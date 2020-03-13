President Trump Will Lead G7 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus Next Week…

[White House] Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The two leaders discussed how France and the United States are working to combat COVID-19 as well as opportunities to work together to stop the pandemic. President Trump agreed to host a video-conference on the coronavirus with all of the G7 leaders early next week. President Trump and President Macron also discussed issues in the Middle East, including countering the Iranian regime’s dangerous behavior and the situation in northwest Syria. (link)
The G7 Assembly includes: U.S, Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany, U.K. and France; with the EU usually sticking their collective nose into the conversation.
Can’t stand the snotty, terrorist loving and phony Macron!!
Don’t leave out Merkel.
She is the epitome of evil. Merkel is a devil 👿
I’m glad China is NOT part of the G7.
Looking at this picture…….. I’m realizing how completely irrelevant Bernie and Joe have just become to the future of our great country….and the world.
Heehee, I was just telling my wife this morning that PDJT should have virtual rallies for the next month or two. Have Lara produce a rally with PDJT at stadium with a crowd photoshopped in that is as big as the audience watching. Of course the Trump campaign would have to have their own media channel to do it. But Lara has done this before.
Will the guy from Italy wear a hazmat suite?
Will Angela self quarantine and meet via Facetime?
Read it again. It’s a video conference.
Looking Big Guy for leadership.
Because Trump cut off the EU – just like that.
“with the EU usually sticking their collective nose into the conversation.”
Give them some poison ivy to sniff.
Russia would have a lot to contribute to that conversation
just saying
Russia shut their borders. They have 28 cases of WuFlu and zero (0) fatalities.
..yes …not one death person….
A full round of globalist minions. Donald Trump steps boldly into a vacuum of leadership.
It’s funny.
As the media tries very hard to say Trump has failed the Coronavirus leadership test – even in comparison to Joe Biden who isn’t in office and can do nothing. The useful part of the world comes to Trump to lead them.
And what exactly has the EU done to help Italy in his crisis?
Tell them they must allow more foreigners into their country?
Make / allow Italy to have 100,000 Chinese workers come into their country to make “Knock Off” hand bags?
The EU denies these country’s own citizens the right to decide the future of their own societies, but when tragedy strikes what are they doing to help?
Not a damn thing.
Italy is in bad shape. They have the second largest death toll from the virus. China being first.
I have many friends who are from, or families are from Italy.
I pray for their safety.
Hey, How about Russia? Is this, screw Russia, let them die?
What if we find a cure? Will we share with Russia?
Just saying………I don’t believe this virus aspires to politics
I wouldn’t sit down with Merkel and Macron right now.
They are coronavirus super-spreaders.
Wait, if PDJT is so unprepared why was he asked to host a G7 virtual summit on the Corona virus?
Without Sundance I would not have a clue this G7 teleconference was upcoming.
Russia definitely needs to be included. It would seem that now that the phony Russia collusion is dead, it is time Trump insists Russia be included. However, that is my 2 cent thinking and I full well know that this is over my head.
Anyone know how many Corona virus cases in Russia? They closed their border very early, earlier than our travel stoppage from China.
Is Mark Meadows is now the chief of staff? If yes, I think he is doing a fine job for organizing Trump response and agenda on wuhan virus.
And German toilet paper shortages!
I have been wondering why everything is closing down for fear of a virus that, we are told, is no worse than ‘regular’ flu and may even be a lot less bad than ‘regular’ flu. My son came up with a reason that makes sense to me and I wonder what people think about it: This is a ‘dry run,’ a ‘practice drill’ to see how we will respond when (if) the real thing happens, such as a horrific bioweapon unleashed upon the world.
I’m going to really miss the images and bilats that take place at the G7. Virtual is just not the same. Trump usually gets a poll boost when he is at these conferences. Likely won’t happen with virtual….unless Trump finds a way to be very creative.
President Trump is a very stable genius!!!!
Come on…….Is this a world wide pandemic or what?
This should only be a Start.
Again, how about Russia?
Crap….What about China? Yes, they started it, Do we want all the Chinese to die also?also?
Hey, I gotta idea. How about the UN?……sorry…..bad joke
Seriously, these meetings should be expanded, to include everyone.
This is history making and politics or finger pointing should have zero to do with it.
