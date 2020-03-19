FDA Speeding Clinical Trials of Chloroquine as Possible Therapeutic – FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Transcript…

During the task force briefing President Trump announced authorizing to the FDA to relax regulationsto speed up clinical trials for several anti-viral remedies to treat coronavirus. Specifically citing a therapudic drug known as chloroquine President Trump noted trials are underway and could be made available for treatment “almost immediately.”
Now, a drug called chloroquine — and some people would add to it “hydroxy-.” Hydroxychloroquine. So chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine. Now, this is a common malaria drug. It is also a drug used for strong arthritis. If somebody has pretty serious arthritis, also uses this in a somewhat different form.
FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn told reporters scientists still have to conduct clinical trials to see if chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and several other anti-viral medications are effective against coronavirus. However, since chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are already FDA approved to treat malaria & arthritis, they could be used to treat other conditions, including coronavirus, in an “off label” basis.
DR. HAHN: So, before the President nominated me and I was confirmed as Commissioner for Food and Drugs, I was a cancer doctor. And I’ve sat across from countless number of patients and had to talk to them about their diagnosis and their treatment. And one thing that was really important is to provide hope. I have great hope for how we’re going to come out of this situation.
What’s also important is not to provide false hope, but to provide hope. And, as a doctor, that’s the way I come to this. I’m speaking now to the American people as Commissioner of Food and Drugs, but that part of me has not left. Just look at the way the American people have responded to our calls for mitigation, for social distancing. The American people have great resiliency, and I’m so incredibly proud of how the American people have responded.
As the President mentioned, he asked us to be aggressive, to break down barriers to innovation, and to accelerate the development of lifesaving treatments. And we’re doing that at the FDA.
The FDA is committed to continuing to provide regulatory flexibility and guidance, but let me make one thing clear: FDA’s responsibility to the American people is to ensure that products are safe and effective and that we are continuing to do that.
Our folks — and they’re tremendous professionals — are working day and night to do this. You just can’t even imagine how much they’re working to provide this support for the American people and I thank them.
Since early January, long before the first domestic case, FDA began working in collaboration with CDC. I also want to note that we stood up an incident command group and had been focused on the coronavirus since the very beginning of this public health emergency. This is, in addition, an all-of-government and all-of-America approach and I’ll describe what I mean by that, in terms of the development of therapeutics.
An important part of that work is expanding the potential therapeutic options associated with coronavirus, and we’ve learned from our colleagues across the globe about this. But I want to focus on one thing: I was a cancer researcher before all this, and one thing I know about this great country of ours is that we have unbelievable innovators. We have people who, every day, it’s their job to develop treatments for all sorts of diseases. We are incredibly blessed, as a country, to have this.
And as is true in any illness, these great American innovators — academia, private sector — they have engaged us about the best possible treatment options. We are looking at everything that’s coming across our desks as possible treatment options for coronavirus, and we’re extremely encouraged by the interest and the promise that we’ve seen from these great American innovators.
Now, again, we need to look at it. We need the data, we need the information to make the absolute best decisions for the American people. But I want to assure you, we have over 17,000 people at FDA who are doing this every day.
We need — we need to make sure that these — this sea of new treatments will get the right drug to the right patient at the right dosage at the right time. As an example, we may have the right drug, but it may not be in the appropriate dosage form right now, and that may do more harm than good. Those are the things that that’s our job to look at. And that’s why it’s really important we have these dedicated professionals looking at these aspects of therapeutic development.
At the same time, we’re also working through different mechanisms to actually get drugs into the hands of providers and patients.
The President mentioned this, but one of the mechanisms is called compassionate use. Let me just tell you about this. If there’s an experimental drug that’s potentially available, a doctor could ask for that drug to be used in a patient. We have criteria for that and very speedy approval for that.
The important thing about compassionate use — and that’s what the President meant, “This is even beyond Right to Try” — is that we get to collect the information about that. Because one of the things that I’ll promise the American people is we will collect the data and then make the absolute right decisions based upon those data about the safety and efficacy of the treatments.
We are working expeditiously, and we are working to make sure that these products are as safe and effective as they possibly can be. Let me tell you about a few things that we’re currently working on. And this is a plan that was developed with many of the people at this table, our infectious disease experts on the task force.
In the short term, we’re looking at drugs that are already approved for other indications. So they’re already approved, as the President said, for other diseases.
As an example, many Americans have read studies and heard media reports about this drug, chloroquine, which is an anti-malarial drug. It’s already approved, as the President said, for the treatment of malaria, as well as an arthritis condition.
That’s a drug that the President has directed us to take a closer look at, as to whether an expanded-use approach to that could be done to actually see if that benefits patients. And again, we want to do that in the setting of a clinical trial — a large, pragmatic clinical trial — to actually gather that information and answer the question that needs to be answered and — asked and answered.
Let me give you another example: There’s a cross-agency effort about something called convalescent plasma. This is a pretty exciting area. And again, this is something that we have given assistance to other countries with as this crisis has developed. So FDA has been working for some time on this.
If you’ve been exposed to coronavirus and you’re better and you don’t have the virus in your blood, we could collect the blood. Now, this is a possible treatment; this is not a proven treatment — just want to emphasize that. Collect the blood, concentrate that, and have the ability, once it’s pathogen-free — that is, virus-free — to be able to give that to other patients. And the immunoglobulins — the immune response — could potentially provide a benefit to patients. It’s another thing that we’re looking at.
Over the next couple weeks, we’ll have more information on that. We’re really pushing hard to try to accelerate that. That’s in the sort of more medium- and short-term. And that’ll be a bridge to other therapies that will take us three to six months to develop.
And this is a continuous process. There is no beginning and end to each of this. This is — you know, we’re pushing this through.
The other great thing about the great innovators of America is some of them tell us it’s taken us years — years — to develop therapies. They’re looking at pushing that to the months period of time. And we’re trying to provide them the reg- — the regulatory flexibility, but, at same time, the scientific oversight to make sure that gets done in the best way possible for the American people.
The President mentioned that there is a vaccine trial currently being performed. It’s a phase-one trial, so it’s the earliest study that gets done. We expect that to take 12 months to get to completion — to actually a time where we could approve a vaccine. But that’s — these are all things to bridge to the prevention part of this with a vaccine. It’s exciting work. And the President is right: This is record time for the development of a vaccine and impressive public-private partnership.
The FDA’s efforts to facilitate the development of these products are focused on ensuring timely access, while also meeting the agency’s world-respected gold standard, relying on strong data from clinical trials to determine if an experimental or an off-the-shelf drug that’s used for something else can safely and effectively treat patients.
We want to assure the American people that FDA is all hands on deck, as the President mentioned — these efforts — and continue to work with interested sponsors to help expedite the work. We remain steadfast in helping to foster the development of safe and effective therapies for COVID-19. Thank you. (transcript)
Thye CDC has known since 2005 that this med was effective with SARS – COVID19 is SARS-2 – what are we waiting for?
As you question is very cogent, I wonder where did you get your medical degree and how many of the patients you treated survived your treatment?
“It ought to be no surprise that chloroquine is effective against both SARS and COVID-19. After all, they are both coronaviruses and COVID-19 has often been described in medical and research sources as SARS-2.”
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/19/chloroquine-known-as-effective-against-coronavirus-since-2005/
great Tweet ..By the Papers Co Author..Yeah..It works..Its already FDA approved..question is will shortages appear to gouge people bying it for their arthritis..I predict a big boom in arthritis sufferers..
It is not as easy as that, unfortunately. SARS is not necessarily the same as SARS-2 for COVID19. A change in the capsid of the first to the second could change a) the way FDA would identify the disease, and therefore require trials to demonstrate efficacy of even this drug known to be effective in malaria and arthritis, and b) change the way approved drugs act upon this new mutation. FDA regulates drug development heavily, so it is not so easy. Fortunately, under the Trump Administration, Right to Try was passed making it easier for patients to at least try this drug (little o administration would not pass this)…
Treepers, there is a caution with this medicine. It can cause eye damage. Check it out on the Net.
After prolonged use (5 years), not in the short term, provided no other conditions exist in the patient (see link below).
Please read the info on this webpage and then click on the “Next” at the bottom to see who is at risk of retinal damage with this medication.
https://www.aao.org/eye-health/drugs/what-is-plaquenil
My wife has Sjogren’s Syndrome. She took hydrochloroquine for ten years with annual eye exams before the exams revealed the beginning of eye problems. She was taken off of it and several years of further eye tests reveal no damage.
Those with mild to moderate symptoms like fever or body aches will most likely go on to recover and not require chloroquine. If you happen to be one of the unfortunate ones who develop severe respiratory complications, it then becomes a risk-benefit analysis. Not treat the virus and die, or try the treatment and worry about side effects I “may or may not” experience later?
Theyv’ve known this for a while…I’m shocked Bill Gates population mgm crews never noticed..Ask yourselves how was Africa and India, the most populated and lousy water systems on Earth able to fend of co19 leaving big gaping holes in the John Hopkins Blood red Maps used to frighten us? Is it Genes? Really.?.possible..but think tof the principle drugs used to fend off Malaria for decades and well entrenched in those areas..Could it be..Quinine Derivatives.?
Here is what has happened imo..call it conspiracy if you want..President Trump just threw in a Yuge monkey wrench in the Pharms and vaccine makers..(no friends of Trump )all Globalist plans including CDC ..this couple a dollars remedy absolutely kneecaps all the hype and the planned profiteering in the works. This is a huge development going public..This may well prove Trump RIGHT AGAIN..watch how the disease suddenly goes down the totem pole of priorites.
God Bless..Its a beautiful thing to behold
Hope… but not false hope. Gotta love it.
Hope is not a strategy. . .action and results are!
Very encouraging.
They need to get a blood test out that allows people to find out if they’ve already have had the virus. Otherwise, this vast majority of people who have already had the virus (with minor symptoms) but don’t know they have are standing down as well. Those people should now be immune and able to get back to work Keeping America Great. The more people that can function in this environment the better for us all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. I suspect my boys and I have already had it… need an antibody test.
That is a great point! My husband and I are pretty sure we had it in December… Hard to get clear confirmation how early it was actually here because China won’t even admit when they first discovered it.
Is “immunity” a real thing with Covid 19? What about reports of patients who were diagnosed, treated, and recovered from Covid 19, but tested positive within weeks of “clear” test results?
The tests are not completely accurate and return a high number of false positives, from what I’ve read.
SUPPOSEDLY, testing positive again could be the result of dead virus fragments.. Key word supposedly.
I’m not a doctor, but know several that have been following this since December. This is what they say, and it does not differ from what Dr Fauci or any of the other ‘experts’ have been saying.
“Is ‘immunity’ a real thing?”
Yes. They (medical professionals) are having some success with old-school plasma therapy using the blood of those who’ve recovered and have the antibodies in their blood.
Regarding the ‘catching it twice’, it sounds like those are more likely to have been relapses from people who are not fully over it when the were originally considered recovered. From what I’ve found, for some people it can take as long as six weeks after symptoms disappear to be considered recovered. It seems to have more to do with how badly the person was hit by the virus, with as little as a 3-4 days after symptoms subside, to that 6 week period fro those who are hit really hard.
The other good thing is by getting more of us out and in public, and in the workplace, we start to quickly ‘normalize’ things, and minimize any opportunities that bad actors can take advantage of this pseudo-shutdown of America.
LikeLike
I hate WordPress!!!!!
I wonder if that is part of what is behind this push from the Surgeon General to donate blood? Good way to stealth test if people have the antibodies, then use the donated blood for trials?
https://www.redstate.com/alexparker/2020/03/19/us-surgeon-general-jerome-adams-red-cross-donate-blood-shortage/
Stealth isn’t what we need though. We need to know how many people were infected and we need to get those people who are over it back to normal ASAP.
I am curious to know if recent reports (of no NEW Covid 19 cases in China) are supported by non-governmental anecdotal reports? Have they TRULY managed to fully contain and stymie the virus?
AND
What of the thousands of known cases… have the Chinese related WHAT they’re doing to treat them, and the efficacy of that treatment? Have the Chinese TRIED Chloroquine?
China has tried to let the world know what they are doing but the WHO , CDC etc… shut them down. It is a natural remedy and they can’t make boatloads of money off of it. Go to orthomolecular.org. You may have to do a search but the protocols are aviliable in English and Chinese. Mega dose IV vitamin C cocktailed with a few other vitamins. 100% healing.
China’s remedy is to let people die and take one for the collective. Vitamins might be beneficial taken before exposure.
I take anything coming out of that evil country with a salt block. Their underhandedness was telling after they kicked the China friendly MSM out of their country.
What are they hiding?
Media prob wanted to feel the temp of the crematoriums.
The reported location of no new cases, in this Chicago Tribune article, is the city of Wuhan, not China generally. The narrative is false, but its out there.
“In China, Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 20 that Wuhan reported no new locally transmitted cases, a rare glimmer of hope and perhaps a lesson in the strict measures needed to contain the virus.
Wuhan, which has been under a strict lockdown since January, once was the place where thousands lay sick or dying in hurriedly constructed hospitals. But Chinese authorities said all 34 new cases recorded over the previous day had come from abroad.”
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-nw-coronavirus-global-spread-italy-wuhan-updates-20200319-uxzpfpih5zb7vh5vcyumfjmese-story.html
Before everyone gets real excited they should read about the side effects and warnings. This drug is pretty serious. I personally think it is an over reaction to the China Virus that hasn’t claimed many lives. I think caution should be in order since the risks are pretty hefty. Just my 2 cents for what it’s worth.
Plaquenil which is the brand name of the drug is a heavy duty drug. My mother took it for quite a while for severe rheumatoid arthritis. Likely contributed to her detached retina that resisted surgical treatments. But the articles are talking about taking it for a limited duration which likely limits the side affects.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually eye issues are one of the side effects! Sorry to hear about your mom.
I am a retina doctor. it does not cause retina detachment. Taking it for over 5 years can cause macular damage but that is uncommon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.aao.org/eye-health/drugs/what-is-plaquenil
The war against the common cold is now in full swing. No expense spared. No job too important to save. No savings account to important to deplete. Whatever it takes in this war to end the common cold. Even if we must end America to save the 90 year old, that is a risk we will take. For we don’t have a choice. The government people are here and they just want to help.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just saw a new report that states only 3% of the deaths in Italy from the Wuhan Virus had no pre-existing conditions.
Over 50% of the deaths had 3 or more serious pre-existing conditions.
Almost all of the deaths are in the North of Italy where over 100,000 CHINESE foreign workers reside and work. Many came back to Italy after the Chinese new Year holidays.
So no, don’t equate Italy to the US or anywhere else.
Only 200 Coronavirus patients under 70 years of age died in Italy. The average age of people who died is 79.5. Young people are virtually untouched by the virus. Italians are heavy smokers and are the oldest population in Europe. Add in the 100,000 Chinese returning on direct flights from Wuhan over the Chinese New Year and you have the dumpster fire….they have now!
If 85% of cases go unreported.. well, a strong immunity obviously deals with it just fine.
If you’re at risk/high-risk YOU isolate and let the rest of us get on with our lives. We’ve already done irreversible damage to the economy… More will die from a jacked up economy that will ever die from this China Flu.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
…or they just wanted it for their gin. 😉
From what I read this drug worked well alongside Azithromycin for a good “cure” rate.
Now if they could just come up with a treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome!
Alas, I think it’s incurable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would say something ugly so I won’t.
They have!!!
Daily reading of all articles on theconservativetreehouse.com has been shown to reverse longterm Leftwing damage to several important parts of the human brain in some individuals, including the:
– Prefrontal Cortex
– Inferior Frontal Gyrus
– Temporal Lobe
– Parietal Lobe
– Limbic System
These are the primary regions of the human brain where thinking, reasoning, calculation, and emotional control are based.
CTH should be high on the recommended Rx list of every psychologist and psychiatrist trying to help patients deal with the detrimental effects of public school and college education.
Note- This is not medical advice and I am not a doctor nor have I ever played one on tv.
😉😄
“According to their research (reported in Clinical Trials Arena),
“Data from the drug’s [chloroquine] studies showed ‘certain curative effect’ with ‘fairly good efficacy’ … patients treated with chloroquine demonstrated a better drop in fever, improvement of lung CT images, and required a shorter time to recover compared to parallel groups. The percentage of patients with negative viral nucleic acid tests was also higher with the anti-malarial drug… Chloroquine has so far shown no obvious serious adverse reactions in more than 100 participants in the trials… Chloroquine was selected after several screening rounds of thousands of existing drugs. Chloroquine is undergoing further trials in more than ten hospitals in Beijing, Guangdong province and Hunnan province.”[6]”
This from the abstract which can queried thusly- “
Honestly if there is already anecdotal and actual evidence as to what we are hearing, the FDA needs to be bypasses. It is not an unknown new drug. Just make it available. If it is not efficacious we will know immediately.
LikeLike
Statins passed all clinical trials, and eere approved and marketed to millions of users. Only then was it apperent that about 1/10,000 who take statins will develop irreparable liver damage in first 3-6 months.
Unpleasamt truth is, the LAST stage of drug testing is,…..marketing.
They can test in small groups of healthy people, then small groups who are healthy EXCEPT for having the condition the medication is for, but then broad scale MARKETING, where 100’s of thousands of people, with a myriad of pre-existing other conditions, taking a host of OTHER medications, as well as supplements and OTC medications,…will often show problems its simply not possible to detirmine in any other practical way.
The FDA approval process had gotten rediculously cumbersome, and PDJT is right to eliminate UNNECESARY or Duplicative burocratic b.s., but a certain reasonable amount of testing is prudent, particularly given this disease isn’t a World killer.
Have a look at Wattsupwiththat.com. Presents some data by Dr Roy Spencer who has correlated malaria incidence with Covid-19 incidence. Massive negative correlation. Of course if malaria is very prevalent lots of people will eat chlorquine or other anti-malarial drugs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think that chloroquinine is used that much any more. the side effects can be nasty and people in malaria countries don’t take anti-malaria medicine on a continuous basis as it will do more damage than the malaria does.
LikeLike
The doctor who treats my husband’s rare autoimmune disease has told us nightmare stories of dealing with the FDA.
Pray for our President and his team.
20 years ago, they HAD a treatment to “cure” people of HEP C, a potentially fatal virus that effects the liver.
Frankly, the treatment SUCKED.
Took a year, during which time your hair would fall out, and your immune system would crash.
Had to take 4 large pills every day, and inject yourself in the gut once a week, after which you would experience “flu lile symptoms.
Oh, and it only cured about 50% of patients.
Today, ONE pill, once a day, for 6 weeks, with 90% cure rate.
This is ANTI-VIRAL treatment, and there are several, like this for Hep C.
There are around 70 medications, used in various combinations, to treat HIV.
They don’t CURE the patient, but keep their viral load at undetectable levels.
Some of these meds attack the virus by interfering with its ability to reproduce, others attack different aspects of the viruses functioning.
Similar to Hep C, the first HIV treatments were difficult to administer, and had major side effects.
Point is, we have come a LONG way, in treating viruses, and many of these approaches may well work on this virus, its just a matter of testing, to detirmine which works best.
And this is aside from what the Dr. is talking about; extracting antibodies from those who have had the virus, and so are immune. Same thing we do now with tetanus; ever had a tetanus shot?
THATS what it is; antibodies extracted from the plasma of people injected with a weakened form of tetanus, in order to cause their body to produce antibodies.
So, a treatment is on the way, for sure.
An article today at The American Thinker is very much worth the time to read. It indicates that COVID-19 is not strongly contagious. The data from the outbreak on the cruise ship suggest that a measure used to describe how infectious a disease is is well below 1, indicating the disease declines and dies out on its own. We need more data. Data is the only ammunition to change the public mind and lead to a rational approach to a virus which appears relatively mild now with both the mortality rate and the infectious rate relatively low.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
AmericanThinker.com I start my a.m. every day, by going to Fox, to skim headlines, then AmericanThinker for commentary, then home (here).
Great site, imho although not the treehouse, of coarse.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/the_diamond_princess_a_floating_chinese_virus_palace_provides_suggestive_data.html
It was also suggested that the majority of passengers were taking chloroquine before they left the states and while on the cruise to prevent contracting malaria.
Really – where does it say that Charlie?
I have been looking at data – not on any treatment, just the number of + and – results from the tests here in WA. Just yesterday, the rate dropped to less than 7% of those tested were positive (the percentage had been dropping each day). I interpreted this as of all the “ill” people that were tested, about 93% were I’ll due to something else. I liked tracking that number, as I watched the “cases” increase. Well, today, they are no longer supplying the total number of negative tests. I just smell something…why would they not provide this anymore? Do they just want folks to freak out that there are 200 more cases, and not put it into any context? Just sayin’!
The S. Koreans were using this publicly and successfully + zinc months ago. Why didn’t the FDA act then?
Are there a bunch of ‘PDJT resieters’ there?
No. It’s just a hyper regulatory bureaucracy. Always has been.
I too was encouraged by the press conference this morning. I was treated with “immunotherapy” for a rare type of lymphoma about 3 years ago and I’m alive and kicking!! Even though it was labeled as “chemotherapy”, it’s function was less like the “napalm” used in the past. When the head of the FDA said he was a cancer doctor, I thought YAY!!! Cancer treatment has changed. They’ve mapped the human genome, they target specific genetic abnormalities now, they can give the immune system enough of a lift to start combating the cancer cells on its own. It’s a whole new world. Seeing the medical community come together and look at alternatives, along with Trump cutting the red tape, will be life changing for our country. I am very hopeful in that regard. The only thing left then, other than the lack of toilet paper, is how soon people will be able to go back to their jobs… the dominoes have started to fall for many people’s individual lives and I hear what the President is saying, and I’m thrilled he wants to bail out the American people this time (!!!!), but it’s unfortunately a snowball effect. I’m praying.
Those who have real concerns about the side effects of chloroquine should never travel to a country where malaria is prevalent. If you do, you will be taking chloroquine before you leave and while you’re there, otherwise, you risk getting malaria – and the cure will be, you guessed it, chloroquine.
All us Vietnam vets know all about that nasty pill…but, it worked.
Bayer Donates 3 Million Chloroquine Tablets in Fight Against Coronavirus
German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG announced Thursday that it donated 3 million tablets of the malaria drug Resochin to the United States amid testimonies that it could potentially treat individuals with the deadly Chinese coronavirus.
Resochin, which is made of chloroquine phosphate, is presently not approved for consumption in the U.S., though the company is working with federal public health agencies to secure authorization for its use nationwide.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/19/bayer-donates-3-million-chloroquine-tablets-in-fight-against-coronavirus/
People need to realize that a vaccine is needed to innoculate individuals so that they don’t get COVID-19. The drugs on the table now only address symptoms. COVID-19 is a virus like the flu. You can’t eradicate it with drugs. If COVID-19 were a bacterial infection it could be eradicated with antibiotics. Right now it’s a waiting game and putting into place good sanitary practices.
Why is it we only get pieces of data?
We get cases which include presumptive cases
And we get deaths
But what about…………
1) How many of the cases are confirmed (not presumptive)?
2) How many of the cases required hospitalization?
3) And how many of the hospitalization cases required an ICU bed?
4) And what is the avg age of the 150 – 173 deaths?
5) And finally of the deaths how many or what percent had other chronic diseases such as severe respiratory issues?
It sure would be beneficial to those of us who still can think and reason for themselves to be provided the full set of stats and not just top line “spinnable” total case and death count.
Im actually shocked PT does not require Pence and others in these daily briefings to share ALL the stats listed above.
IMO it would speak volumes by adding a huge amount of Transparency and more of the complete story.
There have several posts with links on this drug. This one had some lengthy scientific and pharmacological information that was easy to follow. As a recovered Type II Diabetic and person who survived HEP A, there are some serious risks here to consider. I am sure others with existing conditions will also see some issues with the listed side effects that go beyond the normal CYA discussions.
Yet, in dire or emergency situations the side effects concerns often go by the way side. Then there is also the element of time involved, when considering the amount of drug that builds up in the body. So this may not be the 100% cure as a vaccine but does look like a viable “75%” solution, covering allot of “younger” and “screened older” folks.
https://www.drugs.com/pro/chloroquine.html
emanating from the unconstitutional federal government overreach and manufactured hysteria to justify shutting down the country and destroying lives, families, businesses, and the pursuit of happiness comes a few good side-effects; perhaps we can disband the FDA or completely remake it to benefit We The People instead of the multinational corporations; perhaps the NIH can get rid of the little scaremonger Dr. Fauci when his lies and fake news are exposed; perhaps some younger generation gullibles will start to see the insidiuous nature of the Leviathan as dangerous rather than savior, etc.
Meanwhile, get a grip. You can hardly contract this virus if you try. All the deaths/percentages are related to verified cases and usually hospitalized cases–not to the entire public. In South Korea, for example, look at these numbers from yesterday:
total population 51,470,000
total CV cases 8,565
deaths 91 = .00018 of 1 percent of the overall population.
FYI here’s some even more interesting numbers:
A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.
This is one of our clients. This is why I do what I do. We help bring treatments such as this one to market, quickly.
