WH Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Coronavirus Mitigation on Multiple Fronts…

Posted on March 16, 2020 by

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro appears on CNBC to discuss the White House’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the administration’s plan to help stimulate the economy.

Navarro gives examples of the public-private partnership working together with logistics of getting critical supplies distributed; also Navarro discusses the importance of timely and targeted stimulus measures.   Additionally, Navarro outlines the construct of a likely executive order to shift medical supply manufacturing back to the U.S.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Economy, Infectious Disease, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s