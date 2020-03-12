CNN Wonders Why Distrust in Media is High – Same CNN: Saying “The Coronavirus Originated in China” is Racist…

Elania Plott is a CNN analyst who notes in her conversations with supporters of President Trump the disdain and distrust in media is worse than any time she can remember:
Perhaps this short recap video will help explain. CNN is now claiming that anyone who uses the term “Wuhan Virus” or “Chinese Corona Virus” is being xenophobic and racist. The Media Research Center looked into it and captured some rather stark hypocrisy:
I hope this video is posted at regular intervals from now until the election. I don’t know how these shameless hypocrites at CNN can continue selling out their “profession” and disgracing themselves on air no matter how many times their duplicity and hypocrisy are exposed.
TDS is a mind numbing disease.
What else could they do? It’s not like they are trained in journalism.
Fake News and the Socialist democrats are also harping on the “:lack of tests” available.
Have any of these wahoos reported the Cleveland Clinic is performing their own same-day testing in-house?
If Cleve Clinic can do this, why are no other facilities doing this? Are we North Coasters the only ones with intelligent medical professionals?
No. Our “elites” and Fake News devote their lives to hurting Our President, no matter the cost to the American people.
Tell your medical people about Cleve Clinic. Cleve Clinic are professionals who share knowledge.
“Cleveland Clinic validating tests for coronavirus to get results back within a day”
https://fox8.com/news/cleveland-clinic-validating-tests-for-coronavirus-to-get-results-back-within-a-day/
Cleveland Clinic is indeed one of the premier facilities in the nation. Mayo is also doing their own testing now, as are a few others. But most states are still tied into the CDC kits, or are contractually constrained to use only the tests their local labs (Quest etc.) demand. And you still can’t get an order from a doctor unless you already have symptoms, and then only after you go through tests to rule out seasonal flu and other diseases.
We need to start testing individuals in proximity to cases more proactively now, to get the ratio of tests per million way up from where they are, or we won’t be able to project for or anticipate new clusters of incidences. South Korea’s rate of testing is about 4,000/million persons, and their case rate has plateaued. The USA’s rate of testing as of yesterday was a mere FIVE/million persons. Hopefully, the increase in available tests happening from the administration’s most recent actions will help. This fight is still ramping up.
China is not a race. It’s a country.
Ironically, it’s the people who can’t tell the difference between a geographical location and ethnicity that are the ones showing their racism.
Actually, the Han Chinese, the largest ethnicity in China, are some of the most racist people on the planet. If one is not Han Chinese, one is inferior.
The CCP is working to eliminate some Chinese ethnicities altogether, especially the Uygers and Tibetans. The rest of the Chinese ethnicities undergo systemic racism by the Han.
Distrust in media high…. Right now in New Mexico big 3 local media says all schools are closed for 3 weeks.
Granddaughter’s school just emailed us to say that that is not true, and she will be expected there on Monday. (off today & tomorrow for teacher conferences)
Can’t trust Albuquerque Public Schools either…… so, we’ll see who wins on Monday!
Insanity has become a global pandemic. Corona Nuts News helps to spread it.
They wonder why they are distrusted? Here’s an oldie but a goodie. How did Hillary manage to get the debate questions the “media” was going to ask ahead of the debates. Donna Brazil and the fake news media provided them.
At what point should the constitution stop protecting people who are an enemy of it and this country ?
CNN: the clown car that never empties.
We should call it the CNN virus.
