The Deep State is playing COVID-19 perfectly. With the intention to create/instill extra fears amid center-right Americans; and timed to emphasize the center-left narrative of authoritarian Trump; U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr steps in to execute his role.
U.S. AG Bill Barr asks legislators to empower him with more legal authority to take actions within the justice department amid the crisis known as the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.
(Via Politico) The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.
Documents reviewed by POLITICO detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted.
[…] The DOJ requests — which are unlikely to make it through a Democratic-led House — span several stages of the legal process, from initial arrest to how cases are processed and investigated.
In one of the documents, the department proposed that Congress grant the attorney general power to ask the chief judge of any district court to pause court proceedings “whenever the district court is fully or partially closed by virtue of any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation.” (read more)
Perfectly timed to ignite a week before AG Barr goes before the House Judiciary Committee for testimony March 31st. Strong execution game by the deep state.
Democrats will position themselves a pear-clutching civil libertarians, and AG Barr will respond by framing the Trump administration as authoritarian. Everyone has a role to play in the political framework and purposing of COVID-19 as a snowball rolling downhill gathering speed…
The state is operating to protect itself, by any means necessary.
Robert Johnson aka WILLIAM BARR (whose father converted from Judaism to Catholicism) is creating a distraction.
His timeline was merely advanced,
He has been protecting the Kkklintons & Bushes since the 1980’s “Mena Connection.”
TheULTIMATE DEEP,STATER CIA COMPANY MAN, Barr/Johnson is as lawless as Mulie-Liar & his benefactors, the Kkkklintons, rherby protecting himself as well.
Trump has his MO by now.
OFF WITH HIS HEAD …& the KKKLintons too!
For those who were not born, it’s worth the time:
Trump is between a rock and a hard thing. He can’t call BS on all this, it would show lack of care, but if he lets this ball keep rolling, he will lose the opportunity to grab it! We know from China this thing takes 3 months to play out. Meanwhile, the pond scum on the left are taking full advantage and using this as another insurance policy! Why did Bolton get rid of the Naval officer in charge of pandemics at the WH?
Fire him now. Install Giuliani.
In lieu of this new Barr twist, there are options PT has and one that can happen within 24 hours as listed below
1) Immediately Slide Eugene Scalia over from Sec. of Labor to AG
2) Because Sec. Scalia has already gone through the Senate confirmation process for the Sec of Labor position, no additional Senate approvals are needed.
3) To help AG Scalia, appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar. (Note Obama appointed 45 Czars during his presidency)
4) WH Appointees / Czars DO NOT Require Senate Confirmation so both Mr. Scalia and Ms. Powell can start next day if necessary.
5) In her role as Justice Czar, Sidney works daily with Durham and the US Attorney’s from St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Brooklyn to allow a second set of eyes and to ensure all stones are being turned over.
6) Provide both Mr. Scalia and Ms. Powell with full declass authority to read and review all unredacted documents related to this coup.
7) Because of Sidney’s past experience and knowledge of the DOJ and how it should work vs how it has been working, she is perfect to help AG Scalia bring about equal justice and real change within the DOJ and FBI.
Mr. President many Americans have lost hope in DOJ leadership and ask that changes are made to bring about real and equal justice to the perpetrators who attempted to over throw a duly elected President twice.
You, your family and this country have suffered long enough.
It’s time for real justice Mr. President!
