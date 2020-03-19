Specific Retail Food Shortages Will Not Soon Improve, But the Overall Food Supply Chain is Very Strong…

We are entering into phase-3 of the supply-chain distribution shortages within the retail food sector. Phase-1 was immediate impact. Phase-2 was the spread to the warehouse and distribution. Phase-3 impacts are further upstream, processing & suppliers.
The current shelf-stock shortages are not soon to reconcile; however, the shortages are still in the regional phase. Meaning there is a big difference in the availability of products depending on the type of distribution network, and the specific retailers, in your area.
The ‘spider-spread effect’ happens when large metropolitan chains, serving large urban and megalopolis areas (1 million+ residents in 50 mile radius), reach a critical shortage in their supply network; and those residents then drive distances to locate their needs. This is going on now across the country as regional supply chains try to keep up with demand.
Most consumers are not aware that food consumption in the U.S. is now a 50/50 sector. Approximately 50% of all food was consumed “outside the home” (or food away from home), and 50% of all food consumed was food “inside the home” (grocery shoppers).
Food outside the home includes restaurants, fast-food locales, schools, corporate cafeterias, university lunchrooms, manufacturing cafeterias, hotels, food trucks, park and amusement food sellers, and many more. Many of those venues are not thought about when people evaluate the overall food delivery system. This network was approximately 50 percent of all consumption on a daily basis.
The ‘food away from home’ sector has its own supply chain. Very few restaurants and venues (cited above) purchase food products from retail grocery outlets. As a result of the coronavirus mitigation effort the ‘outside the home’ sector has been reduced by half of normal food delivery operation, possibly more. However, people still need to eat.
That means retail food outlets, grocers, are seeing sales increases of 25 to 50 percent, depending on the area. This, along with some panic shopping, is the reason why supermarkets are overwhelmed and their supply chain is out of stock on many items.
There is enough food capacity in the overall food supply chain, and no-one should worry about the U.S. ever running out of the ability to feed itself. But the supply chain is based on two segments: food at home and food away from home.
The seismic shift toward ‘food at home’ is what has caused the shortages, and that supply chain is not likely to recover full service of products again until the ‘food away from home’ sector gets back to normal. No need to panic, but there will be long-term shortages.
At the top of the food supply there is ample product and capacity. Its the diversion of customers to the retail grocery sector causing the shortages.
Large chain-stores were impacted first and worst as their proprietary supply chain is more vulnerable to such wide-scale disruption. Smaller regional markets, less than 25 stores or mom-and-pops, are/were impacted less due to their use of wholesalers for distribution.
However, in this phase-3 those wholesalers will now enter a period where they are in competition for resupply with the large retail outlets…. so we are entering the phase were smaller stores, and independents, are going to have more trouble getting product.
Additionally, distance from distribution hub unfortunately will also play a role in your ability to locate product.
Residents within 50 miles from a distribution center (retail grocery warehouse) will find their stores with a better in-stock position.
Residents living 50 to 100 miles from distribution will see less products available. People living 100+ miles will likely see the worst in-stock positions for typical staples, perishables and non-perishables unless they are locally procured.
The fresh-meat, poultry and produce sections will be the first disrupted (short term) but least disrupted long term. The reason is simple, the raw material isn’t needed in the restaurant supply chain and those products are right now in the process of being shifted to manufacturing, protein processing, and eventually into the retail food supply chain to end up in your local supermarket store cases.
With the increased diversion, increased production, and increased distribution, inside of two weeks we should see fresh meats, chicken, pork etc. (protein sector) return to normal in your area supermarket.
Produce is locally sourced, so that supply chain was never as much at risk of supply chain disruption; and with the restaurant sector demand reduced that sector too will recover quickly as soon as the supply chain diversion and distribution increases. Less than a week and the produce section in your supermarket will be solid.
However, the frozen foods, pizzas, and specifically processed lunchmeats and cheeses will continue to suffer from supply chain issues. The reasons are again not complex. Processed food has a production capacity. Think about Oscar Meyer, Tyson, Hormel, etc. they can only process a maximum amount within their manufacturing facilities.
To the extent that extra shoppers means extra consumers wiping out lunch-meats, bacon and cheeses the manufacturing side of the retail food system will be limited to their capacity. That’s not going to change and long-term supply chain issues will continue. However, on the good news side, we should be able to buy lunch meats at the in-store deli counters because that bulk delivery processing sector will have more production capacity.
So if you’re looking for bologna (or similar), and the it’s not available pre-packaged in the traditional case, try looking for it in the deli section. It will be more expensive, but such is life with coronavirus.
In addition to the shortages in frozen foods, processed lunch-meat and dairy items, the non-perishable goods will also have wide-spread outages. Again, this is a store issue (phase-1), distribution capacity issue (phase-2), and will now become an upstream production capacity issue in phase-3.
Canned goods, cereals, pasta, flour, sugar, bottled water, etc. are selling beyond the capacity of the traditional supply chain to keep up with demand.
Traditional emergency food recovery and distribution models (think hurricanes) are designed for short term disruptions to the sector providing 50% of food outside the home; and short-term increases to at home needs. Those recovery models have contingency plans for short term, regional bursts of products, into specific areas. This ain’t that.
This current supply chain disruption is a severe reduction in available of ‘food outside the home’ for a sustained period. It is very unusual, unforeseen in scale, and there’s no contingency plan for a nationwide need of the exact items simultaneously.
Once these warehouse fulfillment centers run out, every retail outlet in the country is pulling from the same upstream supplier network. Again, there’s no need to panic, the total food supply is not short, we all just need to adjust our shopping habits and get a little creative.
On the paper-goods production side… there is no model for needing paper towels, kleenex and toilet tissue at the extreme level currently identified. Production of cleaning products has been increased by every manufacturer and paper-goods suppliers like Georgia Pacific are operating 24/7… but the demand is gobsmacking.
Why the heck has everyone been buying so much toilet tissue? weird.
I used to work with this hilarious lady at a small town PA grocery store. One week, we had some ridiculous sale on single-roll t.p.. (you used to be able to buy individually-wrapped rolls). They flew off the shelves so fast we had trouble restocking.
As we loaded up the shelves, Leigh Ann cries out loudly, “Well, I guess we know what people in this town are full of!”
Lordy, that was 30-some years ago, and it still makes me laugh…
HAHA!!!! Toilet paper…the best invention since the Sears Roebuck catalog!
We still have individually wrapped rolls here in the Granite State…. I went to our local market on Wednesday and was stunned to see a couple dozen on the shelf…. I bought four along with my bottle of wine and gallon of milk… (I somehow resisted the overwhelming temptation to buy them all 😊)….
A guy that works at a Wisconsin regional Walmart distribution center told a friend that they had tons of toilet paper. They are very wisely rationing it out.
I might add that America won’t take a shortage of toilet paper “sitting down.”
Maybe we should see if we could get some from Puerto Rico…I heard they have a warehouse full of the stuff.
I bought the largest pack of TP in my life this evening at Costco. Picked up a roasted chicken and a chicken Alfredo casserole too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Save those chicken bones. I always freeze mine and make stock! Roast the bones first on a tinfoil covered baking sheet first. Nothing like it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bones make so many things delicious. I always buy split chicken breasts so I can get the bone flavor to enhance the chicken when it’s cooked. Boneless chicken breasts are terribly bland unless you add something to them. I often put a chicken carcass after it’s stripped of it’s meat into a muslin bag and boil it to make a broth that I use for making chicken soup. My wife always seems to approve of my cooking so I must be doing something right.
Hubby strips the chicken and adds the bones , water and seasoning to a pot of water and slow cooks all night.. he then strains the broth of all fat and seasonings and freezes. The best stock ever
Publix is doing a great job in Fort Lauderdale. Some things are boom or bust, water, paper towels, different soap products. I could have gotten any of them within a day or two, no problem, just by random chance. All the food stuff is pretty strong though, I haven’t seen any food shortages at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know this is a bit off topic but wanted to share this with everyone to show an example of what makes America special. This will improve the happiness and good spirits supply chain…
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/watch-brad-paisley-shows-celebrities-how-to-entertain-during-quarantine-with-live-concert-on-facebook/
The government created crisis continues. Somehow, with all the restrictions on groups meeting, Congress amazing has quickly put together a very large spending bill passed with no debate and nobody knowing what’s in it. The President will no doubt sign it and it will include massive graft for globalists who get bad press but somehow always come out ahead of the small businesses that are being annihilated by the government created crisis. The death toll is now more than 100 people in the US. The death toll of mom and pop businesses will be in the hundreds of thousands. Suicides will be coming soon.
The government created economic collapse and ruination of small businesses will endure long after this piffling cold virus is forgotten.
How very nice that BigKorpseorate met with the President.They’ll profit by this, most of them run by billionaire leftists.
The small restaurants, waitresses, mom & pop businesses won’t be so fortunate.
This is pure wickedness from the demsheviks and their bosses, the kiddie-raper Elites.
The marxstream media has revealed itself again as satan’s orifice.
Honesty is the best policy – when there is money in it.
– Mark Twain
re: “The government created crisis continues”:
“… this is not the time to be questioning anything the corporate media and the authorities tell us.
“This is a time to pull together, turn our minds off, and follow orders. OK, sure, normally, it’s good to be skeptical, but we’re in a goddamn global state of emergency! Idris Elba is infected for Chrissakes!
“Sorry … I’m getting a little emotional. I’m a big-time Idris Elba fan.”
“Obey” – Covid-19 Global Lockdown & ‘Disaster Capitalism’
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/obey-covid-19-global-lockdown-disaster-capitalism
nimrodman, We will all be getting emotional in the next few weeks if the infection curve is exponential as it has been in China and Italy. Mathematically it will cause a doubling of cases every 4.1 days. I did the math using our local figures and it does look exponential.
One does not have to double a number too many times before it becomes huge. Persons who are infected can have no symptoms at all for nearly a month and pass the virus on to everyone they go near. Have you ever walked by a heavy smoker who was not smoking. If so, you could smell the stench of cigarettes on them from five or six feet away.
In order to smell them you were inhaling molecules of the tobacco and tar that was emanating from them. Viruses can travel from a person just as easily and just as far. This means that you can simply walk past a seemingly healthy person and become infected. You will then infect others for nearly a month and they in turn will all infect others.
What makes this virus so dangerous is that while the death rate is lower (except for the elderly) it is several orders of magnitude easier to catch. Add the fact that even after one recovers their is a significant chance of being left with severe lung damage and nobody knows if there are other long term effects.
We all voted for Donald J Trump as we trusted him. This is NOT the time to go against what he is telling us to do. He without doubt knows a lot more than we do about the dangers that this Chinese virus poses. I am sure that we are not being told the whole story. Finally, My prayers are with Idris Elba. He looks like a strong man so hopefully he will be OK and make a quick recovery.
Well, the good news if it goes exponential is that the virus has no symptoms so the victims won’t know they have it and it won’t kill them unless they are have one foot in the grave already and there won’t be any long term ill effects even though they don’t know they have it. So, not to worry. Now, the outlook for the real victims whose numbers will be going exponential – the workers of America, the owners of small businesses, the restaurant and bar and bowling alley owners, the bosses who meet a payroll and write a personal check for their own health insurance, the just retired couple watching their life savings disappear in one weeks time. These people have the government created plague that has real pain, real suffering, businesses will die as will some who become desperate and commit suicide as bureaucrats with their orders squeeze the life out of John Doe’s around the country. I don’t hear the stats on these victims mentioned by the President in his daily report on how he is saving us all. The smart people turned off the TV long ago. It’s bad enough to be killed – you don’t have to watch the executioner talk about what he will do to you over and over.
And to think we used to laugh at my BF because he bought stuff in bulk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because of OP’s about Venezuela’s TP shortage?
I will be going to Publix, Harris Teeter, and Food Lion tomorrow morning in the burbs of Charlotte. I will give an update then…….I’m praying it will be better than it has been. I’m going out around 9……
Stay safe everyone. I feel like NC is going to be on lockdown soon……
LikeLiked by 4 people
For all the White House happy talk which specifically praised Mr. Jones, the CEO of Publix, they’re out of bread, all paper products, water, and the rest of the goods are thinning out.
Yeah, bang up job. A week ago, all was good.
Since the President’s 9PM address two weeks ago, in which he seemed a man tormented, beaten by some horrid deep state force, instinct has had a sense of foreboding.
DeSantis las played a nice game of Monkey See, Monkey Do, closing everything. No doubt home imprisonment is coming.
The Disruptors who work for BigGov are in no danger of losing their fat paychecks, so why should they stop disrupting, closing everything they can think of, scolding ctiizens for going about their business?
BIgGov prospers from this chaos and misery.
We have those three down here in south Charlotte…will be going tomorrow just to recon and get a few things…Publix was outta chicken, tp, milk and eggs…HT was doing ok, but outta the same. Haven't been to Food Lion yet. Not many local grocers here and Farmers Market is up north
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good luck!!
I used to live off seventh street in Charlotte about a mile from downtown. With the population explosion there in the last ten years I can imagine that things might get tough pretty fast. At least you have a lot of supermarkets to go to so if one is out of something the other may have it. Charlotte always votes bright blue so the majority of people will believe the MSM 100% and panic on command.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go earlier
The WalMart I shop at regularly is less than 10 miles from a distribution center. Their stocking sucked before this, so you can imagine what it’s like now with non-stop panic buying. Smaller local markets are not doing any better. This latest assessment from Sundance isn’t good news but at least I will no longer delude myself into thinking that any measures taken (e.g. shortened hours) will serve to mitigate the onslaught. Time for a contingency plan. Phase One of contingency plan: my local liquor store. I can think a lot more calmly with a glass of Pinot Noir in hand. 🍷 Cheers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe the toilet paper thing isn’t entirely stupid. I read a study of types of symptoms, their percentages, done on Chinese people with the virus. It said large numbers ( half, as I recall) had gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea. And didn’t always have respiratory symptoms. (I’m on my Kindle, but saw the story on my desktop computer. But will try to find the link.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strange you mention that. Several weeks ago my wife (45 yo) had what was diagnosed as Type A flu. She was down for the count an entire week. She also has some immune deficiency issues. One of her symptoms was diarrhea…could it be she had the China virus?
LikeLike
Buy a copy of the New York Times. shred it into toilet paper sized pieces and sting them together using a large makeshift needle onto a string before tying the string into a loop. People used newspaper like this way back when toilet paper was considered to be a luxury item. Aside from having lots of usable toilet paper it is the only good use for the New York Times that comes to mind aside from lining bird cages. Way back when, those who were picky ironed the newspaper first with a clothes iron to completely dry the ink.
LikeLike
So went to our local Save on Foods today. It was a medium size super store. The shelves were mostly full but, meat was very hard to come by, especially beef.. Some dairy/eggs products like cream, butter and generic eggs were all gone. Specialty eggs could be had but no regular large or brown eggs. I live in the middle of the largest dairy and egg producers in Canada? So to me that was weird. I asked if there were any at the back in storage and they reply was, no more fresh eggs till morning and to get there early if I want them. People are wary and seem shell shocked. The fear is palpable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You guys still do not get it………one roll of toilet paper lasts me 30 days…….
USMC….guidelines…..
After you do your business…..take “ONE” sheet of toilet paper….stick your index finger thru the middle of the sheet….
Wipe yourself with your index finger……then wipe off your finger….easy peasy……
How do I clean my finger?………I use it to stir my coffee………😎
No shortages in my camp…..
Next……
Doing as you say boosts the immune system and gives the coffee a more robust flavor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bwahaahaa
Man….much easier and more comfortable to just use, wash, and rotate several washcloths…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey…….the Saudi’s are laughing their “butts” off….
How do you think “They” wipe?……..hardly a tree in the country
That is why they never shake……or touch much with their Left hand
Just saying
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a female I can guaran-damn-tee I’m not doing that ^. If I had a washer, I’d be using your method, not USMC’s!
Don’t touch your face…
Just as good as that Ethiopia rat passed coffee bean dropping. 🤗😊🤔
Glad that we still have a sense of humor 🤗😊
Thank you Sundance, Treepers et all. 🤗
Thank you PDJT. GOD Watch over you and GOD Bless and Keep the USA.
Jar Heads! God love ya the Navy does.
Been a long time since this old Petty Officer had a good belly laugh on this sight but that one hit the spot!
Semper Fi and Anchors Aweigh!
One roll for 30 days might work for the guys but unlikely for most gals.
Women have to use TP Every time they go to the restroom.
Men don’t need to use TP every time the use the restroom. They also use the floor 😉
Only when we are painting.
Only when we are painting.
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
– Abraham Lincoln
Im pretty sure the WuFlu was deliberately released from the outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The border WALL came too late.
So…the Gov of California orders EVERYONE in the State to lock themselves in to their homes for a month.
So…farmers can’t farm? Pickers can’t pick? Drivers can’t pick up and deliver? Meatpackers can’t Pack? Groceries can’t stock and sell? Etc Etc Etc
And who in CA will keep the power on? And transmission lines up?
Are cops staying home? Firemen? Doctors and nurses?
This shit has officially gone nuclear nuts. And all for a virus that appears to be less deadly than the G D flu.
Sorry…but my patience is gone. I hate being part of a national suicide…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The prime Minister of India just did the same thing locking down the 1.3 billion citizens in his country. We have reached global economic suicide.
It is not less deadly than the flu. The R0 is between 2-3 whereas flu is 1.3. R0 is a measure of contagiousness. 1.3 means one sick person infects 1.3 others. So, CV19 is more contagious. At present, the fatality rate is about 1.4% of known cases. That will probably come down as more people get tested. But it will probably not come down to the 0.1% of seasonal flu. Also, my pediatrician wife was explaining tonight that there is some indication of long-term lung damage from CV19. With the flu, you get sick, you get better. CV19 could have longer-term effects.
I think the governors’ response in many states is overwrought. We can’t save everyone, and we’re going to destroy the economy trying to save a couple hundred thousand people. (Far less than will die from heart disease or cancer it accidents, etc this year)
But let’s at least look at the numbers we are given and agree this is definitely not less than the flu…
Why the heck has everyone been buying so much toilet tissue? Same reason why people watch Fake News I suppose.
Well, it doesn’t go bad, unless you are storing in an area that might get flooded.
Well, it doesn't go bad, unless you are storing in an area that might get flooded.

I routinely store lots of it, so we're well prepared. I'm married to the same woman for almost 40 years, and one of the things I've learned is that women use a lot of toilet paper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can’t just “shake it off”!
Someone was explaining to me that home septic systems are not designed to handle entire families being home all day. Schools, businesses, and public buildings are designed to handle high volumes of toilet usage. So, I guess there will be a run on people needing plumbers, especially if they are using items beside toilet paper.
I learned today the trucks don’t deliver to stores in the order that you think based on the route.
It is stunning the volumes of children having to be fed by the school system, what will happen when the mandatory “stay in place” is ordered?
Well………hmmmm……The Government gives the schools to provide free lunches to students…….
Soooo…….If the students do not go to school for a month……….
Do they give the Government back the money????
I think there are a whole bunch of people making cash on this one
Asking for a friend
LikeLike
LikeLike
What happened to humans feeding their own offspring.
My GF helps at the school kitchen (Indianapolis area). They went in on Monday and prepared 3 weeks of meals for each of the kids getting subsidized school lunches!
There is another minor part of the chain not discussed.
Saw on the news today that a couple of governors who have done enough closing that truck drivers cannot cross the state due to lack of places to; stop for FTC required rest, fuel, a meal and personal hygiene. Sure this will (or can) be easily fixed but it shows how little is being put into evaluation of impacts due of mandated actions.
Soon the truckers should go on strike until their needed services are reopened. They are getting near that edge now.
PA has reopened 13 of its most heavily used rest areas along I80, I81, I79. Facilities are closed but portable toilets were brought in.
I suspect the lower to middle income stores will have more food as all their customers will soon run out of money. Higher end locations will continue to see a worsening supply as the food won’t stay on the shelves. The big problem will be when the suppliers start sending the majority of the food to where it sells… and the lower income folks realize the shell game.
I am not a complete conspiracy loon but it would not surprise me in the least if this bug was designed by the globalists in an attempt to do everything it is actually doing. All of the goals of the left are being achieved with this virus. I could list them all easily but it is too sickening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our only recourse, then, in the end is to “John Galt” and refuse to be their slaves.
What if the Chinese purposely released it? They have excess workers due to the tariffs so they can kill a bunch of them to get rid of them. At the same time they could cause the US and Europe to crash their economies. I am not saying that I believe they did this because I don’t. It is however a very interesting theory.
LikeLike
“The land of the free and the home of the brave”.
If ever a phrase has become a sarcasm – this is it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this were a real pandemic the prime focus wouldn’t be on paper products.
Just sayin’
What? Food vs paper products. You decide if this is worth your time.
The TP thing has been very odd. My best guess is that because it never goes bad, you aren’t wasting money buying it — whereas, you can only drink so much milk or eat so many eggs before you get sick of them or they go bad.
Therefore, once you get the sense that there might be shortages, you just buy as much as you can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Early on in the coronavirus outbreak in China, a truck in Hong Kong that was carrying toilet paper was hijacked. Two months later, here we are.
You get diarrhea and you need extra TP. I had a nasty flu in Jan/Feb and was glad I had TP.
As long as I have dried beans, rice, cornbread I’ll be OK. I’m backwoods Southern and used to making do. My mother made delicious soup from scraps or whatever was around and I plan on doing the same.
And for the life of me I have no idea why people are freaking out about being alone. Especially the sickening pampered Hollywood celebrities. Frankly, I love solitude. There’s nothing better than a good book to occupy the mind and soothe the troubled soul.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And/or we can spend most of our time on CTH.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget the rabbits and the squirrels. There is an ample supply of good fresh meat if you own a .22 rifle. Pigeon pie is also a delicacy. Then there is the river. Nice fresh bream or a big old fat catfish make a great dinner. I guess you might just have figured out that I too have lived in the south for a long time.
When I saw that photo of a well stocked toilet paper aisle, memories came flooding back. I felt like crying.
I haven’t seen a roll in weeks
Oh the good old days
(Cue music)
“Memories, light the corners of my mind”
look at all the MANY businesses Pennsylvania is shutting down https://www.scribd.com/document/452416026/20200319-Life-Sustaining-Business?fbclid=IwAR12l6TeFdCv_o6nLz571TC6UecTxkmIFsonP-b-XWo9OtyZFWT_W4V8AZQ
at least Commiefornia is leaving the laundromats open, for now https://kobi5.com/news/entire-state-of-california-ordered-to-stay-at-home-124476/
hygiene IS rather important at this time, and plenty of folks do not have a washing machine
Oregon Gov – our Commie Carpetbagger Kate – surely has a sparkle in her eye tonight, and grand plans to shut down Oregon
It’s even more serious than anyone can imagine. Pennsylvania has closed their liquor stores. This is an unmitigated disaster for the poor people there.
Bought gas at $1.60 a gallon tonight.. plenty of Chips, Cookies, sodas and Beer on the shelves.. Not my priorities but hey to each his own..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suburb of Bham, AL…
Except for meat and poultry, not too much shortage here.
BTW Sundance, a small quibble:
Produce is not as locally sourced as you might think. As we move into late spring and summer it will be more so, but not until then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well… it all depends on your reference point. Pretty much local where Sundance is located. Not so much in say…. Boston or Banger!
Yes, here in New Hampshire we had a dusting of snow while spring bulbs have been teased to sprout whenever we have a warmer day. Wind chill all last week was brutal. You need greenhouses for early produce.
I’m not sure where sd lives (I’ve seen it mentioned Nashville, TN area), but unless you live in FL, TX, AZ, or CA, the majority of your produce is trucked in to your local market from hundreds of miles away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
edit: About nine months of the year
I am pretty sure that SD lives somewhere in the south of Florida as he was working hurricane relief there.
Yep, down in the Fort Myers area.
Redner’s in Montgomery County, PA as of 3/19/19: Bread, water, disinfectants, laundry soaps are still scarce but supply of all has improved from Monday. Canned foods about 50% level. Everything else normal including fresh produce, fruits, meats, poultry, fish. Store hours 7-9 (used to be 24 hours)..
Shoprite, Brandywine Commons, DE as of 3/19/19: Canned foods down, dry and moist dairy products absent or scarce. Fresh foods much as above. Shoppers seemed to be at normal pace. No word as to store hours, water, disinfectants, etc. They are advertising separate hours for senior citizens.
The PA shut-down of non-essential businesses is still voluntary (not enough cops in the world to enforce a mandatory shut-down). High end restaurants mostly closed. Those with normally viable take-out options still open, and take-out has become profitable for other businesses due to increased deliveries helping logistics. I see no serious problems if the ‘curfew’ is lifted after 3/31/20. If not, I see serious dislocations starting to emerge.
All the Dem cities and states are piling on #stopevilsmallhandsorangemanatanycost
#killtheusa
too bad, wall Street is already decoupled from main street, which is why them trying to tank wall street has little to no effect, other than to we citizens and our 401k’s
rest easy in the fact that #joewillgetitdone
hang in there folks. The best is yet to come. Decoupled from China, its coming back to the USA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Out the back door. BANG! Into the canner goes the fresh venizen. Keto diet.;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deer season in March?
This is going to make an interesting sales tax shortfall in states like CA with high sales tax rates. The city of LA has a 9.5% sales tax. A portion of that tax is to fund homeless.
Most groceries are not taxable. Prepared food in reastruants and fast food is taxable. If people shift from eating out to eating at home, there is going to be a significant tax shortfall.
The reastruant that sold beer and wine, even if they went to takeout only, the are not licensed to sell alcohol to go. That alone can be a significant part of a taxable sale.
A $6 beer sold In a bar would generate .57 in sales tax. A 30 pack of beer drunk at home would not generate the same sales tax revenue as singles sold in a bar.
So we are shifting from taxable food to non taxable food. We are closing the bars and nightclubs so there is a huge tax loss right there.
Now people are not going to be driving as much. Gas is also taxable. Not just sales tax but significant other taxes as well.
We no longer have the wealth effect of a high stock market. We have the poor effect of a stock market blown to bits. People are going to spend less money just on that alone, before we plug in the fear factor of this whole event.
The problem is the government is going to look for new things to tax to make up for this shortfall. They may decide to tax groceries to make up for it. That is the only solid target they have right now.
“‘Are You a Pandemic? Because I Want to Lock You Down’: Hilarious”
pick up lines.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/are-you-a-pandemic-because-i-want-to-lock-you-down-hilarious-socialdistancingpickuplines-trend-on-twitter/
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t eat the frozen stuff very much except for a cardboard pizza here and there, and usually make meals from scratch. The canned goods will be a problem since some of our recipes need them. We recently started buying deli cut meat because its so much tastier.
Why is TP flying off the shelf? If anyone figures that out, I’d love to know.
One shrink said it’s because the toilet paper is something you can control when your world has turned upside down.
I have reliable source that at 1000 am tomorrow it will be announced 10 Nation shut down.
Ability to go to grocery store, pharmacy, but non essential businesses ordered to close.
I found it odd that On Fox tonight Tucker, Hannity and Angle show all talked about promising drug to treat the virus. I agree that the virus may cause residual lung or heart issues.
The concern I have is we simply do not have enough health care professionals, medical supplies and/or treatment facilities.
With the annoucement the concern is people will panic and some to an extreme.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The side effects of the antimalarial are tied to its long-term use as prophylaxis. This would be for just two weeks.
Sorry 10 day nation shut down.
