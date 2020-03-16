WH Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Coronavirus Mitigation on Multiple Fronts…

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro appears on CNBC to discuss the White House’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the administration’s plan to help stimulate the economy.

Navarro gives examples of the public-private partnership working together with logistics of getting critical supplies distributed; also Navarro discusses the importance of timely and targeted stimulus measures. Additionally, Navarro outlines the construct of a likely executive order to shift medical supply manufacturing back to the U.S.