President Trump Tweets Support For H.R.6201 – The Families First Coronavirus Response Act – (With Link)

After an evening meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, President Trump has announced his support for House Resolution 6201 – The Cononavirus Response Act.
You can find the text of the House Bill HERE
President Trump is exercising statutory authorities to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus. The unprecedented action the President is taking invites States, territories, and tribes to access over $42 billion in existing funding to combat the coronavirus.
♦ The Administration has taken decisive action to ensure State, local, and tribal leaders have the resources they need to provide protective measures for their communities.
- The Small Business Administration also has authority and available funding to make over $7 billion in loans to qualifying small businesses to assist economic recovery.
♦ President Trump is directing further actions across his Administration in response to the coronavirus.
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced guidance to limit medically unnecessary visits to nursing homes to protect vulnerable elderly Americans
- The Secretary of the Education will be waiving interest on all student loans held by the Federal Government.
- The President is directing the Department of Energy to purchase large quantities of crude oil for the strategic reserve.
♦ The President is urging every State to set up emergency operational centers and is asking every hospital to activate its emergency preparedness plan.
EMPOWERING HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: The President’s emergency declaration will give healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic the flexibility they need to respond.
♦ President Trump continues to cut through every piece of unnecessary red tape that may hinder our response efforts and make every Federal resource available.
♦ The President will empower the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to waive provisions of certain laws and regulations and give maximum flexibility to healthcare providers to care for their patients.
♦ The declaration will provide HHS with critical authorities to waive:
- Certain laws to enable telehealth, remote doctors’ visits, and hospital check-ins
- Licensing requirements so doctors from other states can provide services in areas with the greatest need.
- Critical Access Hospital requirements to allow those hospitals to have more beds and longer lengths of stay
- The requirement of a 3-day hospital stay prior to admission to a nursing home.
- Rules hindering hospitals’ ability to bring additional physicians on board or obtain needed office space.
- Restrictions on where hospitals can care for patients.
♦ The Administration will be working to eliminate every obstacle possible to ensure healthcare providers can deliver Americans the care they need.
RAPIDLY EXPANDING TESTING: The Trump Administration is working to rapidly expand coronavirus testing across the nation and make sure Americans who need them have access.
♦ President Trump is mobilizing resources across the Federal Government to accelerate testing and expand access for more Americans.
- The President wants to make sure that those who need a test can get a test safely, quickly, and conveniently.
♦ The Administration is working with the private sector to open up drive-through testing collection sites in critical areas impacted by the coronavirus.
♦ The Administration is working with Google to develop a website Americans can go to determine whether a test is needed and, if so, facilitate testing at a nearby location.
♦ The Food and Drug Administration is issuing emergency authorization for new commercial coronavirus tests that will help significantly expand testing across the country.
- One new test produced by Roche has already been authorized and authorization is coming for another test very shortly.
- Up to 2 million additional tests are expected to be available next week thanks to these efforts.
♦ President Trump and his Administration are working to provide maximum flexibility for States to approve labs for coronavirus testing.
♦ HHS recently announced it is providing funding to help accelerate the development of two rapid diagnostic tests.
♦ The Administration has designated Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir to take the lead in coordinating testing efforts to ensure seamless access for patients, doctors, and hospitals.
♦ The Administration continues to cut red tape that restricted who qualifies for testing.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) and consistent with section 1135 of the Social Security Act (SSA), as amended (42 U.S.C. 1320b-5), do hereby find and proclaim that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a national emergency, beginning March 1, 2020. Pursuant to this declaration, I direct as follows:
• Section 1. Emergency Authority. The Secretary of HHS may exercise the authority under section 1135 of the SSA to temporarily waive or modify certain requirements of the Medicare, Medicaid, and State Children’s Health Insurance programs and of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Privacy Rule throughout the duration of the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID‑19 outbreak.
• Sec. 2. Certification and Notice. In exercising this authority, the Secretary of HHS shall provide certification and advance written notice to the Congress as required by section 1135(d) of the SSA (42 U.S.C. 1320b-5(d)).
• Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this proclamation shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
- (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
- (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This proclamation shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This proclamation is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this thirteenth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.
DONALD J. TRUMP
So what was Poopsie holding out for?
And did she get it?
Poopsie tried to toss the Hyde Amendment into the disposables container.
You omitted, “the observant catholic”.
She is an imposter and an offense to Catholics believers.
C.I.N.O. Catholic in name only.
1. For the market to completely tank.
2. No
Why can’t President Trump use the emergency declaration to impose a payroll tax holiday until year end like he just did with student loan interest and the funds for building the wall last year????
LikeLiked by 1 person
A different question may be asked, why DOESNT PDJT use….rather than why CANT….
I think he’d use it if he could instead of begging Pelosi Galore for the money?
Does this bill omit the abortion contamination PeloIsis tried to push inter her product?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes
Thank you, Lord!
Can’t have a panDEMic without dem panic
Ooooh! That was good.
I love Spoonerizms.
LOL. In the day of corona virus, it’s safer than actual spooning.
Those were the dayz!
perfect encapsulation of this entire circus.
….A plannedemic!
I saw a meme with the two screaming women saying Pandemic! and the hissing cat at the table saying DemPanic! I’d post the meme but I doubt it would show up now.
https://imgflip.com/i/3s94da
CDC was posting jobs in multiple states for their quarantine program back in November ???
Image
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ES4HEICXkAAaFha?format=jpg&name=large
That’s the standard government job posting announcement. All open federal positions must be posted in this way. USAJOBS.gov has every single one of them listed and open for application.
This one runs the standard six months, from 11/15/19 to 05/15/20. It is still open and available for application: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/551611300.
I see no conspiracy. There are a couple of public health advisor positions that went up in January, and a few more in the last couple days that might be related to the response to Wuhan Flu, but this is the federal government so I doubt it. It takes months to even post these jobs, then months to keep them open, then months to interview and select candidates, then months to finally hire someone, then months to finally have them begin working.
Wuhan Flu will be gone before anyone is even offered a job for these positions, let alone begin working for the CDC. In this case, they cannot even start reviewing applications until May 15th. That’s not very good timing if there was some plan to have quarantine advisors in place based on the foreknowledge of this virus.
Thanks for the information.
Sundance, is this the same crap sandwich?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I highly doubt it. POTUS made it clear he would not sign crap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
VSGPDJT handled it just like the Boss that he is.
Brought in the private sector and they were all on board, along with making the market very happy.
Nan, Chuck and the Dems were held at bay on this one.
He and Mnuchin did one hell of a job battling the evil doers and the China virus.
Well that makes feel better.
Well said!
According to lifenews, Trump stopped Pelosi’s move to add abortion funding:
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/03/13/trump-stops-pelosi-from-putting-abortion-funding-in-anti-coronavirus-bill-house-to-pass-clean-measure/?fbclid=IwAR1JVUCCWIS_YCbHvqXH47rn_laU04psTdCt4fl7fEVXFoYet7sGmMU21ak
I pray that this report is accurate.
Is the added paid sick leave provision still in this thing?
And if so, the the GOP cave and allow it to be a PERMANENT change, or did they man up and keep it a temporary measure only for the duration of the virus panic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the plus side, this thing is only 39 pages long. At a quick glance, it looks like the paid sick leave provision only applies to those diagnosed with COVID 19, but I’m not to the fine print yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And note in Section 605 under Division D,
“SEC. 605. TAXATION OF EMERGENCY LEAVE BENEFITS.
“No amount received by an individual under this title shall be included in gross income for purposes of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.”
So any emergency leave income is non-taxable.
Drat. That link failed to copy/paste intact. You can get to it using the “Division D” hotlink in the document’s Table of Contents near the top.
If you want to scroll from the top, you can find Division D under Title II, “Amendments to the Social Security Act”
That is a truly positive point.
So no payroll tax cut while the middle-class gets stuck funding another entitlement. Sure, this won’t be abused… Why even bother to show up to work? To qualify you merely state you have the symptoms, fear exposing others at work, then take your “government-paid” months of leave…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did anybody else catch Ratf***er Carlson’s show tonight?
It was full on fear mongering and finger pointing. I had to change the channel, it was so bad.
I like Tucker, but he’s gone full metal jacket chicken little on this virus hysteria….
It’s the new holier than thou – more hysterical than thou.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Shep’s Katrina moment?
Yes….awful.
agreed….
Agree, I posted yesterday about Tucker .
Very disappointing. He was one of the very few I could tolerate.
FoxNews is crumbling before our eyes.
We usually watch Dobbs and Trish. Trish said that her show and Kennedy will not be back until virus over. Wow on that one.
Yes, it conveniently eliminates the chance for real news to be broadcast during those time slots. It will be all panic, all the time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
OAN not on commie Comcast.
It was ridiculous! The incredible level of fear, panic, and reactions to this are frightfully disproportionate to the actual stats.
The last straw was the guest he had on after Seema Verna (not sure I got her name right) that completely trashed her. This jackass sited as his qualifications that he had been a part of the previous 4 administrations. That means he was a part of the H1N1 response team that failed so miserably. Ratf***er Carlson never challenged him. That’s when I switched him off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker went on to say had he known he was going to have that response he would have booked him for a longer segment. I can’t remember for sure, but I think he said he wanted him to come back tomorrow. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker is the new O’Reilly. I used to get so mad at him I would throw the remote.
Yeah, I don’t miss O’Reilly and I’m getting tired of Tucker’s crap.
And not at all surprisingly, O’Reilly is a BFF of Hannity who has him on his radio self-promotion regularly.
Yep, BOR was basically a coward on most issues. He was afraid of being rejected at the cocktail parties.
So glad others have noticed Tucker’s turn. I have had to switch to FoxBusiness/TrishRegan lately and from there to science channel if it all gets bad.
Am furious that they are cutting FoxBusiness So we have nothing but little tucker, NOT going to happen, he’s too far gone and his ratings will tank. I bet that’s why they cut Trish Regan, an alternative to him here on Comcast southeast NH.
Did we get the payroll tax cut?
No bread for you. You get a very thin sliver of cake though. Queen Pelosi is not completely heartless.
Does this Bill have the permanent Paid Sick Leave that the Dems were pushing?
No way.
Of course. Along with illegal aliens get to vote more than once.
Old: The tail wags the dog.
New: The virus wags the country.
Wag the Dog….love the movie….DeNiro and Hoffman. Wonder what they think of it now.
Stopping visits of family to nursing homes is a terrible idea. Cuomo has already done it in New York. So your parent is dying and you cannot come and be with them? So your parent has dementia and you are the only person they know because you see them every day or many days a week. Its their birthday or anniversary and you want to be with them. A husband married for 50 years wants to see their wife. My father was in a nursing home for seven years and I could not even imagine not being able to see him often.
Hopefully temporary. It seems that only end of life has an exception.
According to Seema……(over Medicare)…during the news conference; end of life is the exception….in the nursing home visiting policy for this pandemic.
You can visit your parents….
My mom worked in a nursing home for 25 years as a head nurse. This is quite normal even during regular flu outbreaks. Nursing homes are a petri dish. If someone brings in the flu, a bunch of patients can die.
Cuomo is a POS, but this is normal and smart move.
Yep. Fact. And I can attest to it.
Indeed.My father in-law’s place stopped visits for a time a couple of years ago because of the flu. It’s done to protect the residents.
This is a tough one.
These are the most vulnerable people, so limiting visits in order to reduce infection risk makes sense.
On the other hand, I too have seen how hard is to have family members dependent on assisted living and how important maintaining the emotional bond is for both sides of the equation.
Keep in mind all current planning is base around the idea of preventing a massive spike in critical cases which would then overwhelm current medical infrastructure. That is the goal and all policy is being made with that goal in mind. It sounds like the critical window period is anticipated to be about six-eight weeks, maybe less. My guess is that is about how long these policies will be in place.
Sadly we’re in a situation with no good solutions, only less worse ones. Hopefully that period will be short.
It’s a smart move, virus’s spread through nursing homes like wildfire, I worked in many. The best thing is to put them on lock down and vigorous monitoring of hand washing etc of staff until the virus burns out. This has been protocol for years on an outbreak like this.
They specifically said in the press conference today that those facing end-of-life situation would be exempted. I watched the whole thing.
There is an exception for end of life, palliative care patients. Those visitors that have a positive screening will need to suit up with gloves, gown and mask to visit. Seema Varma says exactly what we are doing in the press conference today. I’m a nurse in a nursing home.
No, it is actually a good idea. My wife was deputy- CEO for an aged care provider and her group was extremely stringent when it came to managing visitors.
It was drummed into staff and families were repeatedly advised that if they were sick they must not enter the grounds of the facilities.
Any sort of illness, even a common cold, can be deadly to the aged and infirm and they can spread through an aged care population very quickly.
Restricting access to sites is, or should be, standard. And prudent.
My mother was in a nursing home for 3 years I would have found a way to see her disguising myself whatever, it is my mother for heavens sake. What about the staff that work there? They could be mingling with God knows who and bringing in the virus into the nursing home. Many that work in those homes here are mostly of Asian and Mexican descent, they travel back to Thailand, Vietnam and other places then come back to work, insane. There has to be a better way for family to be able to visit. Here in Ontario we have seen an influx of Mexicans all around.
Just to add any normal person would know not to go if they are sick themselves, that would be common sense, no?
Traveling today and couldn’t wait to read comments about recent happenings. Sundance and Treepers never disappoint. 👍
Thousands of years ago, parents told their children a werewolf would get them if they didn’t come home on time. Now it’s the virus that will get them. Showing the more things change the more they stay the same.
From all the hysterical coverage, I am wondering if I need to paint my doorframe in blood.
I wonder if China unleashed this virus hoping it would cause massive chaos in the United States?
It’s not happening. Sure, people are shopping for groceries at a record clip, but it’s not chaos. Black Friday’s in years past has been more of a problem.
If anything, China is witnessing the United States of America overcome their biological weapon with pure capitalism. How does a nation feed itself under such duress? The logistics involved are way over the heads of those at the top of the Chinese Communist Party. They still don’t get it, and never will understand the power of a single individual.
China gave President Trump a lemon carona virus to deal with after the Big Phase 1 Trade Deal, now he’s making lemonade out of it. President Trump will squeeze that lemon until the juice runs down America’s legs. “How many here know what I’m talking about?”
“How many here know what I’m talking about?”
“I wonder if China unleashed this virus hoping it would cause massive chaos in the United States?”
I doubt it, just because the first outbreak started over there, which they tried to cover up. Now they are saying the virus is from the U.S. Army and it is our fault.
What if both sides are telling the truth?
The Chinese stole it from the U.S., got sloppy and it got loose.
Some friends of mine that have connections to the “underground church” in China said that several months ago some people were arrested for selling animals from the Wuhan BioLab in the market. Sorry, no proof or no links to what I just typed here.
There’s been references to people in the Wuhan Lab selling animals to supplement earnings. There’s also been rumor about the virus being originally obtained in North America but not the US; the suggested source is Canada.
So, I’d certainly go with the first part about people selling through the underground market in a commie country.
Robert Johnson
Pelosi waiting for orders from Peking?
Trish Regan just said as she was signing off tonight that her show and the next hour, Kennedy, is being temporarily suspended and FOX will be running reruns those 2 evening hours for the foreseeable future. Something about “managing resources.” Too bad, Trish is a staunch Trump supporter and speaker of the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WTH?! I just am tuning in to Trish’s show just now….on DVR.?!!!!
Were their studios infected?
Apparently the mother company FNC decided that they would go all dempanic in the evening hours and remove the level-headed competition over at Fox Business channel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would not say Trish was a staunch supporter. She does agree with America First policies more than disagrees. Suspicious timing on vacating two hours of prime time broadcasting during a critical time.
PT called out Nancy today in his press conference. After the presser, my guess is Nancy went outside and looked up only to see the familiar boomerang twirling overhead.. It was obvious that as always PT was outflanking her. They thought they “had him” until he came out with all his bases covered, As well as hers. He gained the PR upper hand and they know that people are disgusted with this.
Yes there is ridiculous panic, but many more are sick of this ongoing attack on the American way. People wait all year for things like March Madness and opening day of baseball season. Taking people’s sports away is like taking the crack pipe out of Marion Barry’s hands.
The media are making fools of themselves and exposing their hatred for everyone to see. That NPR reporter did PT a huge favor today. So did CNN by immediately calling him President I am not responsible.
This bill may not be perfect, but I guaranty you that Nancy gave more than PT. We are going to win this big time. While there is no toilet paper at Publix, there is plenty of popcorn.
Andrew Gillum, the new Marion Barry…
CNN’s Andrew Gillum found ‘inebriated’ in Miami Beach hotel room; cops recover meth
https://www.foxnews.com/us/andrew-gillum-inebriated-miami-beach-hotel-room-meth
Not inebriated, he was unable to speak due to complete Meth intoxication in a room with three guys, naked. It was a gay meth orgy.
I have a relative that works at Travis Air Base who said that a directive was just issued to have only “essential personnel” report to work on base starting next week until at least the 27th.
Also — and this sounded very smart — there is a large USAF Hospital on this Base — David Grant Medical Center — and starting now, the hospital is postponing ALL routine and elective procedures.
IMHO — if Trump’s emergency powers allows him, a nationwide moratorium on routine and elective stuff could really relieve pressure on the system and help hospitals handle any surge in patients.
IMG_0480.png
Sorry..image of directive did not work.
postimage.com 🙂
Please don’t post up an actual image of said military directive ;as we’ll take your word for it. 🙂
I hope your relative will be OK!
I’m seeing stories about elective surgeries being postponed at non-military medical facilities, so there probably won’t be a need for a directive.
These moves are revealing the issue I think many are missing: what is driving our policy is not the death rate, it is the sudden and rapid increase in cases which require intensive care… so man that they overwhelm existing medical infrastructure. We saw that happen in China. We saw that happen in Italy. Not as sure about South Korea, but I think it happened there as well. We are trying to avoid that from happening here.
That is what is driving current US policy. Reducing the infection’s spread speed, buying time to ramp up medical capacity and supplies, and distributing the anticipated spike over a longer period of time so as to keep the number of serious cases within the limits of our healthcare system’s capacity.
Clearing out all elective, non-emergency cases frees up capacity. Getting qualifying patients out of the hospitals and into nursing homes/care facilities in less 72 hours does as well. Look at the declaration points and find the theme. Everything is designed to move people through the hospital system as quickly as possible.
Perhaps the model we should be emulating is that instituted in Taiwan… free China. Look it up. The crooked media is ignoring them of course for a number of reasons; not the least of which is they are very serious about protecting their borders.
The President is directing the Department of Energy to purchase large quantities of crude oil for the strategic reserve.
This is the genius only our VSG President (as opposed to a life-long loser politician) could jump on.
Saves taxpayers a ton of money by buying oil at a very low price, and provides some relief to oil producers.
Win-Win-Win.
Fills the reserve. At a great price. Gives domestic producers a big customer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plus, when oil hits $100 again President Trump can sell it and lower the while making $$$.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Win-Win becomes win-win-win-win
Genius!!
Yes, I thought about this yesterday when Varney, FBN mention the falling price of oil. Gov’t gets oil cheap and keeps oil workers busy and as you say.
As the Plagues commence, Passover is imminent…
As the story goes, during the tenth and final plague, God passes through the GLOBALIST WORLD OF THE SWAMP IN THE DISTRICT OF CORRUPTION and strikes down the firstborn of every household. But the DEPLORABLES IN THE USA have been told to mark their doors with THE WALMART LOGO — the Passover offering — and so God “passes over” their homes.
DEPLORABLES give thanks for being “passed over” and protected from the Asian plagues:
it’s a reminder that even when DEPLORABLES are oppressed, HISTORY teaches that they are a chosen people and will survive!!
Sorry everyone, nothing can fix it, Tucker Carlson personally knows a couple people who might have symptoms and cannot get tested. We are all going to die. It was nice knowing you, tell my wife and kids I love them (if they are not already dead).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Grow up!!!
LikeLike
He forgot the sarc tag
If the sarcasm is good, and his was, no tag is needed, or even appropriate.
Bon Voyage!
I wish they had suspended Tucker’s show instead of Trish and Kennedy’s
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if they requested time off to stay with their kids to avoid virus. I think Trish has children don’t know about Kennedy. Actually, that’s what I would do if in their shoes.
It’s important that we have non-stop cable news coverage about how to wash our hands. I’ve learned so much this week. 🙄😒
The best thing that can come from this is that Fox’ ratings tank and they get the message.
My President! I could not contain myself from cheers during his announcement today. Pulling in CEO’s from the private sector was absolute GENIUS. This virus is not as serious as the LSM makes it out to be, but letting them hyper-ventilate for several days only reinforces the fact that he’s got this. My only comparison is mobilizing American Industry during WWII, but THAT was a real threat…
I was not alive then, but my Dad told me that he was amazed how fast they turned factories from building one thing into building tanks, airplanes and jeeps.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If you can find it, it was an incredible piece.
I just scanned the entire bill. Given the circumstances I can see why President Trump endorses it. Provides sick leave and paid leave for (potentially) many, but will still require a health provider to supply certification of the need (relative to illness by the individual or a family member).
But, concerned about the reimbursement of pay for those who must miss work to care for children who are home from school due to any local official calling off school (K thru 12) due to concerns about the virus. Hundreds of schools are doing this right now. I get it that people may need to stay home with their kids but that’s going to encourage excessive absence and difficulty maintaining business. Still, keeps people from being hurt excessively (14 days max benefit in place of employer’s pay). Heavy burden on employers to adapt to this rapidly.
Also some assistance for seniors with Medicare waivers on testing costs.
All together not unreasonable for something cooked up by Dims (thankfully influenced by Mnuchin).
Ridiculous.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fox-business-suspends-prime-time-programming-for-additional-pandemic-crisis-coverage
But it’s ok for Chris Wallace to make a complete fool of himself prior to President Trump news conference.
It is Fox— maybe the women folk aren’t allowed opinions.
—While Tucker is rewarded for his hysterics.
Guess Trish didn’t tow the Fox party line. Telling the truth takes a back seat to 24/7 hysteria coverage.
OANN, this might be time to poach a top tier talant away from Faux.
Speaking of OANN…and the truth:
Regan got caught reporting the truth….opps
This is very upsetting. She’s the only one who gave Venezuela much coverage. FOX pays that cheater, Brazile, and simpleton Juan yet lets someone the caliber of Trish Regan go? I wonder how long they keep Lou Dobs?
IMO, the Wuhan Flu is going to be the major turning point in the eight years of the DJT presidency. He is going to get maximum exposure to the MSM terrorized American Public as the strong leader that he is, no bullshit, solving problems. The MAGA agenda will get a major push by discrediting open border globalists, accelerating the repatriation is US industry and especially Medical and Pharma back to this country; this effort got a major boost from China with the threat to cut off meds. to the US. Win..Win Finally, if this had to happen, it’s a good drill for the eventual time when a really bad pandemic occurs…perfect time for a competent President to use this “drill” to cut through and streamline Federal Regs that will kill people, test the system, etc., etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed!
Coronavirus is not the emergency .. that will come later. This event is an institutional stress test. The response protocols are now in place.
Nice tin foil hat ya’ got there.
The test event occurred four months ago.
Meanwhile back at “the farm”.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/with_health_care_collapsing_italy_learns_just_how_worthless_the_eu_is_and_socialized_medicine_too.html
Italy is a filthy place. When I visited Naples 5 years ago it was rubbish piled high, graffiti over everything, and well emblazoned ANTIFA head quarters just down the street from our 2000 year old hotel. People packed together like sardines. It was disgusting.
I saw this earlier and thought – Only President Trump could cut through the bureaucratic BS and get this problem dealt with the way Americans know we can do-
pelosi and schumer have to be ready to blow a denture.PT knows how to turn the screws.but one thing i see is PT needs to reinstitute the uptick rule in the stock market.i could see the short sellers trying again next week to drop the markets some more.they have all weekend to scheme,and you know they will,they will try to take all the gains made today.
So how will Dems&swamp inc. Use this against our own population in years to come? Never let a blah blah Rham.
I absolutely love our President Trump while at the same time think this virus is being blown out of proportion. Don’t really care if it is or not.
I am REALLY ENJOYING THE SHOW GOING ON. Suddenly, Schumer, Schiff, Pelosi and many with TDS have suddenly been humbled and are starting to STFU. They CANNOT BEAT OUR PRESIDENT DOWN ANYMORE.
Am going to being enjoying not hearing a FORKING WORD against our President.from these very insane people who seem to believe they are leaders. And I don’t care if I have to shelter in place against a virus.
GAWD I’ve been trying to shelter in place for many years now. Have been mentally and emotionally ill over all of the politics of destruction. What a waste of time.
Its a GRAND DAY FOR THE WORLD when BILL GATES RESIGNS from Microsoft. DR VACCINE. To me its as if Soros just GAVE UP TOO. Am waiting for it.
Love to all. Romaine Calm and Carrot On.
Frankly, I’m pissed they’re scrubbing interest on student loans. That has nothing to do with the virus or the economy. Students took the money knowing they would have to pay it back and they should so, same as if it were mortgage and car payments. If they’re not working they can get a deferral until they get a job. I paid back thousands for my undergrad & grad school degrees over a 10-year period. I had no choice but to take out loans since I wasn’t the preferred skin color for loads of scholarships, nor did did I have bastard kids which brings all sorts of government freebies and free rides. The U.S. Government certainly rewards women for having fatherless kids, yes indeed! No, I had to earn my way. And it wasn’t easy. I had to live on the cheap and do without things like a nice car, going to a movie, eating out, and new clothes for many years. I wore thrift shop clothes, drove bangers, and had rabbit ears on my TV. But I gladly did so in order to climb my way out of poverty and get a decent job with benefits. So why can’t these kids tough it out and learn to live on a budget until they meet their goals? It’s simply a matter of priorities.
These aren’t kids anymore, they’re adults and should learn how to be responsible for their choices. No one made them take out loads and pick expensive colleges to attend. I’m fed up paying for other folks’ damned lazy whining kids. They need to have their spoiled asses kicked and straighten up.
I am kind of worried about them halting interest on student loans. For how long is this? When it’s time to go back to normal, those people are going to be ticked. Enter Bernie…
