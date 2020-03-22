Oh Snap – McConnell Gives Pelosi Another Chance to Stop U.S. Market Collapse – Will ReFloor Emergency Funding Bill at 9:45am Monday…

Posted on March 22, 2020 by

Man-o-man, this is some high-stakes poker playing, and it’s the United States economy on the table.   Mitch McConnell is going to put S.3548 The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, back on the senate floor at 9:45am ET tomorrow, 15 minutes after the stock market starts collapsing.

[Read Bill Here]

[Link To Tweet]

Sweet Baby Jesus… I can’t remember ever seeing anything like this.  A $20 trillion U.S. economy, and tens-of-millions of American jobs and businesses on the line….  And McConnell is calling Pelosi’s bluff.    P.U.B.L.I.C.L.Y!

Talk about seriously high stakes politics.   Yikes.  McConnell is going to make every democrat senator vote again to close debate and advance the bill; putting them on record for negotiating a deal and then walking away from the deal they assembled.

I would imagine Senator McConnell has talked to President Trump about this….

This entry was posted in Bailouts, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Coronavirus, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, History, Infectious Disease, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Oh Snap – McConnell Gives Pelosi Another Chance to Stop U.S. Market Collapse – Will ReFloor Emergency Funding Bill at 9:45am Monday…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    March 22, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Meet me on main street at dawn.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:52 am

      My goodness. Is this why Fauci and Birx have been AWOL? I am living in the weirdest of times. Was pelosi dumping stocks too?

      Like

      Reply
  2. distracted2 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:00 am

    And then there is this…

    Like

    Reply
  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:01 am

    Well well. Is there a spine in that turtle?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. benifranlkin says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Goodness, gracious…great balls of fire!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Vince says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    President Trump just Tweeted:

    “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Also, thank you Sundance, once ahain

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Johnny Boost says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Part of me thinks it’s payback for McConnell having to put up with impeachment for several weeks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Strangely Accurate says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Sundance, you are obviously tough as nails and strong as an ox…but there are a lot of people in this country who are scared beyond belief… we can only pray at his point that these politicians can, just for once, not be the douche bags we know them to be.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. MM says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Let’s see if he has the Brass Balls to follow thru!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Brutalus says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Nancy Pelosi is less popular than Coronavirus…this is an easy call

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. oldersoul says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. paper doll says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Praise the Lord! The phones must be a ringing

    Like

    Reply
  14. Del Parker says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:06 am

    President Trump’s instructions to McConnell would have included being able to walk away from the deal, if it does not happen. Indeed, that is what is tweet plainly sets forth. If the Dims want to put forth a rotten deal. it’s not worth doing…

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    14m
    WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:34 am

      Knowing our great President Trump, I’m betting on his taking off all restrictions except the China and European travel ban and he will keep the restrictions on nursing homes and the elderly.

      He will use as much executive power as possible along with the fed. reserve to help the economy.

      The dem governors will be forced to cave or catch hell from residents and businesses in their states. If any of the states have recall of Gov., you will see it enacted if they don’t rescind the commie shutdown.

      President Trump has this. Pelosi misplayed her hand. Trump is not about to let the economy collapse due to that haint Pelosi. Maybe President Trump has had enough of Fauchi and his fear mongering.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Big Jake says:
        March 23, 2020 at 12:44 am

        Fax-ci is a fraud. I’ve said it from day one. Why does Trump not see these people for the fakes and snakes they are? If he does, why doesn’t he do something about it? I would have pulled the guy’s mic at the least.

        Like

        Reply
        • UberRight says:
          March 23, 2020 at 12:50 am

          Mark Levin, “the great one” /s, had Fax-ci on this weekend. I couldn’t bring myself to listen to him. Doubt Levin pressed him.

          Like

          Reply
  15. golfmann says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Fighting? This is unprecedented!
    AND about @!&^#%&!# TIME!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. paper doll says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Oh and this time of she is dumb enough to do a replay, it will be in board daylight on Monday. Not dead of Sunday night. 😁

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. TonyE says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:09 am

    The guy from Kentucky has more balls that the New Yorker and Californian put together… MANY times over.

    I figure the phone lines to Nancy from SF and Sacramento are on fire right now.

    Ditto for the lines from NY to Schumie

    Trump should halt the stock market tomorrow and go on national TV to describe what’s going on. Put up the phone lines for Nancy and Schumie on National TV.

    It’s a stormy night on the West Coast. It’s gonna be stormy tomorrow too. I sure hope San Fran Nan backs out and realizes that all politics are local and that she’s ignoring the pain in SF and California. Who cares about student loans? Her attempt to foist socialism in this nation, as she
    foisted Obolacare will not work. We care about the economy.

    If there is a just God, He knows what to do tonight. Take us out from her misery.

    Jesus Christ…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:18 am

      “Trump should halt the stock market tomorrow and go on national TV to describe what’s going on. Put up the phone lines for Nancy and Schumie on National TV.”

      That would be a Presidency defining, historical event. I agree that it is a bold idea, but I seriously doubt the President would do it for the reasons SD listed in his commentary on Pelosi and Schumer killing the Senate bill.

      Like

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:20 am

      “Who cares about student loans?”

      As Sundance pointed out: AOC cares about student loans. Bernie cares about student loans. Doddering Joe has apparently been convinced to care about student loans. It’s The Hill this country may very well die on.

      Like

      Reply
    • warrprin1 says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:31 am

      Amen, Tony. Well said, especially the prayer.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Ackman419 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:09 am

    I’m not in the weeds on this bill.
    Is this a smart play?
    It’s above my pay grade, fo sho!
    Thanks, SD. I trust you’ll have the right guidance for us,

    Like

    Reply
  19. MM says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Peelosi just gave PDJT the out he needed from this Mess!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Got243kids says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Lived through 2008. Made major mistakes because of it. Not this time.

    These beesterds are sick self indulgence scum.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Mari in SC says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:12 am

    GOOD!!!!!!!

    Do not give in and add paying off student loans. I am a single mother and my daughter and I both sacrificed to put her through college debt free. I do not want to pay for the education of others who voluntarily agreed to take on the debt. I certainly do not want to pay for the spring break partiers

    And no abortion funding either, in case they try to bring that back…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • YvonneMarie says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:23 am

      My daughter as well.
      Presidential scholar.
      Summa cum Laude undergraduate.
      Paying her own way through pre nursing classes
      That cost her a small fortune.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  22. Vince says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Everyone is all in now…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. OhNoYouDont says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:13 am

    NYSE readies itself for first ever all-electronic trading day

    – The floor of the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday, but trading will resume electronically.

    – Trading hours will not be shortened.

    – Most trading firms are allowing their traders to conduct business at home.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Patriot1783 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Bring the affected/self quarantined senators in to well in haze-mat suits to vote…show the world what the republicans are willing to sacrifice to get the funds to those in need and stabilize the market.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. annieoakley says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Poor Nancy, No more using the Air Force to fly you and your pal on shopping trips around the world.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. roddrepub says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:22 am

    FTR I have my issues with Cocaine Mitch aka the Turtle, but that man is wily. He’s about getting stuff done. I for one am glad he’s doing this. Your move Demonrats!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. jb says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:23 am

    In 1968, Mayor D’Allessandro’s policies led to the Baltimore race riot and Baltimore burning to the ground.

    Who is D’allesandro and why it it relevant to this conversation?

    Nancy Pigloti is D’Allessandro’s daughter.
    Pigloti is trying to do the USA what daddy d’allessandro did to Baltimore:
    Burn it down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Lester Smith says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:23 am

    This is school yard tactics. It might just work, get up in a Billy’s face they usely run off with their tails between their legs.. May be POTUS is rubbing off on Mitch and the country club.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Tazok says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Repeat of 2008 is not a Brilliant strategy by either party.

    https://money.cnn.com/2008/09/29/news/economy/bailout/

    Bailout plan rejected – supporters scramble
    House leaders trade partisan words after historic financial rescue goes down in defeat.

    Last Updated: September 29, 2008: 6:40 PM ET

    The next steps were unclear. The abrupt defeat left the Bush administration and congressional leaders scrambling to figure out whether to renegotiate the bill and introduce it again as soon as Thursday or to try other options.

    Stock markets reacted violently. Investors who had been counting on the rescue plan’s passage sent the Dow Jones industrial average down well over 700 points. The stock gauge closed 778 points lower – nearly 7%

    Like

    Reply
  30. montanamel says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:39 am

    Shut down wall street exchange…. or, pause it 1-sec into the day…. until AFTER this vote is taken.
    President Trump grabs 2 or 3 Marines and “walks down the street” to the Capital building…
    They go to the Speaker’s office unannounced….pound on the door…. IF she’s not there…
    Go find her…before the vote starts…
    Get up close and personal with her….in front of anybody or nobody…makes no difference
    He tells her….”Look, witch, do you think these two fine men will blink if I tell them to shoot you?”
    Call up Chucky and turn him loose to vote or you die now… Your choice…you have 10 sec !!!
    Lock and load boys…She’s trrying to harm the President of these United States….

    Would like to be there….wonder how big the puddle under her chair will be???

    Check-6

    Like

    Reply
  31. navysquid says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:41 am

    I believe the difference in the 2008 package and the 2020 package is that hardly any American even saw a dime of THEIR money hit their pockets as this 2020 package we will receive some of our $ back into our pockets to assist us in ways we see fit.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 23, 2020 at 12:57 am

      2008 Bailout rewarded the criminals who caused the RE Crash w/ their crappy loans/mortgages.

      A LOT of Republicans spoke out eloquently against it. The Dems were nearly 100% FOR it.

      It’s the reason I quit the Dem Party for good.

      Like

      Reply
  32. LafnH20 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Can You Hear The People Sing

    Like

    Reply
  33. dallasdan says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Remember, the Dems primary pre-election strategy is to crash the economy and blame the President, with the all-in support of the media. Removing the President “by any means necessary” is not a hollow slogan.

    Although the market losses are thus far unrealized for most stockholders, even middle-income investors are seeing six-figure declines in their portfolios.

    If the Dems have the courage and are willing to accept the political risk, they can eliminate the economic and investment planks of the President’s re-election platform. As SD has repeatedly stated, “Trillions are at stake.”

    Like

    Reply
  34. bluenova1971 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:49 am

    Just heard a report the vote will not be until noon…

    Like

    Reply
  35. Bone Fish says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:51 am

    This is just a bailout for the rich who’ll use it for share buybacks while stocks are down and year end performance bonuses after stocks bounce back up late this year, right?

    Like

    Reply
  36. sunnydaze says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Good News!!!

    Like

    Reply
  37. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Pelosi is already fighting huge unfavorables (15%+ vs. POTUS 11% on RCP, fwiw). I wrote my D congresswoman earlier today, reminding her (again) that she ran on “bipartisanship”. Anyone else remember the pic of Pelousi with some of the Class of 2018 Dem Congressmen/women who supposedly had persuaded Malignancy to vote for the earlier Coronavirus bill (and drop the garbage Planned Parenthood additions)?

    Cuomo and Newsom terrifying their own populations with ridiculous prognostications of 40-80% of the population getting the virus are irresponsible. The data we have does not show this at all–again, look at the closed quarters data from the Diamond Princess–3711 onboard with 8 dead (cases from memory about 10-15%, though JHU site shows 345 recovered which would be a lower percentage).

    Timing is key here–mobile and floating hospital ships arriving at hotspots early this week along with the doses of cloraquine and its derivatives. Both make it easier to reconsider the severity of the current “lockdown”.

    As an aside, heard this weekend of a friend’s cousin and another friend who both contracted the virus, are recovering. It is no fun to experience, clearly. Wife of the one man who is now home from ICU so far does not have it.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Magabear says:
    March 23, 2020 at 1:00 am

    That Turtle becomes a snapper when you irritate his shell! Go Turtle!!!!! 🐢

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s