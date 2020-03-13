President Trump Will Lead G7 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus Next Week…

Posted on March 13, 2020 by

[White House] Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. The two leaders discussed how France and the United States are working to combat COVID-19 as well as opportunities to work together to stop the pandemic. President Trump agreed to host a video-conference on the coronavirus with all of the G7 leaders early next week. President Trump and President Macron also discussed issues in the Middle East, including countering the Iranian regime’s dangerous behavior and the situation in northwest Syria. (link)

The G7 Assembly includes: U.S, Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany, U.K. and France; with the EU usually sticking their collective nose into the conversation.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, European Union, G7, Japan, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to President Trump Will Lead G7 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus Next Week…

  1. freepetta says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Can’t stand the snotty, terrorist loving and phony Macron!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Kaco says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    I’m glad China is NOT part of the G7.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. MagaMia says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Looking at this picture…….. I’m realizing how completely irrelevant Bernie and Joe have just become to the future of our great country….and the world.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Heehee, I was just telling my wife this morning that PDJT should have virtual rallies for the next month or two. Have Lara produce a rally with PDJT at stadium with a crowd photoshopped in that is as big as the audience watching. Of course the Trump campaign would have to have their own media channel to do it. But Lara has done this before.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Todd says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Will the guy from Italy wear a hazmat suite?

    Will Angela self quarantine and meet via Facetime?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Robert Smith says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Looking Big Guy for leadership.

    Because Trump cut off the EU – just like that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    “with the EU usually sticking their collective nose into the conversation.”

    Give them some poison ivy to sniff.

    Like

    Reply
  8. merlintobie says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    Russia would have a lot to contribute to that conversation

    just saying

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. sDee says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    A full round of globalist minions. Donald Trump steps boldly into a vacuum of leadership.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      March 13, 2020 at 11:29 pm

      It’s funny.

      As the media tries very hard to say Trump has failed the Coronavirus leadership test – even in comparison to Joe Biden who isn’t in office and can do nothing. The useful part of the world comes to Trump to lead them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        March 14, 2020 at 12:08 am

        And what exactly has the EU done to help Italy in his crisis?

        Tell them they must allow more foreigners into their country?
        Make / allow Italy to have 100,000 Chinese workers come into their country to make “Knock Off” hand bags?

        The EU denies these country’s own citizens the right to decide the future of their own societies, but when tragedy strikes what are they doing to help?

        Not a damn thing.

        Italy is in bad shape. They have the second largest death toll from the virus. China being first.
        I have many friends who are from, or families are from Italy.

        I pray for their safety.

        Hey, How about Russia? Is this, screw Russia, let them die?

        What if we find a cure? Will we share with Russia?

        Just saying………I don’t believe this virus aspires to politics

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. Sammy Hains says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    I wouldn’t sit down with Merkel and Macron right now.
    They are coronavirus super-spreaders.

    Like

    Reply
  11. litenmaus says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Wait, if PDJT is so unprepared why was he asked to host a G7 virtual summit on the Corona virus?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. MVW says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    Without Sundance I would not have a clue this G7 teleconference was upcoming.

    Russia definitely needs to be included. It would seem that now that the phony Russia collusion is dead, it is time Trump insists Russia be included. However, that is my 2 cent thinking and I full well know that this is over my head.

    Anyone know how many Corona virus cases in Russia? They closed their border very early, earlier than our travel stoppage from China.

    Like

    Reply
  13. CNN_sucks says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Is Mark Meadows is now the chief of staff? If yes, I think he is doing a fine job for organizing Trump response and agenda on wuhan virus.

    Like

    Reply
  14. WSB says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:59 pm

    “The G7 Assembly includes: U.S, Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany, U.K. and France; with the EU usually sticking their collective nose into the conversation.”

    And German toilet paper shortages!

    Like

    Reply
  15. vicarioushikermom says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:10 am

    I have been wondering why everything is closing down for fear of a virus that, we are told, is no worse than ‘regular’ flu and may even be a lot less bad than ‘regular’ flu. My son came up with a reason that makes sense to me and I wonder what people think about it: This is a ‘dry run,’ a ‘practice drill’ to see how we will respond when (if) the real thing happens, such as a horrific bioweapon unleashed upon the world.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:10 am

    I’m going to really miss the images and bilats that take place at the G7. Virtual is just not the same. Trump usually gets a poll boost when he is at these conferences. Likely won’t happen with virtual….unless Trump finds a way to be very creative.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Come on…….Is this a world wide pandemic or what?

    This should only be a Start.

    Again, how about Russia?
    Crap….What about China? Yes, they started it, Do we want all the Chinese to die also?also?

    Hey, I gotta idea. How about the UN?……sorry…..bad joke

    Seriously, these meetings should be expanded, to include everyone.
    This is history making and politics or finger pointing should have zero to do with it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s