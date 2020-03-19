California Orders State-Wide Lockdown – All Residents Must Stay at Home…

Comrade citizens, California governor Gavin Newsome announced today he has issued a statewide “stay at home” order. California residents can only leave their homes when necessary and/or critical during the coronavirus pandemic.
Public gatherings are not allowed. [Executive Order HERE] Under the order California residents can travel alone and visit: Gas stations, Pharmacies, Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants; Banks and Laundromats/laundry services.
.
How do you walk down an aisle or check out at a grocery store while maintaining a six foot distance from anyone?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A rifle is overkill but a pistol will do it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think they only allow open carry of the virus in California. So wear a mask and cough like you got something.
LikeLike
Have we been hit by a significant biological weapon and we’re not being told the truth, or is this the Deep State’s all out attempt to gain power for good? Don’t accuse me or anyone else of being nuts for starting to think like conspiracy theorists. Something truly rotten is going on right now!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you. Exactly what I’ve been saying and get looks from my family like, “well, there goes daddy.” Something. Definitely. Stinks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe a major re-set is under way .
No way people will stay home…..I have a horse to care for. I’ll be on the look out for the stay at home police.
LikeLike
I believe a major re-set is under way .
No way people will stay home…..I have a horse to care for. I’ll be on the look out for the stay at home police.
LikeLike
My sentiments exactly! I’ve been thinking this since yesterday with all of Trump’s war talk during his conference. However at the end he said he did not think China did this intentionally, so there goes that theory.
LikeLike
They are just testing us sheeples for eventual shearing. https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/
LikeLike
Wear a hijab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sneeze!
LikeLiked by 5 people
🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Between Zorro and Sundance, my keyboard is now adorned with milky-white pearls… xD xD xD
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just posted this on food shortages but it is more relevant here.
This is going to make an interesting sales tax shortfall in states like CA with high sales tax rates. The city of LA has a 9.5% sales tax. A portion of that tax is to fund homeless.
Most groceries are not taxable. Prepared food in reastruants and fast food is taxable. If people shift from eating out to eating at home, there is going to be a significant tax shortfall.
The reastruant that sold beer and wine, even if they went to takeout only, the are not licensed to sell alcohol to go. That alone can be a significant part of a taxable sale.
A $6 beer sold In a bar would generate .57 in sales tax. A 30 pack of beer drunk at home would not generate the same sales tax revenue as singles sold in a bar.
So we are shifting from taxable food to non taxable food. We are closing the bars and nightclubs so there is a huge tax loss right there.
Now people are not going to be driving as much. Gas is also taxable. Not just sales tax but significant other taxes as well.
We no longer have the wealth effect of a high stock market. We have the poor effect of a stock market blown to bits. People are going to spend less money just on that alone, before we plug in the fear factor of this whole event.
The problem is the government is going to look for new things to tax to make up for this shortfall. They may decide to tax groceries to make up for it. That is the only solid target they have right now.
LikeLike
Don’t forget that carbon tax..they may tax us for breathing..ha
LikeLike
I went shopping today and loved it. Everyone was careful not to block the aisles.
LikeLike
And the idiot governor of Pennsylvania just shut down all businesses in the state.
I think it’s becoming clearer by the day what is going on here.
I’m never one to say, “President Trump should do this… or President Trump should do that…”
But I hope he sees the big picture. This is looking like another attempt to take him out.
LikeLiked by 12 people
With liquor and wine only being available at state owned outlets which are now closed there;’s going to be a whole lot of shaking going on in PA come Saturday or Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The state stores were suppose to be open. But I suspect that the union complained that the store employees had to work and be “exposed” while all of the other government employees got to be off or “work from home.”
LikeLike
wow, just wow…..excellent point.
LikeLike
Eric,
Look up PennLive for the list of “critical businesses that need to stay open.” Looks like campaign contributors. But no, kill off my wife’s nonprofit with ease.
Each day the idiot has increased the clampdown. What’s next? Confiscation? Camps for the “politically incorrect thoughts” or those who defy?
LikeLike
It’s been looking like that to me… for a good while now.
Just sayn…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It all started with his Oval Office speech…within 30 minutes, Uber Trump hating Hollywooder Tom Hanks Press released he had the virus, Trump hating NBA Press released they were shutting down their season, and a DC congresswoman press released a staff member tested positive. Press releases take time to draft and put out…it was a planned attack. California’s shut down timed out perfectly with tonight’s NBC Coronavirus scare special…where they had a few Democrat governors whining about Washington (aka Trump) not doing enough….it is clear they were saying that Washington needs to do a blanket stay at home policy for the whole nation and not rely on states to make individual decisions….not once during the whole show did they talk about the positive studies of the malaria drug, but were very heavy on scare talk like people having “deadly coughs”, etc. I am so sick of this crap. This is a serious virus…there are serious solutions that have been used in South Korea and Singapore as well as tested in Italy and France (malaria drug) and our CDC and FDA are slow walking it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, how is it that Hanks and wife were released after only 5 days? Special treatment, experimental drug they have in Australia, or it was fake as you suggest?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well … I know this much … Gavin Newsom is a fascist and a fool. As is whomever he quoted from Johns Hopkins who predicted 54% of CA’s population will contract the virus. Yeah … a conspiracy of events. But I’ve already been called a “conspiracy nut” for believing the FBI conspired to take down PDJT.
But Gavin has undoubtedly gotten sexually aroused seeing his name in 240 pt. RED LETTERS on the Drudge Report
LikeLike
Once democrats become involved in disaster assistance money, it is their job to make the disaster as big as possible. They are then gifted with a huge pile of federal money which they will channel to their friends to fund their election campaigns. Since their normal fundraising channels have dried up, they needed a new source of money.
LikeLike
People will tolerate this for perhaps a few weeks-then all bets are off and its a lunatic apocalypse. My spouse and I were discussing that every other thing the left has tried to ‘get’ POTUS, it, too may blow up in their faces-
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah my fear too. So far behavior is pretty good; like run up to a hurricane. We have plenty of them here in FL. SD is too I suspect. It’s interesting to speculate; in a hurricane we worry about loss of electricity. We have none of those concerns now but this is a worldwide upcoming apocalypse (just sayin). I am really scared at some point people will get cabin fever and start going bananas. See my earlier post on how to deal with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately Luke, it happened to me today, I lost my temper with a contractor and we almost came to blows. Good news that we didn’t because he was built and I am in my 60’s.
LikeLike
If we go on like this for more than another week, it’s going to make what happened in New Orleans after Katrina look like a picnic…and I honestly think that is what the Left is hoping will happen so they can hang the inevitable rioting around Donald Trump’s neck, just like they did with George Bush, who was too “nice” to fight back and put the blame back onto the corrupt incompetent officials in Louisiana!
LikeLike
I think the most egregious close is that of coal mines. Despite the left’s hate for coal …lots of us still heat our homes that way. Sigh.
I expect a similar lockdown here in PA, similar to that of California that Sundance is describing.
LikeLike
Just wait until we see how many oil and gas companies go bankrupt from this.
$20 oil won’t keep the doors open. And the American energy independence miracle will die because no one can afford the technology required for drilling and fracking at these prices. The majority of wells now in production were drilled in the last two years and there is a steep decline curve for them.
Layoffs are accelerating. No good news in this industry.
LikeLike
We’ve been speculating that Trump’s removal was/is the goal since the beginning. I’m quite sure Mr Trump understands that too. It was clear to me in his response to the reporter who accused him of racism for calling it a Chinese Virus. The thought is that China engineered this calamity; only God knows now. We have to conform to the best of our ability. Thank God most of you are rural (guessing as I am). Just do what you can and implement your own order of survival gear list. SD can’t help you with that but I can. Buy in this order:
—Ammunition
—Non Perishable Food
****Toilet Paper is very far down on the list 😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are rural and hunkering down. Although I plan to get some groceries tomorrow. Can’t wait to see what I might find. We are in the Northwest. My husband is somewhat immune compromised (immune system adequate, but not as good as it used to be). So we are being cautious.
Yes, I think this is the Left’s opportunistic game for removal of POTUS, or at least to hurt him any way they can. Looks like China doesn’t like him either, but then that means ChiComs do not llike Trump supporters. Makes sense. Never heard of a communist who likes freedom or people who love their freedoms.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These containment ideas will be condoned for a short spell. After that these Representatives will be blamed for being very unprofessional possibly delusional while President will be uplifted by making all aware of his concerns for Americans safety. By allowing the State Representatives to be responsible for both the rules and regulations they have advanced, length, severity etc they must answer for the policy they created. Some will be removed ASAP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, but he is the one in charge. now we could have a lot more going on than we know. POTUS is very engaged. If this ends in 2 weeks we can get back to normal. But I have no idea what is going on to see our economy being destroyed, our civil liberties being trounced, and a national panic. How the hell did it get to this? What is actually going on. This is like a bad apocalypse movie. I don’t like what I see. Is something far more serious going on and are we being prepared for the worst? This is no Dem plot. Cuomo and newsome look very worried. Scared. POTUS looks worried. If this is just a minor virus I will be pissed. Trump would never let it get this far if it was a nothing burger. So something is going on. WTF did the Chinese do? What have they set in motion? I hope this is not some type of doomsday virus that Chinese militaries were screwing around with. The newspapers had stories about Chinese spies getting into biolabs in Canada and Boston. Why 15 days? Did the Grey 👽 aliens give us a deadline? Ted and Lindsey go into quarantine? WTF was up with that? Did they do that during swine flu? Where’s Trump’s kids? Why New York and California and Washington?
LikeLike
All VERY good questions…and no, I do not believe this is any ordinary virus – it is clearly FAR more serious than that. Just the fact that even Democrats who hate the President are going out of their way to praise him tells me that there is a LOT more going on than we have been told!!
LikeLike
Has any of these IDIOTS realized what they’re doing to truckers by shutting everything down including rest stops? Apparently after pushback they opened some back up and gave them portapottys ….we literally depend on these people completely to keep things going. Truckers need attention asap. They’re about as important as doctors right now to keep things normal as possible.
LikeLike
People like Gavin Newsom don’t understand logistics and supply chains. Truckers don’t even exist in his universe. He has shut California down for 2 months without even thinking of the consequences! How many businesses are going to go under in that time? 25-30-40%? There is no way to put Humpty Dumpty back together again after two months of closures. California was actually doing fine with only 800 some odd cases in a state of 40 million and not a huge rate of contagion growth? I’ve thought Covid-19 has been here in LA for weeks and we’ve essentially beat it. We have tons of Chinese Nationals and a huge potential for exposure and it hasn’t happened. And there is no evidence that this thing is going to go geometric to 25 million like Newsom thinks. Is anyone thinking about families and businesses “fixed costs” like mortgages, energy, insurance etc. A $1200 grant ain’t gonna cover it. Millions will go bankrupt and the State’s typical welfare state response ain’t gonna work for our productive work force this order is hammering. This is a huge disaster for millions. Trump needs to get on this and criticize the hell out of all the Democrats who are shutting everything down. I think a Federal Civil Rights law suit is in order.
And politically I think the Democrats are slitting their own throats big time for a very long time. The common working stiff is the one that is going to be hurt the most and they won’t be voting D for a long time after this debacle. No one can blame Trump for these closures – it’s Democrats all the way. Their lust for power over everyone’s daily lives is just psychopathic and unbelievably sick.
LikeLike
And so, wonder what will happen when I get back home and ignore this asinine edict?
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’ll probably be able to meet each other behind bars…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well there’s that 😎
LikeLike
Maybe the gulag for you comrade, or worse, execution by rifle and your family pays for the bullet? You know, the Chinese way of course…
How dare you ignore your betters and there “executive orders”!
Man, this is way past ridiculous, but… it is shining the light on the insanity of the sick posing as “representation”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If CA is lucky, maybe he’ll have a stroke.
LikeLike
He makes me sick! If they cleaned the sh*t off their streets they would have fewer dead, and not just due to this virus.
Trump 2020 God bless our POTUS and protect him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Except the homeless and undocumented Democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he hasn’t ordered the National Guard to carry out door-to-door searches to confiscate any and all firearms, so there is that.
Also, California is a Sanctuary State, so I assume illegals are free to ignore this order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you are being sarcastic about your first point Jase!
As for the “illegals”, they are criminals, so of course they are free to ignore this order. Only once they had fully replaced you and I would they feel the big ole sledge hammer of YUGE government bearing down upon their lives.
I suspect that Californians, for the most part, will embrace the suck since they are nuts but that the good Patriots among them will not and like the rest of us are waiting as patiently as possible for the Reckoning to return us to sanity.
For the best is truly yet to come.
LikeLike
Not quite yet, but fire arm confiscation is coming. You see this whole charade is justified because of a “health risk”, not just to you but for the people around you. Now when the sheep accept this rationale for these extreme measures, next the State will call the possession of fire arms a “health risk”, not just to you, but for the people around you.
LikeLike
People won’t buy into that.
Ammo and guns sales are up because people realize they are on their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Gav, where do the homeless go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plenty of room at the Hotel California.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’s plenty of room at The Hotel California…..
LikeLike
….any time of year…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Word is they’re living it up there…
LikeLike
You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The very obvious problem being that … “the actual probability of any(!) of the nearly 40 million residents of California ever encountering this virus are …”
… zero.
Most unfortunately, this whole damned thing is going to turn out to be “Chicken Little,” but with enormous repercussions that are entirely within these officials’ own making. No, the sky didn’t fall. This “horrible virus” most of the time (more than 98% of the time …) turned out to be exactly what it was: “a bad cold.” The media-focus upon this particular RNA-strand somehow managed to completely overlook the much-larger statistics that have been … well … “unfortunate but boring statistics” for decades.
“So, why all the infernal fuss now?” Why won’t a grocery store clerk consent to take a milk-bottle from me and put it in a cart, when all around her hundreds of people are “checking out?”
No … the 1841 authors of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds … still in print(!) … would perfectly understand. Yes, we have been here before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Mike… we know. I knew from day one, as I have been here before as well and seen that which cannot be unseen.
But, you see, Trump is still President and GOOD things are still coming our way through his efforts here in Amerikkka.
That simply cannot be allowed so, as usual, the show must go on.
But, they are interfering with the daily lives of millions which could cause them to actually do some thinking about how they got where they are, locked down by “government”.
LikeLike
Mike
Newsome and Cuomo look scared. POTUS has signaled he is working with them. If this were a get Trump scheme, POTUS would let us know and shut this down. I saw Cuomo with his brother yesterday and his daughter today. He looked worried. People look like they are putting on a brave face. There is another shoe to drop.
LikeLike
This California order has no expiration date.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noticed the same 😳
LikeLiked by 1 person
In here in Bakersfield and was laid off yesterday. My co-worker Nd I were texting back and forth, the indefinite timeline got us both.
LikeLike
I guess the homeless win the cities.
LikeLike
I figured the homeless had “won the cities” when the sidewalks became open restrooms for them.
LikeLike
Martial Law was never so easy to implement. SMDH
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gov. Newsom wrote to P/T:
“We project that roughly 56 percent of our population – 25.5 million people – will be infected with the virus over an eight-week period,” Newson wrote to Trump.
As of Thursday night, more than 950 cases have been reported in the state, with at least 18 deaths from COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
I wonder what math model projected 950 cases will become 25.5 million people in 8 weeks.
Something does not add up…
LikeLiked by 2 people
MaraGay-nomics math. 😉
LikeLike
If newsome is full of crap, why doesn’t POTUS or anyone debunk it. Are we being prepared for something? Are they starting with New York and California first? Why did Richard Burr sell all of his stock? Did Trump okay what newsome is doing. Is newsome just following orders? The deep state plots are bs. The truth maybe worse. 11 more days….
LikeLike
From the view of the Totalitarian it all adds up,
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO Newsome is trying to destroy the economy in California intentionally for obvious reasons.
I hope this stupidity does not spread to other state governors.
LikeLike
So he wants to destroy California, the country, his family and his way of life to try to hurt Trump. And you are talking about stupidity? They don’t hate Trump that much. Newsome is following orders. And not from the Dems or deep state.
LikeLike
My thoughts exactly! He looked off somehow. I can’t explain it. The look in his eyes when he tried to smile.
LikeLike
Governor Nuisance is clearly insane and should be institutionalized forthwith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and I hear there is plenty of room in Gitmo these days!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The math actually does add up. The current growth rate is exponential. e^0.27d where d=number of days. In 8 weeks, you can easily go from 1000 cases to 25 million with this growth curve.
LikeLike
Commie California! The Gateway Pundit is reporting White House & CDC working with tech giants to track people and make sure they are “practicing social distancing.” WHAT THE HELL!!??!! I’m appalled the Trump Administration is allowing CDC to spy on us, follow our every move. China has apps installed on smart phones and they track everyone with the virus. Looks like Trump is following is their footsteps. I’m furious.
LikeLike
It would be good to add a link proving what you’re saying with a comment like this.
Got a link?
LikeLike
The Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/it-begins-cdc-asks-tech-giants-twitter-google-facebook-for-location-of-us-citizens-will-track-whether-americans-are-practicing-proper-social-distancing/
LikeLike
I don’t know where you heard that but I have heard everyone of the pressers and there has never been anything said about people being spied on and PT after all he has gone threw would put up with something like that
LikeLike
Man…..will somebody with a lick of common sense please take over and state the obvious — that this WuFlu May be very contagious…but it is NOT any more deadly than seasonal flu…and maybe much less so.
We are committing economic suicide….and many more are going to die from the resultant dystopia from a huge collapse than will ever die from Kung Flu!
LikeLiked by 8 people
L4, you are spot-on. This is surreality on steroids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear you L4, but it’s giving our President the needed cover for an economic reset, so maybe we should buckle up like I’ve mentioned many a time and ride out the storm knowing much better days are ahead?
Nobody said it would be easy and or painless! Well over a century of treason and evil won’t be undone without some hardship.
LikeLike
How I hate this state. And then on another matter our representatives put their interests ahead of everyone….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Corruption.
AKA…business as usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The usual criminals at work lining their pockets. They all should be in jail.
LikeLike
Insider trading is rampant in politics and I bet that list is a lot longer. Mike Collins of NY will soon be in prison for what these people do every day and these people have no problem with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would they have a problem with it, they are “elite” and Mike Collins isn’t!
See how that works? Mike should have deemed himself “elite” first.
LikeLike
We see the predictable pattern by demonrat controlled areas; steal state/local taxpayer $$, mismanage everything into crisis mode, get bail-outs from the Federal Government funded by taxpayer $$. Line your corrupt pockets w/$$, repeat again and again and again. Its a wonder that this once great country has lasted this long. Beyond disgusting and something drastic is require to cure the leftest/marxist virus that WILL eventually destroy all of us.
LikeLike
Globalist virus. This is global fascist feudalism with world-wide connectivity that has infected the planet. It is not leftist, marxist, socialist blah blah blah, it is FASCIST.
LikeLike
So everyone is under arrest – house arrest. And without even a trial. f this doesn’t tear the Bill of Rights to ribbons, I don’t know what it would take. Did even Hitler and Stalin ever seize as much power as Newsome ?
LikeLike
The Federal Reserve Act ripped the Bill of Rights to shreds in 1913, and from that point forward they have created numerous agencies and one “service” to make sure it stays that way as Americans are made to finance their own demise.
However, it ain’t over till it’s over, and it ain’t. Are we going to stand with our VSG President or aren’t we?
LikeLike
Yes, John, they did seize incredible power. But not at first. At first the frog must be heated slowly in the pot of water before bringing to a deathly boil. The frog will not notice until too late. Same with most, maybe all, despots. Initial garbage is wrapped in pretty packages. People ooh and aah. The stench comes later.
LikeLike
What really bugs me is we are in more danger from Swine Flu, or other types of flu, according to CDC estimates, than we are from this COVID-19 virus. The CDC estimates 36 million flu cases, with 370,00 hospitalized, and 22,000 deaths nationwide; from the FLU.
Compare to COVID-19 estimates: 7,038 cases, 300 hospitalized, and 97 deaths natonwide. The media reaction to the flu has been zero, while media is in hysterics over Corona Virus (or COVID-19). Go figure.
But the figures don’t lie. And some liars figure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enforcement—CA Govt Code § 8665 (2017)
Any person who violates any of the provisions of this chapter or who refuses or willfully neglects to obey any lawful order or regulation promulgated or issued as provided in this chapter, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction thereof, shall be punishable by a fine of not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000) or by imprisonment for not to exceed six months or by both such fine and imprisonment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine that, all the DC coup perpetrators run free while honest hard working Americans not only have to stay at home but many will end up losing their small business and most of their IRA’s/401K’s and if they disobey they go to jail while DC gets to run wild and free.
Who should we thank for this incredible honor and two tier system of justice?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ourselves. Specifically, everyone that participates in the process we call “voting”, but does nothing more.
The Constitution does us little good if we don’t use it whether “they” approve of our doing so or not.
Reality can be harsh, but it is a necessary thing.
Please, feel free to correct me if you have a solid argument.
LikeLike
Is a statewide 24/7 curfew a lawful order?
LikeLike
And yet if you break in from Mexico, infect 1000 people with the China Virus, traffic women and children, kill a few Americans in cold blood, they’ll actually work against the Feds to keep you out of jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds pretty treasonous, doesn’t it?
LikeLike
Seems as though boundaries and borders and the sanctuary of nations does, ultimately, have an impact upon our lives and livelihood.
LikeLike
If 99% of the people recover and less than 1% of the cases require hospitalization and if 80-85% of the cases are seniors, why not just order seniors over 65 to stay at home and not destroy thousands of small businesses millions of jobs and the economy?
So nationwide after 6-8 weeks we have
13,000 cases (including presumptive cases)
175 deaths
Couple that with some very strong evidence of a drug we have in large quantities can halt the disease in 6 days but hey shut it all down, take it all down.
By comparison, 42,000 people die in auto accidents each year on avg in the US or around 115 people every day.
Maybe the better edit by the governor of CA is to eliminate cars and issue horse and buggy to everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
California, that land where grocery stores magically restock themselves and they don’t need people going to work so:
• Delivery trucks to deliver food to the grocery stores
• Gas stations to refuel the delivery trucks
• Warehouse workers to fill the trucks
• Farmers to supply food to warehouses
• The computer company that runs the grocery store’s computer systems
• The power company to supplies power to the stores
• Etc
• Etc
• Etc
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current hope is that Hydroquinine protocol will prevent the vast majority of expected deaths, perhaps all deaths from the China Corona virus, and shorten the illness duration substantially. If that holds, then with ubiquitous and rapid test turn around, everything returns to normal, treating this as just another respiratory, non severe illness. The expectation is that possibly in a week guidance will be available to return everything back to normal.
LikeLike
My gut tells me that on Monday we’ll all start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t know why exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.
“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the [California] Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”
“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.
“You must be,” said the [California] Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”
― Lewis Carroll
LikeLiked by 1 person
Join me in boycotting all products made in China and all companies that maintain a business relationship with China.
China needs to suffer for the destruction they have wrought upon the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely! But let’s not forget the role that traitor Miz Lindsey Graham plays in awarding EB-5 green cards to wealthy Chinese. Disgusting, lying bag of excrement.
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2020/03/19/sources-graham-uses-the-disease-crisis-to-deliver-green-cards-to-wealthy-chinese/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t help but think about Solomon’s judgement: Trump wants to save America, and 0bama wants to kill it if he can’t have it…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Add PA and our governor Comrade Wolf to the “shut it down” club. I’m convinced that democrat governors are doing this on purpose in order to tank the economy and blame PDJT for it.
This crap has got to be stopped by court injunctions. In PA, there is no provision in our state constitution to do what Wolf did tonight.
LikeLike
There are some scary actions being taken. We are tip toeing along the edge of the cliff.
But take heart, Treepers!
PDJT is leading us in a way that previous Presidents couldn’t fathom.
PDJT will be the Man. He will guide us through this quagmire of media and pathogen.
I fully believe that PDJT will only gain, politically, when this is over.
He is Our Lion. He has all our belief and prayer supporting him.
I am firmly in “landslide” territory, and I don’t see it changing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Im reserving judgment until farther down the road when I can understand why Trump was so willing to be on board with these blatant overreaches against our fundamental rights. Im assuming there’s a strategy happening and I’ll be anxiously waiting to be filled in. This isn’t a situation where Americans can be left in the dark. I’ll need to know what I gained by being complacent and watching my business and investments fall apart. Also having seen today the Republicans who publically calmed us after a coronavirus briefing while selling off thier stocks in secret shows me there’s no reason to continue trusting a single one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do the governors have the power to do this? This may be a dumb question but I am baffled. I just can’t wrap my head around all of this; the decisions being made, our economy, our rights, people every day losing jobs/going on furlough… Is this or is this not being blown out of proportion?! From my point of view it seems it is. I’m in Denver and hoping this doesn’t happen here. I’m trying not to get frustrated but I’m getting very frustrated!
LikeLike
Do the governors have the power to do this? This may be a dumb question but I am baffled. I just can’t wrap my head around all of this; the decisions being made, our economy, our rights, people every day losing jobs/going on furlough… Is this or is this not being blown out of proportion?! From my point of view it seems it is. I’m in Denver and hoping this doesn’t happen here. I’m trying not to get frustrated but I’m getting very frustrated!
LikeLike
in PA he clearly does not … he will be sued tomorrow …
LikeLike
Wantsomebacon, yes this is all being blown out of proportion. Check the CDC website and compare estimated numbers for flu virus to estimated numbers of Corona virus. Leftwing governors who declare matrtial law/curfews, etc. are indeed overstepping their bounds IMO. It will be interesting to see if they get away with it.
LikeLike
Video from Amazing Polly on the Corona Virus. Approximately 45 minutes long, and since many are now prisoners in their own homes — there’s plenty of time to watch it.
She’s found some interesting, and troubling, connections — and is not a fan of Dr. Birx.
The title of this video is “We Are Being Played”, and it’s beginning to feel that way.
Follow the money — we’re in the money — and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Nothing much makes sense — does it?
LikeLike
My guess is by eod of next week we should have 25-35 states under stay at home orders.
Martial law by passing PT imagine that!
LikeLike
Newson stated he intends to funnel federal aid intended for unemployed American citizens to millions of illegal aliens.
LikeLike
He’s a demon.
LikeLike
Federal aid has restrictions. Some federal aid might allow it (testing, etc). I don’t think he can spend federal money outside what is allowed.
LikeLike
It sounded like he was talking only about the California unemployment tax, not federal, going to help the State’s “diverse” community i.e. illegal and legal residents.
LikeLike
I’m in California and this is the most insane thing I have ever heard. Telling half the state let alone 25 million they are going to be infected with this is irresponsible. I’m so pissed off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
looking at the long game … 6 months plus … the BS of shutting down some states will just accelerate the exodus of normal folks out of those states … and cripple their economies for years to come … all good as far as I am concerned … the idiots in CA are reaping the whirlwind of their voting morons into office …
LikeLike
So how much in federal bailout money do you think the CA governor is going to ask PT for after he lifts his martial law order?
Now times those dollars by at least 25 more states.
How to destroy a 250 year old country in 30 days.
LikeLike
Holy …ok there’s a new angle to consider…. there is a weird attitude im getting from all the talking heads. Suddenly everyone talks like there’s a massive piggy bank in DC and there’s plenty to go around. This can’t end well
LikeLike
The essence of liberty is resistance to tyranny the essence of slavery is blind, fearful obedience. America will never be the same after this.
LikeLike
California is in financial ruin … Make no mistake they will use this to deflect mismanagement and demand a federal bailout.
LikeLike
Telling every single person in the fifth largest economy in the world just stay home is economic insanity. This is being done for one reason and one reason only – to try and oust President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may be witnessing the communist takeover of America.
That would explain why some hardcore leftists applaud Trump’s actions so far.
We, and our beloved POTUS, may have been set up for this by Deep State leftists, aided by communist China and corrupt Republicans.
This whole thing has had the feel of a coordinated rollout from the beginning, in my opinion.
LikeLike
It feels very coordinated but he’s still in there so do you think they’re doing this all for November or hoping for direct removal prior to?
LikeLike
TRAPPED behind enemy lines!
LikeLike
Notice only demon rats governor are doing the lockdown. Why is that?
LikeLike