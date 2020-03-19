California Orders State-Wide Lockdown – All Residents Must Stay at Home…

Comrade citizens, California governor Gavin Newsome announced today he has issued a statewide “stay at home” order. California residents can only leave their homes when necessary and/or critical during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public gatherings are not allowed. [Executive Order HERE] Under the order California residents can travel alone and visit: Gas stations, Pharmacies, Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants; Banks and Laundromats/laundry services.

[California COVID-19 Details]