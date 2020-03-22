Oh Snap – McConnell Gives Pelosi Another Chance to Stop U.S. Market Collapse – Will ReFloor Emergency Funding Bill at 9:45am Monday…

Man-o-man, this is some high-stakes poker playing, and it’s the United States economy on the table. Mitch McConnell is going to put S.3548 The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, back on the senate floor at 9:45am ET tomorrow, 15 minutes after the stock market starts collapsing.

Sweet Baby Jesus… I can’t remember ever seeing anything like this. A $20 trillion U.S. economy, and tens-of-millions of American jobs and businesses on the line…. And McConnell is calling Pelosi’s bluff. P.U.B.L.I.C.L.Y!

Talk about seriously high stakes politics. Yikes. McConnell is going to make every democrat senator vote again to close debate and advance the bill; putting them on record for negotiating a deal and then walking away from the deal they assembled.

I would imagine Senator McConnell has talked to President Trump about this….