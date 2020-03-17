President Trump Conference Call – Restaurant Executives…

Earlier today President Trump held a conference call with a who’s-who of executives in the restaurant industry. One of the key aspects to the call was President Trump asking the CEO’s to continue food service operations despite the dine-in closures. The reason is simple: the alternative, the retail supermarket industry nationwide, cannot compensate for the closure of restaurants in the total food production supply chain. [Ground Reports]
(WHITE HOUSE) – Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke by telephone with restaurant executives representing hundreds of thousands of hardworking Americans about the response to COVID-19. The executives thanked President Trump and his Administration for the whole-of-government response and for his efforts to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information.
The President reminded the restaurants that they can help flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus in communities across the country by encouraging their customers to use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.
All of the executives committed their restaurants to this critical guideline and assured the President they fully intend to continue feeding their communities through these other innovative avenues. President Trump thanked the participants for moving quickly to implement this change and agreed to stay in close communication on this public-private partnership to protect our businesses and the public.
Executive Participants:
- Richard Allison, CEO, Domino’s Pizza
- Dan Cathy, CEO, Chick-fil-A
- John Chidsey, CEO, Subway
- Jose Cil, CEO, Restaurant Brands International
- Robert Cresanti, President and CEO¸ International Franchise Association
- David Deno, CEO, Bloomin’ Brands
- Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA
- David Gibbs, CEO, YUM! Brands
- AJ Kumaran, Co-CEO and COO, Raising Cane’s
- Gene Lee, President and CEO, Darden Restaurants
- Rob Lynch, CEO, Papa Johns
- Todd Penegor, CEO, Wendy’s
- Matt Shay, National Retail Federation
Hey people – remember in November how PDJT has looked out for YOU while the Dems only wanted someone to blame. America First. MAGA
This is good news – glad Trump is on the “Restaurant Vector” too!
we live too far out in the sticks though to get delivery
And if you don’t have a drive-thru?
Carry Out
This might seem silly to some people, but a large number of people eat multiple meals a week outside the house. With grocery stores empty, the supply chain for restaurants is still essential in-tacked because no one goes to Pizza Hut and “hoards” 25 large pizza…
Yes this is very true, and even more true the more high-density the population is
Who knew that, after all, Uber Eats would end up saving the world! ;D
Except in California where they have essentially killed Grub Hub and Uber Eats with silly rules regulating the “gig economy”.
Maybe Trump can figure out a way to emergency over-ride the local rules like he’s doing with Trucking regulations now?
I don’t think he can do that. The federal government controls interstate commerce, like with the regulations for trucks that cross State lines. Intrastate regs, laws, State declarations, etc. that are Constitutionally reserved to the States and to the People are not under federal control. He could ask Governors and/or legislatures to make exceptions, like what he’s doing by asking for voluntary help and coordination from private businesses.
Just spoke with a respirator supplier. He mentioned 3M closed down all its respirator manufacturing in China and moved it to Detroit. MAGA! hope its true.
GREAT! I called one of our more popular restaurants on behalf of our high rise condo here in SWFL and talked to the owner. They are going to offer delivery service off their dine-in menu, curb side pickup, and delivery from their Italian market!
Return of America’s entrepreneurs!
Make America Even Greater!
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is working 24/7. Most people could not keep up and yet the MSM continues to bash. President Trump will be elected again and his whole administration are giving everything they can IMO xo
Now if the dusk til dawn curfews could please be addressed. How do you do carryout if you can’t get in your car and go pick it up? There just aren’t enough delivery guys to handle the transition from sit down to take out. I realize some mayors are just scared, but really ….
Eight week banning in-house dining will close down the industry and financially ruin many, many, many hourly workers. These execs better work with their local and state governments to devise a method of retaining these people before their business plans go up in smoke.
Maybe, instead of making a PR call to restaurant executives President Trump might call the Governor of Arizona and ask why he has only 18 Coronavirus cases and no deaths with a overwhelming large population of elderly and very vulnerable people? It could be as Dr. Fauci said last Friday (before he went Zombie Apocalypse on Saturday) that the Coronavirus would peak in 8 weeks due to the arrival of WARM WEATHER! It would be nice to put an end to the hysteria when 99% of the people with flu symptoms tested don’t have the Coronavirus!
Waiters and waitresses converted to delivery drivers, and they keep both the delivery charge added by the restaurant AND whatever tip they get at the destination?
Wonder what spy was on the call looking for something to whistleblow about. They are so hoping to make this a katrina moment but so far PDJT has outplayed them.
Sending prayers to bayou
I made a big point to thanking my local supermarket staff, and the guys re-stocking. Not only are they working overtime, they are having to answer non-stop panicky questions from dumb people. I saw it.
LORD, a hedge on every trucker and their rigs, and an angel on their shoulder as we watch your Mighty Hand in action…
Good move by the President but a lot of restaurant stocks have already been absolutely decimated. BLMN (Outback) is but one example…
https://finviz.com/quote.ashx?t=BLMN&ty=c&ta=0&p=m
It is the local bar/restaurant owners who are going to need help. The fat cats at the top never get hurt.
