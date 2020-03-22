Oh Snap – McConnell Gives Pelosi Another Chance to Stop U.S. Market Collapse – Will ReFloor Emergency Funding Bill at 9:45am Monday…

Man-o-man, this is some high-stakes poker playing, and it’s the United States economy on the table. Mitch McConnell is going to put S.3548 The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, back on the senate floor at 9:45am ET tomorrow, 15 minutes after the stock market starts collapsing.
Sweet Baby Jesus… I can’t remember ever seeing anything like this. A $20 trillion U.S. economy, and tens-of-millions of American jobs and businesses on the line…. And McConnell is calling Pelosi’s bluff. P.U.B.L.I.C.L.Y!
Talk about seriously high stakes politics. Yikes. McConnell is going to make every democrat senator vote again to close debate and advance the bill; putting them on record for negotiating a deal and then walking away from the deal they assembled.
I would imagine Senator McConnell has talked to President Trump about this….
From the floor – “We’ll have this cloture vote again at some point of my choosing, and hopefully some adults will show up on the other side of the room and understand the gravity of the situation…” Mitch McConnell
Mitch and the rest of the Perfumed Princes are losing millions. So is Pelosi.Thire families come first, yours…naw. So I suspect a deal will be made, it just comes down to how much pork,freebies,giveaways, and payoffs are allowed in the bill. Remember:you and me come last.
Point taken, Mike. Fortunately, a rising tide lifts all boats.
President Trump just Tweeted:
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”
LikeLiked by 10 people
President Trump’s instructions to McConnell would have included being able to walk away from the deal, if it does not happen. Indeed, that is what is tweet plainly sets forth. If the Dims want to put forth a rotten deal. it’s not worth doing…
Knowing our great President Trump, I’m betting on his taking off all restrictions except the China and European travel ban and he will keep the restrictions on nursing homes and the elderly.
He will use as much executive power as possible along with the fed. reserve to help the economy.
The dem governors will be forced to cave or catch hell from residents and businesses in their states. If any of the states have recall of Gov., you will see it enacted if they don’t rescind the commie shutdown.
President Trump has this. Pelosi misplayed her hand. Trump is not about to let the economy collapse due to that haint Pelosi. Maybe President Trump has had enough of Fauchi and his fear mongering.
Fax-ci is a fraud. I’ve said it from day one. Why does Trump not see these people for the fakes and snakes they are? If he does, why doesn’t he do something about it? I would have pulled the guy’s mic at the least.
Mark Levin, “the great one” /s, had Fax-ci on this weekend. I couldn’t bring myself to listen to him. Doubt Levin pressed him.
Do not give in and add paying off student loans. I am a single mother and my daughter and I both sacrificed to put her through college debt free. I do not want to pay for the education of others who voluntarily agreed to take on the debt. I certainly do not want to pay for the spring break partiers
And no abortion funding either, in case they try to bring that back…
NYSE readies itself for first ever all-electronic trading day
– The floor of the New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday, but trading will resume electronically.
– Trading hours will not be shortened.
– Most trading firms are allowing their traders to conduct business at home.
In 1968, Mayor D’Allessandro’s policies led to the Baltimore race riot and Baltimore burning to the ground.
Who is D’allesandro and why it it relevant to this conversation?
Nancy Pigloti is D’Allessandro’s daughter.
Pigloti is trying to do the USA what daddy d’allessandro did to Baltimore:
Burn it down.
The Pelosi Crime Family
https://ellacruz.org/2020/03/20/gavin-newsomes-new-craze-25-5-million-people-in-california-will-be-infected-over-an-eight-week-period/
“…No one can explain what California spends all their money on with the highest taxes and a very rich population and it doesn’t go to the homeless. The four corrupt families of California with their nepotism and long time friends have devoured California. It is their territory and all is eaten only in the family. The Browns, Feinsteins, (Pelosi’s / Newsoms) and the Getty’s.
The devouring ceremony started with Nancy Pelosi father’s crime syndicate, born in “Little Italy”, daughter of his Mafioso father, Don Tommaso d’ Alesandro, the first family of Baltimore’s grand mafia and the network wrapped up layer over layer until today that no outsider has access to their territory.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Repeat of 2008 is not a Brilliant strategy by either party.
https://money.cnn.com/2008/09/29/news/economy/bailout/
Bailout plan rejected – supporters scramble
House leaders trade partisan words after historic financial rescue goes down in defeat.
Last Updated: September 29, 2008: 6:40 PM ET
The next steps were unclear. The abrupt defeat left the Bush administration and congressional leaders scrambling to figure out whether to renegotiate the bill and introduce it again as soon as Thursday or to try other options.
Stock markets reacted violently. Investors who had been counting on the rescue plan’s passage sent the Dow Jones industrial average down well over 700 points. The stock gauge closed 778 points lower – nearly 7%
Pelosi is already fighting huge unfavorables (15%+ vs. POTUS 11% on RCP, fwiw). I wrote my D congresswoman earlier today, reminding her (again) that she ran on “bipartisanship”. Anyone else remember the pic of Pelousi with some of the Class of 2018 Dem Congressmen/women who supposedly had persuaded Malignancy to vote for the earlier Coronavirus bill (and drop the garbage Planned Parenthood additions)?
Cuomo and Newsom terrifying their own populations with ridiculous prognostications of 40-80% of the population getting the virus are irresponsible. The data we have does not show this at all–again, look at the closed quarters data from the Diamond Princess–3711 onboard with 8 dead (cases from memory about 10-15%, though JHU site shows 345 recovered which would be a lower percentage).
Timing is key here–mobile and floating hospital ships arriving at hotspots early this week along with the doses of cloraquine and its derivatives. Both make it easier to reconsider the severity of the current “lockdown”.
As an aside, heard this weekend of a friend’s cousin and another friend who both contracted the virus, are recovering. It is no fun to experience, clearly. Wife of the one man who is now home from ICU so far does not have it.
That Turtle becomes a snapper when you irritate his shell! Go Turtle!!!!! 🐢
