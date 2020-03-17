Tuesday Night Election Results – Florida, Illinois, Arizona (Ohio Cancelled) – Open Discussion…

Tonight Florida, Illinois and Arizona are holding their 2020 democrat presidential primary. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine cancelled/postponed the Ohio primary due to Wuhan virus fears.

The polls began to close in Florida at 7pm ET/ panhandle polls will be closed in FL at 8pm ET.

Polls also close in in Illinois at 8pm ET, and in Arizona at 10pm ET.

Bernie Sanders is expected to get crushed in Florida as a result of his supportive politics toward Fidel Castro and Cuba, the only question will be the size of the Biden win. However, Illinois and Arizona might fare better for Bernie depending on turnout.

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

Politico Election Results Here