Dem makes it somehow to the White House in 2020, there will absolutely be WW3.

  3. Sanj says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    POTUS has some leverage here. He can always cancel or threaten to cancel the govt imposed shutdown and say, ‘Additional American deaths are due to Democrat intransigence” It’s high risk, but he’s going to get blamed for the economic collapse and history shows that the #1 cause of death is Poverty.

  4. gsonFIT says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    There is a shortage of U.S. dollars in the international economy. This may be telling us any number of things. I choose not to venture a guess, but it certainly shows that there is strain on the international economy. It would be welcomed if Nancy could get it together long enough to present an illusion that America’s political parties are not totally dysfunctional.

    I also think it would be great if she could get the poop cleaned off the streets in her home district.

  5. OhNoYouDont says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Five GOP senators missed the vote that required a 3/5 majority to continue …

    Rand Paul (R-Ky.) – coronavirus
    Mike Lee (R-UT) – self isolating
    Mitt Romney (R-UT) – self isolating
    Cory Gardner (R-CO) – self isolating
    Rick Scott (R-FL)- self isolating

  6. Snow White says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    God forgive me but I hope this b*tch drops dead.

  7. mallardcove says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    This all could have been avoided by not panicking and shutting down businesses. Instead we decided to make something with a 1% or less death rate a mountain instead of a molehill

    I’ve said all along not to buy into the hype and panic

    • Risa says:
      March 22, 2020 at 10:54 pm

      Civil disobedience.
      If you aren’t in an at-risk group, don’t obey.

    • Ivehadit says:
      March 22, 2020 at 11:09 pm

      Then the US become Italy. What would you say then?
      The R naught and the silent attack it could cause is the problem. (R naught is reproduction of the virus, ie how many people does each infected person then infect?)

      • Yadent says:
        March 22, 2020 at 11:21 pm

        We are NOT Italy. This virus has been in the US since November. Given data from other countries, those who had infections before us and those after us, we are most likely at GEN20 with GEN22 being pretty much the end. In other words we are close to having R0 below 1 which means this virus’s run is almost done.

  8. DesertRain says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Crimes against humanity

    • AJ CASTELLITTO says:
      March 22, 2020 at 11:09 pm

      Don’t Panic!

      The preliminary assessment note, COVID-19 and the world of work: Impacts and responses , calls for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures across three pillars: protecting workers in the workplace, stimulating the economy and employment, and supporting jobs and incomes.

      Ok, PANIC!!!!

  10. hawkins6 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    The Paul Ryan Network (PRN aka FNC) is sharing the blame;

    “Aid talks at standstill as McConnell, Dems argue over sticking points in stalled spending bill.”

    “Sticking Points” Some people don’t deserve to be in the media.

  11. Justice Warrior says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    ENOUGH MANIPULATION!! GET INVOLVED AMERICA AND SHUT HER DOWN! THE HOUSE AND SENATE WORK FOR US!

  12. Perot Conservative says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:54 pm

    So Pelosi turns it unto a $4-5 Trillion bill? Ridiculous!

    President Trump partly brings this upon him self. Has he ever vetoed a spending bill?

    Recently he even mentioned how hd wants to trim foreign aide, but then he sees the money is going to SIDS or disease prevention, and he can’t cut that.

    Coronavirus bill #1 was loaded with pork for the State Dept in Europe, according to Sundance. Not masks, not ventilators, not emergency needs.

  13. freepetta says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    Nutty Nervous Nancy should be thrown out of Congress and arrested for steering government contracts to her ummmm well connected husband Paulie Sr. 🤬

  14. glorynsunshine says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Mitch needs to get his 5 quarantined senators to come in in hasmat suits for the vote – showing how serious the vote is. Dems would cave and pass…

  15. glorynsunshine says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Mitch needs to get his 5 quarantined senators to come in in hasmat suits for the vote – showing how serious the vote is. Dems would cave and pass…

  16. Pieter van Leeuwen (@pedro_deleon54) says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    (on planned Congressional Bailouts to Corps)

    down a ways … Brian Nash

    “No, absolutely not. Debtor-in-possession financing only. Equity holders get wiped out. Bondholders take haircuts. The new owners can recapitalize. Also, have any of these companies raised money via secondary equity offerings? That has to be the very first thing they do.”

    No bailouts for ANY corporations. Relief packages, if any, should go to small businesses of under 10 employees and under $1m in annual sales. ONLY. No relief to federal workers (who are still employed), and only to those workers with dependents filing unemployment claims for the first time in a while.

    Anything else … pitchforks …

  17. Vince says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Zero Hedge reports the legislation could be blocked due to several republican senators being quarantined.

  18. Elric VIII says:
    March 22, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    We all know how Pelosi rolls. There are not enough words in the Thesaurus to describe her perfidy. That being said, perhaps the best thing for Congress to do is nothing. In a week or so just roll back all of the suggested precautions and let the economy recover on its own. If some governors want to continue enforcing “shelter in place,” they will have to answer to their constituents. Otherwise, let the citizens determine their own path through what remains of the contagion. The smart ones will pull through okay, and the stupid ones will live with their decisions. Tough love, maybe, but we must deal with reality.

  19. doofusdawg says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Pretty much. Revenge of the deep state. No more small business to compete with the big business donors. And a new golden age for left wing non profits. Watch what’s left of conservatism fall in line with the dems in hopes of getting some scraps.

    This virus is doing everything that the left could never dream of accomplishing. To think that it was not intentional and a means to an end by those who released it will become less and less believable as the economy disappears and western civilization crumbles … and Trump gets blamed.

  20. SEDeuceTER says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Past time for a special exemption on the “present to vote” requirement. And fortunately President Donald Trump is not President George Bush. One would think that the Marxist Dem Traitor SanFranNan would have figured that out by now but this move by her is certainly a very public measure of her level of desperation…

  21. dcnnc says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Does Mitt Romney being “quarantined” give anybody else suspicious cat vibes? It does me.

    • dcnnc says:
      March 22, 2020 at 11:04 pm

      Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson being “quarantined”?
      Liberal celebrities doing PSAs and scare mongering as if on que?
      Blue State Govs locking down their states to tank their economies?
      China blaming the “virus” on the U.S. with U.S. media marching in lockstep?
      U.S. Media scare mongering and blaming Trump for it all?

    • Risa says:
      March 22, 2020 at 11:06 pm

      I picture the limp-d$&k opportunist cowering ina corner of one of his many homes.
      Utah, wth?

  22. Ventura Capitalist says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    “Pelosi wants control to select companies for assistance that are owned and operated by Democrat donors, and scuttle any businesses or corporations who are led by republican donors.”

    And McConnell is going to give it to her, isn’t he.

  23. Rockindubya says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    While I am not entirely on board with the massive spending, I felt that if we can help the working man and woman, and the small businesses, it would be a pill that could be swallowed. For this aberration of a Speaker to pad this with the Bernie agenda is so despicable, The bastards don’t want the candidate, but will pander to his voters. All the while, AMERICANS are the ones suffering. I am chewing nails and spitting rivets.

  24. Beau Geste says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    The stock market futures PREDICTABLY crashed from pelosi’s action, likely known to a bunch of congresscritters. How long have they been shorting the market? Car 54 (AG Barr) where are you?
    Oh, all the congresscritters and their lobbyist friends and families have “blind trusts” run by bussied they never talk to, except by nellie ohr type shortwave or smokesignals.

    I’ll bet that AG Barr will get Huber and Durham (with the tough-looking beard!) investigating market-moving insider-trading as soon as they finish trying to find weiner’s and the awans’ laptops and the crowdstrike memos.

  25. 3D says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Sadly, the American people are just cannon fodder to Nancy. If she can turn a short recession into a depression then she believes the President’s base will be disillusioned and lose the election. It’s time to go on the attack now. Spend every penny on attack ads making Nancy and Chuckles the face of the Democratic Party. Show they are the ones destroying the economy. Fight fire with a blow torch.

  26. Rj says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    How can any person who calls themselves Americans vote for these people ?

  27. fangdog says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    If you just had you retirement portfolio go up in smoke, you probably want your loses back. Who is the most competent giving you the best chance for getting your money back; Pelosi or Trump?

  28. montanamel says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    I think we all agree….. Pigface has to go or at least get out of the way…
    How about we first call EVERY one we can individually think of and call this witch out!

    I seem to remember, that in time of a “Public Health Emergency” that such officials in “charge” of protecting the public health have certain “extra judicial” powers – ie: perhaps the ability to order someone’s arrest should be revisited, eh?… Maybe this is the proper time for the President to invoke some of those Military Tribunals he salted away back in 2017 or so… Getmo should remain a valid option as well… just bag her and fly her down on the needle…let her yell her head off…maybe the seagulls will enjoy it???…

    Time to schedule a Prime Time Presidential address on ALL major networks….about 10 PM EDT… AND….absolutely UNLOAD on her mafia butt….. invoke the power of GOD upon her as EVIL… Call upon all loyal americans to send her office a brick….or, a block of wood….tell them to bury her in them… (I’ll ship/mail at least 20 or 30 per day for a week to do my part)… And, when they all get there, someone walk by and toss in one of ma’s kitchen matches….

    This is nothing but her trying to play politics at the expense of the American people…they deserve better than her as fish wrapping….

  29. jus wundrin says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    ‘Donald Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York, and Washington to Fight Coronavirus’

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/22/donald-trump-activates-national-guard-california-new-york-washington-fight-coronavirus/

    Why? Wasnt this something that SD was warning about the other day?

  30. Todd says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Executive Order! From President to pass the package and shut down Wall St. until this is done!

  31. annieoakley says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    I just wish for once Mitch would deliver. But the Media really does run the show.

  32. gsonFIT says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    An international economic pandemic is called a contagion and one is getting very close!

  33. Ivehadit says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    We need the names of EVERY DEMOCRAT that voted against this bill and EMAIL TO ALL OUR FRIENDS. People need to know what they did today….interfered with the leadership of a sitting US President during a national emergency.

  34. Doug Amos says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Man plans, God laughs. Yiddish Proverb, Trust Him, Trust President Trump.

  35. 1nikao says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I wonder who Nancy Pelosi’s driver is?
    Does she have Chinese driver like DiFi?
    I ouldnt cry.

  36. dufrst says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    The market is going to tank 10% tomorrow. It’s going to be ugly. The Dems will be forced to vote this through. There is no way in hell they are going to get $10000 of student loans forgiveness. Is she insane (rhetorical)??? The only thing that would be more insane is if the GOP goes along and incorporates anything she has proposed!

  37. ScottAllen says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    None of the government spending is going to make any difference at all. Cut taxes and the millions of those who were employed just a few days ago won’t see one penny. Send everyone a check and what business is open to spend it on not to mention it will take 8 to 10 weeks just to send them out.

    I say Mr. President use the bully pulpit to ram the blame right down their throats plus propose massive tax cuts and continue to use your skills to manage the defeat or mitigation of the negative affects of the virus as the political polls have shown the American public is behind you and defeat the Democrats all the way down the ballot from the office of the President all the way down to dogcatcher in November. Then with the majority’s pass those tax cuts. The economy will come roaring back once investors see that we are past the peak for the effects of the virus.

  38. IGiveUp says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    FFS Call Pelosi’s bluff. Man up! If Trump and McConnell want this (I don’t know if I do) then call her bluff and walk away.

    Don’t any Repubs have balls??
    Or do only Dem women have balls??

    The stronger horse wins! People respect power. People respect a winner.

    Hail Pelosi. Well done!

    Now all you Repub men go untwist your panties.
    You Repub. women switch to the other side. That’s where the power lies.

